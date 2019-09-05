At Home: Sticking To Our 'Buy' Rating

Those who have read our latest piece on At Home Group (HOME) know where we stand; we expected a miss for the quarter accompanied by a slash in full-year guidance, and that's exactly what happened. The following is from the previous article.

The company is likely to miss second quarter comp growth and reduce guidance for the whole year. The market is still expecting a -0.3% comp for the full fiscal 2020 year, which we believe is highly unlikely to take place.

Also, those who read our initiation know that the crux of our "buy" rating on the stock is that management must stall store-base expansion for the stock price to increase. The following is from our initiation on June 11th, 2019.

Our $9/share price target assumes that management shifts focus to its existing store base and supply chain efficiencies rather than opening more than 30 stores a year. The only reason we are long this stock is that management does not need to make any significant effort for the stock price to reach our price target. We believe that board interference to stall store expansion rate is the only needed action for this investment to be profitable at current levels while addressing inventory turnover, BOPIS initiative, and accountability are a plus.

Our take on second fiscal quarter earnings

Following the release after Wednesday's close, HOME stock price is down 20% in the AH market. While we understand the reaction to the 0.5% reduction in full-year guidance to the "-1.5% to +0.5%" range, we believe that the stock price already priced in a worse comp for the year and a worse operating margin preceding today's earnings report.

We are sticking to our "buy" rating on HOME given; (1) management's reduction of their store expansion target from "high teens" to 10% a year over the next three years; (2) management shifting focus to free-cash-flow generation and debt payback (reducing leverage to less than 2.5x from current 3.4x which implies a payback of $200 million); (3) corporate overhead leverage; (4) better than expected store-level EBITDA margin of 23% for the quarter vs 21% in our model; (5) management's claim that comps for Q2 would have been "modestly positive" instead of the 0.4% decline if it wasn't for the rainy first two weeks of May; and (6) the fact that tariff effect likely to be minimal going forward.

On the other hand, these are the reasons why we stick to our $9/share price target despite the six bright spots we highlighted; (1) management acknowledging the fact that they are facing a tougher promotional environment and that traffic is down 4% in Q2 and 5% in Q1 at the time when Home Depot (HD), Low's (LOW), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) reporting solid Q2 results; (2) the fact that not one executive has been held accountable for the catastrophic stock performance which reflects poor corporate governance; (3) management downplaying the importance of comp growth at the time when that's all what investors care about.

To explain our third point, we'd like to share what Lee Bird, the CEO, said when responding to a question from Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman.

This is not a comp store. It's never been a comp story. Now obviously we expect of our sales positive comp so don't get me wrong. And we're not pleased with our performance. I'm certainly not pleased with the performance that we've delivered in Q1 and Q2, but I would tell you it's never been a comp story. We have new stores that come in that are highly productive. They have no comp waterfall. So we don't have that tailwind that other retailers have.

As stated in our latest piece on HOME, the return on store investment is not that attractive (we estimate it's NOPAT margin is between 12-15%, before deducting any financing costs). Also, those who believe that store expansion is the driver of valuation should look more at Kirkland's (KIRK) story.

Retail is all about growing comps while at least maintaining margins (period). Store expansion, if done under a declining comp environment, can be catastrophic for a retailer with only $13 million on its balance sheet (though, they do have $133 million in available credit line).

Again, as stated in our latest piece, we believe that a management change following the catastrophic performance (three guidance cuts and a stock price that is trading at one-third of its IPO price) is a must for investors to regain confidence in this company. Also, the fact that the CEO received a $40 million compensation package that is significantly out of the money would affect any person's judgment, in our view.

Wrapping it up

Results were slightly better than we expected. However, they were worse than what the street expected, which resulted in another massive sell-off (-20% as of writing this report). We recommended our followers to buy the Jan 2021 $5 strike put options which were priced at $2 at the time, as a hedge to the position.

We do not see the stock declining further below $5 a share given that bankruptcy risk has decreased significantly following the decision to stall store expansion. However, it's worth noting that it may take longer than expected for the stock price to reach our $9 price target given the lack of near-term catalysts for the stock.

As a reminder, At Home is attending Goldman Sachs' "Annual Global Retailing Conference" tomorrow in New York and it's CEO is scheduled to speak at 1:40 PM EST.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.