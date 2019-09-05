Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) CEO Dave Watza on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Perceptron's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Investor Call.

Thank you, Nicole. Good morning and welcome. Thank you for joining the Perceptron conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2019. After market closed yesterday, Perceptron issued this quarter’s earnings release, which was available on the website at investors.perceptron.com. The Form 10-K will be filed on the coming days.

Joining me on the call today are members of the Perceptron team, Dave Watza, President and Chief Executive Officer; Laura Pecoraro, Director of Finance and newly appointed Chairman of the Board, Jay Freeland. We will begin the call with Perceptron team’s prepared remarks and then open the call up to questions.

However, before we begin today's call, it is my responsibility to inform you that some of the material that we will be discussing today constitutes forward-looking information under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any forward-looking statements made are based upon information believed to be true as of today. Please review the release and SEC filings for information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided. Perceptron is not responsible for transcripts of this call made by independent third-parties. Finally, in yesterday's press release, we provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures that will be discussed in this call. Unless otherwise noted, comments are in U.S. dollars and references to years will be for fiscal years which ended on June 30.

I will now turn the call over to Perceptron's Chief Executive Officer, Dave Watza. Dave?

Thank you, Mike and thank you to everyone who has joined us for today’s call. Before we get started, I would like to take a few moments to introduce Laura Pecoraro, our Director of Financial Operations who was helping us through the transition with Michelle’s departure. We are pleased to have Laura fill this role as she has been a part of the Perceptron team in finance since 2016. I have also personally worked with Laura for more than a decade in a variety of financial roles prior to joining Perceptron. So I am certainly glad to have her assistance during the transition.

On the call today, I will update you on our business and the progress we continued to make against our long-term strategic plan. Following my comments, Laura will provide a detailed overview of the financials for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. Additionally, our newly appointed Chairman, Jay Freeland, will provide an update on his view of the business. Following Jay’s remarks, I will conclude with our outlook for fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2019 was a challenging year for Perceptron, but we made significant progress on a number of fronts, which we believe will pave the way for success as we execute against our longer term strategic goals. We entered fiscal 2020 energized and committed to returning to growth in bookings and revenue. Despite the challenges we faced in 2019, our underlying business remained strong as we continue to develop our industry leading products, while maintaining our deep customer relationships. These fundamental elements of our business and our dedicated team provide us a unique competitive advantage and position us well for the future.

Similar to our last call, we maintained our belief that the current market softness is being driven by its very large scale external factors that has significantly influenced our results. One of these factors is the uncertainty and volatility caused by the escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. We believe that these new trade tensions have impacted our top line more than our input costs, particularly as we compete to sell new systems into the Chinese market. We also continue to be impacted by shifting trends in the automotive industry that we believe are moving toward electric and autonomous vehicles.

Specifically, as our automotive OEM customers contemplate the future impact of these technologies on their businesses, they have opted to delay investments in other areas which directly impacts our business. While we recognized that our business remains subject to our customer’s timing and frequency of new program launches, we believe the investments in technology we have made over the last several years will allow us to benefit from these changes in the longer term. Despite macro headwinds and shifts in customer order timing, Perceptron’s value propositions and competitive advantage remains. Our integrated customer solutions improve quality, reduce downtime and shorten product launch cycles, which can equate to substantial value for our customers.

Turning now to our products, I would like to take a few moments to review a handful of the innovative solutions we have launched over the last fiscal year. Our AccuSite product is one that we have talked about several times over the past year and a product that we believe offers significant additional opportunities to expand our market penetration. Through the use of the camera bar attracts the constellation of light emitters around our robot-mounted sensor, we are able to significantly improve the accuracy of our robotic measurement systems by completely replacing the robot’s accuracy with AccuSite’s performance. This allows the customer to omit expenses and time-consuming correlations with their CMM. We continue to make significant improvements to this product based on the work we are doing with a large global customer.

I am very proud of the improvements and progress of our engineering and field operations team in making this a critical success for us. We anticipate announcing several new developments that will further enhance our AccuSite product. We are encouraged by the significant level of interest from several of our large global customers for these additional enhancements. We believe AccuSite enables us to be the market leader in this space and dramatically improves our AutoGauge solutions. We also have discussed product improvement initiatives that will enhance our AutoFit solutions. We believe these initiatives position us as the market leader in non-contact Gap and Flush solutions. We are excited for the launch of our newly designed Helixsolo product line. Helixsolo represents the next evolution of our TriCam single laser sensor. And in this product family, we have added the ability to measure transparent materials through the use of different laser wavelengths and we have made significant improvements to our image processing algorithms.

