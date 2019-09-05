The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference September 5, 2019 8:15 AM ET

David Taylor - Chief Executive Officer

Jon Moeller - Chief Financial Officer

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays



Lauren Lieberman

So we're fortunate to have both P&G's CEO, David Taylor; and CFO, Jon Moeller, with us at the conference this year. It's amazing what a difference a year makes, but, of course, the change in P&G's performance hasn't happened overnight. After more than a decade of trying to deliver a quick turnaround, we believe P&G is now investing and planning with a longer time horizon, truly listening to the consumer and adapting to new competitive realities in a way that previously seems unthinkable. The revenue growth has clearly turned a corner. We think this is just the beginning, and we look forward to hearing more ways in which new strategies and ways of working are beginning to yield better results.

Jon Moeller

Thank you, Lauren. I'm going to start with a quick summary of fiscal 2019 then David will spend time on four strategic focus areas: Superiority, Productivity, Constructive Disruption, and Organization and Culture. And of course, we'll save time for questions.

For fiscal 2019, organic sales up 5%; core earnings per share up 7%; currency-neutral core earnings per share up 15%; adjusted free cash flow productivity of 105%; $12.5 billion of cash returned to owners. Each of these metrics in line or ahead of objectives set going into the fiscal year. All of this progress against strong headwinds. FX, commodities, transportation costs and tariffs created a $1.4 billion fiscal year after tax headwind of 13 point negative impact on core earnings per share, all overcome with innovation-driven volume growth, pricing and productivity, yielding strong results for the year. Capping a strong year, a very strong fourth quarter, organic sales up more than 7%.

Four quarters, 4%, 4%, 5% and 7%, volume, pricing and mix each contributing top line momentum. Broad-based growth, 9 of our 10 global categories grew organic sales in fiscal 2019. Skin & Personal Care up mid-teens. Personal Health Care, Fabric Care, Feminine Care and Home Care, up high single digits. Family Care and Oral Care, up mid-single digits. In the fourth quarter, all 10 global categories grew organic sales.

All six regions grew organic sales. 15 out of 15 top markets held or grew. Strong results in our two largest markets. In the U.S., sales up 7%. In the past quarter, up 4% on the fiscal year, 10 of 10 categories growing in the fourth quarter. Continued progress in China, improving from a 5% sales decline in fiscal 2016 to 1% growth in fiscal 2017 to 7% organic sales growth in fiscal 2018. Fiscal 2019 growth, up 10%, up 12% in the fourth quarter. E-commerce organic sales, up 25%, now well over $5 billion in annual sales or about 8% of the company total. Strong and improving market share trends. Aggregate global value share up versus a year ago in fiscal 2019. 33 of our top 50 category country combinations held or grew value share, up from 26 in fiscal 2018; 23 in fiscal 2017; and 17 in fiscal 2016, so on chronological order, 17, 23, 26 and now, 33. Eight of 10 global categories held or grew share.

On the bottom line, fiscal year core earnings per share, up 7% and 15% on a currency-neutral basis. Fourth quarter core earnings per share up 17% versus the prior year; up 26% on a currency-neutral basis. Fourth quarter margins improved, both sequentially and versus year ago. We increased our dividend 4% in April, the 63rd consecutive annual increase and 129th consecutive year in which P&G has paid a dividend. P&G is one of only 10 U.S. companies to pay a dividend for more than 120 consecutive years.

Only 3 U.S. companies have increased dividends more consecutive years than P&G. Over the last 10 years, the annual dividend has increased from $1.64 per share to $2.90 per share, up almost 80%, returning $68 billion of cash to shareowners. We're not winning everywhere. We still face challenges and continue to operate in a difficult, competitive and macro landscape. Our work is not over but we're making progress behind the integrated and mutually reinforcing strategies David will discuss next. David?

David Taylor

Thanks, Jon. Good morning, everyone. One of the most encouraging points about the strong results we've delivered is the breadth of progress we've made across categories, regions and countries. The breadth of growth gives me confidence that the strategies and focus areas that are guiding our choices and investments are the right ones. It also gives me confidence that we're building the capabilities to sustain growth at or above market levels.

The mutually reinforcing strategic choices we've made are critical to our progress. We focused and strengthened our portfolio in daily use categories where performance drives brand choice in categories where we occupy number one or two position, which have historically grown faster than the balance of the company and done so more profitably. The benefits of the portfolio choices are clearly playing out. Within these 10 categories where performance drives brand choice, we've taken a deliberate choice to invest and advance the superiority of products and packages, brand communication, retail execution and the value advantage, growing the markets in which we compete and strengthening the long-term health and competitiveness of our brands.

