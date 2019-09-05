Medtronic PLC (MDT) Presents at Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference Call - (Transcript)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference September 5, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Coyle - EVP of Cardiac and Vascular Group

Conference Call Participants

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities

Lawrence Biegelsen

Good morning, everyone. I'm Larry Biegelsen, the Medical Device Analyst at Wells Fargo. It's my pleasure to host this session with the management from Medtronic. With us, we have Mike Coyle, Executive Vice President of Cardiac and Vascular Group or CVG. As I'm sure you know, CVG is a $12 billion business and accounts for about 37% of total Medtronic sales. So Mike, thank you very much for being with us this morning.

Michael Coyle

Thank you for the invitation.

Lawrence Biegelsen

So the format is going to be a fireside chat. If anyone in the audience has a question, please raise your hand and we'll do our best to call on you. So Mike, I thought we'd start with a couple of high level questions. First, I'd love to get your reaction to the news last week about the CEO transition. And I know it's early, but it'll be interesting to hear from you any changes you would expect under Jeff's leadership?

Michael Coyle

Sure. Well, obviously, the timing is very much in line with what we had been expecting a bit of a long traditional Medtronic leaders approaching 65 and doing retirement. Obviously, this time around, I suppose when Omar came, there's been a lot of focus on the depth of succession of the bench by the board. And so we were really in a position with some strong leadership of very large businesses with real experience in the space. And so the board unanimously decided to go from within and Jeff assume that position, which I think is an excellent choice. Jeff has high and other group heads have been deeply involved in the development of the strategies that Medtronic has been operating over the last several years.

There'll be innovation, globalization, economic value. So I don't expect to see any fundamental changes. But more of a continuity of and continue to roll out these strategies, though there could certainly be some changes in emphasis in the sense that I know, Jeff is highly committed to innovation being the first among equals of the strategies, the most important thing that we do and so even doubling down on that both organically and in organically for the therapy innovation, disruption, accretion of new markets, obviously, we're all very committed to the globalization strategies, maybe we'll see even more emphasis on appropriate R&D and manufacturing localization in certain countries for growth in those countries.

And then economic value, I think we may see some modification of emphasis within there to really focus on what we call therapy innovations, the idea of basically providing warrants on outcomes for patients, and time that economically in a risk-sharing way because our customers have really resonated with that. So and I think the final thing is that Jeff will really put an emphasis on execution and simplification of the business model for Medtronic, which I think will make us more nimble across everything we do.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Perfect, thank you. So Mike, let's turn to CVG, CVG grew about 1.5% in fiscal Q1 which was a slight acceleration from the prior quarter and your guidance is similar growth in the second quarter. But the full-year guidance of 2.5% implies an acceleration in the second half to call it about 3.5%. So my question is, how do you see the rest of the year playing out for CVG across the major businesses and what drives the acceleration in the second half?

Michael Coyle

We're very confident in acceleration as we go through the year for a couple of reasons. One is a number of well defined headwinds are going to start going away from our prior year numbers. And maybe even more importantly, a number of important new product catalysts are going to be coming into the business. So on the headwinds, one of the things we had been fighting the last couple of years has been the replacement cycle, as we've extended are the battery lives on our pacers, ICD, CRT devices. We actually have pushed out the replacement cycle, which has led to sort of comparative year-over-year reductions in replacement revenues. But those headwinds have begun to moderate now. And as we head into next year, in particular, they are going to essentially become neutralized as a challenge based on our modeling going forward.

So that's something that's going to help us, the second headwind is a year ago in the first quarter, we had actually changed accounting principles on how we deal with products in our integrated Hospital Solutions business in Europe, where we're essentially buying competitive products for use in an account with that we're managing, and that used to be treated as revenue in the first quarter a year ago, that change was made after the first quarter to actually not treated as revenue but an offset to cost, which was basically costing us $10 million to $15 million a year in prior year comparable growth.

