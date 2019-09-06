Retirement Advisor: How UBS's Michael Crook Keeps Clients Coasting Toward Retirement In Choppy Markets (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
UBS investment strategist Michael Crook has helped fashion a quasi-endowment approach for UBS clients that aims to help them achieve their goals without markets getting the better of them.
In this podcast interview (25:20), he explains how UBS's "3L" strategy - liquidity, longevity, legacy - offers a reality-based methodology for coping with market challenges on the path toward a secure retirement.