Taken together, these new capabilities allow us to now measure the Gap and Flushness of more areas of the vehicle body, including the four corners were headlamps, hoods, thunders and tail lamps, liftgates and quarter panels all come together. This is an important quality aspect of the product for our automotive OEM customers. The unique capabilities of Helixsolo have been on display at one of our European customers during the first installation of this new and improved Gap and Flush solution. I am very proud of the dedication by our team to make this installation a significant positive event in our company.

The next product I would like to review is our AutoGauge ACF solution. This is our genesis of near-line solutions that broaden our ability to provide new and innovative solutions to the automotive industry. We believe this technology will enable us to penetrate industries beyond automotive as evidenced by our recently announced win of an AutoGauge ACF order at the global appliance manufacturer. We developed the AutoGauge ACF product to work hand in hand with AccuSite providing a turnkey solution for inline measurements enabled by the development of our Automated Path Generation technologies. We believe this will benefit our inline AutoGauge solutions and will be another key enabler for expanding beyond automotive.

And last I would like to take some time reviewing the events which we are making with AutoGuide solutions, more commonly known as robot guidance. Our current suite of solutions has traditionally been focused on the higher end of robotic guidance, where our automated metrology technology is used to automate and improve complicated manufacturing processes and then measure the results. We are in the process of augmenting this solution set to enable simpler robot guidance applications that do not require the precise requirements of the assembly. Applications such as automating part load and unload in the manufacturing process or offsetting robotic sealer and adhesive applications, so the customer does not have to fix through the part. This allows us to leverage our existing technology and also our project execution resources to capture more of the production process with our customers.

Let me turn for a moment to some of the investments we are making in future growth beyond our R&D efforts. We have invested in new product development for the past several years and now we are investing in the sales, marketing and business development that will drive the ultimate economic success of these products. In the coming year, we are planning to invest in the people and processes needed to drive growth and demand for our products. It is through the collective efforts and addition of our sales, marketing and business development teams that we will continue to drive these growth areas and keep us pointed in the right direction.

Moving beyond our exciting product developments, I want to briefly review our results for the quarter. Fourth quarter bookings were $20.9 million, which represents a sequential increase of 58% from our third quarter and an increase of more than 10% over the prior year’s fourth quarter on a constant currency basis. Quarterly bookings in excess of $20 million, is an important indicator of success for the company. We intend to get back to these levels and higher in the near and long-term. Despite continued economic headwinds, the increase in bookings for the quarter was driven in large part by our Americas and Asia regions. We have been pleased with the renewed booking activity and demand we experienced in the pace of uncertainties caused by trade disputes, regulatory issues and foreign currency exchange headwinds. This provides us with optimism as we enter our new fiscal year.

Quarterly revenue was $18.2 million, which was a sequential increase of 17% from the third quarter and was at the high-end of the guidance range we provided a few months ago. We see continued early success with new product launches that facilitates the dramatic strategic change in product planning for the automotive industry. This success reinforces our confidence in achieving our long-term growth targets despite uncertain global growth. The wide-sweeping revolution of electric vehicle production provides new challenges for our OEM partners and more importantly, the opportunity for Perceptron to solve those challenges. In fact, last month, we announced two robot guidance orders involving battery packs from two different OEM partners. For these reasons, we remain optimistic in achieving long-term aspirations for sustained high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit earnings growth.

Before I turn the call to Laura, I want to reaffirm our confidence in the developing path we are on will lead to new opportunities within automotive and further down the ground sectors beyond automotive. As we continue to execute our strategic plan over the next few years, we believe it will provide sustainable and profitable growth opportunities for the company and its stakeholders which will lead to enhanced enterprise value. Laura?

Thanks, Dave. Sales in the fourth quarter were $18.2 million, a 16.7% sequential increase from this past Q3 and a decrease of 22.9% from the fourth quarter of last year. Our fourth quarter sales results had an unfavorable foreign currency impact of $0.7 million when compared to prior year’s fourth quarter primarily due to the dollar-euro exchange rate fluctuations. Our Europe region had sales of $8.9 million which when adjusted for currency was a 1.2% increase from the same quarter of last year. Sales in Asia were down in the fourth quarter to $3.9 million compared to sales of $5.8 million in Q4 of prior year.