And that essentially got annualized at the end of the first quarter. So that now, it's no longer in our numbers. So that's going to help us going forward. At mid-year, we will annualize the issue that we saw last year with the LVAD business where we had both guidelines changes to basically de-emphasize the use of LVADs in bridge transplant patients and a competitive product entry that basically from out of this caused a significant share decline in our business. That happened very rapidly at the end of Q2 last year. And so once we get through Q2, that headwind actually gets into our numbers from the prior year and provides if you will some sort of free acceleration of growth in the second half.

And then finally, the drug-coated balloon issue occurred in the fourth quarter last year, where FDA issued a statement, basically indicating they thought based on the signal they have seen in data, that there should be a pause on the use of Paclitaxel products in patients while the signal was sorted out. And so we saw right halfway through our fourth quarter, we saw a very dramatic in the sort of 50% reduction in volumes in the United States for drug-coated balloons. But in the intervening time, we've obviously had the panel discussion with FDA, they have come out with a revised statement which basically says significant number of patients may benefit from the risk benefit ratio of drug-coated balloons especially those at elevated risk for re-intervention based on additional data sets, as well as just more thorough follow-up in the data sets they had originally seen.

And so that basically gets annualized in the fourth quarter but we're actually seeing some sequential improvement in that business even as we speak now. So those headwinds going away really help us if we took away those headwinds from Q1, we'd have grown about 4%. So as they go away, that helps accelerate our growth. But more importantly, we now have the new product cadences kicking in. So in our TAVR business, we had the low risk patient approval here last month, we are now imminently going to release our next generation product line in that segment the Evolut PRO Plus which is really going to help us drive growth in that segment accelerated growth going forward.

As we get to Q2, I mean Q3, we will have our new next generation Reveal LINQ, LINQ II which offers five year battery life and Bluetooth connectivity and gives us two product points in the insertable loop recorder business will also get our new high power galaxy family of ICDs and CRT devices. And we will get, we expect approval for the IN.PACT Admiral in the A.V. Fistula indication which we will be showing the definitive data sets for that next week at the meeting. And then when we get to the fourth quarter, we have probably our biggest product launch of the year, the Micra AV which is the next generation of our Micra which will extend the patient population that can be treated with Micra from about 15% of the market single-chamber market today to about 55% to 60% of the pacing markets as we use the three dimensional accelerometer in the device to do mechanical sensing of the Atrium and then pacing of the ventricle.

And then finally, we'll enter into Europe with our DiamondTemp focal ablation product that we bought with our EPIX acquisition in Europe later this year. So that combination of headwinds going away, and new product tailwinds, we think really provide a high degree of confidence that we'll see meaningful acceleration as we go through the year.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Hey given that, Mike, Omar said that all divisions at Medtronic have the potential to accelerate in fiscal 2021. It sounds like given the acceleration in the second half of this year and a lot of those tailwinds coming late in the year, CVG seems well poised to accelerate in fiscal 2021 would you agree?

Michael Coyle

I think, given the timing of the launches that I just went through being more weighted to the back half of the year, we’ll obviously get the full-year benefit of that next year which should help us either return to the growth which frankly we become accustomed to in the prior years and more along the market growth 4% to 5% in is where we would aspire to be, and when next year when we provide guidance we’ll tell you specifically where we think we would be.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Perfect. So I wanted to kind of segment this by focusing on some of the pipeline opportunities you talked about. And then some of these headwinds that you talked about abating. Starting with the pipeline, I know, TAVR and low risk is top of mind for a lot of people. You know, your TAVR business accelerated to mid-teens in fiscal Q1, which is kind of like calendar Q2, almost the low risk indication came in August obviously a couple of weeks ago, you seem to allude on the call that you expect your TAVR business to kind of at least kind of continue to grow that mid-teens level, if not accelerate, any more color you could provide on kind of your expectations for your TAVR business now that you have the low risk indication?

