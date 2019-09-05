Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Management Presents at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference Call September 6, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Sidney Rosenblatt - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Atif Malik - Citi

Atif Malik

Atif Malik

It's my pleasure to welcome Sidney Rosenblatt, EVP, CFO of Universal Display.

Sidney Rosenblatt

Thank you.

Atif Malik

Sid, Universal Display saw $15 million to $20 million pull-in from China from second half to first half on trade concerns in early August, and expected China to be down in second half. Since then, China trade concerns have escalated. Have you seen any change in buying pattern of your Chinese customers near-term?

Sidney Rosenblatt

As we said on our call, we believe that multiple customers in China essentially told us that they were buying excess materials in the second quarter in anticipation of increases in duties and tariffs. So it is a little different, because I do get asked this, at the end of 2017, you talked about $15 million to $20 million pull-in by Samsung display, which most folks have said ended up being larger than that and longer than you had anticipated which was true in 2017. That was -- we had our contract with Samsung that was being renewed. And Samsung purchased excess material, just in case negotiations broke down and we decided not to ship. In addition to that, in the first half of 2018, the mobile market got very soft. So essentially, we sold very little to Samsung in the first half of 2018.

We believe that this is different. It is the same number of $15 million to $20 million that we -- but this is multiple customers. And it was in lieu of to say whether it was a 5% tariff or a 10% increase. And they've told us what they were doing. So as we said on the call, we do expect because of that the second half of the year to be down for China. And we haven't seen anything that would make us change our minds today.

Atif Malik

And longer term, China is a bright spot on the OLED market, and it is expanding rapidly. China was 10% of OLED industry in 2018, but is expected to represent around 38% in 2020, which includes LG Displays, Gen 8.5 WOLED fab and other fab expansions by BOE, EDO, Royole, Tianma et cetera. China demand tends to look like a learning curve plus some capacity ramp for you guys. How does China look like in your pipeline for capacity ramps looking forward?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Well, clearly, all the announcements for new capacity that are significant have been in China. BOE has four facilities that they've announced. They've built second facility. Each of these facilities are Gen 6 size mobile facilities, and the substrates are all on plastics that are flexible substrates and there are 48,000 substrates starts per month for all four. And if you add that up, you essentially have total capacity that they'll have by 2022 or 2023, equal to what Samsung's flexible capacity is today. So that is a significant amount of growth, just on the mobile side.

In addition to that, they do have a TV R&D line, but they've not announced any TV production. And as you stated, LG has its Guangzhou facility, which today it has -- will have 60,000 substrate starts per month for TVs. Their existing facility is 70,000 and they've talked about adding another 30,000 being 90,000. So if you just take those, you can look at Visionox and China Star and Tianma and others that are much smaller. But if you just look at the capacity that's coming out of China from those two customers, you do get in the range that you've talked about. I don't know whether it's specifically 38%, but it's -- you are correct, that is, that is where we see the growth.

Atif Malik

You give us a 50% panel capacity growth number in 2017 through 2019. Looking into next two years, what is your panel capacity view on OLED?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Yes. We have talked about this, I think, for the past four years. From '15 to '17, we talked about more than 50% growth, which it did and then we talked about a 50% growth from '17 to '19. The numbers are getting larger. So to have 50% growth, it has to be significant number. I don't have a specific number that I can give you. But I think if you sit down and look at the BOE facilities and you look at the other Chinese customers, you look at LG. And LG actually has some mobile capacity, they haven't announced new capacity. Samsung hasn't announced any new mobile capacity, but they are talking about OLED TVs.

So where the number falls, I don't have an answer for you. We'll look at that probably in the first quarter. But you can just add up numbers and see that there is a significant -- literally by '22, '23 double the mobile capacity that's out there today. And the TV capacity, particularly if you look at '22, '23 where LG has talked about having its P-10 facility, a Gen 10.5 OLED TV production line, you look at those and you see a significant amount of growth.

Atif Malik

And you guys get paid more TVs, because of the area of TVs versus smartphones. Can you talk about your expectations of sales crossover between smartphone to OLED TV, when we'll see the crossover?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Yes. Our business, as we have always said, is we sell material. So we cope the entire substrate. If your substrate makes, if its Gen 6 substrate and you make 200 6-inch screens, or you're making six 55-inch TVs, clearly, there's a lot more material in a 55-inch TVs than in a mobile phone, probably a 100 times. It really depends on the capacity growth and when the capacity kicks in. But realistically, I think it will take the Gen 10 facility, Gen 10.5 facility from LG before you really see that crossover.

Atif Malik

This is more of a question on the roadmap of technology, and I'd love to get your insights on. If you think white OLED will remain the dominant production technology for TVs in the next two to three years? And how do other stacks, like QD OLED, impacts your dollar opportunity?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Yes. The OLED TV, LG when they decided to go with white OLED with the color filter, it was a method that some folks they've started to OLED. It is an OLED. You essentially deposit white material on top of your transistors and then your transistors essentially light up white and you put a color filter similar to what you would use in LCD over that to get red, green and blue. So you still only put current to the pixel that you want to light up. So it is still an efficient, it is still a true OLED. The difference is it isn't red, green and blue direct view, which you have for mobile devices. And a lot of folks have pooh-poohed at saying that it's not a true OLED, mostly competitors.

