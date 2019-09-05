Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) CEO Andy Xuan Zhang on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Andy Xuan Zhang - Chief Executive Officer

Ming Xu - Chief Financial Officer

Xiaoke Liu - Chief Operating Officer

Catherine Liu - Chief Financial Officer, Yixin

Binbin Ding - J.P. Morgan

Hillman Chan - Citigroup

Frank Chen - Macquarie

Gary Chen - CICC

Miranda Zhuang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Welcome to Bitauto's second quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Speakers from the company today are Mr. Andy Zhang, CEO; Mr. Xiaoke Liu, COO; and Mr. Ming Xu, CFO. After management's prepared remarks, Andy, Xiaoke and Ming will be available to answer your questions. In addition, Catherine Liu, CFO of Yixin, will be available to answer your questions related to Yixin.

Before we proceed, please note that discussions today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in our public filings with the SEC, including registration statement on Form F-1. Bitauto does not undertake any obligations to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

This call will include discussions of certain unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which was issued earlier today, for reconciliations of these unaudited non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable unaudited GAAP measures.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a live and archived webcast of the conference will be available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Andy Zhang, CEO of Bitauto.

Andy Xuan Zhang

Hello, everyone. And thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Q2 remained a challenging quarter for the auto industry as a whole. According to the China's Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China's total sales of new passenger vehicles decreased by approximately 14.3% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2019.

In spite of the sustained weakness in passenger vehicle sales in China, Bitauto continued to achieve steady topline growth in the second quarter, with total revenue reaching RMB 2.79 billion, up 8.9% year-over-year. In particular, our transaction services business expanded market share amid the industry downturn, with revenue increase by 17.2% year-over-year in the second quarter to RMB 1.49 billion and the transaction volume up 34% year-over-year to 138,000 units.

Revenue from our advertising and subscription business was RMB 1.01 billion for the second quarter compared to RMB 1.07 billion in the corresponding period in 2018, reflect the reduced marketing spendings by our automaker and dealer customers. We are, however, pleased to see further improvement in mobile traffic as well as in quantity and the quality of our sales leads.

Our continuous efforts to enhance content and user experience, starting with the rollout of our upgraded Bitauto media app in October last year, continued to pay off.

Looking at our traffic, according to press mobile, in July 2019 period, according to Questmobile, in July 2019, DAU for Bitauto media app increased by over 200% compared with that of the October 2018. In addition, the combined DAU of both Bitauto media app and Auto Pricing app increased by over 60% during the same period.

Our total number of sales leads increased in the second quarter by 37% year-over-year. More importantly, our organic sales leads, which typically feature better quality and higher conversion rates, accounted for over 50% of our total sales leads in the second quarter and continue to rise in July and August.

During the quarter, we further enhanced user generated content in areas including user review, Q&A and retail pricing, particularly for new car models. These efforts helped us strengthen our competitive advantage in the market and attracted more users.

We also made substantial progress in enhancing our product offerings. Our AI-based marketing solution which we launched in the first quarter of this year has already achieved very positive feedback from automaker customers. We're working on enhancing this product offering and expect to roll it out to all of the automaker customers and see more meaningful revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Our network of independent dealers continued to grow to over 30,000 during the second quarter, with more than 33,600 paying customers at the end of August. We will look to further tap into this market segment and explore tailored offerings to increase monetizing going forward.

Now, moving to our transaction services business. Yixin continued to strengthen its industry leadership and grew faster than the overall industry, facilitating approximately 138,000 financed automobile transactions during the quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 34%.

Yixin's loan facilitation services grew over 250% year-over-year and contributed 49% of its total financed automobile transactions, up from 19% in the same period last year.

Its new core service revenues, which include revenues from loan facilitation transactions, and the new self-operated financing lease transactions facilitated during the period reached RMB 589.9 million, representing a 46.9% year-over-year increase.

Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on executing our core business strategies. First, we will continue to enhance the auto's value proposition through improving content and user experience. We're also looking at ways to better promote the Bitauto brand, to improve brand awareness and enlarge our user base, which we believe still strengthens our ability to bring higher-quality sales leads to our automaker and the dealer customers and enable them to raise the effectiveness of their marketing spending on Bitauto media performs.

Second, we will further rollout our AI-based marketing solution to automaker customers to achieve incremental growth in our advertising business.

Third, we will drive revenue growth in our subscription business through enhancing ARPU as we migrate more dealers customers to premium and the deluxe premium packages and through expanding our dealer coverage network and increasing monetization among independent dealers.

Fourth, Yixin will continue to increase its loan facilitation services and to further improve its technology capabilities to provide better product and the services to consumers, financial institution partners and auto dealers.

As we continue to enhance Bitauto's value proposition through improving content and user experience, increasing traffic and developing products which enable automakers and dealers to raise the effectiveness of their marketing spending, we're confident in our strategy to build Bitauto into China's top online automobile media and transaction services platform.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ming to go over the financials.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Andy. Good evening, everyone. We delivered positive topline growth despite a challenging industry environment. More importantly, our efforts to improve traffic and content are bearing fruit, and are increasingly recognized by our automaker and dealer customers as they focus more on the effectiveness and ROI of their marketing spend.

Looking ahead, in addition to continuous improvement in traffic and content, we will also focus more on Bitauto's brand building initiatives to accelerate the growth of our user base.

Although our efforts to enhance our traffic, content and brand awareness will involve higher operating expenses, we believe these inputs will bring long-term value to our businesses and we view them as investments rather than merely expenses.

As we continue to strengthen the competitiveness of Bitauto products and services, expand our user base and enhancing user experience, we're confident that we will continue to grow revenue and reduce customer acquisition costs in the long run.

Now, let's look at our Q2 2019 financial highlights before moving to Q&A. Please note that I will reference mainly to financial figures in RMB in the following discussion.

Bitauto reported revenue of RMB 2.79 billion for the second quarter of 2019, representing an 8.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase in revenue was attributable to the growth of the company's transaction services business.

Revenue from the advertising and subscription business for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 1.01 billion compared to RMB 1.07 billion in the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to decreased marketing spend by our automakers and dealers customers, reflecting the sustained decline in new car sales.

Revenue from the transaction service business for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 1.49 billion, representing a 17.2% increase from RMB 1.27 billion in the corresponding period in 2018, mainly attributable to the growth of the company's loan facilitation services.

Revenue from the digital marketing solutions business for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 294.7 million, representing a 31.2% increase from RMB 224.7 million (sic) [RMB 224.6 million] in the corresponding period in 2018.

Cost of revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 1.21 billion (sic) [RMB 1.12 billion], representing an 18.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in commissions associated with loan facilitation services. Cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was 40% compared to 76.7% (sic) [36.7%] in the corresponding period in 2018.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 1.67 billion, representing a 3.1% increase for the corresponding period in 2018.

Selling and administrative expenses were RMB 1.64 billion for the second quarter of 2019, representing a 17.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. This increase was primarily due to the increase in marketing expenses associated with the company's mobile apps and the increase in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable from the services Yixin no longer provides due to the general economic slowdown in recent periods.

Product development expenses were RMB 142.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, representing a 12.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

Share-based compensation, which was allocated to the related line items of operating expenses, was RMB 99.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to RMB 151.6 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 215.4 million compared to non-GAAP income from operations of RMB 429.1 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 136.2 million compared to net income of RMB 27.4 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Net loss attributable to Bitauto in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 145.5 million compared to net income attributable to Bitauto of RMB 2.7 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 216 million compared to non-GAAP net income of RMB 353.7 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 155.3 million compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto of RMB 257.3 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS, each representing one ordinary share, in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to RMB 2.06 and RMB 2.06, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to RMB 2.17 (US$0.32) and RMB 2.12 (US$0.31), respectively.