Michael Coyle

I think I just point out when we were in Q4, the overall market growth and our growth was around 12%. So obviously it was important as we had begun to more further penetrate the intermediate risk group to get the catalyst of the low risk patient population. So obviously, this the FDA approval of that labeling expansion is important, I would point out that that still, we still have one more bite at that with the bicuspid patients underneath that low risk group that we're gathering the data and we’ll be submitting on that here during the calendar year.

So we have a couple of opportunities to continue to see that patient expansion. And just to give you an idea, we would estimate that the overall size of the market basically increases by 50%, as we get this low risk indication and then the bicuspid indication. So that gives us a great deal of confidence of basically seeing that acceleration back into the mid-teens. In the short term, they may be little bit better than that. But I think that's a good way to think about the longer term growth opportunity.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And what are you seeing from a competitive standpoint? People are curious to hear, what you're seeing from Boston kind of relaunching in Europe, launching in the U.S. how much of a factor is that?

Michael Coyle

So it's interesting, in Europe, the emphasis seems to be more on the semantics of the product that they bought there. In the United States, it seems to be more focused on LOTUS. They've described it as a controlled launch. And that's how we would describe it. That is we haven't seen a whole lot of it in the United States, I think they launched in April. But we continue to look to see, if there's adoption of the technology.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And one on mitral for Intrepid. You guys have talked about right now, it's transapical. You talked about bringing that to transseptal approach. How far are you from doing kind of First-in-Man for transseptal?

Michael Coyle

So we have the device system identified that we're going to go into trials with, so it's a matter of getting Regulatory Authority through an IDE to be able to begin the study, but it's imminent. So we will be doing those initial trials in humans in between now and the end of the year.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And will you be able to roll that into the pivotal APOLLO trial?

Michael Coyle

It's an identical valve to what we are using in the transapical delivery system. This is the way we did CoreValve to begin with. We started transapically and then the same valve was then delivered transseptally. So we delivered catheter base. So we basically are using that same model here for Intrepid.

Lawrence Biegelsen

That's helpful. In Micra AV, you've talked about that. I've heard you in the past talked about that being maybe your most important near term pipeline product. Your pacemaker business has been growing in the high single digits. Can you talk about what Micra AV could do to your pacemaker growth given it triples kind of the market opportunity of the current Micra?

Michael Coyle

So the original Micra, the Micra that’s in the market today basically services patients who have need ventricular pacing, and don't need atrial sensing, it's typically because they have atrial fibrillation. And that is a relatively small portion of the patients who get pacemaker. So it's about 15% of the overall U.S. market. When we brought in the Micra, they basically eliminated the need for a pocket eliminated the need for lead. And it came in at a system price about 3X the prevailing price for a standard pacemaker. When we entered the market, three, four years ago, we had about little bit under 50% market share in the single-chamber market. Today, as we said after the release of that product, we now have little bit over 80% of the revenue share of the single-chamber market.

So we're very encouraged with the adoption of the technology. What this product does Micra AV is basically use the three dimensional accelerometer that is inside the existing Micra and uses it to detecting mechanical contraction of the atrium, and then triggers a ventricular pulse. So this essentially now allows us to treat a patient who has normal atrial conduction and AV block that opens up this patient population from being 15% of the market somewhere between 55% and 60% of the market.

And we'll be using a similar model will be actually a slight premium to the existing Micra with this dual-chamber Micra if you will. And obviously, we take advantage of the fact that we've already trained physicians on how to use the Micra implants, the implant technique is identical. We already have reimbursement coverage. So we believe there's a significant opportunity now given the expansion of the market to see it'd be a major growth driver for us. TAVR will still be the biggest revenue growth driver for us next year. But Micra becomes a very important growth driver.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Could you envision growing your pacemaker business at a double-digit rate?

Michael Coyle

Well, right now we're growing in the high single digits just with the single-chamber offering. So I do think double-digits is certainly a reasonable expectation.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Globally or just U.S.?

Michael Coyle

Well, it’s certainly there is a higher utilization in the U.S. than in Europe because of reimbursement environment is more friendly here in the U.S. than certain markets in Europe. But as we get this more applicable to more patients, we think we can now go revisit the reimbursement authorities because it's now a more relevant device for them.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Have you disclosed when you're filing Micra AV?

