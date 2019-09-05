Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management Presents at 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference Call September 5, 2019 8:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Mahoney - CEO

Susie Lisa - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities

Larry Biegelsen

Larry Biegelsen, the medical device analyst at Wells Fargo. And it’s my pleasure to host this session with the management team from Boston Scientific. With us we have Mike Mahoney, the CEO; and Susie Lisa, Vice President of Investor Relations. The format is going to be a fireside chat. Anybody who has any question in the audience, please raise your hand. So, Mike and Susie, thank you very much. Good morning.

Mike Mahoney

Thank you.

Susie Lisa

Thanks, Larry.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Larry Biegelsen

So, Mike, I thought we’d start at a high level and then dive down into some of the individual businesses. So, Mike, we’ve gotten little spoiled since you’ve been CEO. It’s been story of kind of under promising and over delivering. First half of this year, you had some headwinds, caused you to come in slightly below your guidance, at least to midpoint in the second quarter, and the BTG deal just closed. And I wanted to touch upon that. But, I think the accretion from that was little below what you originally expected. So, I guess, the question is, why have we seen less upside to your guidance this year and how you’re feeling about the outlook for Boston Scientific overall.

Mike Mahoney

Sure. Good morning. I think, if you look at the full year guidance, obviously we haven't -- we’re not out of the full year here, but we’ve guided to 7% to 8% organic growth for the full year, the successful integration of -- closing finally of the BTG acquisition, double-digit EPS growth and good margin improvement. So, I think with that full year guidance, we are at the higher end of the med-tech peer group and revenue growth, strong margin improvement and strong double-digit EPS growth, as well as kind of retiring many of those legal liabilities that we’ve had in the past. So, you look at that and you -- we're talking more about pipeline in the future, you’ll see a very strong positioned company. I think, it’s fair to say, the first half wasn't as strong as we anticipated.

And we had, I would say, an unusual amount of maybe unplanned one-timers as part of that. The paclitaxel discussion -- it’s been well discussed in the past; sterilization issue that’s been now resolved; the mesh recall, which was a one timer on us; and then, we saw a slowdown in the SCS market. So, I think that contributed to a little bit some of the softness. We finished first half at 6.3% organic. So, good, but not quite as good as we wanted. And we obviously guided to a second half acceleration against the 7% to 8%. And we have a lot of confidence in that. We have a portfolio to deliver it, momentum in the business. So, I think, the full-year will be part of those results, once we execute on them.

Larry Biegelsen

Perfect. And maybe just remind us of kind of what drives that acceleration in the second half.

Mike Mahoney

It is a pretty steep acceleration from roughly 6.5.

Larry Biegelsen

Yes.

Mike Mahoney

So, it's well planned, we knew that going into the year. A couple of them are mechanically oriented, it’s selling day difference between the first half and the second half, some accounting treatment of the acquisitions that are going organic, there is three of them Augmenix, NxThera and Claret that will see second half benefit. Thus two reasons. The other big reason, I think regional performance. Japan anniversarried its price cuts. Japan was a laggard growth for the Company for a while, and now that business is doing extremely well, and that’s just also had WATCHMAN approved in September here with reimbursement, and they’re doing nice job with Eluvia. And so that Japan business, which is a big part of our Asia PAC region, is doing well.

And then, probably the biggest reason is just the broad-based portfolio momentum that we have. You have new product launches across the board in the Company. WATCHMAN is doing well, Augmenix, we can go through each one of them. But, it’s really the portfolio cadence that we have with new product approvals, the accounting benefits, as well as the organic going to -- or the operational going to organic.

Larry Biegelsen

Perfect. I wanted to spend a minute on BTG. I think it’s the largest deal you’ve done in your tenure as CEO. Could you remind us of what attracted you to that asset?

Mike Mahoney

Sure. So, our goal is always to be a innovative category leader. And we see hospitals purchasing that way versus purchasing very broadly. And so, interventional oncology is a very high growth market and it’s not as crowded. In Y-90 space, it’s really BTG and company called Sirtex. And BTG has done extremely well versus Sirtex based on the clinical efficacy of the product. So, we love the space.