As of June 30, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB 7.45 billion. Cash provided by operating activities, cash used in investing activities, and cash used in financing activities in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB 110.3 million, RMB 196.2 million, and RMB 1.88 billion, respectively.

Numbers of employees totaled 8,396 as of June 30, 2019, including employees of entities in which Bitauto has acquired and holds controlling interests as of such date. This represents a 6.4% year-over-year increase.

In addition, given Yixin's scale and significance to Bitauto, I would also like to share with you some of Yixin's operating and financial highlights for Q2 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, Yixin's accumulated total financed automobile transactions reached approximately 1.4 million and its accumulated aggregate auto financing amount exceeded RMB 100 billion. As a leading player in this industry, Yixin has enjoyed leadership advantages during business development.

Despite the sustained weakness in passenger vehicle sales in China, in the second quarter of 2019, Yixin facilitated approximately 138,000 financed automobile transactions and the aggregate automobile financing amount facilitated through its loan facilitation services and our self-operated financing business was approximately RMB 11.01 billion.

In the quarter, Yixin achieved faster growth than the industry. Its financed automobile transactions, both new and used, achieved an increase of approximately 34% from the corresponding period, while China's total sales of new and used passenger vehicles decreased by approximately 7% compared to the same period last year, according to the data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and China Automobile Dealers Association.

In the quarter, through its loan facilitation services for financing partners, Yixin facilitated approximately 67,000 financed automobile transactions, representing an increase of over 250% from the corresponding period in 2018, and approximately 49% of Yixin's total financed automobile transactions.

In the second quarter of 2019, under US GAAP, Yixin's total revenues reached RMB 1.5 billion. New core services revenues, which include revenues from loan facilitation services and new self-operated financing lease transactions Yixin facilitated during the period, reached RMB 589.9 million. Gross profit reached RMB 689.0 million. Net income was RMB 4.4 million and non-GAAP net income was RMB 94.4 million.

In the second quarter of 2019, Yixin's non-GAAP net income is calculated as net income excluding share-based compensation of RMB 55.8 million, amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business acquisitions of RMB 34.2 million, and offset by tax effect of RMB 0.04 million.

In the second quarter of 2019, Yixin entered into certain transactions with other subsidiaries of Bitauto, which have been eliminated upon Bitauto's consolidation of Yixin.

The cost of revenue and expenses that Yixin recorded for the services purchased from those subsidiaries of Bitauto amounted to RMB 4.2 million.

As of June 30, 2019, Yixin had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB 4.38 billion, total finance receivables of RMB 34.44 billion, and total borrowings, including bank borrowings and asset-backed securitization debt, of RMB 27.03 billion.

As of June 30, 2019, 90-day-plus, including 180-day-plus, past due ratio and 180 days plus past due ratio for all financed transactions, including the third-party loan facilitation, were 1.06% and 0.58%, respectively; 90-day-plus including 180-day-plus days past due ratio and 180-day-plus past due ratio for Yixin's self-operated financing business were 1.29% and 0.77%, respectively.

To give you some background on the increase in our past due ratios, since 2019, various local governments started to implement much stricter rules and the guidance on delinquent consumer account payment collection. And in order to better comply with these rules and guidance, we used litigation as our primary – priority collection method. Litigation usually take a longer time for collection and our delinquent ratios increased accordingly in the near-term. However, we believe, in the long-term, this will help regularize the overall industry practice and further improve consumers' user experience.

Under US GAAP, Yixin's provision for credit losses of finance receivables for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 195.8 million. The balance of provision for credit losses of finance receivables was RMB 437.3 million as of June 30, 2019.

For the second quarter of 2019, there was an increase in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable from the services to auto dealers Yixin no longer provides. In consideration of the general economic slowdown in recent periods, Yixin made such allowance for doubtful accounts receivable.

Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable was RMB 137 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to RMB 1.9 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Yixin expects the allowance for doubtful accounts receivable to decrease significantly in the future.

With that, I will turn to guidance for the third quarter of 2019.

Bitauto currently expects to generate revenue in the range of RMB 2.65 billion to RMB 2.75 billion in the third quarter of 2019, representing a 2.8% decrease to 0.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

This forecast takes into consideration of seasonality factors in Bitauto's business and excludes any impact of foreign currency fluctuation. It reflects the management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Let's now start the Q&A session. Andy, Xiaoke, myself and Yixin's CFO, Catherine Liu, are available to take your questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Binbin Ding of J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Binbin Ding

Thanks, management, for taking my questions. My first question is a high-level one about the auto market. So, can management give us some color in terms of the trend of passenger vehicle sales for the rest of 2019 and maybe potentially 2020 as well? It seems that July and August, the sales was still very weak. And we noticed that the government has announced some stimulus policies on auto consumption at the end of August. So, shall we expect these policies to help auto sales if it stabilized in the next few months?

My follow-up question is on the transaction services. So, the second quarter, I noticed that your loan facilitation service contributed to roughly 50% of the total financed automobile transactions. And that percentage seems to have declined from over 60% in 1Q. So, how should we look at the future trend of the contribution from loan facilitation services?

And from operational and technology perspective, how do you balance consumers' exposure to your own self-operated financing products or third-party loans? What is the outlook behind that? Thank you.

Andy Xuan Zhang

Thank you, Binbin. Our COO, Xiaoke, will answer the first question and Catherine will answer the second question.

Xiaoke Liu

[Foreign Language]

Okay. Let me translate quickly. So, as you can see, auto sales in June recovered briefly, but we believe that was mainly caused by the temporary demand for – caused by the migration from China V to China VI emission standards. After that, we see the auto sales growth dropping again in July. It actually dropped by 5% year-over-year and 16% month-over-month. Year-to-date, from January to July, we still have minus 8.8% decrease.

And in August, according to the data from the CPCA, actually, in the first week, we saw the wholesale data decreasing by 31% year-over-year. It recovered slightly in Q2 and Q3, but still quite weak. In Q4, we saw, internally, from our website, we saw a slight increase in consumer purchasing intention reflected by the willingness of them to be sales leads. But that was only a very mild increase. We still need to monitor that data very closely.

And in terms of inventory, we saw that, even though like in June, the clearance sales of many dealers helped them to clear some inventory. But overall inventory level in July and August remains quite high. So, in July – and the latest development in July, so far, we still see the auto demand quite weak. And, for example, this week, the Chengdu Auto Show starts today actually. And we saw from the attendance number and also from the activities of carmakers that actually it's still a very lukewarm attendance number.

Now, towards the end of August, we saw the government actually release some – central government release some policies to support the auto industry. We believe that was quite encouraging. But still, it takes time for the local government to implement those policies. And so far, we believe it's – the process is still quite slow. We haven't see a very – explicit or very clear timetable from the local government.

And also, like today, for example, the Ministry of Commerce also announced certain intention to help the automakers and the auto industry. We believe this is encouraging because the government – seems that the government has now realized the significance and importance of auto industry and started to offer – or willing to offer help. But still, it takes time for detailed policies to come out and to be implemented. So, simply speaking, we believe that the auto industry remain challenging from what we see.

That's for the first question. And Catherine will answer your second question.

Catherine Liu

Hi. For your second question, in the first quarter, Yixin's loan facilitation contributed over 60% of the total transaction volume. And in the second quarter, it contributes 29% which reflects some short-term adjustments. But in the third quarter, from the current loan facilitation business, and we expect our loan facilitation will still increase and we think – we expect that in the second half of the year, our loan facilitation will – the percentage of the loan facilitation will be back to over 60%. Okay.

Binbin Ding

Thank you. And the follow-up is on the – how do you balance your consumers' exposure to your self-operated financing product versus the third-party loan? I think there should be some algo to decide what kind of products will be recommended to consumers.