Michael Coyle

We have not but generally speaking, I would say it will be this quarter.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Okay, thanks. And then the other pipeline product that I think you touched upon earlier was LINQ II, LINQ I has been a home run. What are the features and benefits of LINQ II and what do you think you can do to your diagnostics growth, it's been think recently in high single digits?

Michael Coyle

So that's where it grew, the market grew at 8%. We grew at 8% in that particular segment and basically what the loop recorder market really breaks down into three sort of indications for use is syncope or unexplained fainting, the management of atrial fibrillation, or detection in cryptogenic stroke patient of whether they have arrhythmias. And the interesting thing is we've had the one product offering servicing all three of those, but they're actually quite different in that syncope, you'll typically find the answer within the first year. And so you don't need as much of an extended battery life and the detection is easier than atrial fibrillation detection but for atrial fibrillation and for cryptogenic stroke, you need a much longer time, a longer period to track the developments in that space.

So basically, now with LINQ II, we will extend the battery life of the product to five years, it will have Bluetooth connectivity. So it can speak to the patient's phone as well as to their bedside monitor. And we have significant improvements in detection specificity for both atrial fibrillation and for pauses which will lower the rates of false positives in here, where we already have the best performing algorithms in the industry.

But also that gives us now two price points to play at, one for syncope, one for these other more complex applications. And that helps us competitively because we have been underpriced in the syncope segment and have been reluctant to follow because of the blowback effect that would have on the broader portfolio. Now we'll have a couple of options to be able to deal with that.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And could you accelerate the growth with LINQ II, even though you have new competition coming in there or should we think about that more as a high single digit growth business?

Michael Coyle

Right, it will still be the same indications for use. So I would not view it as a big market accelerator. But it should allow us to basically protect share or maybe take some share back.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Perfect. And then I wanted to transition to some of the headwinds that you mentioned earlier that kind of abate. Some of these so maybe Quick Hits here. I think the LVAD kind of reduction that you talked about earlier happened, I think in fiscal Q3 of last year?

Michael Coyle

It happened at the end of fiscal Q2, so it was fully in effect in Q3.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And so should we think about your LVAD business going forward is basically flattish after that lapse?

Michael Coyle

Yes, I think it's prudent to kind of think about it as we're growing with the destination therapy, sort of opportunity as opposed to real significant movements in share. And I think we've seen stabilization of the bridge transplant component. So it should be stable going forward and this big headwind sort of abates as we get to the second half.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And then the DCBs you mentioned earlier, I think that was fiscal Q4, was that when the March letters came out?

Michael Coyle

March letter right in the center of Q4, and the effect was immediate after it came out. So half the quarter was at the old rent rates, half the quarter was actually at a more draconian drop than we see today, because it dropped in about half right after the letter came out. So the way we're sort of handicapping this is now with the revised letter that came out from FDA in August, with additional data sets being published from the Optima and Medicare databases, from additional randomized control data like the A.V. fistula data that we will be releasing next week at the Searcy meeting, we should have more opportunity to basically assuage the risk managers and hospitals that this is not that signal goes away as you get into larger data sets.

And now we can begin to focus on the advocacy of the Medtronic product, which has been consistent and strong compared to competitive products. So we think as we get into this discussion, the risks outweigh the benefits, the benefits outweigh the risks, our datasets really put us in a good position to actually take share. So we would expect by the time we get to the fourth quarter, that the approval of the A.V. Fistula on top of this improving environment should get us to a flattish kind of DCB number in Q4.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Year-over-year growth?

Michael Coyle

Yes.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And so that implies sequential quarter-over-quarter improvement?

Michael Coyle

Modest sequential improvement in Q3 and then Q4. And then the A.V. fistula data and product release laying on top of that.