And the asset was not as ideal because it had two other components -- not as ideal, may be not as clear for other competitors. So, we have a lot of confidence, we do a lot of due diligence, and we view that we could have acquired the interventional business, which is a real gem in this, which is a beautiful complement to our vascular business and makes us the clear number one leader in interventional oncology. And the two other assets are very independent businesses that can be portfolio managed appropriately over time.

Larry Biegelsen

In the interventional medicine business where the interventional oncology is a part of about $400 million business, any color commentary on what kind of growth we can expect in that?

Mike Mahoney

We think that's a double-digit growth business, based on the market attractiveness, the pricing is strong in that area. And the big upside for us besides the revenue synergies, once you combine it with our vascular IO team, [ph] which are real. Besides the revenue synergies in the mature markets like the U.S., it’s bringing it outside the U.S. So, we just made some investments in China for Y-90, and you’ll see us focusing on product approvals in vascular and in interventional oncology in Europe and Asia where BTG really didn’t have the focus and resources to do that. Ironically, they’re a London-based headquarter company. I think what, 98% of their sales were in the U.S.

Larry Biegelsen

Last one on BTG for me. You guided to I think $0.04 to $0.05 of accretion in 2020 for BTG. Do you want people to think about that on top of kind of your underlying double-digit annual EPS goal -- growth goal?

Mike Mahoney

Yes. So, when we announced the plans to divest the licensing business, I think we communicated this recently, kind of the $0.04 to $0.05 accretion from BTG in ‘20 and then we clearly have a plan -- goals for delivering double-digit EPS independent of that. So that would be an additive to it.

Larry Biegelsen

Perfect. So, I wanted to move on to some of the exciting pipeline opportunities you have. I thought a good place to start would be MedSurg. Given the news last week from FDA or the safety announcement on the reusable duodenoscope, it seems to me at least that Exalt D, your single-use duodenoscope, which you expect approval of this year, is one of your if not largest pipeline opportunity. Would you agree, and how should we think about that opportunity?

Mike Mahoney

Yes. We certainly agree, and Susie can help out with this as well. But, I’m really proud of the Endoscopy team. They’ve been -- developed the SpyGlass digital scope years ago, and they've reiterated and continued to improve that and that drives a big differentiator for Endo business. And we have the same capability in Urology, LithoVue scope, and now multiple generations of that. So, we have a lot of capability internally, you can't just turn this on, these new capabilities. So, this has been baking in the Company for maybe 7, 8 years now. And so, the duodenoscope is perfectly timed, given the FDA communications on risk factors with duodenoscopes. So, I think it's an ideal time to launch the product and it's right into our call point that we know extremely well and it's a high concern and a high interest level for physicians to look at our scope.

Larry Biegelsen

Your Endoscopy business has been growing nicely, I think it grew 8% in the first half of 2019, do you see this as an accelerator of that growth?

Mike Mahoney

Yes. At Investor Day, we laid out our vision and talked about opportunity to be a $3 billion division. I’m not sure what we already said, 20...

Larry Biegelsen

$3 billion by 2024.

Mike Mahoney

And so, clearly, Endo will be accretive to Boston Scientific’s growth, given the duodenoscope platform, the surgical scope that we have planned to get approval in 2020, and then you combine that with all the other product launches that they have and the momentum. And I would say that’s of all the different businesses that we have. That's the service line where we have -- or we see the most contracting capability across the wide range of our products in Endoscopy. And when you have products like AXIOS, digital SpyGlass and now, the duodenoscope that really are unique differentiators, that help pull through some of the more mature products. People have asked me, if you’ll be capacity constrained next year, let’s just -- and maybe -- and how should we think about the ramp for Exalt D. So, we don’t really know if we’re going to be capacity constrained, because there will be brand new launch. And so, we’ve added more capacity and invested more capital in our plans for Exalt D than we had originally intended, given the -- we expected momentum from this as well the advisories that have come out. And so, we’re investing a bit more than we originally planned. And our goal will not to be capacity constrained. But, we’ll see how the launch goes.

Larry Biegelsen

And I wanted to ask about Urology and public -- Pelvic Health, excuse me. You also put out a pretty bullish forecast for that business at the Investor Day. I think…

Mike Mahoney

Do you want to say on the scope, Susie?

