Electronic Arts Stock Has Flatlined, Yet Upcoming Games May Force Investors To Buy

EA is a premium company with significant growth opportunities. Once investors realize the company's best days are ahead of it, the shares should break out higher.

This has been a challenging year for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shareholders. Since the stock hit a short-term high in February, the shares haven’t been able to reach that height again. Over the last month, it seems like every time the shares get near $96 they retreat. Long-term investors might look at these challenges as an opportunity. Given the shift in the video game market, EA is a company moving in the right direction. Looking at EA’s opportunities, it seems investors are underestimating the company’s true value.

eSports and digital

There is little doubt that the future of video game companies comes from digital sales and recurring spending. EA’s sales in the most recent quarter dramatically show this shift. Product sales of $166 million declined by almost 18%, while Service and other revenue increased by nearly 12% annually, to $1.04 billion. EA also told investors that 60% of the quarter came from Live Services, and this revenue grew by 20%.

EA and its peer Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), seem to have somewhat different approaches to future growth. On the EA side, the surprise hit Apex Legends took the battle royale genre by storm. Some of EA’s biggest sources of recurring revenue come from its sports titles such as Madden and FIFA.

Take-Two relies heavily on NBA 2K, Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online for recurring revenue. In the company’s last quarter, Take-Two said, “Recurrent consumer spending on NBA 2K grew more than 140% and was the single largest contributor to that part of our business.” Take-Two seems comfortable sticking with the plan to update and release more content for its biggest titles. This plan seems to be working, as the company’s CFO said, “We now expect recurrent consumer spending to increase in the mid-teens, up from our prior outlook of low-single-digital growth.”

EA also plans to expand further into the area of eSports. When it comes to Apex Legends, the company said, “eSports will bring new drivers of social interaction and competition to the Apex ecosystem.” The company expects to have approximately 8 teams worldwide in its first competition.

The company is gaining momentum in other eSports leagues as well. The company’s, “Madden Championship Series (is) sponsored by Pizza Hut, Snickers, and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)” The company’s FIFA eWorld Cup finals was described as the, “culmination of a seasons (with)… more than 30 live evens and more than 60 million total views to date.” With new releases of its sports games, updated gameplay, and Apex, EA’s future is tied to recurring purchases.

An Anthem no one wants to hear

According to Merriam-Webster, one of the definitions of the word anthem is, “a song or hymn of praise or gladness.” According to gamers, Anthem (the game) doesn’t make them glad, and isn’t deserving of much praise.

(Source: EA Games Anthem)

About a month after the game was released I covered the game as a part of an article about EA. At that point, the company was excitedly pumping investors with comments like, “Anthem has been on dozens of lists for the most-anticipated games in 2019.” In March of this year, Amazon was selling Anthem at roughly $49, an 18% discount to full price. This performance wasn’t bad relative to other titles released about the same time.

My how things have changed. First, the price for Anthem on Amazon is down to $14.99. We might write this up to the game being six months old, but this theory doesn’t hold up to reality. Call of Duty: Black Ops IV was released in October of last year (4 months prior to Anthem), and yet it fetches $29.35 on Amazon. We might write up C.O.D.’s better performance to its massive following, yet Fallout 76 would seem to argue against this theory.

Fallout 76 has been reviewed with few positive comments. One said, “By this point I’d become bored with the monotony of Fallout 76’s endless loop.” Metacritic scores the game a 52 out of 100, and users only gave it a 2.8 out of 10. By point of comparison, Anthem sits at 59 out of 100 and a user score of 4.1 out of 10. PC Gamer said of Anthem, “I started to see Anthem as a derivative, buggy, and at times exasperating soulless world that fails to weave BioWare’s unique storytelling with a co-op RPG shooter.” The fact that Fallout 76 sells for nearly twice Anthem’s current price suggests gamers doubt Anthem’s future.

This is not to say all is lost. Follow-up reviews seem to suggest Anthem is moving in the right direction. TechRadar said the new Cataclysm release provides, “new enemies, new bosses, new items and more.” In addition, “Anthem has been steadily correcting a lot of complaints from many players and critics.” EA and BioWare believe this is a living game that they expect to produce content for years to come. It may be time for EA to do something radical, like move the game as a free-to-play option. With its Iron Man meets Destiny gameplay, pushing forward as a free game with microtransactions may be the only way to deliver on its original promise.

