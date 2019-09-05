Mallinckrodt plc's (MNK) Presents at Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference September 5, 2019 9:10 AM ET

Executives

Mark Trudeau - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steven Romano - Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer

Dan Speciale - Vice President of Investor Relations, Investor Relations Officer

Analysts

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities

Duncan Brown - Wells Fargo Securities

David Maris

Everyone, I am David Maris, Wells Fargo's specialty pharmaceutical analyst and I am happy to have the management team from Mallinckrodt with us today. Joining me on the dais is Mark Trudeau, the company's President and CEO, Dr. Steve Romano, the Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer and Dan Speciale, Vice President of Investor Relations.

I know everyone has a lot of questions. This is hot topic. I have recently put out a note this morning that started with Mark Twain's quote when people said that, they reported that he died, that he said was, reports of my death are exaggerated. And I don't want to make light of what is a risky situation, an unknown situation but I do want to just start by mentioning that quote because in my opinion, the news report yesterday was a lot of speculation.

What I am referring to is that the company hired a firm mostly associated with restructurings and so we are going to start off by discussing that. We hosted a dinner last night with the company where they really explained things in depth. But I do want to just say that I have seen this type of speculation before. It's unfortunate for companies because it affects company's morale, the employees, people's retirement and if it's baseless and then it's unfortunate.

But maybe, Mark, if we could just start off by addressing the elephant in the room? There was this Bloomberg report yesterday. What does it mean? Does it mean anything? It is something that the after-hours market certainly was concerned about it. When you saw that, what did you take? What should people take away from that?

Mark Trudeau

Well, first of all, David, thank you for having us and it's really a great opportunity and a timely one, frankly, to be able to address, certainly this audience, but the market in general. Yes, the report yesterday was certainly very unfortunate. And while we can't really comment specifically on any speculative rumors, what we can say is that you know, like any company, we hire advisors for all different types of things all the time. And I think what is unfortunate is that people are putting a whole variety of different things together and just making some broad assumptions that frankly are completely independent of what we are actually trying to do at the company.

Fundamentally, we have been trying to separate the generics business and the legacy businesses of Mallinckrodt from the primary objective which is to transform the company into a drug development and commercial company focused on brands for severe and critical patients that are underserved. We have been doing a great job with that. We have been building a really robust business and we continue to do that.

Obviously, us and a number of other companies are embroiled in probably one of the biggest sets of uncertainties that any of us has seen. And I think people are confusing the uncertainty with some of the actions that we are taking leading to some of the speculation. So it is unfortunate. It does detract from what we are actually trying to get done. We have now spent quite a bit of time making sure that our employees understand the facts. But fundamentally, our employees are pretty focused on driving that transformation.

We have been focused on generating cash. We have been focused on running our business, developing our products. We have got a number of successful pipeline products. Our hospital business continues to execute extremely well. We have had some challenges with Acthar, but we had some very positive data readouts recently. So all the things that we said we were going to do, we continue to do those things against this backdrop of uncertainty.

Importantly, I think that we have some other uncertainties in our business that we have been very public about. And as any company would do, in periods of uncertainty where you think it's going to become more uncertain here relatively soon, you hope for the best and you plan for the worst. And effectively that's what we are doing. We are focused on driving our debt down. We are focused on reducing our net debt leverage. We explained to the market what our target was. In the second quarter, we got below that target.

Our CFO, Bryan Reasons, talked very specifically about, we are very aware of what our debt maturities are. We have plans to address that. So these rumors and speculations are unfortunate. We can't control them other than to say we really just can't comment on speculation and rumors. We need to continue to focus on driving our execution which we have been doing a very, very good job of and make sure that our company and our employees continue to focus on that.

If you look at the performance of the business in the first half, I mean, we just reported on the second quarter. We have beaten and raised twice this year. We raised guidance twice on the bottomline. Business is strong. Business is healthy. The cash flow generation is positive. We have a lot of uncertainties. But those uncertainties are going to play out, ex the opioid uncertainties. Those uncertainties are likely to play out a number of them in relatively short order and that will enable us to execute and continue to execute on our primary strategies, which we have been doing throughout the course of the year.