Lawrence Biegelsen

So fiscal 2021 you can actually see year-over-year growth versus fiscal…

Michael Coyle

We would expect it to be a return to growth.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Okay. That's helpful. And the other one is that you didn't talk about it as a headwind. But it's one of your competitors has been talking about it. It's in your cryoablation business for atrial fibrillation, which is also been a big success for you guys close to an $800 million business if I'm correct, almost half of it outside the U.S., Boston Scientific, you're going to be facing the first competition in cryoablation space when they launched their POLARx later this calendar year. So how are you thinking about that's been a growth driver for you? How are you thinking about potential headwinds in that business?

Michael Coyle

Well, anytime we get additional competitors in a space like that, where the competition has been RF, it also helps with the overall market growth for the balloon based technologies, obviously, we would expect there is going to be some share that that gets seated in that process. But I would remind you that the bigger growth opportunity in ablation is the focal segment as opposed to the balloon segment where we have not participated. And with the DiamondTemp approval in Europe at the end of this fiscal year, and then in the U.S. next fiscal year, we have a complete opportunity to play in the entire ablation segment instead of the PAF niche that we have been in. So the challenge for us will be to grow that faster than any share we might be ceding in the balloon business.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Can you remind us of what the advantages of the DiamondTemp catheter versus the contact force sensing catheters that the competition has?

Michael Coyle

So this is a true temperature control technology, meaning it uses the fact that it has a very high temperature heat transmission through this industrial diamond at the tip of the product, and enhance sensing at the tip of the product to be able to actually tie trade to a tissue temperature, you can't do that with the other competitive products because the irrigation that they need in order to drive the heat deeper into the tissue masks the actual temperature of the tissue.

So basically, this is not only more intuitive to physicians, that they are actually able to monitor the tissue temperature that leads to the ablation, but the high fidelity electronics in the tip actually allow the system to then be closed loop control, which makes the cases much more quick than it could traditional contact force mapping or procedure.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And that's a fiscal 2021 U.S. launch?

Michael Coyle

Yes.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Okay. Just let me scan the room here for questions. So in services and solutions. Mike, you mentioned that upfront is a headwind as well, that kind of abates later this year?

Michael Coyle

It has abated.

Lawrence Biegelsen

It has abated. So that becomes, it’s no longer a headwind in fiscal Q2.

Michael Coyle

That’s correct.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And that business you think will be kind of stable going forward?

Michael Coyle

Yes, it will show nice growth, Ex the accounting change last quarter and so we continue to expect it to grow.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And we have some time left here, so that we can cover a few different areas that we didn't touch upon. Was there a question here? Okay, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

(Inaudible)

Michael Coyle

Yes, there are a number of potential applications of robotics into cardiovascular. But the interesting thing about cardiovascular is most of the movement to minimally invasive technology involves taking a surgical procedure and moving it to a catheter based procedure. And all the catheter based procedures operate in a lumen, right. So you essentially have a two dimensional movement which doesn’t lend itself to the benefits that you see with three dimensions in general surgery or in spine.

And so basically, while there are indications that we think might be interesting, and for example, operating in the chambers of the atrium and ventricle for ablation, that is a three dimensional sort of application, none of them carry the same, sort of magnitude of benefit that we see is in general surgery or at least they haven't developed enough yet to convince us though they will be as useful as in general surgery in spine, but we keep an eye on it. And obviously, the core technology competencies that we're building within Medtronic, in this area, we will apply when we see the right, the right tools there. I think mapping and navigation and imaging might be more applicable to our world than the robotics.

Unidentified Analyst

(Inaudible)

Michael Coyle

Yes, that is a really interesting area focus. And I think what you just described are two very distinct ways of using artificial intelligence or machine learning to basically improve outcomes in the robotics side, it's about helping the surgeon in terms of how they do their work from processing images, that the cameras are seeing and what they, how they evaluate the tissue.

And there is an important work going on in that within the MITG business. The other part of this is being able to use structured and unstructured data to actually help manage patients. And as you can imagine, whether it's a pacemaker, an ICD, a Reveal LINQ, we have very high fidelity specific and sensitive information on how the patient is performing the LINQ II even though we talked about it as really being battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, it also includes a number of additional sensors that we ultimately will use to basically help manage patients with heart failure with apnea.

