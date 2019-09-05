Global Medical REIT - 7.68% Yield With Big Upside: An Update

The major reason for the underperformance has been the stagnating cash flows that send a misleading signal to the market.

Since my buy recommendation in February 16, 2019 the share price of Global Medical REIT (GMRE) has increased by 5%. Adding dividends received in amount of $0.4 per share during the period, a total return lands at 9%.

Source: Ycharts

In the meantime, sector peers have enjoyed a considerably better share price performance. Factoring in the dividends as well, the big names such as Welltower Inc. (WELL), Ventas Inc. (VTR) and HCP Inc. (HCP) have outperformed GMRE by a factor of ~ 3x.

In my opinion, the divergence between GMRE's and its peers' share price performance has rendered the company even more attractive investment. Hence a long position in GMRE provides a noteworthy potential for a further upside. Bear with me as I elaborate on why there is a tremendous amount of juice to squeeze out of GMRE.

Company overview

GMRE is net‐lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose‐built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share. The company's real estate portfolio is comprised of 91 purpose‐built healthcare buildings, which are primarily leased on a triple‐net basis and contains 2.3 million net leasable square feet. These assets are concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and REIT experience and has long‐established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

A short recap of the key features identified in the previous article

Back then, the thesis was based on five elements with the embedded potential for delivering alpha returns.

1) Net lease. I argued that the tendency of GMRE to stipulate triple-net lease with their tenants is a superb sign. The three triplets (property tax, building insurance and maintenance) place the burden on the tenant and allow the landlord to receive less volatile cash flows. And the benefit does not end there. Since these leases are generally signed for long periods, and have embedded rent increases, landlords don't have to worry as much about lease renewals or negotiating rent adjustments often.

2) Secular industry tailwinds. Long term demographics coupled with increased chronic conditions put GMRE in a great spot for boosting its future revenues. Some key facts illustrating the argument: (A) 85+ age group expected to triple between 2015 and 2060 (B) approximately 90% of adults over 65 have one or more chronic condition; this includes diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression, and hypertension (C) about 25% of Baby Boomers expect to live past age 90, which will require more medical attention.

3) Strong activity in acquisitions. The maneuvers made by GMRE in buying additional properties caught my attention immediately. In order to capture the long-term industry trends companies must seek ways to grow inorganically. Moreover, if a company can find new investments with attractive cap-rates (and GMRE proves that it can), then the odds become extremely high for generating alpha returns.

4) Robust portfolio. When the macro-economic uncertainties rise and the probability of experiencing a recession soon increase, the risk diversification aspect plays an important role. GMRE's portfolio provided a decent comfort of not suffering large capital losses going into economic downturn. This argument was based on the following portfolio characteristics: (1) 100% occupancy rate (2) extremely long weighted average lease term (3) acquisition driven management (4) strong rent coverage ratio from the key tenants.

5) Relatively depressed valuations. GMRE traded at a ~ 24% discount to its peers. Considering the aforementioned elements I found it hard to justify such gap.

Why GMRE is still a BUY?

Global trends continue to benefit GMRE

Secular trends have not changed and continue to benefit health care REITs. According to U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, under current law, national health spending is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.5% per year for 2018-27. And the key economic and demographic factors fundamental to the health sector are anticipated to be the major drivers for that increase during that period. Just to add an extra fact for illustrating how big the demographic trend is - about 25% of Baby Boomers expect to live past age 90, which will require more medical attention and lead to an increase to healthcare spending.

To make it more specific, Texas and Ohio, the two biggest states of GMRE's portfolio, are well positioned to capture the demographics trends. According to Texas Demographic Center the population projections suggest the majority of Texas counties will experience continued steady population growth and aging population between 2010 and 2050. Ohio is on pace to become one of a handful of states mostly in the Midwest and Northeast that will have more residents age 60 and older than people under age 20. So filling the needs of senior services for the oldest residents will become a serious problem as the time passes.

All this implies a much easier path for healthcare REITs in achieving significant and long-lasting top-line growth.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Furthermore, the fact that conveniently located healthcare will be in higher demand serves well for GMRE. According to the 2017 CVS Health Institute survey, individuals aged 65+ want to be independent as long as possible. 79% of the survey participants noted that they plan to "age in place," either alone or with a spouse of family member. 96% of seniors rated convenient location as somewhat important or very important to their healthcare decisions.

All in all, shifting demographics and consumer preferences bode well for healthcare industry growth.

Disciplined yet opportunistic acquisition strategy remains intact

To create a property portfolio comprised substantially of off‐campus, purpose‐built, licensed medical facilities such as MOBs, specialty hospitals, IRFs and ASCs the location is critical for capitalizing on the secular trends. When it comes to location and finding new markets, GMRE has defined 5 specific points, which it considers before making new acquisitions:

Healthcare market with clear and quantifiable competitive dynamics

Positioned to benefit from ongoing decentralization trends in healthcare

Proximity to related resources

Long‐term positive demand drivers (population growth and demographics)

Barriers to competition

Since January 1, 2019, GMRE has completed 10 acquisitions, encompassing 415,419 leasable square feet at a weighted average cap rate of 7.4%. The amplitude of the cap-rates for newly acquired properties ranges from 6.7% to 9.1%. Compared to the largest sector peers such as Welltower and Ventas, GMRE's cap rates look impressive. The average yield from the properties acquired by WELL and VTR during the year is 5.4% and 5.5% respectively. Moreover, it is important to note that GMRE's capitalization rates are calculated based on current lease terms and do not give effect to future rent escalations. So the odds are on GMRE's side for increasing the property yields under consideration.

