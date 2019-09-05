National Grid: A Solid Income Stock For Buy And Hold Investors

National Grid has 50% of operating profits coming from the US, so it is diversified against Brexit sentiment.

Business/Product Analysis

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) (OTCPK:NGGTF) owns and operates the electricity transmission network in England and Wales, it owns and operates the gas National Transmission System in Great Britain, and is Great Britain's System Operator in charge of balancing supply and demand. It also has regulated electricity and gas operations in northeastern US. National Grid Ventures is an unregulated commercial operation involved in energy transportation and storage.

In 2018/19 financial year, 50% of statutory operating profit came from US Regulated business, 27% from UK Electricity Transmission, 9% from UK Gas Transmission and 14% from National Grid Ventures and Other activities. This spread of business gives National Grid a unique balance of exposure across UK/US stable energy utility markets.

Valuation

Given National Grid's status as a highly regulated entity with a stable and predictable dividend schedule, the primary valuation methodology is that of a dividend valuation model. As a cross-check and because of the capital-intensive nature of the business, we can use an EV/EBITDA multiple as a secondary valuation method.

Momentum has been against UK stocks for some time, thanks to Brexit, and thanks to National Grid's primary listing being in London, its valuation has been depressed resulting currently in a very attractive dividend yield of 5.6%. With monetary policymakers in dovish mode and Quantitative Easing potentially on the table in the near future, the chase for yield will return, and stable, secure dividend payers on a decent yield will surely return to favour. Also, as I have just mentioned, National Grid is 50% a US business, so its Brexit discount is unjustified.

The group's dividend policy aims to grow the ordinary dividend per share at least in line with the rate of UK Retail Price Inflation ("RPI") each year for the foreseeable future. Since the company uses 3% as its forecast for long-run RPI inflation assumptions for its regulatory financial performance metrics such as its "regulatory asset value" indexation, it's fair to assume 3% dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

If we keep National Grid's 2018/19 full year dividend of 47.34 pence as our base and add 3%, we get 48.76 pence as next year's dividend. As we can see from the chart below, National Grid's five-year average dividend yield is around 4.9%. Applying 4.9% dividend yield to the expected 48.76 dividend gives us a target price of 995 pence (= 48.76/4.9%), which is 14% higher than the London price at the time of writing.

If we look at European peer group utilities, we find the average dividend yield is a little bit higher at 5.2%:

Using 5.2% gives us 934 pence target price, 7% higher than at the time of writing.

However, the dividend yield approach is very simplistic and assumes a constant dividend, which is unrealistic, as we have already seen that National Grid aims to grow its dividend at least in line with RPI inflation each year. That said, dividend yield is a good quick and dirty relative valuation metric. National Grid's dividend yield is 5.6% currently, and its peer group trades at around 5.2%, hence we know National Grid is a bit cheaper, all else being equal.

All else is never equal, so I prefer to use the dividend growth model also known as the Gordon growth model.

Stock value = next year's dividend/(cost of equity minus growth rate).

We know next year's dividend, 48.76 pence, and we know the growth rate, RPI inflation, which we shall assume at 3%, so we just need to find the cost of equity. Here, we can use the CAPM approach.

The long-term UK risk free rate we can assume at 3%, National Grid's equity beta we can assume at 0.75, the UK's Equity risk premium, we can assume at 5.5%, therefore National Grid's cost of equity is 7.125% (=3%+(0.75*5.5%).

Using the Gordon growth model, therefore, we have 48.76/(7.125%-3%) = 1,182 pence.

This seems a bit high, given the current stock price of 871 pence at time of writing.

If we adjust the assumptions in the Gordon growth model to be more conservative, we can come up with a better margin of safety.

Let's shift the growth rate to 2.5% and the equity beta to 0.9, keeping UK's risk free rate at 3% and equity risk premium at 5.5%, we get next year's dividend at 48.52 pence, and a cost of equity (r-g) at 5.45%, which gives us a target price of 890 pence, which is closer, but still slightly higher to today's current stock price.

