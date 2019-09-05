Possible Turnaround At Rockwell Medical

The real endgame is to launch IV Triferic in 2020 to take advantage of a policy change at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for end-stage renal disease.

Today, we look at a small biopharma company whose stock has seen better days. However, the firm has new management and could be a possible turnaround play in the market and has also seen some recent insider buying in its shares. A full investment analysis is as follows.

Company Overview:

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) is a Wixom, Michigan-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of kidney disease with products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company is a manufacturer of dialysis concentrates, supplying ~25% of the U.S. market as well as a smaller percentage of foreign countries through distributors. Rockwell has been producing its own concentrate and bicarbonate since it was founded in 1996, eventually trading as a public concern in 1998. It employs ~275 and commands a market cap of ~$160 million.

Triferic:

Substantially all of Rockwell's current revenue is derived from low-margin sales of concentrate, which remove toxins and replace critical nutrients lost during hemodialysis. However, that changed slightly in 2Q19 with the launch of its first formulation of Triferic, a therapy for the treatment of anemia that mimics the body's natural process of iron absorption called Dialysate Triferic. Triferic is a structurally and functionally different form of intravenous (IV) iron that is used to treat small amounts of iron loss experienced by patients during dialysis.

The current standard of care option for iron loss in hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients is IV iron and erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs), which stimulate the bone marrow to produce more red blood cells. ESAs are expensive and IV iron is riddled with complications. Unlike IV iron which can result in tissue iron toxicity, Triferic binds iron immediately and completely to transferrin upon entry into the blood and is then transported directly to the bone marrow where it is incorporated into hemoglobin, with no increase in iron toxicity or anaphylaxis and a safety profile approximately equivalent to placebo. In clinical trials, Triferic was shown to maintain hemoglobin levels three times more effective than placebo at week 48 - high enough hemoglobin concentrations to obviate the need for supplemental IV iron.

It is the only FDA-approved therapy to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in hemodialysis-dependent CKD patients. As such, Triferic should have applications in other disease states of anemia. Rockwell received approval for Dialysate Triferic as a liquid in 2015 and as a powder in 2016. It received a CMS reimbursement code (J-Code) effective January 1, 2016. The company has also developed IV Triferic, which has demonstrated equivalence with Dialysate Triferic in pharmacokinetic studies.

That begs the question: if first approved in 2015, why is it finally now being commercially launched in 2Q19?

The answer lies is in the type of J-Code it received. Triferic was billed within a "bundled" J-Code, meaning that the new therapy already fit into an existing "functional category" of ESRD treatment - in this instance, anemia management - signifying that there was no add-on or separate reimbursement (known as a Transitional Drug Add-On Payment Adjustment (TDAPA)) for Dialysate Triferic and thus no incentive for dialysis clinics to use it versus IV iron/ESAs. This functional category policy had been standard CMS protocol since 2011, which created a disincentive to develop new renal therapies. Past management looked to procure this incentive before launching Dialysate Triferic, which proved futile, causing the largest stakeholder (Richmond Brothers) to call for the resignation of founder and CEO Robert Chioini in August 2017, eventually culminating in a very messy c-level suite housecleaning in May 2018. Chioini, CFO Thomas Klema, and two board members were terminated, eventually ushering in a new CEO and CFO as well as new VPs of Marketing, Operations, and Strategic Accounts.

New management got right to work, focusing on a commercial launch of Dialysate Triferic based on the merits of the therapy with no additional reimbursement from the CMS to dialysis providers, building an internal commercial effort that is expected to reach 25 agents by YE19. The endgame is to have the sales force acclimated and in place for its other candidate, IV Triferic, which it hopes to launch in 2020 - more on IV Triferic shortly.