We've raised minimum standards of competitive advantage versus each superiority driver and investing to meet or beat these new standards. A superior offering to drive market growth and this is incredibly important, increasing consumption, creating additional usage occasions, bringing more spend into the category and growing markets. This creates topline growth that is typically more sustainable than simply taking business from a competitor. It creates a winning proposition for our retail partners, high expansion versus zero sum, a positive versus negative spiral, and where we grow markets disproportionately and more sustainably, we build share.

Over the last 40 years, P&G U.S. Fabric Care has grown 5 times, 500% in a market that's grown 4 times. Market growth has been the primary driver of P&G's growth, which we've driven with leading innovation, and as a result, our market share has grown about 5 points. In meaningfully superior unit dose detergents, Tide PODS and Gain Flings have driven over 90% of U.S. laundry detergent category growth, since they were introduced at roughly a 50% price premium per load. Unit dose products now generate almost 20% of category sales with P&G holding nearly an 80% share of the form. 28% of U.S. households now use the unit dose detergent, up 12 points over the last three years and much more opportunity ahead.

In the U.K. for example, unit dose is already 1/3 of households and Poland is 50%. And we're just getting started in many markets. Just a year ago, we launched three chamber unit dose products in Japan and China with more markets to go. Now we've raised the bar again with our latest unit dose upgrade, a hands-down winner, delivering a 15-point consumer preference advantage versus our previous unit dose offerings. The latest upgrade enables us to deliver excellent cleaning and stain removal in a quick and cold wash, adding incremental value for consumers in both time and money. This is both a performance and a sustainability benefit as the energy used for heating water and the length of the cycle are greatly reduced. It also delivers a step change in performance against malodor, which has emerged as a challenge that is equal importance to consumers as tough stain removal. We're driving single-digit to double-digit growth on the form across each launched country, including the U.S., U.K., France and Poland.

Fabric enhancers, scent beads, a great example of a superior product and package, packaging that serves the product and communicates the scent benefit with a squeeze release. Distinctive and appealing, Fabric enhancers are the fastest-growing segment in the U.S. Fabric Care category, up high single digits, and scent beads are the fastest-growing form, growing at about 20% rate. P&G scent bead offerings are growing nearly 25% with cumulative value share growth of 10 points in the scent beads segment and 6 points in overall Fabric Care, fabric enhancers over the past four years.

Superior innovation that grows markets and continues to drive strong results over time. And we have tremendous upside here, in the U.S., scent bead household penetration is only 18% and beads are currently used in only 7% of loads. Now we recently launched in China, Thailand and Spain with additional expansion opportunities ahead.

Next, we strive to communicate product and packaging benefits with superior brand messaging. Advertising that makes you think, talk, laugh, cry, smile, act, and of course, buy. Advertising that drives growth for the categories and our brands. This year at the Effie Awards, which recognized the most effective marketing communication, P&G won the top honor of most effective marketer and Tide won the grand Effie Award. Let's watch the winning ad.

[Video Presentation]

That's all of them for now. Superior in-store and online execution also contributes to the growth of categories into our brands. In Fabric Care, we're addressing the needs of e-commerce through ship and own container, executions that enable a direct shipment from P&G to market, P&G to retailers to consumers without the need to manipulate the package, a more appealing execution with less packaging, a more sustainable solution.

Our superior retail execution is being recognized. In the recently published 2018 Global Advantage Report, an independent retailer assessment of manufacturers across seven key performance areas, these are strategic alignment, people, category development, consumer marketing, trade and shopper marketing, supply chain and customer service, P&G ranked number one globally. We earned the highest number of #1 country rankings, 12 in total, including China, Japan, Mexico, Russia and the U.S., and we ranked #1 in all of the seven performance categories.

Omnichannel results were tabulated for the first time this past year. P&G was identified as the leading manufacturer overall with the #1 position in the U.S., China, France and Turkey. We're also recently recognized by Walmart in the U.S. as the supplier of the year in consumables, the first time we've earned this distinction in more than a decade, driven by innovation that grows markets and increases margin and record service levels enabled by our supply chain transformation. We're also named supplier of the year by Walmart in Mexico, Japan and China. We're in similar recognitions in the U.S. at Target, CVS and Family Dollar. Though we appreciate this recognition, but what really matters is retailers improved view of P&G as a partner in joint value creation, which earns stronger distribution, share of shelf, display and feature.