Here are the three largest properties acquired accounting for ~ 40% of the total acquisitions made during this year (all with already embedded rate hikes):

Source: Cobalt Medical Development. Contains two five-year renewal options, which are subject to rental rate increases equal to the greater of (NYSE:I) 2.0% or (II) CPI (subject to a 3% cap) every year, with the next increase due to go into effect in January 2020.

Source: Encompass Health. Contains four, five-year renewal options, which are subject to rental rate increases equal to CPI (subject to a 15% cap) every five years, with the next increase due to go into effect in June 2020.

Source: Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City. Contains three ten-year renewal options, which are subject to 2.5% rental rate increases every year, with the next increase due to go into effect in October 2019.

In addition to the already acquired assets, GMRE has created an acquisition pipeline with an even higher weighted average cap rate.

Source: Global Medical REIT

GMRE is already in due diligence phase in buying these properties. If everything goes as planned, the portfolio would expand by ~9% with relatively high yielding properties. And again, the 7.7% cap rate excludes future rent increases meaning that there is a room to make the yields even higher.

The recent investment activities prove that GMRE is (1) striving to capitalize on the long-term industry tailwinds by growing its portfolio at a fast pace (2) being very diligent in findings attractive investments. This allows one to conclude, that the further acquisitions are welcomed as the management has proved that it is capable of creating shareholder value through making successful investments.

Rock solid leases show no sign of deterioration

All 91 buildings were fully occupied as of June 30, 2019, showing that the management has been strategic on buying a high-demand locations. The weighted average lease term is at remarkably high level of 9.3 years, where the embedded weighted average rent escalation is set at 2.2% per annum. The rent coverage ratio for all calculated tenants is 4.97x. This is significantly above the sector average of 3.5x . For example, the largest health care REIT Welltower Inc. has rent coverage ratio of only 1.3x. Furthermore, GMRE has not backed from its triple-lease strategy as majority of the newly acquired properties were stipulated on such leases.

As the probability of near-term recession increase, the structure and ability for tenants to cover the leases play an even huger roll. The key characteristics of GMRE leases positions the company well for protecting its profits in case of an economic slowdown.

Stagnating cash flows, but only on the surface

The company has now passed the three‐year mark since the IPO growing its portfolio from $94 million to $764 million. At the same time, GMRE has managed to significantly grow the underlying cash flows.

Source: Global Medical REIT

However, FFO was unchanged at $0.18 per share for both the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, FFO per share decreased to $0.35 per share compared to $0.36 per share for the comparable prior year period. AFFO showed a similar trend as it decreased to $0.18 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $0.20 per share in the comparable prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, AFFO per share decreased to $0.35 per share compared to $0.36 per share for the comparable prior year period.

Source: Global Medical REIT

One can ask a legitimate question on why the previous growth trend has faded. The answer lies in the following: a significant issuance of new shares to fund acquisitions from which majority took place very close to the Q2, 2019 report. Namely, it should be noted that the full effects of recent investments have not yet fully kicked in causing the short-term dilution to depress FFO and AFFO on a per share basis. The total weighted average shares and units outstanding as of June 30, 2019 increased by ~47% compared to the same period in 2018. And below you will notice that the lion share of the newly bought properties were recorded on balance sheet close to the Q2, 2019 date.

Source: Global Medical REIT

In addition, as the size of GMRE's portfolio has increased, the cost of finance has gone down accordingly. The weighted average interest rate and term of the company's debt was 4.14% and 3.68 years at June 30, 2019, compared to 4.64% and 4.24 years as of December 31, 2018.

The return expectation

According to Nareit the average P/FFO estimate 2019 for health care REITs is 15.57, while the P/FFO ratio for GMRE is projected at 13.59. This implies a ~14% discount. The current dividend yield is 7.2%.

Considering all of the aforementioned characteristics, in my view, the fact that GMRE trades at a discount to its peers lacks a reasonable basis. I expect that the share price converges to the sector average in a roughly one year period because by then the already purchased and the properties under radar should be fully integrated and already bearing fruits. So, a 14% return from share price appreciation and ~7% in form of dividend should warrant a 21% return.

3 key risk / mitigants to consider before buying the GMRE

1) Dividend payout ratios exceeding 100%.

2) Debt ratio above sector average.

Currently, the hefty ~7% dividend is based on a ~105% FFO payout ratio. And the leverage (debt to assets) is at 49%, which is 13% above the sector average. The combined effect might imply a limited or even reduced future dividend growth. In short-term, this should, however, be offset by the increased cash flows stemming from the newly acquired buildings. In the long-term, the sector wide tail-winds will allow GMRE to avoid demand risk and increase its revenues at a relatively decent rate, ultimately allowing it to cover its future dividends and fund next acquisitions.

3) Too aggressive acquisition strategy.

Usually, an aggressive investment stance comes with additional risks. For example, a company can become overleveraged and as a result cost of financing becomes so high that the yield spread from the acquired properties is very narrow. In addition, it gets more difficult to find attractive investments as the management have already exhausted all the opportunities in its strategic area.

The bottom line

The recent share price divergence from its peers and the current valuation disconnect from the sector average provides a great opportunity to capture significant returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.