Catherine Liu

Currently, we are working with about 10 financial institutions for our loan facilitation services. And then, also, we have self-operated financing business. So, for our self-operated financing business, we view it as one of the capital channels for us. So, among this, let's say, 11 or above channels, we will balance it based on a lot of factors, such as the cost of the capital, the convenience of the approval process, et cetera. That's our goal, to have a more smart sort of matching system for various funding channels and then review our self-operated financing business just as one of the funding channel.

Binbin Ding

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Hillman Chan of Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Hillman Chan

Good evening, Andy, Xiaoke, Ming and Catherine. Thank you for taking my question. Also, just to follow-up on that Binbin question previously. Could management share more on the auto advertising outlook for second half specifically by different channels, online and offline, and also the ad format? And is it also possible to share more feedback from OEMs and dealers customer for their budget planning for the rest of the year please. Thank you very much.

Andy Xuan Zhang

Thank you for your question. Xiaoke will answer the question.

Xiaoke Liu

[Foreign Language]

So, Hillman, we actually see in the first quarter and second quarter a lot of the other online media platforms actually reported declining growth – actually year-over-year decline in their online advertising revenues.

[Foreign Language]

So, the main reason we believe is that, because of the weak auto sales and outlook, the automakers are cutting their branding spending.

[Foreign Language]

On the other hand, these OEMs, starting from Q2, they've become increasingly focused – focusing their advertising spend on the performance ads.

[Foreign Language]

So, that's a brief overview of what is happening in the online advertising market.

Hillman Chan

Thank you very much. Just one follow-up question. As the whole industry, including us and also Autohome, are delivering more and more online sales leads for the industry. Meanwhile, [indiscernible] is trending down. So, how should we think about that going forward, the discrepancy going forward? Thank you.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Hillman. Yes, you're right. So, we believe – so, as you know, this basically implies the effectiveness of the quality of the sales leads is declining. And I think this actually means that the dealers and increasingly the OEMs – so, previously, mainly the dealers care about leads and quality, but now increasingly the OEMs are also caring about sales leads and tying their sales lead with their spending on our platforms. So, going forward, everyone, every advertiser big and small will pay more attention to the effectiveness of their spending and to quality of sales leads. So, actually, we believe this is both a challenge and opportunity for us. By opportunity, we think that this requirement would actually be more beneficial to the bigger leading problems like us and like our main competitor because we are able to deliver sales leads and – a large quantity of sales leads to the advertisers, but the small platform actually are weaker in their ability to provide sales leads and even weaker in their ability – capability to provide high quality sales leads to the customers. So, we are actually working internally, both on our product and also on our commercial solutions to their customers, so that we come up with new ways to encourage more users to leave their sales leads and to ensure that these people actually go to the stores, will actually interact with the dealers. And we try our best to make sure that they will, eventually, buy a car hopefully. So, this actually also opens a window for us to try out different ways of pricing our product, particularly with our dealer customers. We're trying out different forms of commercial products to reach that goal.

Hillman Chan

Got it. Thank you very much, Ming and Xiaoke. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Frank Chen of Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Frank Chen

Good evening, Andy, Xiaoke, Ming and Catherine. Thanks for taking my question. So, I noticed that Bitauto achieved very encouraging user traffic growth and sales leads growth. And could management share with us the user acquisition strategy going forward and what should – a way to think of the budget on the users and our branding? We say good growth in both user and sales leads, how should we better monetize those in the future?

Ming Xu

So, thank you for your question. Xiaoke will answer your two questions.

Xiaoke Liu

[Foreign Language]

So, as you know, we roll out the upgraded Yixin app starting from October of last year. And so far, we're still achieving a very healthy growth in both traffic and sales leads that the app generates.