The last element of superior execution, not certainly the least, is a winning consumer and customer value equation. In both laundry and fabric enhancers, we continue to drive category growth by offering products across price tiers and launching premium innovations that offer consumers new and incremental benefits.

In the U.S, Tide value-add PODS are 25% price premium to base Tide PODS, which are 25% premium to Tide liquids, which are 100% premium to the balance of the market. Close to 40% of our PODS business is in value adds, a big win for retailers and P&G and a superior experience for consumers. Driving regimen from just laundry to the perfect wash, which includes detergent, fabric, liquid fabric enhancer, beads and sheets, doubles the size of the Fabric Care basket, grows the category for retailers and drives growth in our brands.

P&G global Fabric Care is winning with consumers with over 80% of its portfolio on a new standard measured as superior, and results speak for themselves. Globally, the categories growing mid single-digits with P&G driving the growth. Last fiscal year, P&G drove nearly 50% of market growth, well above our value share of 30%. Results are broad based across regions, brands and forms. Last fiscal year, all six regions grew organic sales mid single-digits or higher. Globally, value share increased 30 basis points, including 0.5 point share growth in North America, nearly 1 point in Europe and over 1 point in Asia Pacific.

Now excited to share the next example from a category I worked on a few years ago. Home Care is a category that many believe is commoditized, slow growth, but in fact it continues to deliver fantastic growth for us and our retailers. Over the past two years, Mr. Clean raised the bar across all elements of superiority and returned a sleepy category and a declining brand back to growth.

In fiscal 2019, Mr. Clean drove mid single-digit market growth in the U.S. Surface Care segment and gained over 0.5 point of share. Organic sales grew 20% in fiscal 2019 on top of high single-digit growth in fiscal 2018. Investments across the five vectors of superiority enabled this outstanding turnaround.

Mr. Clean launched product innovations across each form: concentrated liquids, sprays and erasers and added a new eraser sheet form. The Mr. Clean spray upgrade, called Clean Freak utilizes the grease-fighting technology of Dawn to deliver a deep cleaning mist with three times the cleaning power of the leading all-purpose bleach cleaning spray. Clean Freak delivers superior cleaning in many areas of the home, including kitchens and bathrooms and on granite and stainless steel.

Magic Erasers were upgraded to improve durability, widening our superiority advantage. Magic Erasers worked so well that some consumers save them only for big jobs. So we're driving increased category consumption with the launch of Magic Eraser sheets that consumers like to use every day on any size job. These product innovations were launched with superior packaging upgrades.

Clean Freak sprays have a special trigger that can dispense a small spray or continuous light mist. They can be sprayed upside down to clean hard-to-reach areas and offer sustainability and value through a starter kit and a refill option. The Magic Eraser Sheets launched in a booklet form that enables easy storage and includes educational material inside the front cover to encourage increased consumption.

Mr. Clean focused on increasing household penetration, by educating consumers on the multiple uses of each product. The brand pivoted from advertising the hero Mr. Clean, the man, and traditional jingles to educational in commercial style copy focused on the product, how, when and where to use it. The brand experienced an immediate increase in consumption after the first educational copy was aired. Household penetration improved 30% the first year and has continued to grow. Let's watch two spots showcasing Clean Freak and Magic Eraser.

[Video Presentation]

Beautiful. Mr. Clean also made important retail executional improvements. In club stores, pallet designs and product packaging were transformed to improve in-store display executions. Mr. Clean erasers moved from tub containers to large, flat boxes, creating a large marketing wall for the brand where executed sales have increased by 20%.

In the mass channel, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers were moved to gravity drop boxes, which declutter shelves and enable on-shelf marketing. Where executed, the 3D packaging gravity boxes contributed to nearly a 30% increase in purchases.

Now by educating the consumer in the multiple uses of Magic Erasers and Sheets, the value equation, which we framed from our purchasing a sponge through purchasing a product that can clean virtually anything, the Magic Eraser Sheets are driving category growth via trade-up and the consumer value equation has improved as she uses a single-use sheet for about one-third the price of an eraser, but a lot more of them.

Clean Freak has grown the all-purpose cleaning spray segment, up 6% post-launch by offering a superior product and superior packaging, communicated in a simple to use format. Consumers understand the value and love the sustainable refill model.

