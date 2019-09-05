17 Upcoming Dividend Increases

An average increase of 7.54%, though four have at least a 10% increase. Median increase of 6.67%.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year - but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus it is eligible for inclusion on the "CCC" list.

That said - it did payout the same amount for eight quarters in a row - but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 2 Contender 5 Challenger 9

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) 16 7.25 9-Sep-19 1.28% Contender STERIS plc (Ireland) Ordinary Shares (STE) 15 0.97 9-Sep-19 8.82% Contender United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 6 4.99 9-Sep-19 1.85% Challenger Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 7 1.98 10-Sep-19 5.00% Challenger Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Common Stock (MPW) 6 5.45 11-Sep-19 4.00% Challenger Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 39 3.94 12-Sep-19 5.56% Champion Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Common Stock (BR) 13 1.66 12-Sep-19 11.34% Contender Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 9 2.75 12-Sep-19 4.35% Challenger Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 8 3.18 12-Sep-19 16.67% Challenger BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 7 2.72 12-Sep-19 8.82% Challenger TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 7 2.51 12-Sep-19 15.79% Challenger Saratoga Investment Corp New (SAR) 5 8.85 12-Sep-19 1.82% Challenger Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) 5 1.65 12-Sep-19 6.67% Challenger Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 50 7.58 13-Sep-19 5.00% King Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 28 2.72 13-Sep-19 7.89% Champion Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 17 0.81 13-Sep-19 14.81% Contender NewMarket Corp (NEU) 14 1.57 13-Sep-19 8.57% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent OXY 0.78 0.79 1.28% STE 0.34 0.37 8.82% UBCP 0.18 0.1375 1.85% AVT 0.2 0.21 5.00% MPW 0.25 0.26 4.00% CTBI 0.36 0.38 5.56% BR 0.485 0.54 11.34% WOR 0.23 0.24 4.35% NTRS 0.55 0.7 16.67% BXS 0.17 0.185 8.82% TCBK 0.19 0.22 15.79% SAR 0.53 0.56 1.82% EFSC 0.13 0.16 6.67% MO 0.8 0.84 5.00% CBU 0.38 0.41 7.89% ATRI 1.35 1.55 14.81% NEU 1.75 1.9 8.57%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High OXY 43.57 41.83 83.35 8.45 3% Off Low 47% Off High STE 152.28 99.14 156.66 40.83 53% Off Low 2% Off High UBCP 11.29 10.25 13.69 12.46 9% Off Low 17% Off High AVT 42.53 33.55 49.03 26.83 26% Off Low 13% Off High MPW 19.08 13.98 19.19 7.26 36% Off Low New High CTBI 38.55 35.7 49.6 10.47 8% Off Low 22% Off High BR 129.77 91.34 138.24 31.55 41% Off Low 6% Off High WOR 34.96 31.42 46.77 13.12 10% Off Low 25% Off High NTRS 88.03 75.96 109.25 13.11 15% Off Low 19% Off High BXS 27.19 24.31 35.33 12.39 11% Off Low 22% Off High TCBK 35.03 31.05 41.31 12.54 12% Off Low 15% Off High SAR 25.31 18.6 25.78 8.45 35% Off Low 2% Off High EFSC 38.69 36.09 56.35 11.63 7% Off Low 30% Off High MO 44.3 42.4 66.04 13.11 2% Off Low 33% Off High CBU 60.4 54.46 67.79 18.41 10% Off Low 10% Off High ATRI 761.49 624 948.03 39.21 21% Off Low 19% Off High NEU 483.49 352.89 484.99 20.69 35% Off Low 0% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule SAR 8.85 8.4 20.4 MO 7.58 14.9 10.4 9.7 9.5 17.3 OXY 7.25 1.3 1.7 5.4 10.2 12.8 MPW 5.45 4.2 4.4 4.4 -0.9 9.9 UBCP 4.99 13 12 12.4 -0.4 17.4 CTBI 3.94 4.7 3.7 3.3 2.5 7.3 NTRS 3.18 24.4 12 9.7 5.6 12.9 WOR 2.75 7.3 5.9 9.5 2.6 12.3 CBU 2.72 7.7 4.7 4.9 5.1 7.6 BXS 2.72 14.6 22 49.1 -3.7 51.8 TCBK 2.51 6.1 10.4 10.8 3 13.3 AVT 1.98 8.3 5.7 21.1 23.1 BR 1.66 16.6 12.5 16.1 20.2 17.8 EFSC 1.65 6.8 21.4 17.5 8.4 19.2 NEU 1.57 2.2 7.7 15.2 24.2 16.8 STE 0.97 10.2 10.6 10.2 16.6 11.2 ATRI 0.81 13.3 15.6 16.3 16.8 17.1

Bonus

Dividend King Altria is being covered this week. On a personal note, it is my oldest holding going back to 2013 when I started picking individual stocks with earnest. For many years, this company has been automatic with steady earnings growth coupled with very nice annual dividend increases. Shares definitely took off in the 2016-2017 time frame as visible below. Since peaking just below $80, shares have fallen precipitously now to the mid-40s.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

There have been a lot of concerns lately under several umbrellas; declining cigarette volumes, Juul and vaping regulatory concerns and finally the potential merger back with Philip Morris International (PM). Depending on your investment time frame, there may be a lot of hate toward this stock if you purchased it essentially in the past five years. We've revisited prices not seen since 2014.

Authors on SA are overwhelmingly bullish on this company with many recent articles incorporating the PM merger. One other concern is around a potential "dividend cut" - I use the quotes as the new combined entity, if approved, may lead to a lower initial dividend than what MO holders currently have.

Looking at the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, here's how it ranks.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

It's not secret Altria is in the top tier of dividend yield at the expense of some safety. Dividend growth has been spectacular even over the 10-year time frame of nearly 6% annually. The payout ratio is certainly high so should a merger provide an opportunity to reset dividend expectations some, it may not be the end of the world.

(YCharts)

There is also a little bit of a buyback story going on here as well. Total shares are down close to 10% over the past decade but clearly most cash goes to the dividend. This helps control the total cash cost of the dividend obligations, and once again, if the dividends were reset slightly, it could help out the buyback story.

Here are the aggregate stats once more:

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Altria Group, Inc. MO 50 7.58 13-Sept-19 5.00% King

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing MO to the S&P (SPY) since September 2010. SPY won in absolute terms, with MO kicking off over 3x the dividends. Anyone who knows about Altria will not be surprised by that fact. It's an unfortunate set of timing because of the recent share price collapse.

Here's the look at the investments over time:

MO is the blue line

S&P is the black/gray line

For most of the time frame, MO was the steady outperformer by a large margin over the market. It was only in the past year did the gap close and ultimately finish in the favor of the S&P. The opportunity here is that the stock is once again hated until all of the unknowns mentioned above are sorted out. With a satisfactory conclusion though, I do believe this can behave like a coiled spring and return to its former valuation levels.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.