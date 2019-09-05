Aleafia: Back To Where It Belongs

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) was one of the hottest cannabis stocks in 2018 when the stock soared to over $4.0 per share at its peak. Now that the stock is back to $1.0 per share, we think the market has finally returned to focus on the fundamentals of this business. We think Aleafia remains a show-me story as its facilities are not yet licensed; however, the acquisition of Emblem provided important provincial contracts and processing capabilities which could propel it to benefit from the upcoming legalization of edibles and extracts.

(All amounts in C$)

2019 Q2 Review

Aleafia reported 2019 Q2 results in which net revenue increased to $3.8 million, of which $2.5 million came from cannabis sales. The rest of the revenue came from clinics. Gross profit for the quarter was a mere $557k, indicating a lack of efficiency as its operations were not yet scaled. Aleafia remains an early-stage cannabis company with limited operational capabilities in Canada as indicated by its lack of sales almost one year into legalization. We think it will be a few quarters before Aleafia can significantly improve its operations and scale as its facilities are still far from being fully licensed and operational. The company is expanding internationally but near-term financial benefits are likely limited.

(Source: Public Filings)

The company still has $64 million of cash and marketable securities to fund its near-term operations so we don't see the need for additional financing anytime soon. The company issued $45 million of convertible debentures with a conversion price of $1.55 which is out of the money now. The stock has been trading lower since the beginning of 2019 as the stock deflates from a highly inflationary period at the end of 2018, as our previous analysis "Forget About Tilray, This Cannabis Stock Gained 300% In A Month" suggested. Aleafia closed its acquisition of Emblem in March so Q2 has full contributions from the latter. The stock currently has a market cap of $280 million and trades at EV/Sales of 18x based on the latest quarter. We think the valuation is highly speculative at this point as there are limited fundamentals to back up Aleafia's current valuation. The facilities are small and major expansions are still under Health Canada review. The outdoor growing could provide a near-term tailwind but it remains to be seen how that translates into tangible financial benefits.

(Source: TSX)

Acquisition of Emblem

The company went through a large acquisition earlier this year when it acquired Emblem, as we discussed in detail here. The acquisition was done with less than 10% in premium and bought out the troubled Emblem which is attractive to Aleafia for several reasons. First of all, Emblem had $47 million of cash on its balance sheet which provided the much-needed cash infusion to Aleafia. Secondly, Emblem decided to pursue an asset-light strategy and outsourced much of its cannabis production to focus on branding. Without getting much done on branding, the company was facing significant procurement issues as the Canadian market grapples with undersupply.

It is worth noting that Emblem only had a small 2,000 kg per year production facility in Paris, ON so it didn't add too much operational capability to Aleafia. The company is investing in the Paris location to expand its Phase II extraction facility buildout which should prepare it for the legalization of edibles and beverages in the country. The biggest facility for Aleafia is its greenhouse in Niagara which was purchased for $10 million in May 2018. The greenhouse has just entered the application review stage and will take many more months before it could become fully licensed and operational.

(Source: IR Deck)

Aleafia also inherited a large third-party procurement contract with Aphria (APHA) according to which it will buy 175,000 kg of cannabis over 5 years at wholesale pricing starting in May 2019. However, Aleafia disclosed in its filings that Aphria has not been able to meet its obligations under the contract, so we will have to wait and see if the deal stays in place.

Looking Ahead

We view the next few quarters as most likely to be uneventful as upcoming catalysts are likely geared towards Q4. The two near-term catalysts for Aleafia would be, first, its development of its 1.1 million square foot outdoor growing operation, which will become a source of cheap biomass for extract and other processed products. The second catalyst is the legalization of edibles and extracts in Q4 this year, which will provide additional revenue opportunities for companies that are prepared for this market. Furthermore, the licensing of greenhouse in Niagara and the 38,000 kg supply deal with Aphria could provide substantial incremental revenue. Due to our preference for large and diversified cannabis players in Canada, we remain on the sidelines for Aleafia and believe it is a highly speculative play.