Susie Lisa

I guess, maybe just -- we do have -- we’re market leader in single-use scopes today. I think people have overlooked that with our single-use ureteroscope LithoVue as well as SpyGlass DS that Mike mentioned. But, those are more, you could argue, niche procedures, kind of 150,000 a year versus the duodenoscope right there. You hear different numbers, 1.5 million to 1.8 million ERCPs each year. So, this is -- and we have talked about it. That alone is probably a $1 billion market opportunity for the duodenoscope, and then there is a portfolio of additional single-use scopes behind that, our gastroscope, our bronchoscope. Next step will be Spy discover, which is sort of surgical call point. And we think that’s an incremental $1 billion as well. So, $2 billion ahead of us we think in the whole single-use scope space over the coming five plus years.

Larry Biegelsen

Great. And in the duodenoscope single-use, here, you have about one year lead over the competition. Is that fair?

Susie Lisa

Right. And I think lots of room for back to back procedure number, but do feel that it’s our call point. And we know Endoscopy like nobody else. And it’s probably one of our best examples of category leadership, as Mike mentioned, with the contracting and the breadth of portfolio there.

Larry Biegelsen

Mike, what are you hearing anecdotally from physicians on single-use scopes? Do you hear a lot of excitement, what is your sense of the market anticipation of this product?

Mike Mahoney

Well, the team’s done a great job of segmenting where to go first, because I think the big concern on duodenoscopes and it’s played out with the FDA. And, so I think the team did smart in terms of picking which segment to track first. And the doctors that have been part of the trials are just wanting to get it approved. So, the kind of clinical goal is to make it seamless in terms of ease-of-use, and perception versus the reusable scopes. Because that’s what they -- they’re are so used to using every day. And so, we really want to kind of mirror the look and the feel of what they’re used to today, but there is sophistication of a single-use scope. So, a lot of encouragement, and we’ll hopefully get some good feedback in December here.

Larry Biegelsen

Sounds good, and the other area of MedSurg is obviously Urology and Pelvic Health. You put out a pretty bullish forecast at the Investor Day there, I think $2 billion in sales by 2022. That implies, by our math, kind of a low double-digit CAGR. So, what’s driving the growth there?

Mike Mahoney

Sure. So, the big drivers there are one is international growth, is doing extremely well. We continue that resources and capabilities all over the world beyond the U.S. The second one -- it’s all about portfolio, it’s just common theme. And so, this business is all about your portfolio.

And so, LithoVue scope -- and I think we have the scope morning, has done incredibly well. And kudos to the team that keep coming up with next generations LithoVue that improved the imaging chain, the simplicity of the device to make it more productive for the physicians. And it’s a very fast-growing market. And the scope allows us, much like the Endo business, to pull through our core Stone business. So, our core Stone business, we’re the market leader, and that’s growing nicely above market, and we see that trend continuing. And then, that’s been augmented by Augmenix, which is right in that same call point. The acquisition that just we did, that’s doing extremely well to protect the rectum during prostate cancer treatment therapy. So, it’s a very strong, high gross margin business for us, one and only product, there isn’t a competitor for it. And it fits right in that call point. The men’s health business is doing well. We’ve had some new product launches there for the first time in years in men’s health. And you’ve seen the impact of the mesh, which although was a bad one time last year, helped the growth rate as we anniversarried that recall.

Larry Biegelsen

Perfect. So, let's transition now to interventional cardiology and start with Structural Heart. You're guiding to I think $700 million to $725 million this year. That implies pretty good -- pretty strong growth, by our math, almost 50%. That portfolio is obviously Lotus, ACURATE neo, Sentinel and WATCHMAN. Maybe at a high level, Mike, just talk about how you're feeling about those growth drivers, maybe start with kind of the relaunch of Lotus and just that portfolio, which seems to have a lot of momentum.

Mike Mahoney

So, it’s fun to see this finally coming together, years and years of the investments and planning. So, just maybe I’ll start with WATCHMAN because that’s one, the biggest growth driver at least this year in terms of dollars. So, the WATCHMAN business is doing extremely well. Just received approval in Japan and reimbursement in Japan. So, we’re anxious to launch their, which we just did our first few cases recently, and really encouraged about the results of the flex device or next-gen device. And so, we’ve gained quite a bit of share in Europe with our FLEX device and we aim to have our Flex device approved in the U.S., call it summertime 2020.