The commercial launch of Dialysate Triferic occurred in early May 2019, one month after the CMS issued a preliminary recommendation to establish a new J-Code for Triferic powder packet - although it will still be reimbursed within the Medicare bundle. The roll-out will include engaging key opinion leaders, publishing in major medical journals, and conducting symposia to build awareness amongst nephrologists. It will also focus on the economics of Dialysate Triferic which will cost ~$8 for the powder version and $9.50 for the liquid formulation versus the $30 to $45 per dialysis treatment to clinics for the IV iron/ESA combo.

Then, in mid-May, Rockwell submitted an NDA for IV Triferic with the stated purpose of having it approved after YE19 to take advantage of a rule change at the CMS regarding new therapies for ESRD. Under the new policy, if approved by the FDA after January 1, 2020, IV Triferic will be eligible for reimbursement under TDAPA subject to CMS sanction, meaning dialysis clinics would be eligible to receive separate payments from Medicare for a period of 24 months; thus, creating an incentive to switch to the superior product.

This application was accepted early in August and has a PDUFA date in late March of next year. According to management, IV Triferic would increase the patient pool by a factor of four over Dialysate Triferic, entering a $4.1 billion anemia therapies for dialysis U.S. market, currently consisting of sales of IV iron and ESAs. This is a significant market opportunity as ~80% of ESRD patients receive traditional IV iron with ~75% having ferritin levels that exceed industry guidelines. Management estimates its peak market opportunity for IV Triferic at $400 million in the U.S. alone.

Collaborations:

Globally, the opportunity is larger. With over two million receiving hemodialysis (450,000 domestically), Rockwell anticipates the peak market outside the U.S. at north of $1 billion. To exploit this opportunity, Rockwell entered into an agreement with Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in 2016. Under its terms, Rockwell received $4 million upfront, is eligible to earn $35 million in milestones ($8 million upon approval), and is entitled to low-to-mid-twenties royalties. Wanbang is responsible for the clinical trials, and Rockwell is in charge of product supply. It is expected that Wanbang will wrap up two trials shortly and file for approval of Dialysate Triferic before YE19.

Additionally, Rockwell has executed a distribution agreement in Canada with RMC Health Care Inc., under which it is eligible to receive a transfer price on IV Triferic - if approved - based on RMC's sales price in Canada. Dialysate Triferic is also approved in Peru, where the company is entitled to a fixed transfer price for sales of Dialysate Triferic. The company has met with the EMA concerning the design of a registrational Phase 3 trial for Triferic in the EU. Rockwell is actively seeking commercial partners there and in other key territories.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

The company ended the second quarter of 2019 with just over $35 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Rockwell also has a $40 million ATM facility, from which it has raised $2.3 million. The company does not have any debt.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated RMTI as a new Buy with a $11 price target on June 24th. Since then, Piper Jaffray ($10 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($12 price target), and IFS Securities ($11 price target) have reiterated Buy ratings of their own.

The CEO, CFO, and beneficial owner David Richmond - the man behind the sweeping leadership changes at Rockwell - accumulated just shy of 260,000 shares of RMTI, predominantly below $3 a share, in late June and July 2019.

Verdict:

With its new management team focused on the launch of Dialysate Triferic in 2019 and IV Triferic in 2020, the company seems poised for a significant ramp of higher margin revenues in 2020, possibly obviating the need for additional dilutive financing. Once it has overcome the adoption hurdle, Triferic could become the standard of care for anemia management at dialysis clinics. Rockwell still must thread a few more needles - FDA and CMS approval for IV Triferic after YE19 - but with a conservative $400 million peak opportunity in the U.S. alone, its current ~$160 million market cap makes the stock look very undervalued.

If things go right for the company, the stock could easily be a 'multi-bagger' in coming years. However, the company has consistently disappointed investors over the years and the tape action right now is not encouraging even though it does appear the stock is trying to form a bottom. New management seems to be in the midst of turning the firm around. For aggressive investors, I think RMTI makes an attractive 'watch item' holding within a well-diversified portfolio at the current time. That is how I am playing it for the time being.