[Foreign Language]

So, as we're speaking now, the sales leads generated by our two apps actually are now contributing to the majority of our total sales leads generated every day. And through very close tracking and multi-channel tracking we're doing, we're convinced that the quality of these apps, these organic apps are much better than the sales leads we used to get from other channels.

[Foreign Language]

So, through our operation in the past 10 months, we have also further focused on our strategy – on the positioning of our app as a marketplace going forward. And we believe this positioning is based on the – is also in line with the users' protection of our app, of our services.

[Foreign Language]

So, in the recent months, we are also adding more content and also – particularly, tech-driven content. For example, AI-driven, big data driven content and also user generated content into our app. The purpose for that is to further increase the conversion of users leaving a sales lead and also to improve the quality of those sales leads.

[Foreign Language]

So, going forward, we will further diversify the sales lead generation user cases and to extend the user case from a purely price discovery to cover the whole purchasing and ownership cycle of a car, so that we can generate sales leads out of our users.

[Foreign Language]

So, through our efforts, we also realized that the consumers' brand perception of different auto information platform or different verticals actually have played a role in the willingness to leave a contact and also contacts – a contact to leave a sales lead and also play an important role in the quality of – eventual quality of those sales leads. So, as a result, we plan to roll out a campaign to further promote our brand and help to raise the awareness and brand perception of the Yixin brand among the potential car buyers and the car owners.

[Foreign Language]

So, with this continuous focus and optimization on the user acquisition channels and also on this branding campaign, we believe that, in the third and fourth quarter, in the coming quarters, we will maintain this momentum in user acquisition and in sales lead growth.

[Foreign Language]

So, now turning to your question about the monetization, so with this growth in our user base, we're also looking at ways to monetize these users. And we noticed, as we mentioned before, that the OEMs are increasingly focused on the effectiveness of their marketing spend on the performance of their marketing spending.

[Foreign Language]

So, in Q2, we formally roll out our AI-based marketing solutions to the OEMs.

[Foreign Language]

So, this product, based on our technology capabilities in big data and in user profiling, to provide a more effective way for the OEMs to get sales leads, particularly high quality sales leads with their marketing spending. And since we rolled out that product, it has been increasingly recognized and accepted by our OEM customers.

[Foreign Language]

So, in the past few months, since May actually, we are seeing increasing number of customers use our AI marketing solution in the past – month over month.

[Foreign Language]

So, as I mentioned before, going forward, we will provide this – base this AI marketing solution on a more diversified sales lead generation user cases and provide these commercial product to our customers.

[Foreign Language]

Yeah. We believe that the trend is very clear that the OEMs are becoming more and more focused on the quality of their – on the effectiveness of their marketing spend. So, we believe that this is a trend that – not only us or our competitors, but actually across the online marketing industry that the platforms are using technologies to raise the effectiveness of their marketing solutions. And we believe this trend will also benefit us too. And this going forward will becoming increasingly important contributor to our advertising revenue.

[Foreign Language]

Thank you.

Frank Chen

Thank you, Xiaoke and Ming.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Gary Chen of CICC. Please go ahead.

Gary Chen

Good evening, management. Thanks for taking my questions. This is Gary from CICC on behalf of [indiscernible]. I have two questions. First one is about Yixin. As you mentioned, loan facilitation services contributed roughly 49% of total transactions in this quarter and that might soon reach over 50% in the second half year. What is your expectation for this ratio from a more long-term region and how do we reach this target?

And the second question is about our cash flow. Could management give more color about the outflow of our cash and what's the reasons behind that? Thank you.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Gary. Catherine will answer your first question about loan facilitation and I will address the second question regarding cash flow.

Catherine Liu

Our loan facilitation services is our business focus. So, we will keep increasing our loan facilitation partners and our businesses. We think in the next two or three years, our loan facilitation services will still keep increasing. I think, eventually, it will be sort of majority of our business. Hope this answers your question.