We will continue to make progress extending our margin of advantage and increasing the quality of execution, which will require ongoing investment. The need for this investment -- the need to offset the macro cost headwinds that Jon talked about earlier and the need to drive balance, top and bottom line growth, including margin expansion, underscores the importance of productivity. We're driving cost savings and efficiency improvements in all facets of our business, now past the midpoint of our second five-year, $10 billion productivity program.

Through our productivity efforts, P&G has maintained and built its status as a highly profitable company. Before tax, operating margins were among the highest in the industry, behind only Reckitt and Colgate, whose margins reflects their concentrations in Health Care. We have significant below the line advantages, operating with one of the lowest interest expense percentages and one of the lowest tax rates, putting us near the top of the industry in after-tax margins, already highly profitable and aggressively driving more savings.

Superiority and productivity are critical but are insufficient to keep us ahead in a world with constantly changing retail environment, quickly evolving consumer needs, media ecosystem transformation, revolutionary changes in technology. We must and are leading the constructive disruption of our industry across all areas of the value chain. Each of these drivers are required to win in a highly dynamic and competitive environment we face today; superiority, productivity and constructive disruption.

Next, P&G Ventures is an internal start-up studio that works with entrepreneurs to create new brands, technologies and business models. Brands that have been created within P&G Ventures that are in the learning market phases include Zevo, a safe and effective way to control insects in your home; Opté, a precision skin care technology that digitally scans skin and analyzes complexion to cover imperfections; Metaderm, a proprietary botanical extract skincare product that helps people manage their chronic skin conditions; and Pepper & Wits, a treatment product that helps women with symptoms of menopause.

We're also leading disruption of our retail execution behind the SK-II, Future X Smart Store. This store offers an AI supported shopping experience with personalized recommendations based on smart scans of a person's skin, product browsing on virtual shelves and shopping through the wave of a hand. It's the first augmented reality retail environment, which merges physical and digital technology to give the shoppers exactly the skincare regimen needed in a new smart packaging that features a companion app for personalized skincare every day. We're reinventing brand building, moving from wasteful mass marketing to mass one-to-one brand building, fueled by data and technology with a propensity focus.

In the U.S, we built a data and analytics learning lab based on anonymous media audience data and retail purchase information. We're moving from generic demographic targets, like women 18 to 49 years old, to more than 350 precise, smart audiences, like first-time moms, millennial young professionals, first-time washing machine owners and many more, to reach the right people at the right place at the right time.

The Secret brand is disrupting how we communicate. The brand no longer has an agency of record. The brand team has become its own agency, bringing nearly all advertising creation and media planning in-house.

Let's take a look at some recent spots shot locally in Cincinnati by P&G employees with primarily P&G talent and their families.

[Video Presentation]

Secret's approach is disrupting the cost, speed and agility of consumer communication. The new ads are being created in as little as a one-tenth -- with as little as one-tenth of the cost of a traditional execution. The time from idea to execution has significantly reduced, producing content in under a month versus average production time of 3 to 5 months. These benefits, combined with in-house media planning, give the brand complete control and flexibility to react in real time to current events and consumer response to our ads. There's a tremendous opportunity in this area across brands ahead of us.

The Secret brand is not just disrupting how we communicate, but the use in its voice as a force for good and a force for growth, addressing gender equality. Spring boarding from the success of the All Strength, No Sweat campaign and our initial partnership with the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, Secret recently donated over $0.5 million to the U.S. Women's Players Association to help raise awareness of the gender pay gap women face and do our part to close that gap. Since the donation, the U.S. Secret brand growth has accelerated from low single-digit to mid-single digit growth.

We're making organizational structure and cultural changes to better position us to win. We're taking steps to simplify the organization, focus effort, clarify responsibilities and increase accountability. We're supplementing internal talent development with experienced external hiring, and we're improving category dedication and mastery.

We're strengthening compensation and incentive plans. We're moving to a new organizational structure designed to dematrix the company and provide even greater clarity on responsibilities and reporting lines to focus and strengthen leadership accountability.

We're significantly reducing the level of corporate resources. We've moved from about 60% of corporate roles to the business units. About 60% of corporate roles have moved into the business units and markets. The benefit is the creation of a more focused, agile and accountable organization operating at a lower cost, focused on winning through superiority, fueled by productivity, operating at the speed of the market.

On July 1, we began to operate as fixed industry based sector business units, or SBUs, and manage our 10 product categories through these 6 SBUs. The SBUs have profit and loss responsibility for the largest markets – the focused markets, which represent about 80% of sales and 90% profits. The SBU CEOs are focused on winning and driving value-creation opportunities in these markets.

