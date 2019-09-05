Arbor Realty Trust: Investment Could Lead To Total Shareholder Return Of 38%

The CEO is a major shareholder and founder of the company. The alignment of management’s interest with shareholders provides a qualitative safety in the investment.

Arbor’s dividend has been increasing and I see potential for further increases in the future.

Dividend investors looking for a safe and currently growing dividend should look at Arbor Realty Trust (ABR). Arbor has become a vertically integrated real estate platform with the acquisition of Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC which allows them to provide a complete “one stop” solution to borrowers by providing products ranging from loan origination to loan servicing.

The acquisition also provides Arbor with a more predictable and recurring revenue source, which has allowed management to increase dividends for 6 consecutive years.

It is operated by a CEO who is the founder and has a significant stock ownership in Arbor, aligning his interest with that of shareholders.

I see the opportunity to invest in a solid company with the possibility of one-year total shareholder returns in the range of 28% to 38% at current stock prices.

Business Overview and Transformation

Arbor realty trust (ABR) operates under two business segments, the “structured business” and the “agency business”. Their mission statement is simple:

“To maximize the difference between the yield on our investments and the cost of financing these investments, to grow the stable earnings associated with the servicing portfolio of our agency business, to generate cash available for distribution and facilitate capital appreciation.”- Annual Report

The structured business mainly consists of investments in bridge loans and mezzanines loans related to multifamily and commercial real estate markets. Other type of investments includes junior interests in first mortgages, preferred equity, direct equity and in some cases investments to acquire real property, real estate related notes and mortgage related securities.

The agency business provides loan origination and loan servicing. These loans are then sold to government sponsored enterprises (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) while Arbor keeps the servicing rights and asset management responsibilities. Arbor is one of only 23 Freddie Mac multifamily conventional loan lenders. They specially focus on small loans typically within the 5M range and have found success within that niche in the loan market. The caveat of this business segment is that it becomes a taxable REIT.

The agency business (Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC) was acquired in 2016 for $276M and has proven to be a highly accretive acquisition, which transformed the business from a purely investment mortgage REIT into what I consider is a vertically integrated service platform.

The business acquisition of Arbor Commercial Mortgage (the agency business) was highly accretive because it was already part of the sales process and the Arbor “umbrella”. The acquisition provides for the consolidation of financial results under one entity, the internalization of the management team and eliminated the management agreement.

The acquisition of the agency business also allowed Arbor to diversify its revenue sources into more predictable, annuity like revenues by providing services with a fixed fee and longer duration. At the end of 2018, this type of annuity income was responsible for 64% of the income sources.

Source: Investor presentation

Management comments during Q4 2015 Conference call:

The significant merits of this transaction are as follows: Immediately accretive to our earnings and dividends, and significantly increases with our core earnings run rate, provide significant diversification and greater predictability to our earnings streams through a long-dated prepayment protected servicing portfolio, resulting in a very stable annuity of servicing income.

By having the ability to originate loans and service them, Arbor has become a “one-stop shop”, acquiring efficiencies across both segments and strengthening its competitive position.

Business model – How Arbor Generates Revenues

The sales pipeline consists of the following process:

Loan origination- Arbor works with the borrower and offers a product to suite their needs. Borrowers are companies looking for a bridge loan to acquire investment properties in which they see a favorable return. 74% of the loan book consists of multifamily loans. After the borrower and Arbor finish preparing the application, it is sent to the underwriters for further due diligence. Underwriting and risk management- Each loan application goes through an extensive underwriting process with the goal to qualify the borrower and mitigate investment loss. Investment approval- In this process a comprehensive written report is submitted to the credit committee which consists of the CEO, Chief Credit Officer and the Executive Vice President of structured finance. For the agency business, a detailed loan package is submitted to the credit committee and subsequently sent to Freddie Mac and HUD for approval prior to origination. Every transaction requires the approval of 4 senior executives. Servicing- After loan approval, Arbor keeps the rights to service the loan. The services provided relate to customer service and loan monitoring. Asset Management- This is where each investment is tracked from origination to disposition. It oversees the investments operating history, trends and potential risks. The group in charge would then report to senior management on the status of each transaction.

On the structure business, the way Arbor makes money is by the spread between the cost of borrowed money and the interest income they receive from the loans they make. The loans are mostly bridge loans made to multi-family home projects which are backed by the land and are senior in priority. The funds they get comes from the securitization of these loans sold to investors.

These securitized loan obligations (CLO’s) are non-recourse, which reduces financial risk to the company. In this way, Arbor can leverage their returns by borrowing against their loan book and use the proceeds to originate more loans. Their business model becomes partially self-funded. Any additional capital needed for loan originations, are borrowed through equity raises, notes or in some cases preferred and convertible debt.