Hopes for the future

While Anthem’s future seems up in the air, there are games already in production and upcoming, that look like the future of EA. Apex Legends is a hit and should continue to drive concurrent spending. This is not to say that Apex doesn’t have challenges. When it comes to Twitch viewership, we can see that Apex came on strong and then tapered off over time.

(Source: Article “Twitch Data Shows Apex Legends Was Never a Fortnite Killer”)

The good news is Apex’s unique game play still has a massive path for expansion based on a more diverse audience. Fortnite can be played on PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android, or Switch. EA has said in the past that the company will bring Apex to mobile, yet this hasn’t happened yet. Once Apex arrives on mobile and depending on how its gameplay is tweaked to fit, the game could find significant new growth.

If I had to pin the hopes for EA’s annual revenue on one game, I would pick Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. When it seems everything is moving toward battle royale and multiplayer, the studio Respawn is betting that fans of Star Wars want to walk in a Jedi’s shoes.

(Source: EA – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Media)

While players will have to wait to get their hands on the game, the early reviews are largely positive. Games Radar said, “It’s a Star Wars game that feels worthy of the name; a game that is nothing like anything Respawn has made before.” EA has been throttled in the past for not doing more with the Star Wars agreement. However, gamers are hoping this is the title they have been looking for. Trusted Reviews seems to believe the game will be a hit saying:

“It slashes doubters aside with a cavalcade of lightsaber trickery. This is the minds behind Titanfall and Apex Legends at their very best, and hot damn does it look good.”

This single player game is clearly a risk, as it seems to go against the grain of the market. However, if EA and Respawn can capture Star Wars’ fans imaginations, the company could have a huge hit on its hands.

EA also plans to expand the Sims community in full-year 2020 as well. EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson said, “we are planning for FY ’20 to be our biggest year yet of new content.” EA took a calculated risk in May, allowing gamers to download Sims for free. To confirm that this was a brilliant move, consider that in one week, around 7 million people downloaded the game.

Take-Two has a busy release schedule and is expecting big things from its studios. The company indicated during its conference call, that R&D expenses would increase related to investments in new titles. In the last quarter, Take-Two spent just under 13% of its sales on R&D. By point of comparison, EA spent more than 31% of its current quarter revenue on R&D. A significant R&D investment suggests that new games and updates on multiple platforms are coming.

With just a little over 15% of EA’s revenue coming from mobile, there is plenty of room to grow this business. Ironically, Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick pointed out the massive size of the mobile gaming business. He said, “10 years ago, there was no mobile business and today that’s a $60 billion marketplace.” If EA only captured 5% of the mobile business, the company would generate about $750 million per quarter in revenue. This figure would represent an increase of 46% compared to EA’s total current quarter revenue.

3 for 3

EA and Take-Two battle daily for the minds and wallets of gamers worldwide. If you had to pick between these two companies, there is a clear winner when it comes to several financial metrics. First, EA’s operating margin was more than 34% of revenue, which represented a significant increase compared to 26% last year. By point of comparison, Take-Two’s operating margin was less than 10% last quarter.

Second, EA has $4.2 billion in net cash versus Take-Two has nearly $2.2 billion in net cash. This doesn’t tell the whole story, as about 15.5% of EA’s current market cap is represented by net cash. If we look at Take-Two, the company’s net cash sits at less than 15% of total market cap. Not surprisingly, EA’s larger cash positive is being fed by the company’s superior core free cash flow.

Third, over the last three months, EA generated $0.35 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue. Take-Two comes in second again at $0.12 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue. From a higher operating margin, to better net cash, and better core free cash flow, EA seems like the superior operation.

Investors in EA are being asked to pay a premium with a PEG of about 3.2, compared to Take-Two’s PEG at 2.6. However, EA’s broader pipeline of games, better financials, and big hopes for upcoming games, seem to warrant a premium valuation. With the stock essentially flatlining for the year, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more may “force” investors to buy the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.