So, we think we are very well positioned with WATCHMAN and we also continue to expand our clinical capabilities there.

Lotus is going very well. We are spending a lot of time in Lotus cases and we’re spending a lot of time in that area. And we aim to open up about 150 centers during the first year. So, it's not going after every single hospital, but the results have been very strong. We’re seeing very high reorder rates of Lotus and the launch really is going as planned as adjusted in 2019, not as planned in 2016. We had some challenges with it. But, we're very pleased with it. I think at the end of the day, you got doctors who’ve been implanting Edwards or Medtronic for a while. And so, I think, what's important is you really can't come up with a kind of ‘me too’ product. It has to be uniquely differentiated to make an impact, and that's exactly what LOTUS is. And when you see physicians use it, and it literally eliminates PD-L, like a surgical procedure would. And the flexibility that they have to position the valve is very unique versus our competition. And it requires that differentiation in order to make an impact in a market that has two strong competitors in it. So, we're seeing strong reorder rates with it. You package it with Sentinel, which we see very strong momentum with. And then we will bring ACURATE launched -- enrolled in that trial today.

So, as you look forward in the LRP, we’ll be the only Company with a intra-annular valve, a supra-annular valve, second generations with both those platforms and only company with a embolic protection device.

Larry Biegelsen

Mike, on Lotus, when we talk to the competition, the competition is saying, it's kind of been more of a deliberate rollout, if you will, Europe and the U.S., which is understandable. When do you kind of put your foot on the gas a little bit more on…

Mike Mahoney

I would say deliberate control, whatever word you want to use, it’s absolutely true. Because we want to have excellent outcomes, whether we know the size of this market, and we want the experience to be very positive with physicians and the reputation to be very strong. And so, we’re not in this just for 2019 or 2020, we’re in this TAVR market for the next -- forever.

And so, it’s important for us to have great outcomes. And the key is, physicians have to be proctored. And so, you can’t take the doctors implanting the competition for five years and just put Lotus there, because it requires proctoring, it’s a different deployment and mechanism. So, that’s why you have more of a controlled launch.

Susie Lisa

I think, also I’d just add that given the differentiation of Lotus and that predictability and control, you are seeing kind of out of the gate size trying it in their most complex patients, those with heavy classification or bicuspid patients as well as. So back to ensuring traffic outcomes. That’s another reason for the controlled launch. And over time, it is a workhorse valve making sure that it’s adaptable that it takes over.

Larry Biegelsen

Got it. I wanted to ask about peripheral. You’ve touched upon earlier I think, the drug-coated balloon issue. So, I guess, the question is that since the FDA letter in August, what kind of reactions you’ve heard from physicians?

Mike Mahoney

So, now that that decision’s been made, we're selling the product in the U.S. and in Japan. And so, sites that have historically been buying Eluvia, our drug-eluting stent, are still purchasing Eluvia. And we’re seeing some improvement I would say in new account opening. So, it’s not the trajectory that we had planned a year ago, given the paclitaxel warnings so forth. But now that the decision is done, we’re confident that in this year as well as ‘20 that Eluvia will be a nice growth driver for our PI business. It may not have quite the same impact that we thought it would had a year ago broadly for BSC, but within PI, which will grow accretive to BSC, it’ll be a key growth driver for us. And we believe because of the characteristics of Eluvia with the lowest dose paclitaxel, the longest dilution time and the difficult patients that are involved on a clinical trial, that we’ll be able to sell 7the unique features of Eluvia, more so, quite frankly than the balloons. We have a range of balloon we expect to be approved, our drug-coated balloon in 2020, which will be a nice product as well, so both the balloon and the stents. But Eluvia product we think has the most differentiated clinical data and characteristics of any of the paclitaxel devices.

