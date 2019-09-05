Why I'm Big On The Celgene/Bristol-Myers Deal

August 27, I updated subscribers on the Bristol-Myers (BMY) and Celgene (CELG) deal. It looked very attractive. Today, it looks even more attractive to me. Here are my three reasons to buy/add; 1) Bristol-Myers made a deal with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), contingent upon FTC consent decree and closing of the Celgene deal, to acquire OTEZLA for $13.4 billion in cash. 2) There is a contingent value right involved 3) I expect it to close before year-end, odds of a break are low by now and if the CVR is worth anything, the spread goes from OK to very juicy.

Bristol-Myers divesting OTEZLA

Bristol-Myers Squibb already said it would divest OTEZLA, but the market still really liked the announcement as BMY jumped before settling up 3%+. BMY did slide back down since.

The update also indicates the merger with Celgene will close by the end of 2019. I've moved the closing date up to 11/30. I've also slightly increased the odds that the deal will close. Mainly because this development shows continued dedication and progress in the process.

The raw spread widened ever so slightly since my subscriber update from 1.13% to 1.17% and a few days passed too. Now, Celgene is one of the best large M&A events to be invested. It is my largest M&A position, and I increased it on the 27th. But it is more attractive today. I've got the expected annualized return at 5.19%.

Contingent value right Celgene

That 5.19% is still not very exciting. However, in addition to the spread, we also get a contingent value right with this deal.

That contingent value right will pay out either $0 or $9 in a few years' time. It is more likely than not that it will ultimately expire worthlessly. However, many analysts put a few dollars' worth of value on the CVR. That turns the deal spread in a much more compelling affair.

I do not put a lot of effort into attempting to value the CVR. I treat it like a free option. It may have a lot of upside but little or no downside. CVRs are used in deals, often biotech because negotiating insider parties can't agree on whatever asset its value is covered by it. By definition, there is disagreement about their value. Its value is definitely not zero.

Celgene is a buy

Without taking the time value of money into account to simplify the calculations if you put it on $2 the expected value of the CVR, it puts annualized expected return of the transaction at 18%. If you put $3 of expected value in the CVR, the deal increases to an expected annualized return of 26%. Of course, that is dependent on the deal closing by the end of November, a break price of $65, and the deal closing 99% of the time. If you would assume a closing probability of 95% (which I think is way too low), you need the CVR to be worth $2 to have an 8%+ expected annualized return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.