We continue to invest though also in the emerging enterprise markets, which have very attractive market growth rates, typically 5% to 6% right now. Organizational structures there are beginning to optimize and accelerate growth, top and bottom line, in dynamic macro environments.

Now I hope it's evident, we're disrupting P&G. The choices we've made to focus and strengthen our portfolio in daily-use categories where performance drives brand choice to establish and extend the superiority of our brands to make productivity as integral to our culture as innovation and to lead constructive disruption across the value chain and to improve organizational focus, agility and accountability are working.

These are not independent strategies. They reinforce and build on each other. They position us well within the industry to deal with near-term challenges such as macro headwinds, trade transformation and anticipated competitive response. But they're the foundation for stronger balanced growth and value creation of the short, mid and long term.

With that, Jon and I are happy to answer any questions. Open it up.

Jon Moeller

Lauren, do you want to start?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lauren Lieberman

I would love to. I did not expect to cry from the Secret ad, but...

David Taylor

That's a good thing.

Lauren Lieberman

Surprise of the day for me.

David Taylor

And laugh for the Tide ad and buy for Mr. Clean ad.

Lauren Lieberman

So wanted to first -- I actually have 2 questions, if we can get them in, but the first was around the operating model changes so the focused market versus the enterprise market. So it was about 9 months ago at the Investor Day, when you introduced this concept at least to The Street.

And I was wondering if there were any examples yet where you could point out what enterprise markets mean, the way of managing these markets differently, because I think it's something a lot of us struggle to really understand back in November?

David Taylor

Perfect. I'll give a comment. I think Jon illustrated it because he currently leads the enterprise markets, but what happened this weekend, Argentina, capital controls put on. And normally, in the past, we would have all of our 10 GBU President’s figuring out what their plan was. They'd be calling our General Manager in Argentina to work the plan, they didn't do that.

The 6 SBUs are responsible for the focused markets. They turned to one individual and said, that's the plan and Jon, as the leader of the enterprise market, was on the phone with the Argentina team and we have a plan. And the enterprise markets will bring that to life -- or in Argentina, they'll bring it to life and the GBUs didn't waste time on that because 10 people from faraway lands aren't going to come with the best solution. You can talk with them during the weekend.

Jon Moeller

Well, it's something we have an answer in 2 days. It would have taken us 2 months previously. And as David said, the bigger advantage is maintaining focus on the U.S., China the other big focused markets. So that's -- that -- it's a small example, but multiplied across all the difficulties that exist in those markets. It's a big, big improvement in terms of capacity.

David Taylor

And you flip that with the fact that they're all over U.S., China, making sure we win in the big countries in Western Europe and dealing with the dynamics that are occurring there and you see the growth rates improving. And our view is that we can grow both faster because we're more effectively used in leadership time focused on winning with consumers in each market on each category.

Lauren Lieberman

Great. Can I go another one?

Jon Moeller

It's up to you.

David Taylor

You've got the mic.

Lauren Lieberman

So I think the last time that P&G put up this type of growth that you're now delivering or have just delivered was before the great recession. And so one thing I've been asked a lot about and have thought about is, what if this is 2006 and not just in terms of a recession coming because that's not what I was going to you to prognosticate on, but the consumer's appetite for newness, the consumer's appetite for trade-up, for innovation, what is that -- a big piece of what's driving the success right now? And if the macro environment changes in the next 12 months, where does that leave P&G?

David Taylor

If anything, I think it leaves us in a better place in many ways because the focus is on winning in each market, in each category with category growing innovation, and we broadened our ladders in most categories on the price points we serve. But at that price point, we want to have superior offerings with product to package, go-to-market capability, communication, consumer and retail value.

Through that focus works in either, arguably, we're even better focused if it's tough lands because the consumers got to make choices on what really makes a difference in his or her life. In a story that I've told before, even in low-income markets, there is going to be a trade down.

Well, I remember a Russian consumer once that was buying Ariel, which is our high-end laundry detergent in Russia and we have a lower end, a less expensive one, and when asked why do you buy Ariel?

She said I can't afford the other brands because I need something that works all the time. So it is very much about -- when you have a limited amount of money, you have to buy or you want buy something that really works and you have confidence in. So the bigger the advantage in the equity ownership, to me, I think we're well placed.

Lauren Lieberman

So we got to go to breakout. So thank you so much for being here, and we'll go over to breakout.

David Taylor

Thanks. Okay, thank you.