Slack: Potential Duopoly With Microsoft's Teams But Overvalued

Slack (NYSE: WORK) recently announced its Q2 results and its share price dropped as much as 15% due to higher-than-expected loss guidance. Despite all the negative headlines, I believe that Slack is a wonderful business with growing competitive advantages. However, its current price is slightly too expensive and one should wait before building a full position in Slack.

(Source: Google)

The enterprise collaboration market was valued at $32B in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 10.7% over the next 5 years. As Slack's YTD revenue is roughly $450M, it only makes up roughly 1.4% of the market. This suggests that there's a long runway for Slack to invest in its collaboration software.

(Source: Mordor Intelligence)

Potential Duopoly between Microsoft's Teams and Slack

Recent articles highlight that Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Teams have overtaken Slack with 13 million daily active users as compared to Slack's latest 10 million active users. Slack prefers to announce their latest daily active users figure once it hits certain milestones. However, higher daily active users from Microsoft do not translate into higher engagements. An Okta survey shows higher unique customer growth for Slack at 72.4% compared to Office 365 at 28.9% within Okta's customer base. If Teams' higher daily active users come purely from Microsoft's wide distribution, it might not meet the specific needs of its users. This might lead to IT professionals getting several requests for Slack's platform, which would then lead to more companies adopting Slack with Office 365.

(Source: Okta)

Other big players like Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) and Facebook (Nasdaq: FB) are attempting to penetrate this space with Hangouts and Workplace respectively. However, they appear to serve different purposes as Slack, with Hangouts having different features and Workplace being more of a social media adaption for work. As such, this section of the enterprise collaboration space is likely to turn into a duopoly where Microsoft competes based on its distribution, and Slack tries to maintain its lead through product innovation and customer focus.

Slack has been prioritizing customer satisfaction

Slack has been investing heavily in customers-focused features and services. When Slack faced outage issues in late June, they issued credits to all customers even when they were not specifically affected. This had a one-time adverse $8M impact on their Q2 revenue. According to their transcript,

[We] give those service credits to every customer even if they were not specifically affected. So those policies are outrageously customer-centric, which is part of our background and our orientation. And that is one of the reasons you see that effect. It's not necessarily proportionate to the outage, because if we had the same SLA as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) or Microsoft or any of our peers in the industry, we wouldn't have paid out anything because we would have hit the 3 9 they're committed to, it's our 4 9 and the rest of the policies that make a difference.

This disruption is likely caused by the rebuilt version of their desktop client which is much faster than their legacy version. These decisions show how Slack is willing to take hits to its bottom-line to ensure customer satisfaction. Slack has also invested heavily in its infrastructure to minimize downtime in the future. As such, we can expect some revenue headwinds in the near term due to issued credits but they are setting up the right foundation for minimal downtime. This promise is crucial as enterprise customers would likely lean towards products that have a track record of minimal disruption to their workflow.

The focus on product quality has allowed Slack to maintain significant large customer traction. Slack has managed to grow large customers by 75% in the most recent quarter.

(Source: Slack Q2 Earnings Presentation)

Slack is growing its Network Effects while increasing user switching costs

Even though there are many chat apps in the market, Slack is more than a messaging app. It is trying to be an operating system for doing work. Slack already has over 1500 integrations and is adding more every day. It mentioned in its transcript that more than 500,000 custom apps and integrations are being used weekly. Slack is also making it easier for everyone to build workflows and integrations by investing in a low/no-code platform:

I have literally been spending a number of hours this week with the team figuring out the best way to get those no code workflow builders into the app and tied to channels.

All these integrations lead to sticky customers as seen in their retention rates of higher than 130% in the past 6 quarters. Once slack becomes employees’ go-to-software for doing work, they are likelier to recommend it to their employees when they change job which could contribute to future revenue growth.

(Source: Slack Q2 Earnings Presentation)

Slack is also setting the stage for increasing returns dynamics through its shared channels, which is launching to all paid users by the end of this month. One of the arguments against Slack initially was that it's mainly for technical users. But with the launch of shared channels, the use-case becomes significantly larger. As mentioned in the transcript,

So one of the things that we hear is that people think Slack is only for technical users. Well, shared channels is one of those avenues where we're seeing a lot more nontechnical use cases, where -- whether it's customer support or marketing or with creative agencies.

Slack already experiences internal network effects where more value is created for each additional user who might join, as well as for all existing users within the organization. With the launch of shared channels, the value of the overall Slack network increases for each new organization that joins as well as for all existing network members.

Investments Risks

Every bear case about Slack has mentioned how Microsoft is going to push Slack out of the picture and the only way out for Slack is to be acquired. However, reviews for Slack has been exceedingly positive and they appear to be one step ahead of Microsoft in terms of products features as seen from their upcoming launch of shared channels. Nevertheless, Microsoft has been putting a lot of focus on Teams and should not be underestimated due to its abundant resources.

Besides competition, Slack could likely face more downtime issues and it depends highly on their execution abilities to keep this to a minimum. If downtime becomes too severe, it stains their track record and might deter growth in the future.

There could also be potential data leak issues with the launch of shared channels, which is likely the reason why it's been in beta for over 2 years to ensure security. Data security is one of the most important aspects of organizations so Slack has to ensure data integrity. Even one slip-up might have a damaging dent on its reputation.

Slack is overvalued based on my estimates

To value Slack, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 50% for 2020 (in line with guidance), then dropping to 30% in 2025 and 2% in perpetuity. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Slack's ability to maintain its ability to secure large enterprise customers. The high growth in the following years is also sustained from the launch of shared channels when the network effect kicks in. One key risk that could derail this growth rate is if Microsoft comes up with their version of shared channels before Slack's network effects could kick in.

2) Operating margin of 30% from 2026 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Operating margin of 30% is in line with their long-term guidance. Moreover, Slack's gross margin is roughly 75% in the most recent quarter. However, if Slack faces any data or downtime issues, they might have to invest even more heavily to win back customers' trust. This could lead to depressed margins for a longer than expected period of time.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Slack will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Slack has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9.42%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Slack having negative cash flows and losing money. However, once the company achieves the scale needed for operating leverage to kick in, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital of 8%.

(Source: Author creation using Slack financials)

The value I derived for Slack is roughly $10B for the entire company. This represents a 27% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high growth and money-losing companies, my point estimate valuation of $19.7 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against high-growth software companies.

Companies Price / Sales EV / Sales Slack 34 64 Okta 28 30 Atlassian 26 25 Twilio 16 19

(Source: Author creation using data from Gurufocus)

These are the closest enterprise software companies with similar growth and money-losing profiles to Slack. As seen from the table, Slack is the most expensive on both Price/Sales and EV/Sales multiples at 34 and 64 respectively. Twilio, which gave guidance of 69% YOY revenue growth, trades at much lower multiples as compared to Slack's ~50% YOY revenue growth guidance.

Hence, even with the recent drop of 39% from its $42 high since its IPO, investors should wait for a bigger pullback before building a full position with Slack.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WORK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.