Larry Biegelsen

So, just transitioning to Rhythm and Neuro, you have some nice pipeline product there, maybe just starting with EP two products coming out this year, Apama and the Cryterion or POLARx, which is I think is the one you’re a little more excited about, that’s going to be the first competitor to Medtronic’s cryoablation. So, how are you feeling about your EP business today, which is relatively small…

Mike Mahoney

Yes. It’s one of our -- it’s a smallest business, but important to us, because the market is strong and the market is probably $5 billionish already today growing in the low teens or pick your number. And so, I think, we are -- again for the long term here, we’re positioned uniquely well. In the short term here, you’re going to see our cryo platform be approved in Europe and hopefully have some impact towards the very end of this year, and have a nice impact in 2020. And this is a very big business for our competition. And we think, our cryo platform has some unique deliverability aspects, the capital equipment, the ease-of-use of it. So, we think the cryo launch will have a nice impact for our EP business in Europe, specifically, primarily in 2020. And then, we’ll enroll our U.S. trial in 2020. So, I think that will be a big growth driver for us. In parallel with that we have RF balloon called Apama which is a balloon with RF as well as visualization capabilities. And I would say that could be a disruptive platform as well, but likely, call it six months behind the cryo platform. And the cryo platform is an easier customer base to launch into, because it’s a very proven safety and efficacy profile, and we think a faster ramp. And the Apama balloon could be more disruptive, but will likely take a bit longer than the cryo launch.

Larry Biegelsen

That's helpful. And also within Rhythm and Neuro but in the CRM area, you have the implant =-- insertable or implantable cardiac monitor or ICM that you're calling I think LUX. And that will be entering pretty big market, $800 plus million market, primarily also dominated by Medtronic. How important is that product for you?

Mike Mahoney

It's a big market as you said. It equals probably similar size markets as cryo. And so, with our commercial footprint that we have globally in CRM and the capabilities that we have with that diagnostic tool as well as the ability for us to manage the data more effectively leveraging iPhone capabilities and an AI, we think we’ll have a very strong product there. And so, I think that will should be nice growth for our CRM business. CRM business overall, it’s a tough market. Our defib portfolio’s been terrific. I think, we’ve gained share against the competition for about 14 straight quarters in a row in defib, based on our S-ICD as well as our HeartLogic platforms, so a lot of momentum there. So, adding the loop recorder device in 2020 will support that. And then, you have the cryo launch will be the big driver for us in Europe in 2020. We also make some improvements in our additional enhancements with our catheter portfolio with DirectSense and also a force catheter in Europe.

Larry Biegelsen

LUX’s U.S. and OUS launch in 2020 -- calendar 2020, and that’s a mid, I think you said midyear or…

Susie Lisa

Midyear.

Larry Biegelsen

Mid-2020. Got it. Let me scan the room. We’ve got about seven units left, plenty more to cover. Mike, the one business we haven't touched upon is Neuromodulation. You’ve been expanding there with Vertiflex. I think you did an RF deal not too long ago. You have Deep Brain Stimulation there now. So, you’re I believe in the United States approved. But SCS has obviously been challenging the last couple of quarters. So, how you’re feeling about just kind of Neuromodulation in general?

Mike Mahoney

So, in general, we mentioned last night, historically six, seven years ago, we were a U.S. business only with one device and rechargeable SCS. And so, now that business, much like our Urology business has become much more -- and other business, so we have much more diversified. So, now our Neuromodulation business in Europe is becoming much more significant. Our SCS business in Europe is doing extremely well. And our DBS business in Europe is doing extremely well. So, it kind of balances out, diversifies the growth profile. Similarly in SCS, we now offer a rechargeable and a primary cell, leading platform in SCS. Our RF platform is doing very well and Vertiflex is doing very well.

So, I think if you look at the pain continuum, we think we offer a differentiated solution to customers versus on primary competitors who typically offer SCS or maybe just RF. So, we think our portfolio is more comprehensive. The market has been challenged, as you all know, the first half of the year. We believe that similar to historical that this is an upper single digit growth market and we have a lot of capabilities in our Neuromod business to enhance our SCS system. So, I think, the market’s been slower. We expect an uptick in the market as we called in our LRP. And we are able to diversify the portfolio in the Neuromod business in particular with DBS. It’s helping to bolster the growth, as well as Vertiflex, while SCS has been soft for the first half of the year.

Larry Biegelsen

On SCS, I think, in the second quarter, you declined mid-single-digits globally. Do you think that’s the bottom? Are there any -- and if any people have asked about implant rates, trial rates, any data you could share that give people -- that make people feel a little bit better about the outlook?