I do want to emphasize that the opioid business, the generics business is one that for a number of years we have been quite clear to say, this is not part of our long-term strategy. This is a business that's less than 10% of what we do. It's a legacy business. We largely provide generic products to service legitimate pain patients and fundamentally we are just not the best owners of this business. And so that's one of many strategic reasons we have been looking to separate the generics business from the branded business. And we were clear when we suspended the spin that we were going to continue to look at all alternatives to move away from that business and we will continue to do that going forward.

David Maris

So if we talk a little bit about the opioid risk, what's the timetable? Some companies and the press seem to think that things are moving into a direction of a global settlement. Then last night we discussed a little bit of why a settlement could be problematic. Maybe if we could kind of just go over that again so that we understand it. Where are things in that process? How long could this take to resolve?

Mark Trudeau

Yes. So I wish I had a crystal ball, David. I can give you an opinion and it's really just opinion, but there is just such a tremendous amount of uncertainty and the market abhors uncertainty and that's where we find ourselves, we and a number of other folks. I think we have all said consistently, I won't speak for everybody but I can speak for us that if there was the ability to have a global settlement and again global is the important word here, that created finality to these issues, even while we have been running this business for decades along the guidance of the DEA and the FDA have provided, if we can settle this in a reasonable way rather than deal with the uncertainty and the issues that we have at the moment, it's probably in our best interest.

I think as we all know, there are significant challenges because where the cases are at the moment there is no single place that one can find a global settlement solution at this point. Ultimately there may be a mechanism to do that. We would certainly be open to that. Short of that, given that, we believe we have a very strong legal case, we may choose to continue to litigate these issues. The problem is that there are just a number of these cases and we are just starting that. So I think that, you know, at least in Ohio, the judge has suggested that he wants to find a way to settlement. I think many of the developments that we have seen recently seem to be more plaintiffs friendly than defendants friendly, which has caused some people to think maybe a little differently about how they think about settlements.

You have all read the same things that we have. I think, for us, fundamentally, again, ideally as we want to put this behind us. It's not an important business for us, not a strategic business for us. It's one that we want to separate and to the extent that we could create finality and completeness and move on from this is certainly to our benefit, because right now, look, it's no secret, the share price of the company has been completely overwhelmed by this uncertainty created by opioids and it makes it difficult to operate, frankly.

David Maris

So also in the audience are award-winning top-ranked debt analyst, Duncan Brown, is here and I know he had a number of questions. But one of the things that he and I discussed this morning is that one of your near-term maturities is trading down significantly overnight and it's been trading down for a while. And what do you say to people who are concerned that you have the HHS ruling soon and you have this April maturity. Is that near-term pressure overwhelming? You mentioned earlier that while we have this we actually know where our debt is and we have paying down debt so we are not -- this isn't a surprise to us. But what do you say to someone who is particularly concerned about the April debt?

Mark Trudeau

We are not concerned really at all about our ability to take care of the April maturities. And again, Brian was very clear about that, I think, on the earnings call. We are not concerned about that at all. The CMS situation, we think the resolution of that is imminent. We think we presented a very strong case. But just as I said before, like anybody, you would prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Even in the case where both of those things were worst-case and the worst-case was that we had a call on cash for both at the same time, which we wouldn't anticipate, we can manage that. We can plan for that. And of course, some of the things that we are doing at the moment would suggest that we are preparing for that worst-case scenario. But we are not concerned about that. I mean if you just look at our access to liquidity, if you look at the cash that we generate, we reported on the last earnings call that we had about $450 million on our balance sheet. We also talked about the fact that our guidance for cash flow generation for 2019 was in excess of $600 million and that we were ahead of that. So if you just linearize that, you can see what that is per quarter. We have got additional capacity that we haven't tapped yet, if we had to, in the worst-case. So we are not at all worried about covering those issues. That's just normal course of business and rather than take specific action now given the fact that depending on how CMS plays, we may choose to address different strategies to the address the 2020 maturities. We are really just kind of waiting to see a little bit more certainty before we make a determination on how to execute those.

