IPO Update: SmileDirectClub Readies $1.2 Billion IPO

The IPO appears too richly valued for my taste.

SDC has grown rapidly, but is burning through ever-increasing amounts of cash for a decelerating growth trajectory.

The company provides teeth alignment services to consumers through its retail and telemedicine network.

SmileDirectClub has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

SmileDirectClub (SDC) has filed to raise $1.2 billion from the sale of its Class A common stock in a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The company provides a direct-to-consumer process for improving teeth alignment and related services.

SDC’s growth trajectory is high, but the firm’s negative operating and net results, extremely high and growing cash burn, reduced marketing efficiency and high valuation expectations lead me to believe this IPO is overpriced.

Company And Technology

Nashville, Tennessee-based SmileDirectClub was founded in 2013 to provide patients in need of teeth alignment with aligners directly through its telemedicine platform, both through static SmileShops and through SmileBus - a mobile SmileShop.

Management is headed by David Katzman, who has been with the firm since its inception and is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Camelot Venture Group.

The firm's 300 SmileShops are places where users can learn more about the company's aligners and acquire a free 3D image of their teeth. They're spread across the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, and the UK, while management anticipates to open 20 new locations monthly for each month until the end of 2019.

SDC's tooth aligners are acquired through a process in which the user takes a free 3D image at a SmileShop or SmileBus, or purchases an 'impression kit' online that allows them to take a mold of their teeth and mail it to SDC where a licensed dentist or orthodontist reviews the clinical information and prescribes aligners with an average treatment plan of six months.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: SmileDirectclub

Aligners are shipped to customers via mail while the dentist that has prescribed them is responsible for the examination of the user’s progress at least every 90 days through the company’s telemedicine platform.

Management believes that the lower cost, less time and doctors visits required, as well as the wide accessibility of SmileDirectClub, as shown by the graphic below, represent the company’s core competitive strengths.

Source: Company registration statement

SmileDirectClub has operations in four countries, namely the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, where it has opened over 300 SmileShops, including in partnership with CVS and Walgreens, where it has helped over 700,000 patients correct their teeth alignment.

Access Dental Lab, an SDC wholly-owned subsidiary, is responsible for the manufacturing of the firm's aligners.

Investors in SmileDirectClub included Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Spark Capital, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, and Gin Lane. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

SDC utilizes an 'omnichannel approach supported by media mix modeling and multitouch attribution modeling,' that focuses on both offline, such as TV, experimental events, local events, and business-to-business partnerships, as well as online digital marketing, including social media and paid search.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 56.0% 2018 50.3% 2017 44.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.9x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 0.9 2018 1.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market And Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Research and Markets, the global dental braces market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are rapid technological advancements as well as an increasing need for dental treatments due to rising oral healthcare concerns.

Major competitors that provide or are developing dental braces include:

3M (MMM)

Align Technology (ALGN)

Danaher (DHR)

DB Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

Source: Sentieo

The firm’s aligners require less (or none) doctor visits, cost less to acquire, and are delivered through the mail, while checkups are done through a telemedicine platform, consequently providing the customer with better and easier accessibility.

Financial Performance

SDC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in top line revenue

Strong gross profit growth and gross margin increase

Uneven operating losses and reduced negative operating margin

Sharply increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 373,530,000 113.4% 2018 $ 423,234,000 190.0% 2017 $ 145,954,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 289,950,000 152.8% 2018 $ 289,266,000 253.0% 2017 $ 81,943,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 77.62% 2018 68.35% 2017 56.14% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (15,686,000) -4.2% 2018 $ (45,557,000) -10.8% 2017 $ (30,502,000) -20.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (52,915,000) 2018 $ (74,771,000) 2017 $ (32,778,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (97,892,000) 2018 $ (114,786,000) 2017 $ (30,268,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $149.1 million in cash and $343.3 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($233 million).

IPO Details

SDC intends to sell 58.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $20.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B holders will have ten votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for management and existing shareholders to retain voting control of a company after losing economic control and the S&P 500 no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $8.0 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.08%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $493.4 million (or approximately $664.4 million if the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock is exercised in full) to purchase and cancel LLC Units from Pre-IPO Investors and shares of Class A common stock from the Blocker Shareholders, in each case at a price per LLC Unit or share, as applicable equal to the public offering price per share of Class A common stock in this offering, less the underwriting discount; approximately $25.4 million to pay incentive bonuses to certain employees pursuant to the IBAs approximately $101.7 million to fund the tax withholding and remittance obligations related to the IBAs approximately $111.2 million to purchase and cancel LLC Units from the non-Series A Pre-IPO Investors pursuant to the terms of our 2018 Private Placement up to $43.4 million to fund a distribution to the non-Series A Pre-IPO Investors, which distribution will be payable upon determination of the outcome and amount payable, if any, in connection with an arbitration proceeding with Align approximately $357.1 million for general corporate purposes, which may include international expansion, innovation, research and development, and working capital. We have not yet determined the specific uses or amounts for any of these uses of the remaining proceeds.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, UBC Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, Guggenheim Securities, Stifel, William Blair, and Loop Capital Markets.

Commentary

SDC is a fast-growing company attempting to make it easier for consumers to obtain dental services while creating a direct-to-consumer [DTC] marketing operation that promises to reduce costs and develop a closer relationship with the end-user.

The firm’s financials show sharply increased revenue and gross profit, but at slower rates of growth than previously.

SDC is not yet at operating break-even, although its negative operating margin has been trending significantly lower and is on a favorable path.

However, the company is burning through cash at an ever-increasing rate, so management appears to be ‘buying’ its growth rate through increased use of cash as the firm’s sales & marketing efficiency is dropping, so marginal revenue is becoming more expensive.

The market opportunity for SDC’s DTC model for dental services is an intriguing one. The company has come under some criticism in the press for this as competitive firms question whether patients can be safely served by the firm’s telemedicine and retail store model.

As to valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value of $8 billion. Compared to competitor Align Technology (ALGN), SDC is asking investors to pay roughly double ALGN’s Price/Sales and EV/Revenue, while generating negative EBITDA and earnings.

While SDC’s growth rate is significantly higher, the firm’s negative operating and net results, extremely high and growing cash burn, reduced marketing efficiency and high valuation expectations lead me to believe this IPO is overpriced.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 11, 2019.