This means buying the stock at 890 pence, we get a stock that gives us a cost of equity at 7.95%, a dividend growth rate of 2.5%, and at lower risk than the UK market as the beta is 0.9. However, if we look at the last five years of Retail Price Inflation in the UK, we see the average rate is around 3%, so if the future is like the past, we can assume dividend growth will be closer to 3%, which gives us more upside in the stock price.

Why is Retail Price Inflation the growth rate? That's because the regulators want National Grid investors to earn a strictly regulated return on equity, which means that National Grid's customers should only get price increases roughly in line with inflation, hence National Grid's assets, profits, and dividends should all grow in line with inflation, and equity investors earn a stable return on equity. These properties make National Grid equity very bond-like, meaning inflation and interest rates become key risks to valuation and returns.

UK Retail Price Index over the last five years, % points.

Target Price Justification

So far, we've got stock price valuations of between 890, 934, and 1,182 pence per share based on dividend yield calculations. Taking analyst expectations of EBITDA for the coming financial year of around £5.3 billion, and applying an 11x EV/EBITDA multiple, which is in line with US peers, we get the following:

£5.3bn x 11 = Total Enterprise Value of £58.3 billion.

Net Debt stands at £27.9 billion, giving an Equity Value of £30.4 billion. Divide this by number of shares 3472 million gives us a per share value of 875 pence. This is about the same as where the stock trades today.

All in all, then, we find that the current share price prices in 5.6% dividend yield, which is potentially on the high side, meaning share price appreciation, and 11x EV/EBITDA which is in line with peers too. Given, the monopoly status of around 50% of National Grid's business and the realistic expectations priced into the stock regarding risk and growth, I find that National Grid's stock is fairly valued to slightly undervalued. This is an income stock, not a growth stock, so all we can ask for is that the price we pay is not too much. So, I'm happy with National Grid's current price, for the risk I take and the income I'll get.

Let's take an optimistic view of valuation and put a 25% weighting on the four valuations I've come up with so far 875, 890, 934 and 1,182. That gives a price target of 970 pence or £9.70. The ADR ratio is 5, and the GBPUSD exchange rate is 1.22 at time of writing. This implies an ADR price of £9.70*5*1.22 = $59.17, or 11.8% higher than the ADR price at time of writing.

But we're not really buying this stock for capital appreciation, we're buying it for income, but the implied valuation above gives us comfort that we're not paying too much and should National Grid's dividend yield reduce in line with peers, and in line with its own recent history, we get capital appreciation as a bonus.

Discussion of Risks

A major power blackout, the worst in over 10 years, which hit parts of Britain in August gave National Grid a lot of negative publicity and is causing the public, politicians and regulators to ask tough questions of the company, as to why the blackout happened. National Grid did manage to give a rapid explanation of the technical reasons which should be enough to keep this issue managed. The company is likely to receive a fine, but nothing of the size that will be anything even close to threatening its financial stability and dividend.

Some investors may be worried that troubles at fellow UK utility Centrica, which had to cut its dividend recently, may increase the risk to holding National Grid's shares. However, Centrica and National Grid are fundamentally different businesses, with Centrica being an energy supplier and exposed also to upstream energy assets as well as having idiosyncratic issues related to strategy and execution, while National Grid is primarily an infrastructure company and system operator. National Grid's core business is essentially a monopoly and so long as it executes the management of the UK's power and gas infrastructure, then regulators will let it earn a fair rate of return.

Other risks include UK political risks, which have been a drag on UK assets over the last three years. I plan to write more about this in the near future. However, National Grid's shares have held up well and been resilient to Brexit fears recently, proving the defensive nature of this stock, just at a moment in time when investors need their defensive assets to play their part, given the prevailing weakening global economic backdrop.

For those who want a further and extremely comprehensive discussion of risk factors, it is worth reading the "Risk Factors" section in the recently published debt prospectus that can be found here: Publication of a Prospectus.

Investment Horizon Discussion

As this is a dividend idea, this is a long-term buy and hold idea. So long as the business mix of the company stays as it is, then there is no reason to sell out of the stock. However, of course, should the stock reach a dividend yield of the 3% level then the stock would appear to be overvalued and we should look to switch into other attractive dividend yielding stocks. In the meantime, National Grid should be a core income holding for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NGG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.