David Maris

Some of the things that the company has done in this last year, it seems very clear that you are not playing just in an afraid situation or playing defense. The company continues to invest very heavily in R&D. Last night we discussed the near-term catalysts. But maybe seeing if you could outline what in the next maybe year from a pipeline standpoint can investors look forward to that may not change the narrative on the opioid liability, the overall assessment and some of the overhang issues, but that people might be missing because of all of that?

Steven Romano

Yes. Well, I think the things that the investors have been following very carefully in many of my conversations with them are all now actually bearing fruit, to tell you the truth. So you know we had made a substantial investment in Acthar of over $500 million. A big portion of that was in expansion of clinical trials across a number of key indications. We had some great data play out [indiscernible] in some of the most challenging refractory patients with rheumatoid and that's playing out very well with prescribers and physicians as well.

We have data coming out as well on MS, our MS flare data and we have been reporting on that because that is a large registry of flare patients and that data has been completed and we will be presenting in the fall and into the spring as well, very good and strong data in that indication as well.

We are hoping to complete and we will be completing a study on lupus. Again, that's an area where there is very few options and Benlysta is one of the few branded options for those patients. But there is a tremendous need for better therapies and we are going to complete that program by year-end. So that data is going to be out as well.

And I am sticking right now with the in-line brands. We are also completing our development of EVOLVE, which is a next-generation of delivery device for INOMAX, for nitric oxide to infants that have a very substantial and critical condition with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. This is a step change in the ability to deliver INOMAX in a much more confident and safe manner. So we are very excited about that. That is going to come out in the next year as well.

When you look to the pipeline, the Phase 3 programs, you know that we invested in two Phase 3 programs two or three years ago. One was in hepatorenal syndrome type 1. So this is very severe and critical condition in patients with advanced liver disease. This is an renal failure in the setting of advanced cirrhosis. We just completed that program and the data are really very, very compelling and we issued a press release on that just a few weeks ago. So we are very excited about that. So you can imagine that would progress to submission to the agency by year-end or early 2020 with an approval in 2020 and hopefully a launch as well.

Similarly with StrataGraft, this is our regenerative skin tissue for treatment of complex skin injuries. The first indication would be deep partial thickness burns. Tremendous hope for that product in these patients who only have autografting to manage their condition and their wounds. And we are going to have the date data on that study very, very soon. I mean that's imminent in the next several weeks. So we hope to report, knock on wood, another positive Phase 3 program.

So things are advancing exactly as we would have hoped in the branded part of our business. We are also moving towards the initiation of a large Phase 3 trial for hepatoencephalopathy. We acquired a compound that's an ammonia scavenger. Again, another complication of advanced cirrhosis that would complement hopefully the success of terlipressin in the condition associated with kidney injury in that same population. That program is going to start by year-end. This would be one of the largest programs in hepatoencephalopathy. So we are very excited about that.

So those were just a few things playing out the next, well, in immediate term but also in the next six to 12 months.

Mark Trudeau

Yes. I think the point that Steve makes which is a good one, not only there are a lot of things going on, but right now what we have is a building a momentum. So starting really since the beginning of the year, we have had a series of positive things start to come out of the R&D portfolio, starting with acute graft-versus-host disease in January for Therakos which I think people have forgotten about. Followed up with some other smaller things but the big thing really and the next big piece was the Acthar RA data.

And recognize that we have said all along, we invested $0.5 billion in the product, primarily to modernize the data where we have got more than half a dozen clinical trial programs running. That was a really important study and the fact that it was so positive is very, very helpful, we believe, in the long term positioning for Acthar and then followed up just recently with the positive news on terlipressin. So it's now a momentum build that's going to continue from here forward in through 2020 and 2021. And Steve just described it.

Steven Romano

And just if I could add just one other. We are looking to long term for potential growth in the pipeline. We initiated a collaboration with Silence Therapeutics which has a small interfering RNA platform and we are targeting components of complement system. So we are very excited about that. That's still preclinical. Hopefully, we will advance to the clinic in the next two to three years. But that has an opportunity to expand access to a technology platform for sustained organic growth going forward.

David Maris

Well, great. I do want to turn it over to Q&A earlier than we do in most other sessions just because I know there are a lot of questions. The moderator will show how you can text me your question, which I have only received text from other rooms so far. And so I do feel sad and lonely. Feel free to text a question if you have any. Also in the room, just wave your arms around and I will text you. So here is the question here upfront. I will repeat the question [indiscernible].