Gary Chen

Thank you. Very helpful.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Gary. Regarding your second question about cash flow, the cash outflow in investing activities is mainly caused by the new self-operated auto finance businesses of Yixin. And that's the main reason for the investing cash outflow.

For the financing outflow, it's mainly caused by two reasons. First one is the repayment of borrowing and asset-backed securities by Yixin. And secondly, as we have announced before, in the second quarter, we actually paid back the convertible bond that we borrowed – we issued to PAG in 2016. So, we repaid the remainder – the outstanding amount of that convertible bond in Q2, which was slightly over US$100 million. So, that's the main reason for – the two reasons for cash outflow in the financing activities.

However, as you can see, the cash flow of ours and also – ourselves and also including the whole group remains very healthy and robust.

Gary Chen

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Miranda Zhuang of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Miranda Zhuang

Thank you, management, for taking my questions. So, I have a quick question. So, we have seen the company's digital marketing business, which is essentially the auto ad agency business, deliver a very strong growth of over 30% year-over-year. Given that the whole auto advertising budget is declining, so I'm curious to learn the reason behind the growth of the business and how should we think about the business for the second half of the year.

And my second question is related to the auto finance. Again, very inspiring to see the very strong growth of the auto finance volume, which has clear outperformed the industry. So, suggesting that Yixin is taking market share. So, I'm curious to know, in your mind, who are we getting the market share from. Is it more from the banks or AFCs or on your auto finance lease companies? And for the mid to long term, do we have any target for Yixin's market share? Thank you.

Ming Xu

Thank you, Miranda. I will answer your question regarding CIG and Catherine will answer the question on Yixin.

So, regarding CIG, as you know, their revenue includes mainly two parts. Number one is the traditional revenue stream of agencies, which is rebates on media. And for that part, actually, in Q2, the performance is in line with the overall online advertising market of China. And at the same time, they also have a second part of the revenue, which is more project based. Basically, projects they do with their customers. So, actually, we see a very strong growth in these project-based revenue. And going to – however, these projects actually are more ad hoc and it's very difficult. We have very limited visibility on this project-based revenue. And for the rebates actually, in going to second half, I think it's very closely in line with what will happen in the auto industry. If auto industry remain weak and the advertisers will remain very careful in their marketing spend, and that will also influence CIG's business.

Catherine, you want to answer the question on market share?

Catherine Liu

Sure. I think to your second question, Yixin is taking market share, I think, generally because the industry is consolidating. I think since the beginning of last year, the whole finance industry, the experienced – from micro situation wise, there is general credit tightening policies. And also, I think from the primary market and the secondary market, I think the auto finance companies' valuation is undervalued, which I think resulted a lot of the – I think the capital does not flow into this market as much as in, let's say, 2016, 2017. So, as a result, I think our competition, we think it's less.

And also, for the auto finance industry, this is actually an industry with a pretty high entry barrier. So, I think from the competition wise, we think that, as the leader in the industry, we're enjoying the consolidating benefit. So, that's why we enjoy the faster growth than the industry growth.

As to your point, are we competing? I think we're competing, but we're also cooperating with banks and auto finance companies. For example, our loan facilitation services, we have partners that are banks and possibly large auto finance companies as well. So, for those institutions, we're actually partners with them. But, of course, in terms of the product wise, we are competing with other banks or other auto finance companies product in the market. But I think from Yixin's past experience, since we started the business in 2015, we have demonstrated we have a pretty strong execution team and attractive product for consumers. So, that's the reason why we are gaining market share and become the leader. And we believe that, with this leadership and our execution team, we will continue to be the leader in the industry and enjoy the leadership advantages. And we're also trying to enlarge our competitive advantages by improving our technologies and increasing our loan facilitation partners and increase our operating efficiency. Hope this answers your question.

Miranda Zhuang

Okay, sure. Thank you.

Operator

Ming Xu

Once again, thank you for joining us today. Please don't hesitate to talk to us if you have any other further questions. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to talking with you in the coming months.

