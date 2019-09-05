Thoughts On Thursday's Bond Rout, Risk Rally

Meanwhile, a smattering of upbeat economic data is set against a dour backdrop, which now includes a toxic political cocktail of falling consumer sentiment, a factory contraction and decelerating payrolls.

But there's much more to the story, including optimism in the trade rumor mill despite the slim odds of a breakthrough.

On Thursday, risk assets got a boost from one of the most acute bond routs in years.

On Monday, I walked readers here through a high-profile bull call on risk assets from BofA's Michael Hartnett, whose famous "Bull & Bear Indicator" flashed a contrarian "buy" signal late last week.

The bullish call on stocks (and commodities) came amid proliferating concerns about the global economy, recession fears in the US, Brexit jitters and, of course, trade worries, all of which helped catalyze something off a blow-off top in bonds last month, as yields plunged across locales, driving the total pile of negative-yielding debt above $17 trillion. Around 30% of global bonds now sport negative yields.

(Goldman)

One of the key passages from BofA's Hartnett reads as follows:

The positive shock: +ve risk is orderly rise in yields and Great Rotation from bonds to stocks as policy makers successfully postpone recession + combo of low allocations to equities (down from 61% in 2007 to 36% in 2018 at S&P 500 corporate pension funds) and 1100 global stocks with dividend yield over 300bps in excess of global government bond yield + absurd level of rates (European IG bond yield @ 0.24%) = pension funds & endowments shift from bonds to stocks.

He writes in equations, but for our purposes, just note that a mild selloff in bonds would probably be a positive development for risk sentiment at this juncture, to the extent a controlled rise in yields signifies the abatement of growth worries, trade optimism and a temporary reprieve from geopolitical tensions.

Fast forward to Thursday, and that's exactly what transpired. Overnight, both China's Ministry of Commerce and the USTR confirmed that Bob Lighthizer and Steve Mnuchin spoke to Liu He and agreed to hold working-level talks in the next two weeks to lay the groundwork for principal-level discussions in early October.

To be clear, this is a largely meaningless development. New tariffs went into effect last weekend, and the rate on $250 billion in Chinese goods will be ratcheted up to 30% on October 1, unless President Trump changes his mind between now and then. Last week was characterized by conciliatory rhetoric, but this week found the US President back on Twitter threatening to "crumble" China's supply chain and warning that any deal struck after the 2020 election would be "much tougher." Note that a new study from BofA shows that since 2016, S&P returns skew negative on "heavy tweet" days for the President.

(BofA)

The results were statistically significant. Tuesday was a case in point.

But even as no real progress is expected in October, and despite the fact that more Twitter balderdash is a foregone conclusion, Thursday's trade headlines were enough to drive what Nomura's Charlie McElligott described as "a forced-reduction of crowded ‘risk-off’ hedges".

That easing of pressure across the US equities vol. space opens the door to "second-order" effects, as trailing realized is pulled lower, bringing in re-leveraging from vol.-targeting strats. As stocks push up through key levels, CTA flows come into play and with dealers' gamma positioning squarely positive (i.e., hedging acts as a shock absorber rather than an accelerant), you have a setup that's ripe for a rally.

(Heisenberg)

Helping things along was Thursday's bond rout, which, as mentioned above, was catalyzed in part by the return of trade optimism. On top of that, better-than-expected ADP data along with a solid non-manufacturing PMI and a deluge of corporate issuance added to the bearish bond impulse.

At the short-end, 2-year yields spiked as much as 14bps on Thursday, while the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was on track for one of its worst sessions since Trump's election. That, coming off the second-best month for the vehicle since the crisis.

(Heisenberg)

I would reiterate that what you saw across Treasurys today would probably count as "too far, too fast" if it continued for another couple of sessions with anything even approaching the ferocity seen Thursday. Yields have fallen so far that risk assets can stomach a sharp rise (even a one-day "bloodbath", so to speak), as long as it doesn't morph into a multi-day tantrum. That wouldn't be digested well.

On Wednesday, both UBS and BNP cut their year-end forecasts for US 10-year yields to just 1%, underscoring just how lopsided expectations have become. You don't want to see that caught offsides too rapidly, lest the accompanying disorderly unwind should ripple across markets, as the driver of a spike in rates vol. would then become a bond selloff as opposed to a bond rally.

Stepping back out of the weeds a bit, many readers here will probably be quick to note that Thursday's ADP report and non-manufacturing PMI notwithstanding, the macro outlook is abysmal.

If that's you, you'd be correct. In fact, ISM manufacturing careened into contraction territory for the first time in three years in August, data out Tuesday showed. That came hot on the heels of the final reading on University of Michigan sentiment, which showed consumer confidence diving to the lowest of the Trump era.

(Heisenberg)

The sample size is, by definition, small, but it's worth mentioning that no president in modern history has been reelected when ISM manufacturing, University of Michigan sentiment and the labor market are moving in the wrong direction.

(BofA)

President Trump this week told reporters in the Oval Office that in his view, the Dow would be "10,000 points higher" were it not for the tariffs. But in the same breath (almost) he seemed to suggest that it's worth having a recession if it means confronting China on trade. "To me, this is much more important than the economy," the President said.

Only it's not. Or at least if it is, Trump would probably be the first president in history to relegate the domestic economy to the back burner headed into an election year.

Assuming Trump won't actually want to risk a downturn, what the above suggests is that he'll need to lean even harder on the Fed to cut rates aggressively in order to cushion the blow from the tariffs. A Wall Street Journal article out Thursday says a 50 basis point cut (i.e., an "aggressive" cut) this month isn't likely. That linked piece is by Nick Timiraos, whose articles are suspected by some of serving as trial balloons for the Fed itself.

So, summing up, we're staring at some near-term catalysts for a possible extension of the rally in US equities (possibly to new records on the S&P), as trade optimism, re-leveraging by systematic strats, benign dealer gamma positioning, scope for discretionary investors to take up their nets, possible buybacks ahead of the blackout period and an orderly rise in yields (i.e., a break in the bond rally) conspire to push things higher.

That said, the macro data is generally quite bleak, especially abroad (there were more horrendous numbers out of Germany on Thursday, for example), and the Fed is still seen as reluctant to tacitly underwrite Trump's trade war by cutting rates aggressively.

Also, a bevy of ECB officials have come out against a restart to net asset purchases over the past week, which perhaps suggests Mario Draghi will face stiff resistance if he plans on delivering a dovish surprise in September.

Make of it what you will, but just know that as the "tweet" chart from BofA shown above makes clear, the entire story can change in the blink of an eye. Or the tap of a one man's fingers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.