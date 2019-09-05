Taronis Technologies Is Failing

The shares of stock increased 88 times more than the first quarter of 2018. The growth has come from acquisitions with stock and sales for cash.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. Stock price

Taronis Technologies (TRNX) is short of cash despite $102 million of contributed capital. It continues to lose more than $6 million a quarter and it cannot get additional cash. This business might survive in a drastically cut back form but common shareholders are unlikely to get anything from the investment. It is a sell.

Second Quarter Performance

Management trumpets the second quarter growth in revenue of 102% and the decline of negative earnings per share from $4.77 to $0.22. A closer look indicates problems. The operating income does not improve with the extra volume. It is worse. It deteriorates because of an increase of 91% in operating expense. Their operating loss goes up 59% on the doubling of revenue. The improvement in the loss of earnings per share is due to the explosion in the number of shares that spreads the loss over more shares. This is illustrated in the table below.

Most of the increase in revenue came from acquisitions made with its shares. Management says that the acquisitions were accretive. That certainly was not true in the second quarter when the net loss to shareholders increased by 64%. For a company to be successful, profits need to grow as the volume grows, and usually it has to grow faster. The company has not demonstrated that it has this capability.

Taronis was originally set up to exploit technology to create welding gas from hydrocarbon feedstock using plasma arc technology. This gas burns hotter than the existing fuels and creates less carbon dioxide. This process can also be used to purify water. This technology may or may not work. Given that most of the revenue comes from acquisition for stock, it is hard to say whether this process is economic. The company sells gas through welding distributors and sells equipment to make the gas. It also has a series of related subsidiaries, the exact function of which is difficult to understand.

Capital Structure

Taronis shares reached a high of forty-three dollars in November 2018. The high stock price in the latter part of last year enabled the company to raise another $20 million in cash and make acquisitions using stock. The paid in capital for the company is $102million. Losses of $79 million have reduced the paid in capital to $23million. The company has very little liquidity. Its assets include large amounts of goodwill and intangible assets.

With the capital markets closed, the company cannot raise cash. So how is it going to survive the continued losses? Management's answer is to promote deals to sell equipment to produce the gas to Turkey and El Salvador. How much cash will this generate? They do not say.

Survival

Currently management has two objectives. First, they are considering a reverse stock split to keep the company on the NASDAQ. The split has to be substantial. They believe that if they can stay on the NASDAQ they will be able to borrow money although at very high cost. The reverse split would have to be one new share for four existing or as high as one for ten. Second, management also expects to sign contracts for equipment in Turkey and El Salvador to get cash. The CEO talks about some of its businesses being worth $80 million and others worth lesser amounts. He does not provide the details to make any of this convincing.

Value

In the process of raising money and acquisitions, several classes of stock were created to protect the new investors. So, if the company went bankrupt, what is the value of the common stock? It is probably zero. Even if the contracts in foreign countries work, it is hard to see where the cash will be to continue. Management has said that it could continue operations by stopping the activities to generate growth. This is probably not true. Whether there is a viable strategy that would enable the business to survive outside of chapter eleven bankruptcy is questionable.

Conclusions

Taronis is set up to exploit proprietary process for producing welding gases. In the first quarter of 2018, the business barely produced a million dollars in revenue. Therefore, it began the frantic effort to expand, raise more capital, and acquire related businesses that ended up creating a non-viable monstrosity. Whether the business can salvage something from this heap of rubble is not knowable from the data management provided. If it were able to survive in a small version, the shareholders would be wiped out, in any case. Taronis is a sell

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.