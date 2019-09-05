Tesla Vs. Porsche Taycan Is Like iPhone Vs. Android All Over Again

Perhaps the premium car buyer will, at least to some extent, prioritize quality and service over “range per dollar?"

In the Porsche Taycan, the market gets a new extremely beautiful product that promises superior quality and service.

Yet, the smartphone consumer appears to have prioritized other things - not just “specs per dollar.” That may be true for the Porsche Taycan too.

The same argument could have been made for Android vs iPhone, which had a similar “specs on paper” story (Android giving better specs for less money).

Some argue that Tesla’s “more range for less dollars” means there will be no negative investment impact to Tesla from the Porsche Taycan.

By now you have all heard about the launch of the Porsche Taycan, which took place Sept. 4. You may have even viewed the video feed from the event. If not, the Internet is littered with replay links. Here's one of my favorite ones, from Tom Voelk of Driven Car Reviews (formerly for The New York Times): Porsche Taycan EV Fully Revealed To Take On Tesla!

The question on every investor’s mind is of course: How, if at all, will this impact Tesla (TSLA)?

With the initial version of the Porsche Taycan starting at $154,860 including the mandatory $1,350 delivery charge, it's more expensive than a Tesla Model S, which tops out approximately one-third less. Yes, Porsche will soon unveil less expensive versions of the Taycan, but let’s hold that discussion until we have firm facts about the U.S. prices of those more affordable Porsche Taycans. We will learn about them soon enough.

It should be obvious that a $155,000-plus car will not take away all sales from a car that mostly sells for under $100,000, or even under $80,000. Therefore, the initial versions of the Taycan will not be a total “Tesla killer” as someone might have otherwise suggested.

Does that mean that the Taycan will have no impact on Tesla sales -- whether the Model S (closest comparison) or even the Model X or Model 3? No, that's also equally impossible.

The standard of measurement here is not whether the Porsche Taycan will (almost) eliminate Tesla’s Model S sales numbers. It won’t. Rather, the standard of measurement is whether the Porsche Taycan will do either of two things:

Take away any material sales at all from Tesla. Reduce the investor’s willingness to pay a high multiple on Tesla’s future estimated earnings.

If either of those two things happen, all other things equal, the Porsche Taycan will end up having a negative impact on Tesla’s stock price.

Mind you, Tesla’s combined Model X and S sales are down a whopping 32% already in the first half of 2019:

Model X+S 2019 2018 change Q1 12091 21815 -45% Q2 17722 22319 -21% TOTAL 29813 44134 -32%

Data source: Investors Overview | Tesla, Inc.

This dramatic decline was of course a key factor in driving up Tesla’s losses in the first half of 2019, as they totaled $1.1 billion ($700 million in Q4 and $400 million in Q2). Tesla can ill-afford any more declines in the sales of its most expensive models.

Porsche expects to sell 20,000 Taycan units per year initially, doubling to 40,000 annualized by the end of 2020. Even if only 5,000 to 10,000 of these cars will come from Tesla’s sales numbers, that is a hit that Tesla can ill afford. Tesla is on track to sell not much more than 60,000 combined Model X and S in 2019. It is per definition a very bad thing for Tesla if it were to lose 6,000 would-be Tesla Model X and S buyers to Porsche. That would be 10% of Tesla’s 60,000 combined Model X and S units at the 2019 estimated sales level.

Of course, that 10% loss would be a disproportionately larger share of Tesla’s bottom line, given the higher margins of the Model X and S, compared to the 3.

Tesla investors who are dismissing the Porsche Taycan’s sales impact are doing the equivalent of thanking the crocodile for biting off only one arm -- because you see, it could have been worse. Yes, it could have been worse. If that’s the argument, a short seller will take it any day of the week.

The multiple argument: Deflation

Other than hard sales numbers, the impossible-to-quantify factor is the impact to Tesla’s valuation - the multiple to future estimated earnings. This is all psychological in the early stages.

If “the new cool car” to park in front of the country club or fancy restaurant no longer is a Tesla, but the Porsche Taycan, it will sting. It will tell the investor the direction in which the market is going. It won’t matter that Tesla’s sales of the Model 3 will remain good at around 300,000 units per year for another year or so. Call it the “second derivative” effect if you like. It’s a sign of trouble somewhere ahead, perhaps not until the second half of 2020 or 2021.

Tesla has enjoyed a very special status in the automotive investing world because its product was so unique, so differentiated. It will remain different - just not as different as before. And it may not be considered the “coolest car to own” among the most techno-status seeking crowds largely in the major coastal cities.

Once competitive products start closing in - the Porsche Taycan being among the first - investors will have to apply a lower and lower multiple to Tesla’s stock value. They will reason as follows: “The Porsche Taycan may only take away 10% of Tesla’s Model S and X sales, but what about any of the other 200 elecrtic cars that are coming behind it, over the next 2-3 years?”

Yes, if the Taycan manages to take away 10% of Tesla’s Model X and S sales, you may need only nine other models - let alone 200 - to bring Tesla’s Model X and S sales to zero. That’s the kind of math that goes into a multiple reduction being applied to Tesla’s stock price.

The Android vs. iPhone analogy

You have probably seen may online comparisons over the last 24 hours, showing that a Tesla Model S has several advantages over the Porsche Taycan:

-- Longer range.

-- Slightly faster acceleration (at least once, not repeated).

-- Lower price.

Basically, on paper you get more for less with a Tesla Model S than with a Porsche Taycan.

The problem with that argument is this: The same argument that has been in favor of Android vs. iPhone for approximately one decade already. With Android, you could always get a faster processor, a higher-resolution screen, a larger screen, a higher-megapixel camera, more memory and more storage - for a third less money, compared to the iPhone. Sounds familiar, right?

Yet, despite being behind against Android on almost all specs almost all the time, Apple managed to do just fine with the iPhone. The ownership experience wasn’t all about the specs on paper. If it were, Android would be 100% of the market and with 100% of the profits.

People bought the iPhone for reasons such as perceived quality and uptime, including the Apple stores. Let’s take the automotive analogy here: Acceleration and range. Does a Tesla have longer range than Porsche Taycan? Yes, when it’s not in the shop.

Does a Tesla accelerate ever-so-slightly faster than a Porsche Taycan, in a straight line, at least once? Yes, it does - when it’s not in the shop.

Because when a Tesla is in the shop, its 0-60 MPH time may be 60 or 90 days, not 2.5 seconds. Its range will be zero - not 370 miles.

Maybe, just maybe, the luxury car buyer with no significant budget limitation, will prioritize reliability and service, compared to a 2.6 second vs 2.4 second 0-60 MPH time?

Clearly some people will buy a Tesla - whether Model X, S or 3 - for all sorts of reasons, despite Porsche Taycan arriving on the scene, and whether at today’s $155,000-plus Taycan price, or at a price perhaps around $100,000 a few months from now. Yet equally clearly, the Porsche Taycan - all other things equal - will take "some" sales from Tesla, and is likely to reduce the investor’s appetite for paying a uniquely high multiple for Tesla’s stock.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F, GOOG and GOOGL. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.