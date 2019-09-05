Akamai: More Than CDN

Looking at its competitors in the space like Okta or F5, we think Akamai will double up in share price to trade closer to these competitors in next two years.

Its progress in relatively new enterprise Cloud Security segment has been promising. Last Q2 2019, we learned that this segment makes up almost 44% of all Akamai's revenue so far.

Akamai is a technology stalwart. It recorded $2.71 billion of annual revenue last year, growing at 6.89% TTM, and has been consistently profitable much all of its entire operating history.

Overview

Our thesis is long Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM). To us, it is one of the stalwarts of the technology industry. Despite the maturing enterprise CDN market where the growth is relatively flat YoY, we think that Akamai's recent move into the enterprise cloud security market will allow it to enter another double-digit top-line growth phase it previously had in late 2016. Looking at both its current progress in the enterprise cloud security market and the overall opportunity space, we believe that Akamai can potentially double up its share price at the best case over the next two years.

As venture investors, we understand and like this business a lot. However, the technology part of it is quite challenging to execute without the right team. Since it started, Akamai has been a founder-led company, has never spent any single quarter unprofitable, and has established a competitive moat given its well-established networks across 253,000 servers in 137 countries.

Where Akamai is at

Akamai has spent the last 20 years in the business as a CDN (Content Delivery Network) company serving enterprise clients. CDN is pretty much a technology that enables online businesses to reduce the overall load time when serving contents to their users worldwide. Its clients include Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Airbnb (AIRB), which leverage Akamai servers in proximity to their users to serve their requests on almost all devices worldwide. 15-30% of all worldwide internet traffic today is delivered through Akamai CDN technology.

(Source: stockrow. Akamai's key metrics)

With over $1 billion in operating cash, $2.7 billion in revenue, and also double-digit net profit margin, Akamai is a valuable technology giant. Across the board, its TTM top-line growth has declined from 9.9% to 6.89% between 2016 to 2018. The reason behind the decline is that its core enterprise CDN business is declining in general. As per its Q2 2019 10-Q earnings call, one of the covering analysts brought this up:

.... you obviously mentioned the growth with the Internet Platform Customers on that CDN side. I'm just wondering if you could talk a little bit about, the trends in the business ex-the big 5. With that segment being down, I think it was 2% year-over-year this quarter and down 2% last quarter.

With only around 1% to 2% YoY growth seasonal upside when we exclude its 5 largest clients, there seems to be not much headroom for growth in the CDN market. There are opportunities in niche spaces that Akamai currently does not serve. In these spaces, we have seen players like Cloudflare, Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), or MaxCDN. As it stands, Akamai has been more interested in seizing the opportunity in the enterprise cloud security market.

Where it is going: Enterprise security

In the last 5 years, Akamai has been ramping up its enterprise security business with acquisitions such as Prolexic, Bloxx, and more. Recently, it acquired Janrain, an enterprise cloud identity management solution, which we think is a very exciting acquisition.

As of today, Akamai's progress in its Cloud Security offering has been promising. As indicated by its latest 10-Q:

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, our Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $204.8 million as compared to $155.3 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, which represents a 31.9% increase. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, our Cloud Security Solutions revenue was $394.9 million, as compared to $305.3 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, which represents a 29.3% increase. Cloud Security Solutions revenue increased due to sales of new products, particularly Bot Manager, as well as continued strong growth in our core Kona and Prolexic Cloud Security Solutions.

We think that this new strategy makes sense from a competitive advantage perspective. Moving into a large, fast-growing market in enterprise cloud security such as identity management, we believe Akamai's expertise in serving the enterprise clients would be very helpful. Another thing we know is that Akamai has proven its execution ability in a challenging technology market like CDN, so that would not be an issue. Besides, Akamai can leverage its over 20 years of worldwide internet traffic data passing through its system to provide solid security products that could prevent cybersecurity attacks such as DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack. Once Akamai secures that layer of opportunity, we think it is only natural to expand into another segment such as cloud identity management.

Valuation: Doubling up with less risk

In addition to Akamai's already strong progress in the market, we like the enterprise security market due to its size and growth outlook. As it stands, the latest IDC research projected that it is a $103 billion market today globally with almost 10% CAGR. Overall, pre-Janrain acquisition, we have learned that Akamai already generated quarterly revenue of $204.8 million in Q2 with top-line growth of over 30% YoY.

(Source: Akamai's 10-Q. Quarterly revenue by segments)

Given the technical challenge of the space, we think that the only risk here is execution risk. That being said, having never been unprofitable every quarter while running a new segment growing at 30% YoY over the last 5 years is a strong showing of overall execution ability. Cloud Security solution segment, which is part of both Web and Media and Carrier Division, has contributed almost 44% of all $705 million revenue in the last 6 months. As a matter of fact, with a TTM revenue growth of 6.89% and 29.3% trailing 6-month growth, Cloud Security Solution segment is now the de-facto growth driver of Akamai as a whole. As a comparison, there is already a proven competitor, Okta (OKTA), which generated annual revenue of just a little under $400 million last year.

(source: stockrow. Okta's key financial metrics)

Okta has a market cap of $14.4 billion, which is quite similar to Akamai's $14.7 billion current market cap. That being said, Okta trades at $127 per share as of the start of September 2019 while Akamai is only trading at approximately $89 per share. Despite not being profitable yet, Okta's strong TTM revenue growth of 51% and improving TTM gross margin of 72% mean there is a huge opportunity in cloud identity management alone for Akamai to grow sustainably with less risk. Taking Okta's current $127 price per share as the conservative benchmark for Akamai's target price, we believe that Akamai could trade in between $127-178 per share. The premium here would mostly be due to Akamai's existing profitable businesses. This simply means it will trade at 1.4-2 times its current price.

(Source: Seeking Alpha. P/E ratios of Akamai vs. F5 Networks vs. Palo Alto Networks)

We think that Akamai is reasonably priced. From the application and content delivery perspectives, Akamai's TTM P/E ratio of 21.3 means it is trading at a discount to Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW). In addition to Okta, Akamai's other fair competitor in the Cloud enterprise security market would be F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV). F5 is much smaller than Akamai, despite trading higher at $128 per share and at 12.04 TTM P/E ratio as of September 2019, further giving a promising outlook of the space Akamai is getting into.

Conclusion

Akamai is a technology stalwart that has hit a saturation level with its core enterprise CDN business. For over 20 years, Akamai has always been profitable, founder-led, and executing well. Since the last few years, Akamai's growth strategy has been to penetrate into the Cloud enterprise security market. So far, its progress in the market has been very promising. Learning from our observation in Okta and F5 Networks, we project Akamai's share price to converge closer to where they are trading at the moment. In the best scenario, it could even double up once it secures the larger pie of the market.