The agency business model is straightforward. Arbor would originate government-sponsored loans through Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, sell those loans to Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae and keep the servicing rights. Revenues therefore consists of gain on sales of these loans and servicing fees. Any risk of default on loans is limited to the termination of the servicing fees. They are focused primarily on small balance loans. These loans are generally sold within 60 days.

The Safety Net – Management alignment with Shareholders

The risks at Arbor, especially for the structure business comes from their underwriting practices. Operational risk can be mitigated by good practices driven by positive incentives. Alignment of management and shareholders are definitively important. Luckily the CEO is the founder and a major shareholder of the company. As of yearend 2018, he owns 19.6% of the total voting shares which includes common plus preferred shares. Executive officers and all directors owns 26.4% of all voting stock. Management has significant skin in the game as shown in the following table:

Source: 2018 Proxy Statement

Plus, CEO Ivan Kaufman has non-vested stock awards of 20.2M in market value based on December 31, 2018 stock price of $10.07. At current prices, the market value of his stock awards is 25.1M based on a stock price of $12.55

Source: 2018 Proxy Statement

Commentary on the last conference all also supports this idea that alignment of management with shareholders is essential for safe underwriting practices:

Ivan Kaufman (CEO) So in prior calls we spoke about our strategy to have similar volumes on our agency business as we did last year and most of the market was going to be showing increases in volume -- we could have shown increases in volume but we elected to manage our margins, manage our volume, and manage our staffing. And I think that is a very good reason as to why we have been able to maintain our margins. Very often people fight fully charged. And when you fight fully charged, you want to do business that lasts. And it doesn't affect your incremental business. It affects your entire business. And as a firm, we decided not to go heavily [ph] charged, not to worry about whether we are the eight, seventh, or sixth or fifth largest lender, but to maintain integrity of our margins, our staffing, and not get sloppy. And I think that is a lot of to do with why we were able to maintain it. And as Paul mentioned, in the loan sizes which we traffic, there is a little less sensitivity on the margin side. As you go to bigger loans, they become more competitive and people are willing to work for a lot less. So, I put those two factors together and our ability to maintain our margins in a competitive environment. – Q2 2019 Conference call

For this reason, I don’t see reckless behavior in underwriting practices just to gain more market share.

During the Q2 2019 conference call, they also touched upon the decision to raise capital through the issuance of equity, as they did a 100M raise during the quarter. Interestingly the prepared remarks during the call mentioned management opinion that the stock was undervalued:

We feel we are significantly under value given the stability and diversity of our income streams and that we should be trading substantially higher than our current market price. And we believe there is significant opportunity for additional appreciation in our stock price to our shareholders. – 2Q 2019 Conference Call

If management didn’t own significant amounts of shares, I would see the raise as a reckless capital allocation decision. However, management significant skin in the game tells the opposite story and the raise is a bullish indicator of their robust business prospects and the opportunity to reinvest the cash on high return on investment projects.

They need the proceeds from the raise to be immediately accretive to earnings. They would not have diluted themselves if they didn’t see a return on capital that matches or exceeds their expectations.

The issue about raising equity to fund future growth was also discussed during the latest conference call:

Ivan Kaufman (CEO) Raising capital is a complex matter for us and various ways we've been able to raise capital. And we look at our loan book, we look at our other needs to grow the business and we look at the economies of scale by the way we grow our business and we look at what's in the pipeline. So we do it very strategically and we try and be very stingy about when we do it and we make sure it's accretive. Right now we put the capital to use. I think we put it to good use. We think it's going to be extremely accretive and depending on how the pipeline continues to come in and pay-offs are and that needs to grow our business will dictate what our capital needs are. So if you put $100 million in my hand today, I'd have to evaluate our ability to deploy that. How accretive would be to our dividend and what it would do to our business, and these are things that we're consistently evaluating. Lee Cooperman So what you're saying is if you do raise capital, you would do it on a basis where you will be accretive to the distribution looking at? Ivan Kaufman We only do it where we feel it's accretive. - Q2 2019 Conference call

This type of owner operator mindset is what provides a qualitative margin of safety in a potential investment in Arbor.

Historical Analysis

Source: Table created using company filings

I created the following table using historical data dating back 2004 which focuses on the structure business. If we use hindsight as a tool, we can see early warning indicators about the macro environment starting in 2006. Notice the dislocation between the average pay rate, which the company defines as “the weighted average, based on each loans unpaid principal balances, of our interest rate required to be paid monthly as stated in the individual loan agreements”, and the remaining months to maturity.