As mentioned earlier, we believe the uncertainty and volatility caused by the escalating trade tension between the U.S. and China has impacted our top line as we compete to sell new systems into the Chinese market. Sales in our Americas region, was down $3.2 million to $5.4 million for the quarter. This decrease was due to softness primarily in inline system and reflects the delays in program launches on the part of OEMs that Dave discussed earlier.

For fiscal 2019, our sales were $76.8 million, a decrease of 9.3% from fiscal 2018. The sales decline in our Americas region was partially offset by increases in our Europe and Asia region for the year. On a constant currency basis, the year-over-year decrease was 6.2%. As a reminder, we adopted ASC 606 as of July 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective transition method. Under this method, we recorded the cumulative impacts of the change in rules directly to retained earnings as of July 1. Furthermore, we will not retrospectively apply this guidance to any of our prior year results. So, fiscal 2018 financials are still presented under the old guidelines, while revenues starting with Q1 2019, is being presented under the new guidelines as outlined under 606. As previously disclosed the revenue recognition rules under 606 allow us to recognize revenue faster than the previous rules on an individual project by project basis.

As a result of these new rules, we recorded a positive net transition adjustment to retained earnings in the amount of $2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Included in the net transition adjustment was a gross revenue adjustment of $3.8 million which reduced the backlog level by the same amount. Under prior revenue recognition rules, the company would have recognized $20 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and $72.8 million for the full fiscal year 2019. The rule changes do minimize the timing mismatches between costs and revenue that we had experienced in prior fiscal years.

Gross profit as a percent of sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was 32.4%, which is down 570 basis points as compared to the same period of our fiscal year 2018. The decrease is primarily due to mix and less fixed cost absorption given our lower revenue level. As we have discussed in the past, our longer term aspiration is for consistent quarterly gross margin [indiscernible]. We believe the actions we have taken to reduce both our fixed and variable costs throughout the back half of fiscal 2019 will provide benefit to gross margin in the coming quarters. Our gross margins were negatively affected by lower cost absorption on our lower sales volume as well as the mix shift of our revenue in terms of geography and customer. Despite these factors, gross profit margin for fiscal 2019 was 35.4% compared to 37.8% in prior year. Furthermore, we continue to look at all aspects of our business to identify additional opportunities to expand our margins enabling us to invest in future technologies and provide improved return to our shareholders.

Next, let’s turn to the operating expense line items. Engineering expenses, which include R&D, decreased approximately $0.4 million to $2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. This decrease was primarily due to employee-related expenses including the reduction of accruals related to our short and long-term incentive compensation plans as our fiscal 2019 results underachieved the targets set to earn this incentive compensation. Engineering research and development expenses were approximately $8 million in our fiscal year 2019 compared to $8 million in our fiscal year 2018 primarily due to lower employee-related costs offset by an increase in the specialized supplies utilized in the development of our products.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.1 million compared to last year’s fourth quarter. This change is due to an increase in sales promotion, finance and legal expenses partially offset by employee-related expenses, including the aforementioned reduction of accruals related to our short and long-term incentive compensation plans. SG&A expenses for the year were approximately $19 million as compared to $18.5 million for our fiscal year 2018. The change is primarily due to an increased spending in legal and audit fees of $0.5 million; sales, promotion and marketing costs of $0.4 million; increased building and rent expenses of $0.3 million; and higher financing expense of $0.1 million partially offset by decreases in employee-related cost of $0.5 million, including the reduction of our incentive compensation accruals and lower amortization of $0.3 million related to the impairment charge recorded against certain definite live intangibles in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating loss for fiscal 2019 was $6.8 million, which is down from operating income of $5 million last year. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, we recorded a non-cash impairment change of $6 million impacting the goodwill balances of our CMM reporting unit as well as the non-cash impairment charge of $1.4 million impacting the net intangible asset balances of that unit. As of June 30, 2019, after giving effect to these impairment charges, the company had $1.8 million of net goodwill and $1.8 million of net intangible assets. Operating income for fiscal 2019 excluding both impairment charges and other special items was $0.2 million.

Our effective tax rate for fiscal year ended June 30 2019 was 3% compared to 17.2% in fiscal year 2018. Cash and short-term incentive balance ended the fiscal year at $6 million at June 30, 2019, down slightly from $6.7 million at June 30, 2018 and $6.2 million at March 31, 2019. We had no outstanding borrowings on our $8 million line of credit at the end of this – or last fiscal year. Cash generation remains a primary focus for us. We continue to believe that the strategic initiatives we have implemented over the past several years have positioned us well for long-term growth.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our Chairman, Jay Freeland to share his prepared remarks. Jay?

