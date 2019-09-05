New York Times Overvalued As It Steps Into Television

I read the paper, but would not invest in the stock at these levels. Absent Trump, subscription levels could fall and revenue could flatten or contract again.

This quarter, the company launched a television news show with the FX network. If it succeeds, television may provide more growth potential for the company.

The Trump presidency has helped boost subscriptions and the New York Times appears to be doing OK in a brutal industry.

Thesis

Shares of the New York Times (NYT) had reached a premium valuation going into the Q2-19 earnings report and got crushed when revenue growth came up just short of expectations and operating margins declined slightly.

Shares got hammered nearly 20% on the news. That said, things are still looking up for the New York Times. In the age of the dying newspaper, the New York Times has performed well as it has faced a litany of market challenges. The 2016 election of Donald Trump appears to have helped boost subscription levels and revenue growth. The company continues to strengthen its digital news service and digital-only subscription growth is strong.

In addition to this, the company now does television. The New York Times is a powerful news brand and should probably have a place across all media platforms. This quarter, its show called "The Weekly" launched on FX and Hulu. If this show does well, it may be the the beginning of the New York Times as a television news brand.

Despite the recent selloff, shares still look overvalued. Since Trump's election, shares are up 140%. I would wait for a more modest valuation before considering a position.

Q2-19 Results

The New York Times saw solid growth in both overall revenue (5.2%), subscription revenue (3.8%), and other revenue (29.7%). Operating margins came in lower than expected - 8.7% vs. 9.6% a year ago, but the company chalked up the increased expenses to higher newsroom staffing expenses.

The company slightly missed revenue growth expectations and shares stumbled on the news. Shares had reached a lofty valuation going into the Q2. And after the nearly 20% selloff, the company's valuation still looks stretched on both P/E and EV/EBITDA bases.

One notable bright spot was revenue growth in the Other Revenue category. Other revenue consists of sources of revenue that don't involve subscription revenue or advertising revenue. The category is broad. It includes revenue from sources such as commercial printing and office leasing. It also includes revenue from a newly debuted TV show called The Weekly, which helped account for much of the nearly 30% boost in Other Income growth this quarter.

The New York Times TV Show

In the Q2, the company launched a show called The Weekly. It airs on FX and Hulu. This show was the largest driver of revenue growth in the Other category for the New York Times this quarter. Frankly, I am surprised the New York Times hadn't pursued something like this sooner. Why should other news media brands dominate the airwaves when the New York Times has an established brand in journalism? Media is media and it makes sense to tap into as many outlets as possible. The company has an excellent news website that continues to evolve and hosts a variety of news podcasts. Television seems like a natural evolution for an organization that was simply a daily printed publication pre-Internet.

Each episode is 30 minutes in length and is a piece of long-form journalism that focuses on a story developed by one of the newspaper's 1,600 reporters. The show will have a global focus. The newspaper has reporters in 160 countries.

"Along with The Daily, Wirecutter and our Cooking and Crossword products, it's evidence of the extensibility of The New York Times brand across verticals and across different media and of our ability to delight and engage audiences far beyond our traditional heartland." - CEO Mark Thompson, Q2-19 call.

Going into the Q3, the company expects its Other Revenue to jump 25%-30%, largely due to its new television series. I hope the show is a success. A little rough math here suggests the show is generating $10 million-$12 million every three months. If the show finds an audience, it's hard for me to believe there are not other opportunities to leverage the New York Times brand into other possible television shows.

Valuation

While some may argue that Donald Trump has been a poor choice of president, having a divisive Republican in the White House appears to have boosted business for the New York Times. Trump routinely attacks the paper and the paper has devoted extensive coverage to multiple issues surrounding Trump.

In short, if you have a disdain for Donald Trump and you care about the news, you're probably more likely than ever to be a subscriber to the New York Times at this moment. In 2017, subscription revenue at the Times jumped almost 15%. This came on the heels of Trump's election in November 2016. The four years leading up to this moment had seen mostly low-digit subscription revenue growth. The stock is up 140% since Trump's election, even after the recent selloff.

Now 21% off their 52-week high, shares of NYT still look overvalued. The company sports a forward P/E of 46 vs. the industry average of 19. It posts a forward EV/EBITDA of nearly 20 vs. an industry average of 8.

While the company is likely to continue to attract and retain subscribers throughout Trump's presidency, I question how much of the anti-Trump crowd will stick around once he's out of the White House. If there was a perfect time to invest in the New York Times in recent memory, it was probably the morning after Trump won the presidency in 2016.

Conclusion

I am a subscriber to the New York Times and want to see the organization succeed. I'll wait for the valuation to come down before I consider investing.