In a healthy interest rate environment, rates should move up in tandem with month to maturity. During 2006 the average pay rate and the month to maturity starts to move in opposite directions. This accelerates as the financial crisis hits the economy and reaches a low point in 2010. During those years, the interest rate spread also reaches a low point of 63 basis points but stays positive even during the greatest financial crisis and meltdown. Management was able to control leverage ratios and settle them down to their required level as per company disclosure:

Our Structured Business leverage (including junior subordinated notes as equity) will generally not exceed 80% of the UPB of our assets, in the aggregate. – Annual Report

The turnaround started in 2012 with the normalization of the relationship between pay rate and maturity and the increase in interest spread by 111 basis points.

Fast forward to today and we can see a business growing at a healthy clip in terms of total number of loans, unpaid principal balance and average pay rate. A point of concern would be the interest rate spread declining, but it could be the result of the Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

The agency business presents a different story. There is limited disclosure but helpful enough to get an idea about the growth in the segment.

Source: Table created using company filings

Besides having a small hiccup in 2005, the total number of loans has been consistently growing at a CAGR of 13%. Even during the great recession number of loans increased. The growth in number of loans and the unpaid principal balance is important to determine future adjustable funds from operations. If the loan doesn’t default, Arbor would collect a fee for the serving of the loan. Currently the loan book generates 84M in annuity type revenue with a servicing fee rate of 45.2 basis points.

Investment Nugget from Lee Cooperman and Valuation

For those unaware of who Lee Cooperman is, he is a legendary value investor. He is the chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors with a current net worth of 3B. He owns 2.4M shares in Arbor for an estimated market value of 29.7M.

During my due diligence process, it was a surprise to find him on quarterly conference calls. During the Q4 2015 conference call, Mr. Cooperman provided us with a simple yet effective way to value Arbor using two measures. Book value growth and return on equity. Here is the following exchange he had with management explaining his valuation thought process:

Lee Cooperman Okay. And we have a large more diversified entity in some better lines of business that we have had on our own this should lead to a higher ROE, you mentioned 13% to 16%, if I apply 13 to 16 ROE to your 851 or pro forma book value that would suggest if we hit targeted ROEs of 13% to 16%, we have AFFO of like somewhere between a 1.10 and 1.40. We’re not getting in the forecasting game but over the next couple of years you think 13% to 16% ROE a new book value is the reasonable target for the complexion of the business that we now have pro forma of the deal? Paul Elenio (CFO) Let me think about that I think my 13% to 16% we surely saying that the business we’re acquiring at the price we’re acquiring it, would generate a 13% to 16% ROE basically what I said in my remarks was if we gave a range of what we think of projected income for the acquired business would be and then I just divided that by the purchase price obviously you’d have to factor in how we’re paying the consideration. I'm not so sure I could tell you that in the future it would 13% to 16% on-off total capital basis I think that’s what you’re asking, Ivan I don’t know what your view is on that going forward. – Q4 2015 Conference call

Following the thought process of Lee Cooperman, we can build out the historical metrics by which to value the business.

Source: Table created using company filings

Using historical data we get the following compounded annual growth rates: a historical CAGR of 9.8% (2004-2018), a 3 year CAGR of 13.5% (2015-2018) and a 5 year CAGR of 18.6% (2013-2018).

For the ROE we could use management's guidance about their expected returns. A 13% for the foreseeable future is very probable as the company becomes bigger and achieves economies of scale:

In the second quarter, we closed our 11th and largest non-recourse CLO securitization vehicle with 650 million of assets and significantly improved terms including reduced pricing increase leverage in a three-year replenishment feature. The tremendous success we continue to experience in the securitization arena combined with our ability to substantially reduce our debt costs in all of our borrowing facilities has allowed us to achieve significant economies of scale and maintain our margins in a very competitive market. – Q2 2019 Conference call

Management have made comments in the past about the market’s mispricing of their stock:

We feel we are significantly under value given the stability and diversity of our income streams and that we should be trading substantially higher than our current market price. And we believe there is significant opportunity for additional appreciation in our stock price to our shareholders.” – Q2 2019 Conference call

Gathering those data points, I came up with the following valuation of Arbor:

Using historical data, management comments and the thought process of value investor Lee Cooperman, I estimate Arbor can produce a 1-year total shareholder return of anywhere between 28% and 38% using a current share price of $12.55.

Risks

A recession would take away liquidity from the market. This can affect the interest rate spread at Arbor from their structured business. It would also make Arbor to increase its loan loss reserves which would have an immediate impact on the income statement.

If dividends are cut, stock price could decrease substantially. Most investors in Arbor invest for the dividend income. If for some unexpected reason management decided to cut the dividend, there could be indiscriminate selling by shareholders and funds.

Although management is aligned with shareholders, there is always the risk of value destroying investments and inappropriate underwriting practices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.