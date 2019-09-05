HCA Healthcare: Recent Share Price Weakness Provides A Good Buying Opportunity

HCA is currently trading at nearly 3 multiples below its historical average and it pays a 1.3%-yielding dividend.

Its exposure to Texas and Florida is beneficial as these two states are among the 10 fastest growing states in the U.S.

The company should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends in the U.S.

Investment Thesis

HCA Healthcare (HCA) delivered a poor Q2 2019 with below consensus EPS growth. As a result, its share price has declined over 18% in the past month. We think this is overdone as the company's outlook remains positive with (1) economies of scale due to its large portfolio of healthcare facilities, (2) favorable demographic trend, and (3) its exposure to Texas and Florida markets. The company is currently trading at nearly 3 multiples below its historical average. Therefore, we believe the current share price weakness offers investors a good buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

HCA delivered revenue growth of 9.3% in Q2 2019 thanks to modest same facility equivalent admissions growth of 2.6%. It delivered EPS of $2.25 per share in the quarter. This was 10% below the consensus estimate. As can be seen from the chart below, this was also the first quarter of revenue miss since Q3 2017. The miss was primarily due to a weak revenue growth and unfavorable impact on margins due to recent acquisitions. A decline in inpatient surgeries and some non-recurring revenue that happened last year (e.g. some states' supplemental and graduate medical education program that did not reoccur this year) also negatively impacted its earnings in the past quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website

What we like about HCA Healthcare and its business

Following its below consensus result, HCA's share price has declined by over 18% in August. We acknowledge the impact of softer admission volume growth, but we still have a positive view on HCA's business for the following reasons:

Economies of scale through a large portfolio of hospitals and outpatient surgery centers.

HCA operates 184 hospitals (48.5 thousand beds), 125 ambulatory services clinics, and 137 urgent care centers across the U.S. It has a strong market presence with an enterprise market share of 25.1%. Its market share ranks 1st or 2nd in 28 of 37 studied markets. Its market share should allow it to obtain economies of scale and operate more efficiently.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Update

Favorable demographic trend

HCA should benefit from an ageing population in the United States. According to U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060. The 65 and older age group's share of the total population will increase to nearly 24% from 15% today.

Source: United States Census Bureau

As we know, people who are older will spend more on health services than those who are younger. As can be seen from the chart below, national health expenditures are expected to grow significantly from $3.7 trillion in 2018 to $5.7 trillion in 2026. This long-term strong demand will act as a tailwind to the healthcare industry. We believe HCA will benefit from strong demand for healthcare services in the U.S.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust Investor Presentation

High exposure to Texas and Florida

HCA has a high exposure to Texas and Florida. In fact, about 49% of its revenues and about 51% of its hospitals are located in these two states. We like its concentration because these two states are among the three most populous states in the nation. These two states are also among the 10 fastest population growth states. In addition, 24% of the population in Florida are over 60 years of age. HCA should benefit from solid healthcare demands in these two states.

Florida Texas Population (2019) 21.6 million 29.1 million Population Growth Rate (%) 1.63% 1.34% Percentage of Senior Population (over 60 years old) 23% 15%

Source: Created by author; World Population Review

Solid balance sheet to support its growth strategy

HCA has a solid balance sheet with a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.66x (after its debt redemptions on July 5, 2019). HCA also has $2.47 billion available under its revolving credit facilities. We believe its strong balance will help support strategic acquisitions if opportunities arise.

Risks and Challenges

Reduction of healthcare reimbursement from government programs and private insurance payors

HCA's revenues include the U.S. federal Medicare program, state Medicaid programs, private insurance payors and health maintenance organizations. However, its revenues continue to face increased government and private payor pressure to control or reduce healthcare costs and significant reductions in healthcare reimbursement. These trends may continue to pressure its operating margin in the future.

Valuation Analysis

Due to its recent share price weakness, HCA is trading at a P/E ratio of 11.48x. This is nearly 3x multiple below its 5-year average of 14.44x. Therefore, we believe its shares are attractively valued.

Data by YCharts

A growing 1.3%-yielding dividend

HCA started paying a dividend back in 2018 and has increased its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 1.30%. The company's dividend is sustainable with a very low payout ratio of 17.8% (based on its Q2 2019 EPS).

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like HCA's growth outlook and its portfolio of high-quality healthcare facilities. The decline in the share price has made HCA's risk and reward profile attractive. Investors may want to take advantage of the current share price weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.