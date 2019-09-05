The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Management Presents at Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference (Transcript)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference Call September 5, 2019 8:50 AM ET

Richard Mcphail - EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Mark Holifield - EVP, Supply Chain & Product Development

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Kate McShane

Okay. Thank you. I’m happy to introduce Home Depot. Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retailer. The company is currently in the midst of a period of investment in its business as it works to better service the Pros through a more robust supply chain that can serve the Pros’ needs such as jobsite delivery.

We’re very happy to be with Home Depot’s new CFO, Richard Mcphail. We’re also joined today by Mark Holifield, who is Executive Vice President Supply Chain and Product Development. We’re excited to speak with them today. We will leave some time at the end of the session for Q&A, and we’ll be conducting this in a fireside chat format. Thank you for joining us.

Richard Mcphail

Thank you.

Kate McShane

Sorry. So, Richard, this is day three, I think you said of the job.

Richard Mcphail

It is. Day three.

Kate McShane

So I thought it might be a great opportunity to have you introduce yourself and talk a little bit about your experience.

Richard Mcphail

Great. Well, thank you. It’s a great way to kick things off, and I appreciate you having us. So I’ve been blessed. I’ve been at the Home Depot for 14 years now. And for 13 of those 14 years, I had the privilege and benefit of working directly for Carol Tomé. And learning from her was really the the experience of a lifetime.

As far as the way that she guided me, her first principle was a great CFO must be a great business person first. And so the majority of my career has been spent as the Principal Finance Partner to our business leadership. And so I’ve been the Primary Finance Partner to Mark Holifield in Supply Chain, Ted Decker in Merchandising, Ann-Marie Campbell in Store Operations, Bill Lennie in Outside Sales and Services. And so the benefit of having gone deep for so many years and learning how the business operates and the levers to drive performance are really invaluable, I think, as far as moving forward to CFO.

I’ve also had some consistent threads in my career. I’ve been responsible for financial planning for the company since 2008. And so I was blessed that Carol gave me a seat at the table very early in my career, as we manage through the downturn in 2008 and 2009, as we reestablished what we believe was the true economic engine of the company moving from square footage growth to productivity in that square footage. And then the emergence of approaches and tools and methods to actually drive that productivity. So the era of 2010 to 2012 becoming much more granular, driving much more insight with respect to driving operating leverage. And then involved in the period leading up to the investment program of 2018 through 2020. So, again, I would say, the biggest benefit of all has been to be deep with our 400,000 associates and equally the relationships that I’ve benefited from with people like Mark with whom I’ve worked for more than 10 years. So I’m very happy to be here.

Kate McShane

Great. We’re happy to have you here. Thank you. I wonder if we could start out discussing the macro picture and how you’re thinking about the rest of the year, there’s continues to be a lot of different data points to track. But I wondered if you could talk about what you’re seeing from your customers? Have you seen any change in purchase activity, and what you’re expecting for the second-half of the year?

Richard Mcphail

Sure. I think you have to start with the perspective that the U.S. consumer right now is exceptionally healthy. So you look at record low unemployment, that has driven over 3% increases in wage growth. You look at how consumption is really leading and, in fact, making up almost the whole of GDP growth at this point. We have a healthy consumer in the United States and they reflect that in consumer confidence surveys.

We also think that when you hone down on our core customer, which are predominantly homeowners, they also have the additional benefit of having seen their balance sheet reinflate since 2011, home equity values or the value of equity in the U.S. housing stock is up over 150% since 2011. And so that has changed the perspective of your home as an investment. And so we see demand as steady, constant and healthy in our business.

With respect to the year, the underpinnings or underpinning assumptions behind our sales guidance are, for the most part, in line with where we began the year. We build our guidance off of GDP first. We add contribution from housing. And then this year, we’ve also added the impact – the positive impact of market share capture from the strategic initiatives that we have begun to invest in.

Recently, on our Q2 earnings call, we set guidance at a 4% comp for the year. That reflected a dynamic that we had not planned for, which is lumber price deflation versus last year, which had – will have about an 80 basis point impact on our comp for the year. And we reflected just a bit of conservatism as well to reflect potential impacts in the U.S. consumer from tariffs.

