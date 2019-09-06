Financial Advisors | Retirement | Editors' Picks | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: How UBS's Michael Crook Keeps Clients Coasting Toward Retirement In Choppy Markets (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

UBS investment strategist Michael Crook has helped fashion a quasi-endowment approach for UBS clients that aims to help them achieve their goals without markets getting the better of them.

In this interview, he explains UBS’s “3L” strategy – liquidity, longevity, legacy – and distinguishes it from what is popularly referred to as a “buckets” approach.

The UBS strategist explains the reality that there are no re-dos in investing, for which reason his approach emphasizes the benefits of clients’ “saving their progress,” i.e., locking in gains.

He discusses the benefits of re-risking post-retirement, but on a “custom” basis rather than a pre-fab glide path that fails to reckon the reality of returns the market delivers.

He offers an overview of investing themes of current interest and reflects on how UBS clients have responded to retirement and market challenges.