Thanks, Laura and good morning, everyone. Like Dave, I am encouraged by performance in the fourth quarter, particularly bookings and feel that the long-term prospects for the company remained very positive. I believe my unique perspective combined with the experience in the space will be useful in driving the transformation of Perceptron and serve as a catalyst for achieving the company’s goals. My background should lend itself well to Perceptron’s focus on core technical competency and market share penetration, but also on executing on our financial commitments, including meaningful growth in the automotive sector and very importantly adjacent industries as well. The appointment of Sujatha Kumar to our board is a very good step in broadening the Perceptron board’s collection of experiences. Her industry and technology background should serve us well. I look forward to working with her. I am pleased to add her to the board and at the same time, I would like to thank Rich Marz for his many years of dedicated service to the company.

Starting immediately and over the next 5 to 6 months, I am going to be working closely with Dave, his team and the rest of the board to further asses our capabilities, shape the company’s long-term vision and accelerate progress towards our strategic goals. Look, there is a lot of work to be done, but there is also plenty of opportunity. Perceptron owns an amazing portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and I will be working with Dave to maximize the value of that portfolio. Where your company sits today should be considered the starting point and not the destination.

With that, I will hand the call back over to Dave for his closing remarks.

Thanks, Jay. As I have said before, our confidence in the long-term growth potential of Perceptron remains strong. We believe there are significant upsides and value creation opportunities I had for Perceptron and will continue to aggressively execute the company’s strategic plan with the goal of maximizing value for Perceptron’s shareholders. To that end, the Strategic Planning Committee led by the management team has undertaken a number of key steps to further that objective. Among those was the hiring of a business development expert to the organization. This individual is providing significant input on our path forward to one, identify and optimize near-term growth opportunities that leverage our existing sales channels as well as our global field operations team; two, identify and execute our path forward to expand our footprint in robot guidance and expand our competitive mode with the goal of enhancing our addressable market and top line growth profile; three, review our recent product development activities and identify growth opportunities within automotive and other markets. As I said earlier, we believe our AccuSite product will be a key enabler of these growth initiatives. We look forward to continuing the path forward over the coming quarters and years to enhance shareholder value.

Before moving to the Q&A portion of the call, I would like to review our outlook and guidance for fiscal 2020. We are targeting an increase in bookings in the range of 15% to 20% over the fiscal 2019 results. We also expect revenue growth for the full fiscal year 2020 to be in the mid single-digit percentage range as compared to fiscal 2019 and we expect operating income margin in the mid single-digit range. Last, I would like to thank with global Perceptron team for their continued dedication to our company’s success.

I will now turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Greg Palm of Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Greg Palm

Yes, good morning. Thanks. I guess just start with the bookings obviously nice bounce back in the June quarter, I am curious would you characterize that as broad-based, was it more concentrated within a handful of customers and I guess what have you seen thus far in the September quarter?

Dave Watza

Yes. So I would say that in the Americas, it was focused within a few customers and it was stuff that we were expecting earlier in the year that just kept getting delayed as I mentioned prior. In Asia, I would say, it was more broad-based across many customers.

Greg Palm

And should we assume that some of those delayed orders that you had been talking about previously are still left to go can you give us any sense for maybe how bookings are shaping up in the September quarter or not?

Dave Watza

Yes. So, within the quarter, our bookings tend to be extremely out of my face sporadic, but not linear at all. We are chasing a lot of opportunities. We are excited about where we are and where we are headed. We think a lot of our new products are helping us. I am not ready Greg to really call the quarter for you from a booking standpoint.

Greg Palm

Okay, fair enough. A few weeks back your press release is in order for a global appliance manufacturer, I mean, can you talk about any details around the size of that, the scope, the sales cycle or at least give us a view of kind of how you view that market opportunity and whether there is I guess an opportunity for additional orders within that customer, within maybe some of that customers’ competitors?

Dave Watza

Yes, Greg. When we think about the – so, this is one of our orders in other industries. We are excited about it from that perspective. We are also excited about it from a perspective of the AutoGauge ACF product getting out in the market. It helps us quite a bit to be working with a large global customer that has lots of other opportunities. It’s not a huge order, it’s a nice size order that gets our foot in the door and we think there is a lot of opportunity beyond it. And we think we have the right people to execute it such that the customer is excited by what they have done.