When you look at the remainder of the year for us, our comp growth will accelerate, in part that as a function of the fact that we had $800 million of Hurricane overlap that we were facing into this year. But the majority of that overlap $500 million was in the front-half, $300 million is in the back-half. And when you look at lumber price deflation, we also faced about $500 million pressure in the front-half and about $300 in the back-half. So there’s some dynamics there that create acceleration in our comp for the back-half of the year.

Kate McShane

Okay, fantastic. And I wondered if you could talk a little bit about just lower interest rates and what refinancing could mean to your business?

Richard Mcphail

Well, we have never been able to draw a direct correlation between interest rates and home improvement demand. That having been said, obviously, a lower interest rate environment isn’t a bad thing for homeowners and for the wallet of those homeowners. There is a lag from activity in interest rates and actual housing activity. We’ve seen some folks who’ve done recent studies, call that a one to two-quarter lag before you actually see activity. Again, we haven’t drawn a direct correlation, but it shouldn’t hurt the demand for sure.

Kate McShane

Okay, thank you. And if I could drill down even further into big ticket growth, I think, it’s been outpacing the company average. I wonder if you could talk a little bit about some factors influencing this, sorry. And is it Pro-driven, or is it more of a ticket of what the consumers – the DIY customer is buying?

Richard Mcphail

It’s really across our business. I think if you look at the last few years, it’s certainly been influenced by some of the gains we’ve made in particular categories, one that I would call out would be appliances, where we have driven growth higher than the company average for many years as we’ve taken share. And so that has certainly contributed to that big ticket comp.

If you think about where we are in the housing cycle. Back in 2012, we predicted a period of sharp recovery and then moderate recovery and then stability. We do think that we are in what you would call more of a stable phase, entering a phase of stability. In that phase, we would say that big ticket would probably be right around 5% comp. So we would say long-term, that would be an estimate that we would be more comfortable with.

There’s a dynamic that drives big ticket faster than smaller ticket. And that’s the innovation that we bring into our product portfolio. And so we’ve actually seen the dynamic of customers trading up as we bring innovation to the marketplace, that innovation typically carries a higher price point. And so therefore, it provides tailwinds to large ticket comp.

Kate McShane

And I think you mentioned before that one of the signs you’d look for if things would be slowing down if customers trading down?

Richard Mcphail

Yes.

Kate McShane

So that would be the complete opposite then of?

Richard Mcphail

It would be. And so and just to talk about how we think about that. We get asked a lot how we view inflection points in the business. And I look at kind of two slowdowns in the general economy comparatively. The first or most recent was the housing-led downturn. We think that conditions are markedly different now than they were in 2006 with respect to the health of the housing market. So we would not anticipate a recession being housing-led whatsoever.

So if we go back to the prior recession, the recession of 2000 and look at what happened in our business, we saw ticket degradation a few quarters ahead of the recession, where it dropped relatively markedly into low single-digit negative for a period of four to five quarters.

Transaction comp lagged ticket growth by a few quarters. And ultimately, what does that mean for our business? We had a comp of essentially zero in the year 2000. And so that’s sort of how we think about what you might anticipate in our business. But it’s certainly that trade down we look for and we’re not seeing it right now.

Kate McShane

Okay, great. I wondered if we could talk a little bit about your $11 billion three-year investment plan. I thought it might be helpful to talk about the thought process behind that plan, what management feels like the opportunity is and why this is the right time to be focused on it?

Richard Mcphail

The investment plan that we announced at the end of 2017 actually had its origins in 2015, which is Craig’s first full-year as CEO. We were in the midst of, again, that sort of sharp housing recovery. We knew that, that tailwind would not be there forever. And we were committed to making sure that we could deliver outsized market share capture and shareholder value creation.

And so we developed a plan based on evaluating opportunities for growth and for productivity that would help fund that growth. And so the investment plan reflects all the work that we did from 2015 to 2017. And generally speaking, and then we’ll get more into the details. But the investments began around the store, which is the hub of our business. And so about half of those investment dollars are going into the way-finding experience in our stores and improving the shopping environment and making the store a much more efficient place to shop for our customers.

