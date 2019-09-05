Gladstone Land: Continuing Growth Provides Investors With An Opportunity

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, farmland-focused real estate investment trust Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) announced its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite good as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. A closer look at the actual earnings report does indeed reveal that there were quite a few things to like here as the company managed to grow its portfolio and secure a few rental increases from its tenants. Overall, Gladstone Land continues to be an interesting firm in the real estate space as it is one of only two publicly-traded trusts investing in farmland and certainly seems to have the better financial profile of the two. We certainly see that in these results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Gladstone Land's second-quarter 2019 earnings report:

Gladstone Land brought in total operating revenues of $8.362 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 6.79% increase over the $7.830 million that the trust had in the first quarter of the year.

The trust acquired four farms located in two different states during the second quarter. These acquisitions totaled 1,986 acres and brought the total number of farms owned by the trust up to 90. At the acquisition price of $45.5 million, the trust can expect to generate a capitalization rate of 6.1%, which is reasonable.

Gladstone Land entered into a new $17.3 million loan at a 4.0% fixed rate for the next 10 years. This loan should help it fund some of its recent acquisitions.

The trust reported funds from operations available to the common stockholders of $2.204 million. This represents a 3.18% increase over the $2.136 million that the company had in the previous quarter.

Net income was $174,000 in the second quarter of 2019. This compares very favorably to the $108,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems all but certain that the first thing that anyone reading this will notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance showed improvement compared to the first quarter of the year. The reason for this is also relatively simple. Basically, the trust began to receive the rent payments from recently acquired properties. As noted in the highlights, Gladstone Land acquired four properties during the quarter, but did not dispose of any. Thus, all of the farms that the trust owned in the first quarter continued to make their rent payments in addition to the rents from the new properties. This naturally boosted the trust's revenues, which resulted in more money migrating down to the bottom line.

With that said, there were a few one-time events that resulted in lower costs for the trust. This naturally exerted a positive influence on the firm's funds from operations that would have been in addition to the positive impact of the greater rental revenues. The most significant of these was a decrease in generator-rental expenses that were caused by the need to power a well on one of the company's properties during the first quarter of the year. I discussed this in my last article on the company. Basically, Gladstone Land was renting generators to power a well on one of the farms that it owns, but it has now gotten the well hooked up to a permanent power source so no longer needs to rent these generators. This will likely have an even further positive effect on expenses in the third quarter of the year since the trust will not be renting these generators at all during the third quarter whereas it did in the second from the beginning of the quarter until the time when the well was connected to the permanent power source. Thus, we should see a bit of an improvement in the company's funds from operations from this next quarter.

Gladstone Land has already completed some transactions that should result in further growth in the third quarter and beyond. As of the time of the earnings release, the trust has completed the acquisitions of two farms in two different states during the quarter. These two farms occupy a total of 3,910 acres and are valued at approximately $66.8 million. As such, these two acquisitions are larger than all four second-quarter acquisitions combined and as such we should expect them to have a greater impact on the company's revenues than what we saw in the second quarter. With that said though, the capitalization rate at which these farms were acquired was a bit disappointing at only 6%, but the leases do contain annual rent escalations that should improve this over time.

It appears that these two farms are not going to be the only acquisitions that Gladstone Land will be making to stimulate its growth in the third quarter and beyond. On Tuesday, September 3, the trust completed the purchase of 413 acres in the Oxnard Plain in California. Most of this land was leased back to the seller of the property so that they can continue to operate their sod business. The remainder was leased to a berry grower that is active in the area. This type of sale and leaseback transaction is fairly common for the trust to engage in as farmers are seeking to convert their assets (generally the land on which their farm is located) into a more liquid form but still wish to farm the land. Indeed, the trust actually advertises itself to farmers as a way to accomplish this goal. These transactions also benefit the trust as it secures a tenant for them (and therefore rental income) straight off the bat.

In addition to the new properties, Gladstone Land managed to execute a new lease agreement on one of its farms in Florida that will also result in increased revenues. This is due to the fact that the fixed portion of this lease agreement is $13,000 higher (on an annual basis) than what the trust was receiving previously. This represents a 9.2% increase in revenue from this one farm alone. Therefore, we can see that Gladstone Land is generally making smart purchases when it comes to acquiring properties as it is acquiring ones that are able to provide it with growing streams of rental income.

Despite these reasonably strong results and the near certainty of forward growth, the market has not been particularly friendly to the company as of late. We can see this quite clearly here:

As we can see here, Gladstone Land's share price fell precipitously around the end of June and has remained at the lower level since then. This has had the effect of pushing up the trust's distribution yield to a rather impressive 4.64% as of the time of writing. There will likely be some readers that point out that the trust conducted a secondary offering of common stock in June and therefore dilution likely plays a role in this performance. While this is true, it is important to keep in mind that the money that was raised from this offering is being used to add properties to the company's portfolio so in the end it should prove to not really be that big of a deal. Besides, the fact that the lower price has pushed the distribution yield up should make Gladstone Land a bit more appealing to those investors that purchase real estate investment trusts for income.

Speaking of distributions, Gladstone Land continued its streak of quarterly distribution hikes by increasing its payout by 0.11% to $0.04455 per share on a monthly basis, which works out to $0.13365 per quarter. Curiously, this is more than the $0.118 per share in funds from operations that the trust generated in the second quarter. Therefore, Gladstone Land did not actually generate the cash that it needs to cover this distribution during the quarter. This alone is likely to be concerning but there are a few things to keep in mind here. First of all, we should see the company generating more cash in the third quarter for reasons already discussed. This will help it cover this newly raised distribution. In addition, several of the trust's leases including a profit sharing component that results in the trust receiving some of the proceeds from the crops grown on its land in addition to its fixed lease payments. This money is received around the end of the year but is distributed over the course of the year. Thus, some of the money included in the distribution is being funded from this source and not from current funds from operations. Overall, Gladstone Land should be able to maintain its distribution.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Gladstone Land. Furthermore, we can see that the trust should be able to grow itself going forward, which should ultimately be rewarding for the firm's shareholders. The trust itself offers an interesting way to diversify its capital into farmland and when combined with the positive fundamentals that we see here may be worth taking a chance on.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.