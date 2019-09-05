Crescent Point Energy's Sale: Disappointing Terms, But A Major Positive Impact

The terms of this sale were disappointing to say the least, but the proceeds will help to significantly reduce leverage and boost cash flow.

Due to continued (and mostly unfounded) pessimism in the energy space, many of the firms operating in the oil and gas sector keep on struggling. Some, in a bid to improve their balance sheets and refocus their efforts on their core operations, have made the conscious effort to divest of non-core assets and even some core ones. Such is the case right now with Crescent Point Energy (CPG). Though the business is in much better shape than many of its peers, shareholders have spoken and they want a change to the business model in the oil and gas space. Management is responding to this through a series of measures, the latest being a decision by the company to engage in a major set of asset sales that, though priced poorly, will help to improve the company's overall appeal in this rather picky market.

A look at the sales

According to a press release issued by the management team at Crescent Point, the company has struck a deal to sell off two sets of its assets valued, in aggregate, at C$912 million ($697 million). The largest of these assets includes the company's Uinta Basin operations, which are being divested in exchange for C$700 million ($525 million). Based on the data provided, the Uinta Basin assets sold include 350 net sections of undeveloped land, 120.1 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) of 2P reserves, and another 29.5 million boe of PDP reserves.

Total production associated with these assets comes out to about 20,000 boe per day, 75% of which is in the form of crude, 10% of which is in the form of NGLs, and the remaining 15% of which is in the form of natural gas. In most of the asset sales I have seen over the years, the management teams offer little more (and sometimes not even this much) in the way of data, but Crescent Point has made the decision to provide shareholders with as much transparency as possible.

*Taken from Crescent Point Energy

In the image above, you can see specifics related to the Uinta Basin assets sale. According to management, the deal has been valued at $35,000 per boe of production. Management said that the effective value here is $16.75 per boe of 2P reserves, inclusive of an estimated $1.36 billion worth of future development capital, and it has been valued at $1,300 per acre of undeveloped land, or $3,100 per acre of undeveloped land based on recognized drilling locations and net of $404 million worth of PDP reserves.

*Taken from Crescent Point Energy

The second asset sale included in the announcement was of some acreage in the southeast Saskatchewan, with 7,000 boe per day of production (70% oil, 15% NGLs, and 15% natural gas). Management considered these to be non-core assets and, despite that, it was still able to sell it for $30,000 per producing boe. In all, the assets are estimated to have about 49.2 million boe worth of 2P reserves. Inclusive of future development capital, the price sold came out to $9.80 per boe of 2P reserves.

A low price but a big impact

At first glance, these asset sales look rather disappointing but, in the current depressed environment, they were better than they probably should have been. According to management, at the current strip price for oil and natural gas, the Uinta Basin assets sold for about 4.8 times cash flow and the non-core Saskatchewan acreage sold for 4.5 times cash flow. Having said that, even though the cash flow multiples were low, the impact of selling the assets should prove to be positive for shareholders moving forward.

*Taken from Crescent Point Energy

You see, with these sales, total asset sales made this year alone will come out to C$975 million. This will prove instrumental in the company's restructuring efforts and, as a result, by the end of 2019 we should see net debt at around $2.75 billion. This will represent a sizable decrease compared to the $4.40 billion in net debt the company had prior to new leadership taking over last year. Not only that, but the move will also allow management to focus where it really wants to. As you can see in the image below, previously, the goal was to see 55% of the firm's capital allocated toward its key focus areas, a figure that's up from 45% in 2018. Following these divestitures, though, this will shift higher to more than 60% of capital.

*Taken from Crescent Point Energy

In all, the Uinta Basin assets were seen as a source of high spending for the company moving forward. In its 2019 capex budget of $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion, management had planned to spend about $150 million on the Uinta Basin this year, but in order to sustain its annual production of 20,000 boe per day in 2020, it would need to spend at least $200 million. The non-core assets were less of a problem, requiring only $25 million in order to keep output flat.

*Taken from Crescent Point Energy

As a result of these sales, as well as other efforts being made by the firm (like workforce reductions made in 2018), management expects now that its general and administrative costs will come down by 10% moving forward, with capital costs down 5% and operating costs down 5% compared to what was previously budgeted. Assuming that WTI crude averages between $55 per barrel and $60 per barrel, this will help to ensure the business generates free cash flow this year of between $350 million and $550 million. Though some of this will almost certainly go toward its debt reduction plans, management did say that it will now spend an extra $100 million on share buybacks throughout the rest of this year, up from just $25 million planned previously. Long run, this seems like a wise decision given how depressed Crescent Point and its peers currently are.

Takeaway

Big changes like what management just announced can be confusing, but the bottom line in this case is that, although management divested of assets on rather disappointing terms, the benefit from the sales will help to improve leverage, allow management to focus on its key areas, and be instrumental in boosting cash flows moving forward, all while permitting the company the ability to buy back additional stock. On the whole, while I would have liked to have seen better terms for the sales (a multiple of 6 or higher would have been appropriate at the low end) if I were a shareholder in the firm, the good that the sales contribute cannot be overstated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.