Another portion of the investment program is going to support customer expectations in the future, largely centered around delivered sales and I know we’ll get into that. But you think about the other components of that investment program, we have so much opportunity. The Pro customer is perhaps the most significant customer cohort that investment plan targets. Our investments in digital to make sure that we push an interconnected experience for Pros and consumers.

And then finally, a modernization of our IT infrastructure that will allow us to be more efficient, clean up our processes and provide more efficiency across the enterprise are all components of that plan.

Kate McShane

Okay. Mark, would you want to walk through maybe some of the bigger…

Mark Holifield

Sure.

Kate McShane

…projects and maybe what we’re – what’s being implemented this year, maybe in particular, and when we can start to see the impact?

Mark Holifield

Sure. Yes, so I’ve been with the company for 13 years. And in terms of leading supply chain, the key things that we have focused on over that 13-year period have been really four key deliverables: in-stock for our customers, whether that’s in the store or online; inventory productivity, making sure that our inventory is productive; thirdly, logistics cost, ensuring that we have the most efficient supply chain from a cost perspective, so that we can bring great prices to our customers and returns to our shareholders; and then finally, great service to our customers, whether they’re the internal customers at the store, our store associates, or increasingly, as we mentioned, delivery is growing at the point of delivery.

The first-half of that 13-year span with the Home Depot was really focused on getting that right at the store and being in-stock at the store and really leveraging the Home Depot’s volume to improve our overall supply chain against those four deliverables. We invested in logistics infrastructure, built the RDC network, we took control of our inventory management and centralized that and drove good results across those four deliverables.

As that gel, we really started looking more at the customer and where the customer was going. And we found that delivery was an increasing part of the customer experience, interconnected retail, hugely important to us, both the online business driving customers to our store to close sales, but also the stores driving business online and just the interconnection of those.

We built our new fleet of direct fulfillment centers and the objective there was to get the customers within two days for 90% of the U.S. population using parcel freight. We accomplished that and delivery continues to grow. And as we got to this period, where we evaluated what to invest in going forward, we realized customers continually are wanting more delivery and wanting delivery faster.

So the objective of our investment program, as we announced in our 2017 Investor Conference, was really to create the fastest, most efficient delivery in home improvement. Our customers continually show proclivity for speed. Every time we take lead time out of the order to delivery cycle, we find that, that increases our conversion rate, online customers buy more frequently.

Customers, we need fast and efficient delivery. We need reliability, particularly our Pro customers need reliability at the point of delivery. And then a key part of the phrase really is in-home improvement. The delivery needs for home improvement are unique and yet, there’s a wide range of delivery requirements there.

If you think about appliance delivery, two people on a truck going into the home, pulling out the old appliances, hauling those away, putting in the new washer dryer or whatever, hooking that up making sure that it works flawlessly and creating a great customer experience, while doing that.

And then all the way at the other end of the spectrum, it’s – how can you efficiently drop a parcel on the doorstep to be very efficient at that. In the middle, there’s the flatbed delivery, where we’re delivering to jobsites, lumber, building materials going on to a jobsite. We have to haul around a forklift on that truck and place the product on the jobsite where the Pro customer wants. So a wide range of customer requirements.

As we looked at those requirements, we do all of those types of deliveries, but we don’t do them yet in a consolidated network, where it all works logically together. And we haven’t fully leveraged all of the volume that the Home Depot enjoys in our store business. So leveraging our upstream network, the one that serves our stores and distribution centers to really build a new, more capable downstream network to deliver on that, that promise of fastest, most efficient delivery.

So we outlined an investment plan to build new distribution centers, new delivery centers around the country that included additional direct fulfillment centers to lower the lead time on parcel freight. We are today at 50% of the population is served by one-day parcel delivery. With the build out of further direct fulfillment centers, we’ll get to 90% one-day service for parcel freight.

We’re also building a fleet of direct fulfillment – excuse me, of flatbed delivery centers to execute those flatbed deliveries. Those are currently executed out of the stores. All 2,000 stores in the Home Depot originate deliveries, that service very well over the years. But if you think about the process there, it’s not the most efficient way to do delivery.