Susie Lisa

Yes. I think, back -- the long term outlook, there’s still no definitive reason for the slowdown. We know the patients are there are, and that’s why we have confidence in the long range outlook for growth in that market. Recall that we launched WaveWriter, which is the first platform to offer dual waveforms, back in Q1 of ‘18, kind of middle of the quarter. And so, Q2 really was our -- it was our toughest comp in U.S. SCS on the back of that WaveWriter launch as we had all reps fully trained and got going in WaveWriter. So, our comps get -- they’re still tough mid-20s, but they get a little bit easier. And I think, we’re modestly encouraged but we’re just going to still play conservatively for the balance of the year and see how things work out.

Larry Biegelsen

And Vertiflex…

Larry Biegelsen

That should be easier in ‘20.

Larry Biegelsen

Sure. Vertiflex, I think, you guided to about $60 million this year. It’s the first year you own the product. How big can that product be, Mike?

Mike Mahoney

What have we said, Susie…

Susie Lisa

Yes. There’s 1.8 million patients with lumbar spinal stenosis. So, this is a different pain patient but seen by our physician call point where we’re selling SCS and the Cosman RF products. And so, I think, there’s still more room to go, but you could think of something $750 million. You see $1 billion type of numbers from some others who have talked about the space, given how many people have lumbar spinal stenosis. We’re looking at moderate and then couple of slice of that based age, eligibility et cetera. So, an exciting opportunity and a natural fit for us.

Mike Mahoney

I think, the encouraging thing is that their clinical data is excellent. We have a great five-year clinical data, strong reimbursement. There really isn’t a direct competitor to it and a similar call point. And so, the commercial model fits with us well. It’s primarily been a U.S. business. So, we’re looking to expand it outside the U.S. But, we think it’s a terrific add to our portfolio.

Larry Biegelsen

Mike, a couple of minutes left here. I wanted to kind of focus on kind of more-big picture, looking out beyond 2019. So, I think, the guidance for this year calls for about 8.5% organic growth in the second half of 2019. If you achieve that, it should position you up for next year. Is that fair? And can you talk about some of the tailwinds you see in 2020? We went through a lot of them, but just maybe kind of list them and summarize them for us, and any headwinds that we might not have covered? Because it does look like you have a lot of tailwind next year.

Mike Mahoney

We do. So, I think, we guided to 6% to 9% organic growth for our ‘20 to ‘22 CAGR is what we’ve put in there. So, which would be we believed, near the top tier of the class for that CAGR period. And we also said that’s a slight acceleration versus the three-year CAGRs of the previous LRPs. And so, we have a lot of support for those numbers based on the portfolio that we have in the momentum. And so, I think as you look at 2020, without going through all of it, across our businesses, we led the Structural Heart. When you have a full-year rollout of Lotus, full-year with WATCHMAN in Japan, and the momentum we’ll have with FLEX as well as the second gen ACURATE platform. So, lot of momentum in structural heart there.

We talked quite a bit about the Endoscopy today. We’ll have a full year launch of the duodenoscope as well as the momentum for the product launches there. We’ll have a few deals that will turn organic in 2020 and you’ll have full-year of our Deep Brain Stimulation in Neuromod and some additional enhancements in that business as well. We talked about cryo and EP. So, across the Company, there is a lot of good momentum in our portfolio, highly motivated team and a pretty strong diversification of our business regionally.

Larry Biegelsen

I mean, just one follow-up on that. I mean your full-year ‘19 guidance is 7% to 8%, you do have some headwinds in the first half of this year. Do you think 2020 could be a better year than 2019?

Mike Mahoney

We’ll comment on 2020, we’ll see what happens. But, we provided 6% to 9% for the LRP period. And we have a lot of exciting things in the Company. Some things happen unplanned like the paclitaxel and some of these others, so we just want to plan for that. But, we have many shots on goal and lot of momentum and a hungry team.

Larry Biegelsen

Perfect. I really appreciate you being here.

Mike Mahoney

You bet.

Larry Biegelsen

Thank you. Thank you, Susie.

Mike Mahoney

Thank you.

Susie Lisa

Thanks, Larry.

Larry Biegelsen

We ended right on time.