And so these are all areas where using structured and unstructured data to be able to predict outcomes is important and probably the place in Medtronic, that's the farthest along and this is our diabetes group with their work in terms of managing blood glucose in patients in predictive models.

Unidentified Analyst

(Inaudible)

Michael Coyle

Yes, there are two aspects of it, one is data scientists which we wouldn't have talked much about five years ago are now a very important sort of addition to our organization. But then also as we look at hardware development and enabling more processing capability, we actually have the Reveal LINQ II is actually the first product that is based on wafer scale production or design in production.

So we actually are putting the batteries and the processors onto the chip itself. And this miniaturization capability is going to allow us to put more processing power onto the device itself, so that we can begin to do more complex data processing in the devices themselves, even independent of the cloud. So, this is all changing the way we recruit people for the organization.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And Mike, couple, couple other areas I wanted to touch upon one is mitral repair. Obviously, you have a play in mitral replacement, what is your view on the repair market, and when might we hear something from you on kind of your play and repair?

Michael Coyle

So we've been focused on the repair segment for quite some time in terms of looking at the various underlying ideologies of heart failure and then where we think heart failure and mitral valve disease and where we believe we can have effective repair technologies, we have an internal development program, we have a program that we've actually partnered on the outside with an incubator to work on, we've not yet discussed the definitive bets that we have laid there but that's coming soon. And we do think there's a permanent role for repair in probably several designs and we intend to play there as well.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Do you have a preference in approach in terms of the Alfieri stitch in terms of the band?

Michael Coyle

We do but we haven't said what it is yet.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Okay. And the other maybe the last one, again please.

Unidentified Analyst

(Inaudible)

Michael Coyle

Yes, enterprise excellence.

Unidentified Analyst

(Inaudible)

Michael Coyle

Sure. There are essentially four vectors of that work that are going on, the first is the one that certainly the most mature is the manufacturing operations area. And this is where applying footprint consolidation as well as what we sell operating system overlays and a number of other formal programs have been leading our cost-down activities.

So essentially consolidating into centers of excellence and shrinking our footprint manufacturing into fewer more capable sites, that continues and continues to be a big contribution driver for us at the gross margin line. Then we have what we call functional transformation. And this is where we take advantage within the traditional functions, finance, HR, legal, the IT organization of basically creating business unit partners for our businesses, but then global centers of excellence in certain functional areas of those functions.

And then outsourcing more rote activities into Business Process automation. And all of our functions have plans to basically flatten their spend as we grow. So that that is progressing well. The third area focuses in commercial operations. And this is where we're using things like shifts to in-house sales for certain parts of our of our business and then having that applied to multiple parts of Medtronic, multi-line reps and multi-line contracting. And those things are helping us with our direct distribution marketing expense to slow its growth.

And then the final piece is what we call transformative growth initiatives. And that's where we take specific technologies developed in one part of the organization and apply them to other parts of the organization. For example in the batteries area our fully implantable LVAD system is relying on rechargeable battery technology that's come out of the neuro, the neuro business.

And then a concept that we call cross selling where essentially a product that has been developed and sold by one part of Medtronic actually sources that product through a separate sales force for a different set of physicians. So for example, our TYRX anti-infective envelope was developed for cardiac rhythm devices, but we now sell it through our neuro stimulation sales forces to actually drive enhanced sales like very efficient SG&A because we're reusing the R&D and we're reusing existing field sales.

So those are the principal initiatives, and I think you saw last quarter and you have over the last couple of quarters, that that a good part of the leverage that Karen has been speaking to is showing up on that SG&A line because of these initiatives.

Lawrence Biegelsen

So we -- I apologize. Maybe you can catch Mike after, two minutes over. So Mike, thank you very much for being here. Everybody, thanks for listening.

Michael Coyle

Okay, thank you.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Sorry to interrupt the questions, but I'm sure Mike will have few minutes.