Putting product all the way into a store, imagine the flatbed truck coming to the store, the product getting put away in the racks for lumber building materials and those sorts of things, and then we send order pickers in there at night to pick orders to be delivered the next day to our Pro customers, pulling it out of those same shelves and sending it right back out the back door onto the delivery truck. Not the most efficient way to execute those deliveries.

So we’re building about 30 flatbed delivery centers around the country. Our first one is open in Dallas at this point, just getting started. And there we’ll load up a truck of flatbed goods go out and make delivery stops as opposed to the current model where we drive around the stores and pick up those and deliver, much more efficient to do that from a delivery center.

We acquired a company called Interline Brands some years ago. With that, we got about 100 different distribution sites around the country, rationalizing that into a network of 25 or so market delivery centers and local areas will drive efficiency there and allow us to serve our Pro customers with one-day service for MRO, institutional and those types of customers.

So – and finally, market delivery operations, we’re building about 100 hubs around the U.S., where we will, in smaller communities, we’ll be able to haul large trucks in, translate that onto smaller trucks and deliver out to customers. That’ll be a key part of our appliance delivery network.

If you think about the appliances coming direct from the manufacturer into that local hub on a truckload and then take that and distribute it on to local delivery trucks for executing those appliance deliveries. All of that driving that efficiency and delivery, improving the experience for our customers.

Richard Mcphail

And Kate, you asked about other things that are in flight in the year. And I think we – it’s interesting, the delivery experience really ties into the interconnected experience that we’re driving, that interconnected experience really starts at the stores. And again, as part of that formulation of our plan many years ago, we knew that if we address the key pain points of our customers, that would probably bear the highest fruit.

And so to give you an idea of our progress, we developed a new way-finding package and store standards – store environmental standards that include new lighting in our base updated or at least refurbished flooring, et cetera. And in part that was due to the response of a group of millennials that we hired back in 2015, who told us, “Hey, your stores aren’t quite as easy or a shoppable as we’d like to see them.”

We have now installed that new way-finding and environmental package in over 1,400 stores. We see a 140 basis point lift in our customer satisfaction scores when we do that. And so we had tested that approach prior to the investment program and it is absolutely bearing fruit.

On the interconnected side, interconnected is allowing the core of the store and online to complement each other to create a seamless experience for the customer. One of the ways this is coming live in our stores is the installation of lockers, pickup lockers at the front of the store. We are now in over 1,100 of our stores. We see that as a real convenience that customers have latched onto, to be able to order before their store visit and pick up their item.

Right now or as of Q2, over 50% of our online orders were actually picked up in a store. And so we know we’re creating a more frictionless environment for our customers. And they rate us a five out of five in terms of the pickup experience with our lockers. So there’s just a tremendous amount in flight right now for us.

Kate McShane

Okay, that’s very helpful. So the one thing I think that you’re very focused on is the delivery to the Pro that the speed of delivery to the Pro. But when it comes to price and brands, I wondered if you could talk us through how important that is to the Pro as well, and what you’re doing to differentiate yourself and think about those two elements?

Richard Mcphail

Well, the Pro customers is a very complex customer. It’s not a one-size-fits-all customer cohort. And they’re so incredibly important to us. In order to win with them, you have to come with a full complement, not only of brands, but also value propositions and services to them.

So starting with the table stakes, the table stakes in our space are have the best brands that engendered the most trust with the Pros, have them in-stock and have them priced right. We feel great about what our merchants and supply chain and operators do every day and we think we’re in fantastic position there. And we have incredible vendor partners who work with us to drive innovation and bring innovation to the Home Depot before anyone else. And so from a brand perspective, we are – we continue to see great momentum in the business.

Moving onto elements of our investment plan that are targeted towards the Pro. The Pro wants us to be priced right. And different Pros have different market clearing prices. And so we are bringing personalized pricing to our business model. So that we can differentiate those who have different spending patterns than others. We already do it today. But we are bringing a scientific and logical approach or more logical approach to doing it in the future, and that’s definitely bearing fruit.

Some of the other capabilities that we’re bringing online, our B2B website is an exciting initiative for us. So we’re at almost a 0.5 million Pros on our B2B website currently, and by the end of the year, we’ll have a 1 million Pros onboarded. And the experience we’re creating is really designed to take friction out of their experience with us, make us the easiest partner to shop with as possible. It goes from sort of shopping and ordering, providing you purchase this before lists to ways to manage the account.

