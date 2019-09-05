Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Uneventful Week For The Sector

Most of the funds from the sector are trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

The past week did not surprise us with some changes in the prices of the municipal bonds and the benchmark reported just a slight increase in its price.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities which are trading at high discounts

The Benchmark

The last week of August was quiet for the municipal bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in them. The lack of news which can affect the demand for safer assets was the reason why we saw so low volume in the last several days. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) reported a slight increase of $0.05 and finished the Friday session at $115.20 per share.

Of course, the changes in the Treasury yields are crucial for the performance of the municipal sector. The Munis are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participant pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields. The US 10-year Treasury yield remained below the level of 1.50%.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, none of the funds announced its dividend. As I have already mentioned, the week can be categorized as uneventful.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The past week did not surprise us with some interesting changes in the prices of the municipal bond closed-end funds, and we do not find some significant shifts among the top ten statistically undervalued funds.

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued, we use the Z-score indicator. We use it on a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period. For those of you who follow the performance of the sector, it should not be a surprise that most of the funds do not provide us with a statistical edge.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Investment Fund (MFT) is one interesting fund which I see as a potential "Long" candidate. Currently, MFT is traded at negative Z-score and its discount is 6.25%. The reason behind the recent decrease in its price is the dividend cut which was announced from $0.0590 per share to $0.0500 per share. Even with a decreased dividend, the current yield of 4.40% is very competitive for the sector. On top of that, after the correction of the monthly distribution, the earning coverage ratio is in line with our expectations. Another fact which I like here is that MFT is a national municipal bond closed-end fund which has a very diversified portfolio between different states, sectors, and credit qualities.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

If we take into consideration the current market situation, we should not be surprised by the outcome of our observation. Many of the Munis are traded at positive Z-scores, and I use this section to highlight which of them are overpriced from a statistical point of view. I have to admit that we managed to catch several good trades based on their high Z-scores in the last several weeks. We categorize everything above 2.00 points Z-score as statistically overpriced.

Last week, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI) was the leader of the ranking with a statistical parameter of 3.60 points. No doubt, a very high value of the Z-score which indicates that it will be very difficult for the fund to stay at these price levels. Expectedly, the price of SBI fell by 2.00% on a weekly basis.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) was another fund which had a Z-score of 2.10 points and was traded close to its net asset value. The fund was overpriced compared to the rest of Pennsylvania Munis and as you can guess, its price fell by 5.57% only for one week. Definitely, a significant decline and NPN was the worst performer of the past week.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.08 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was again 1.13 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) is the fund which I am interested in. It has a discount of 12.88% and currently, we do have a Z-score of 0.40 points.

Source: CEFdata.com

This closed-end fund seems undervalued compared to its New York peers. On top of that, it has a positive earnings coverage ratio and positive UNII balance per share. The current yield which is offered by NBO is 3.79% and the yield on net asset value is 3.30%.

Source: CEFdata.com

The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in New York are 86.20%, and the ones located in California are 3.80%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 122, and "Prerefund" and "Higher Education" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) continues to be the leader in the sector when we sort the participants by premium. Its price is traded 33.97% above its net asset value. Each week, I mention that it is a risky long-term investment at this premium, but it seems that the price will not fall until some fundamental change such as dividend cut affects it.

If you have a long position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA), I see the current period as favorable to close it and to select another good buying opportunity from the sector. My personal opinion is that it is overpriced compared to its peers, and its Z-score and premium are the confirming signals.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.97%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -5.00%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.41%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you are wondering which of the funds have the highest distribution rate on price, the above sample can help you to find the answer. Additionally, I have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric as the more important one. The average yield on the price for the sector is 4.09%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.90%.

The Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is a fund which caught my attention in a positive way. It offers a 4.95% current yield, and its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory.

Source: CEFdata.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.3%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades which you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on September 02, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PCQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.