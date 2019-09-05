Visa: Ecosystem Structure May Be Its Most Underrated Advantage

Visa (V) is a business that is rich in a number of competitive advantages. These include a natural network effect and strong brand awareness among others. However its most powerful advantage may actually be the incentive structure that is present for its commercial banking partners.

Network Effect

Visa's network effect is probably one of the most powerful that exist. It's not an easy task to set up a network, with banks needing to issue the cards, having consumers to use the cards, and merchants to accept the cards. To unseat Visa, new payment systems would be required to have robust risk management, hooks into the financial system for settlement and significant capital to achieve scale. More importantly, the business of trying to make inroads into the payment market would create a requirement to get both consumers on board, and merchants on board simultaneously. The measure of trust that's required to have consumers willingly use an alternate payment mechanism is not something that should be understated.

That's assuming that an alternate player can even convince a customer of the need to accept alternative payment in the first place. This is where systems such as Bitcoin (GBTC) struggle. While they can make a claim to solving some niche needs in 3rd world countries where the rates of inflation are very high, and hence where local currencies are a questionable store of value, this isn't something that's a critical mass market need, hence why broader penetration of bitcoin as a payment mechanism has struggled (it also doesn't help that the fluctuations in value are also so extreme). If consumers are unwilling to come on board, then you can forget being able to deliver any merchants to a new platform. Even if consumers embrace a new platform, being able to simultaneously bring on large numbers of merchants so that consumers can actually do something with the platform is non trivial.

The needs and concerns of merchants are very different, how you reach them is also very different. Unlike a viral campaign to test and trial the technology, merchants want to be assured that there is rapid settlement and payment for cash flow reasons, and integration into back end systems for revenue reconciliation. They can't be reached via a viral campaign, and require solid education, opportunity to test and trial or pilot, which leads to long sales cycles to enterprise users introduce new technology. Thus even solid consumer interest may lead to lagged merchant adoption, which is a problem in terms of generating consumer usage and growth. It is for these reasons that Visa's network effect is so dominant.

Superior Brand

Visa is a name and brand that consumers around the world instantly recognize. There is a reason for this. Visa is the 25th on the Forbes list of most valuable global brands in the world. The company had an estimated brand value of almost $27B. Just think about what that represents in capital value for someone to be able to successfully recreate that level of brand cache. A disruptor looking to unseat Visa at the payment processing table would have to replicate $27B of brand value. That's not impossible, but something like that certainly doesn't happen overnight, or in a time frame required to bring along merchants and consumers simultaneously onto a payments platform to make it meaningful for both to use. Almost as significantly that's $170B of brand value developed in security, credibility and trust in Visa as a brand to transfer sensitive payment information. This isn't low cost brand capital that can be built on viral marketing or in other gimmicky ways.

Ecosystem Structure

However most important of all Visa's competitive advantages may be the payments ecosystem structure and the relative payment flows with card processing that preserves Visa's competitive advantage. Why is this?

To explain this further, it's important to understand the interchange system in which Visa is a participant. Visa takes a very small toll from each purchase transaction, roughly 0.3% of the purchase value. The interchange that the merchants pay (on credit transactions) is approximately 1% to 2% depending upon the type of purchase and the merchant. Visa keeps its small toll, but the lion's share of this interchange revenue goes to the banks (both the acquiring bank and the issuer bank) involved in the transaction.

Source: Toasttab.com, Representative credit interchange fees

Credit payments are virtual rivers of gold for the banks. The payments that banks receive are high margin and incredibly scalable, given that the transaction processing and credit assessment are largely fixed costs. Thus each incremental transaction that is processed is largely profit for them. Given this rich, continuous stream of interchange revenue that flows to the banks, they have a very powerful economic incentive to maintain the status quo. While alternatives to the banks are emerging in the wealth management arena, banks are still largely driving the conversations with their customers when it comes to banking and access to those funds. Thus, as long as customers approach banks for their financial needs, they will keep getting plied with financial instruments that run on Visa's interchange rails because banks derive great economic benefit from the transactions over Visa's network.

The credit issuance system will continue to be one that reinforces itself, with a powerful financial incentive to maintain the status quo. That will continue to benefit Visa and maintain another significant barrier to entry (as if the other barriers such as consumer acceptance, merchant acceptance and brand building weren't big enough!). This is significant, because what this means is that even if new, and better payment technology emerges, there are embedded incentives in place which will serve as a significant barrier to the broad based adoption of these alternatives.

It's for this reason that investors can continue to safely own Visa long term, and enjoy the structural tail winds that the business enjoys and the high returns of capital that it earns. Visa is and will continue to a core holding of the Project $1M portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.