So for the first time, we have administrative users and we have invited users. So if you’re the operator of the business, you can be the administrator. You can load credit cards. You can authorize product lists, but then you can authorize or invite a user from your crew to purchase off that list to use credit cards already loaded in. And then we offer back-office integration, so we integrate directly into QuickBooks.

So that, that you can download jobs and invoices and we see great uptake in those benefits and they want in there. We will integrate with some of the major e-procurement platforms over the coming year, too. And so this is all designed, again, to take friction out of the purchasing process for our Pro.

Kate McShane

Okay, thank you. We’re asking four questions of all the management teams that have attended the conference. So if I could just walk through that. I – we’ve kind of already discussed the environment for the second-half of 2019. Are you seeing it’s basically the same or better for the second-half of 2019…

Richard Mcphail

The general economy?

Kate McShane

…I don’t think in the economy, yes, it sound worse?

Richard Mcphail

Again, no, no, again, we don’t see anything in consumer demand signals that tell us that there’s anything different to expect in the second-half and the first-half.

Kate McShane

Okay. The second question is on inventories. Do you expect inventories to grow faster or slower than your sales in the second-half?

Mark Holifield

Yes. We’ve been a hallmark of inventory productivity over the years, but that has slowed lately, as we’ve really focused on in-stock more than ever. We don’t want to be beat based on in-stock. So we have improved our in-stock metrics and capabilities there. We set records and in-stock last year. We set records again this year. We have a number of challenges in terms of events and landing product. So inventory has been growing a little bit faster than sales lately.

Kate McShane

When it comes to tariffs, what is your biggest leverage to mitigate those tariff pressures? Is it moving production or other supply chain reconfiguration? Is it negotiation with the vendors? Is it price, or is it some combination of the three?

Richard Mcphail

It’s a balance. I’ll talk about a little bit of the cost and Mark you can talk about country of origin. But it all begins with interactions with our vendor partners, bringing data to the table and understanding the situation. So we know to the SKU, country of origin, impact of tariff, date of impact of tariff and how it flows through our P&L. So we can work with our vendors to understand exactly what we’re facing into.

We work together to look at mitigants. And so one of the most important mitigants on the cost side to tariffs has been the devaluation of the one versus the dollar, which lowers sort of the effective impact of tariffs. But then we work with them to talk about a range of mitigants all the way from value engineering to move in country of origin. And Mark, you might want to talk about that a little bit.

Mark Holifield

Sure. We built our private brand portfolio and we’re now at about 20% private brand penetration. With that has come a great deal of capability around value engineering for years, the value of our private brands was really around disintermediation. Over the last several years, though, it’s really been about value engineering.

And in that vein, we have sourcing offices in Asia, along with a lab in our headquarters in Atlanta and also a lab in China, where we can actually do that product breakdown. We can understand what the bill of material of a product is, identify the key component parts where it’s manufactured and understand the labor that goes into it. So we’re able to understand the cost and work with our manufacturers to really take costs out of the process.

In terms of country of origin, we’re continuing to shift. What we find is virtually every major supplier that we’re working with that has China-based manufacturing, is expanding their capability into other countries of origin, Southeast Asia being one of them. About six months ago, we opened the Southeast Asia sourcing office to help us in that regard. And even some manufacturers are relocating back to the U.S. manufacturing capability. But lots of activity there to mitigate the effects of tariffs and we’ve been pleased with the results we’ve seen from that.

Richard Mcphail

And then there’s the retail side. And so, when and if we do believe that that some of this needs to be passed on, we take a portfolio approach to our business. We’re a project retailer, not an item retailer. We look to provide the best value in the marketplace for any given project. And so our merchandising and finance teams work hand in hand to understand elasticities and to manage price impact as best as we can. And I would bet on our team any day to be able to manage it from a retail point of view.

Kate McShane

Thank you. And then the fourth question, final question is, as you think about the next two years, do you expect your store pace – your store base gives me to be larger or smaller than it is today?