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

David Maris

So the question in the room is, you had mentioned earlier about preparing for the worst, hoping for the best. Would that include in the preparation filing for bankruptcy? And maybe another way of asking it is, what other than a large court decision, is there a scenario in which you think that it would be appropriate to file for a restructuring or bankruptcy?

Mark Trudeau

Well, I think the best way to answer that is that fundamentally our strategy for the company, despite all the external uncertainties that's going on, hasn't fundamentally changed at all. And that we believe that, absent all of this, the fact that we are executing on that primary strategy quite well, we would be in a completely different position. I think any company have to consider a whole range of options. And I am not going to speak specifically at any of these beyond our primary strategy. I think we continue to have been very focused publicly to say, we are not the best owners of the opioid business. That is a business that's not part of our long term strategic plan. That's a business that probably is better operated in the hands of somebody else. And we have been trying diligently for two-plus years to exit that business. So we just have to think of a range of things that enable us ultimately to exit that business and like always, you keep a whole range of alternatives on the table.

David Maris

Additional questions up here.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

David Maris

So the question in the room is, if you don't have a stock buyback program whit the stock where it is, would you consider that now? And I would like to add, giving where the debt is trading, that would seem also like a good approach. What's the current thinking on capital deployment? And are you limited given there are a number of near term, well, there is at least one near term item that might be a call on cash?

Dan Speciale

Yes. Thanks David. I think it's a great question. I think we have been pretty clear to say that we are primarily focused on debt paydown as our number one priority or net debt reduction, which could come in the form of simply just cash generation over time. We have been really happy with the ability to be able to capture debt discount earlier this year. I do think that in the situation what we are in right now with the CMS decision that's looming and being prepared for a worst-case scenario in that outcome, that's obviously why you saw us draw the revolver last week and ensuring we had cash on hand in the event that you had a negative situation that you had to deal with.

So I do think it's important to, as you think about a decision tree, thinking about capital allocation to have clarity to that situation such that you can move forward and think about what the next best use is. And I think again, once we have that clarity, perhaps there is an opportunity. Obviously, I wouldn't commit to debt or equity specifically or commit to those in general, but I think we want to have clarity to that situation before we move forward. It's a real good question though.

Mark Trudeau

Yes. And let me just also be clear on the CMS issue. And Dan said it right, you prepare for the worst, it doesn't mean you anticipate the worst that's going to happen. In fact, we think we have a very strong and it was presented publicly, you saw it all, very straightforward case on the CMS situation. But of course, there is uncertainty. Until that uncertainty is resolved, you want to have as many options available to you as you can, even if in the worst case you did end up in a situation where you could have as much as $600 million in arrears, which again, we are not anticipating that, there is a whole range of other things that you might do, but you want to have available to you the ability to just take care of that in one go, if you choose to.

So that's really what we are managing for at the moment and also keeping a close eye on the rest of our debt maturities. I think you have seen us takeout what, north of $1 billion of net debt in probably the last year or so, right. Really an amazing rate of debt reduction. We said very clearly when we did our last transaction that while we levered up, our intent was to rapidly delever down to a level of net debt leverage ratio below four and we just did that.

So one of the things we have been, I think, very conscious of is delivering on what we say we were going to do from a capital perspective. We are in a really unique spot because we have tremendous cash flow generation, tremendous uncertainty driving down the value of all of our securities, both on the equity and the debt side. We got some uncertainty that's just about ready to play out and we have got a track record of taking full advantage of discounts when they are available to us. So you should expect us to do that going forward.

Dan Speciale

Yes. I think you also specifically asked whether we have a share repurchase program in place. I think if you look on our last 10-Q filing, I think it would imply that under our Board authorized plan, we have more capacity than we have market cap presently.

David Maris

Up here in the front.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Mark Trudeau

Yes. So again, just going back to suspension of the spin. Even though the transaction is not necessarily an IPO. It's unlike the situation in an IPO where market conditions aren't favorable, you don't want to spin the new company into an unfavorable market that didn't seem to make any sense. As we saw the market getting more and more unfavorable, it just didn't seem that it was the right time to do that. Not that we couldn't do it, we certainly could but why would you do that in the current set of market.