Greg Palm

Okay. So maybe more of a validation and then what about EVs just kind of curious for your kind of core inline applications as they sit today, any changes in, I don’t know, the size of the orders associated with electric vehicles, and more importantly, what are some of the other areas that you can play a role in. It sounds like battery packs is serving initial order that you have gotten, but just trying to get a sense for what sort of the expansion of the market opportunity there is maybe more of the market shifts is over time?

Dave Watza

Yes, Greg, I am going to answer a couple of things. First, I want to go back to the AutoGauge ACF solution. We do believe that, that’s going to help us – help enable us to go into some of these other markets. Having our foot in the door with a customer large global and a different industry gives us something we can talk about with other potential future customers. And I want you to know that we are very linked globally in these wins that we get, so that the teams around the world can share on that and also have something new to talk about with newer customers. So I am excited about that. When I think about our AutoGauge solutions which you are asking about, I think about AccuSite being a value add to that solution set and it also we believe that has helped push us back into leadership position in that part of the market. So it is an up-sell opportunity, it is more value that we can provide, it gets rid of the expenses and time-consuming correlation studies that the OEMs have to do with our other products. It really just adds value to the customer.

Greg Palm

Good. Alright, that’s it for us. Thanks and good luck going forward.

Dave Watza

Yes. Thanks, Greg.

Our next question comes from Chris Van Horn of B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Chris Van Horn

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call.

Dave Watza

Good morning, Chris.

Chris Van Horn

I just wanted to – if you don’t mind, we dig into guidance a little bit, you are calling for mid single-digit revenue growth, is that kind of based on maybe partially the backlog as well as some of the pipeline that you see anymore detail you could provide there?

Dave Watza

Yes, that’s a good question, Chris. Actually, there are some assumptions about the economy that we are making in there. We are assuming that the U.S. economy continues to grow albeit at a slower pace and that the global economy and the European economies do not step back into recession. We are also assuming the OEMs continue to invest in the growth and quality of their business and we believe that some of our new products will make more progress in the current year than they have in past years. Does that help?

Chris Van Horn

It does. Thanks. And then is it the correct way to look at it, you are forecasting mid single-digit operating margins, that’s going to be up significantly from what you saw this year, is that mainly volume driven or is there maybe a mixed tailwind or there are some operating expense adjustments that are going to help that as well?

Dave Watza

Yes, I would say the main driver of that is going to be the top line revenue. We also, as you know, we announced a cost reduction initiative in the middle of May, so that will give us a full run-rate impact next year. And we continue to work on our costs drop the business looking at product costs, looking at costs throughout all departments and all regions of the business that’s just becoming part of our culture.

Jay Freeland

Yes, if you don’t mind, I will jump in there too. I wouldn’t sell short the amount of opportunity there is to continue to improve the company efficiency standpoint and that drops directly through whether its costs or otherwise. [indiscernible] is to continue bringing the margin to a level that we think is appropriate, obviously some will come from the revenue, but some of that even without revenue. I think you would see margin improvement even with out that.

Chris Van Horn

Okay, got it. Thank you for that color. How about from a competitive prospective, I mean, obviously your bookings have been really solid this quarter, you are forecasting continued increase in bookings, are you competing – are you winning on the technology offering a differentiated solution, is price a component maybe what are you seeing from a competitive standpoint?

Dave Watza

Yes, Chris, that’s another really good question. We have got some very good competitors globally, but I will tell you that our investments in technology over the past few years have really I would say leapfrogged us ahead of the competition. And I will tell you that our AccuSite product is definitely helping us win new orders and against our competition and I feel the same way about our Gap and Flush solution that we have launched with the Helixsolo and the improved algorithm. And I don’t need to underestimate the value to our customers of being able to measure the four corners. That’s been something that’s been delusive for us because of the transparent materials, but now with our multi-colored lasers as well as our algorithms we are able to measure that for the OEMs.

Chris Van Horn

Okay, got it. That’s it for me. Thank you so much for the time.

Dave Watza

Yes, thank you, Chris.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dave Watza for any closing remarks.

Dave Watza

Thank you, Nicole. Thank you everyone for your interest in our company and for joining us today for our fourth quarter and full year call. We are certainly pleased with the continued progress we made towards implementing our long-term strategic plan and we remain confident that it will provide us the resources we need to deliver strong growth in fiscal 2020 and beyond. I look forward to talking to you again after the first fiscal quarter.