Richard Mcphail

Back in 2008, we said we’re no longer going to be defined by square footage growth, we’re going to be defined by productivity and efficiency. And so if you look at the past decade from 2009 to the end of 2018, we added five stores over that period. And at the same time, we increased our sales per square foot from $279 a square foot to $449 a square foot present day.

Our investments are designed to continue to create capacity in our existing store base. We’re very happy with our footprint. We will stay with the philosophy that is productivity and not square footage growth. We will add stores from time to time perhaps in the low single digits each year. But that’s not a major dynamic in our business.

Kate McShane

Thank you. We have about five minutes left to open it up to the audience for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Richard Mcphail

Yes, sir.

Kate McShane

You can wait for the – if you don’t mind waiting for the mic, sorry, it’s coming.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for all. You briefly touched earlier on big – the progress on big ticket sales. Key driver of that is the major home improvement, home project kitchen and bathroom remodeling and things like that $40,000, $50,000, $60,000. Where does that market now stand versus the 2006 peak? And do you see an acceleration currently?

Richard Mcphail

It’s actually one of the product categories that hasn’t fully recovered from the peak. And I think part of that has more to do with the characteristics of spin during the peak than it does today. There’s a healthy demand for kitchen business. It is a – it’s an experience that we continue to lean into and think about how we reset our stores and our experience to capture that demand. But it’s – as most categories or, in fact, as all categories are, it’s healthy.

Kate McShane

Question in the back?

Unidentified Analyst

What is the philosophy of the firm going to change or remain the same?

Richard Mcphail

It’s very hard for me to separate my philosophy from Carol’s philosophy. We have been very well served by our capital allocation philosophy and positioning. We recently increased our dividend payout ratio to 55% from 50%. And the way we do that, as we look at the prior year earnings, multiply that by 55% and that is our dividend payout. We see no reason to change that position. We’re happy with it.

Kate McShane

Any questions here?

Unidentified Analyst

The labor constraints in this recovery have played a really big role, it seems in housing and home improvement in those kinds of projects. Can you talk to how – has that shifted any of the demand you’ve seen in certain categories, perhaps in kitchen, bath, those kinds of things? And how you’re thinking about that going forward in terms of positioning the stores in the product categories and layout?

Richard Mcphail

It’s definitely a dynamic that we’re watching. And if you look at employment rates and job openings in construction labor, you can see that they follow and maybe are even a little bit more acute than in the general economy. But they reflect largely the general labor market. We have not seen that shortage, show up in our demand signals. We’ll be watching the dynamic. We do hear anecdotally from our Pros that, they have very healthy books of business and healthy backlogs, but we will see. Right now, demand is strong and we don’t see any signals from that.

Unidentified Analyst

What level of automation robotics you’re using, if at all, at the store level? And secondly, how you’re thinking about AI machine learning in general?

Mark Holifield

Yes. We continue to look at opportunities to mechanize and automate within our DCs. As I mentioned, big part of productivity growth in our supply chain today is being driven by further mechanization of our upstream distribution centers. We’ve mechanized the outbound side, building on the previous mechanization of the inbound side of our distribution centers over the years and that’s driving productivity for us. That’s fairly simple, though, compared to a lot of robotics and exotic things like that. But we do have our eye on those kinds of technologies as we go ahead.

We are looking to test some robotic type automation in distribution centers going forward. AI and machine learning are key parts of our analytics process around managing inventory. We’re continuing to add those kinds of capabilities into our inventory management and in our supply chain management going forward.

Machine learning, AI, there are points of usage and – of those across the company and virtually every function. In-stores, for instance, we’ve used machine learning to identify SKUs that might be going out of stock and allow us to give a cue to the associates to go check and make sure that, that we’re in-stock on those. So continuing to invest in machine learning and AI as we go forward.

Richard Mcphail

And the nature of the associates that we hire now is different. We’re hiring more data scientists than ever before and it turns out. Retail is one of those perfect Big Data problems. And data scientists are attracted to environments where they can work on the toughest problems. And so we’ve had a great traction. We have great partnerships with universities in Atlanta and in Austin. And so that’s a big part of our future.

Kate McShane

Okay, that’s all the time we have. Thanks for joining us today.