The reason why we are not the best owners of the business is this is fundamentally a generics business. Our business far and away is focused on branded drug development and commercialization particularly in hospital, critical care and autoimmune. The skill sets, the capabilities to run the business that is our primary business is dramatically different than the generics business. And that's why we have been operating it very independently.

This business, even though people believe it's wholly pain related finished dose opioids, it is actually a constellation of generics and API businesses. But fundamentally that's not the core of what we do. And so if we didn't have this uncertainty going on, if we didn't have this opioid hysteria going on, I think all of you would be saying well, why do own that because you guys clearly are doing all the stuff over here, not here. Somebody else is a better owner. So I think it should be quite obvious in that context.

I did want to give my colleague, Duncan Brown, an opportunity. He had a couple of questions. I think you covered some of it, but from Duncan Brown.

Duncan Brown

Thank you all so much for the time. [Indiscernible].

David Maris

So maybe just for those are on the phone. I mean the question was specific to the 2020 maturity and given where those traded over the course of last few weeks and obviously overnight now to, would that change our stated objective as far as how we would address those? And then fast forwarding a little bit, where would we go from a refinancing perspective if we were faced with that or just chose to go down that path?

Dan Speciale

Again, we have got ample cash on our balance sheet today. I think as Mark indicated, we said we had greater than $450 million available to us. We had a $95 million revolver draw. So we continue to generate cash on a daily basis. So all else equal, that puts at a cash balance in excess of $550 million roughly today. That obviously gives us a lot of a ammo to play with in an environment where you have clarity to the CMS situation.

And I think, again, we believe part of the reason that our debts are trading where there are, obvious is because of the opioid overhang that is impacting us today. And I think that discount is likely going to be there for a little while, even in the event of a CMS situation clearly. And so I think we are mindful of where it's trading. We would love to take action on it. But we need to have clarity to CMS. I think that's certainly an important piece of information that unfortunately we don't control the timing of that.

If we were to be in a situation where we would consider refinancing, I think there are a couple of avenues that are available to you. And I think we had an AR securitization mechanism that was in place that we paid off in July because it was coming due within a year. We could certainly reestablish something like that. Part of the reason we got rid of it was because it was a co-mingle AR balance that didn't have an efficient tax structure associated with it and it was due within a year.

We could easily put something like that back into place and that could provide some level of capacity or liquidity to us in the event that we wanted to raise cash to help us through that. If we were to refinance it, you certainly can look at secured capacity. We do believe we have got ample cash available and in an event that we would either need to a full amount or a partial amount, clearly the terms associated with that and the rates associated with that with where things are trading right now, it could be a bit challenging.

And so I think we are certainly mindful of that. But I think it's just something we will have to assess as we go here and get clarity to CMS and then go on.

Mark Trudeau

Yes. And I think the operative thing, Dan you raised a good point, is if for some reason, we felt like the depression on the debt was temporal, it was going to be there for a while, you might change your strategy a little bit. But why not just wait for the CMS thing to play out knowing that more than likely that that discount is still going to be there and you will have more certainty in what you want to in that regard.

David Maris

With our last remaining minute, maybe Mark, just I want to give you an opportunity to if you have any closing remarks for investors.

Mark Trudeau

Yes. So just to clarify, I mean we were very clear at the beginning of this year and we have for going into last year and the year before that our primary objective is to transform this business into a drug development and commercialization business capable of driving sustainable organic growth and we are well down that path. And for 2019, we said we wanted to do four things. We wanted to drive value out of our in-line portfolio, advance our pipeline, address our balance sheet primarily through debt reduction and look for ways to separate the generics business. None of those things have changed and in fact we have delivered the first three of those even beyond I think what we have expected. Right now, the fourth one is a bit challenged but it doesn't mean that we are not continuing to look for options to move away from that business.

David Maris

Well, thank you very much for everyone's attention and thank you very much for your participation.

Mark Trudeau

Thank you.

Dan Speciale

Thanks. I appreciate you having us.