It has been the best TV ever for the past four or five years. White OLED gives you a great picture. Anybody who has one or seen one, clearly, the picture, the viewing angles, the color, everything about it, the thinness, it is the best TV ever. And realistically today, all of the capacity that has been announced for TV production is white OLED. It's all LG today. There are -- you hear quantum dot, or a blue OLED with quantum dot materials that Samsung has been talking about, that essentially is using blue OLED materials and then using quantum dot materials to down convert red and green. It is still not in production, but Samsung has talked about capacity right now as being made on an R&D line. I personally believe that white with color filter for the foreseeable future will be the TV technology for OLED.

Atif Malik

And Sid, Universal Display has been fairly active recently in terms of announcing multiple partnerships with Merck and EMT to do work on host materials and further advanced OLED technology. Can you talk about the timing of these announcements, why now and what you get out of these financially?

Sidney Rosenblatt

On our conference call, we talked about, we previewed the fact that we are going to have some partnerships, particularly trying to be part of the local supply chain. And we talked about one that we just announced with Merck, using their transport materials and our emissive materials, to try to build a much more efficient stack. In addition to that, we've announced a couple of partnerships on host material with local host manufacturers. And the host business, those of you who have followed us for a long time, may bring up the fact that a number of years ago, we were actually in the host business and had a great run of significant increase in revenue, but then got stuck with a lot of host materials, because it is a commodity product, and we had a significant write down.

And we decided that the best way for us to be part of the host business as to work with local host manufacturers, give them an advantage by working with our emissive material, so that they can design host for their customers. And host companies work with one manufacturer and not the others, so you end up working with multiple different host companies. We don't have any design wins at this point, but we are submitting host materials to customers. And we will have a financial benefit. But right now, I really can't talk about it. And I don't think it's anything that -- it's more important strategically for us to be part of the local supply chain.

Atif Malik

Can you also touch on the status of your new blue emitter development?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Yes. Clearly, it's something that I get asked every time. Usually, blue is an OVJP. We have made significant progress, but we do not have a blue that meets commercial specifications today. You need color -- lifetime color and efficiency. And our Chief Technology Officer and our team over the past year have made great strides, and they are confident that they will get there. We just do not have a timeframe.

Atif Malik

Okay. And then on the OVJP, you guys announced first public display of phosphorus OLED device introducing organic Vapor Jet printing technology at SID Conference this year. AU recently developed a 4K OLED display using inkjet printing. Can you talk about the merits of OVJP versus inkjet printing, versus conventional vacuum processes?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Sure. Today, all OLED displays are made in vacuum chambers, whether it is red, green and blue side-by-side where you have a separate chamber of red, green and blue. And then you have a movable fine metal mask to then pixlate your display. If it's a white OLED, you then just use one chamber, you coat the entire substrates with white. There has been, for 15 years at least, talk about inkjet printing. How can you make OLED displays by the mile? And using inkjet printing technology has been one go back to Cambridge Display Technologies and others. For those of you, again I know a lot of you guys in the audience that followed us for a long time know about that, and that's 12 years ago.

Printing is very difficult, when you think about putting droplets. And printing is applications, really only for TVs. There are no applications for mobile, because mobile devices have 500 dots per inch. And if you have a 55 inch TV, you're talking about 90 dots per inch. But even printing a liquid 90 dots per inch of red green and blue side-by-side very quickly, making sure that there is no cross talk, you can't have any splatter, because it then will impact the color output of the pixel next to it. You need to do this on a substrate. Then you can coat the entire Gen 8 or Gen 10 substrate in two minutes. And you have to dry these and you have to use heat to dry it.

We know a lot about inkjet printing because we worked with Seiko Epson for five years, trying to develop inkjet-printed technology using our emissive material. We can make our materials inkjet printable. We just think that is a real challenge. And any inkjet printer displays that have been demonstrated over the past whatever number of years, lifetime is always the issue. So what we decided after we put working on inkjet printing, with Seiko Epson, is to try to come up with a method that uses the best of both worlds. Can we take these materials and essentially print one material next to another material of different colors, but using a technology that we know works, which is vacuum thermal evaporation.

So our Organic Vapor Jet Printing is the best of both worlds. These are in vacuum and we use a print head to then print the red material, the green material and the blue material. And as you stated, at SID this year, we demonstrated essentially the print strikes that our 4K resolution strikes for 55-inch TV. So we know that we can print these. We know that they are very efficient and that they work. And we now have all three chambers of a prototype tool in our facility. And we're going to be working, obviously, to ensure that we can continue to improve what we do. But the next step is to then say, how do you make this to a Gen 8.5 or Gen 10.5 tool. And it get from a 6-inch substrate to a garage door size substrate is, will take three to five years, you're going to have to build an alpha tool and the beta tool. And you're going to have to partner with somebody, whether its customers, whether it's equipment company, whether it's a combination, we don't have an answer for that yet. We really are focusing on making sure that it does exactly what we think it will.

Q - Atif Malik

Great, that's a nice segue to my next question. In terms of the timeline for commercialization, it just feels like this lower cost manufacturing technology starting to take speed this year, just going to industry events. And you've touched on -- and you're not an equipment supplier, you're a material supplier in terms of your strategy on how you went to roll this out into market. If you can share your thoughts, if you're going to licensing this technology, or work with the equipment supplier?

Sidney Rosenblatt

We're going to look at multiple opportunities. I think we're going to do ones that get the product into the market as soon as possible. We believe that -- as I said, this is for TVs, for large area displays. We believe -- we internally say that we can do this for 4K and 8K resolution for 55 inches and above. And you're talking about LG talking about 10 million to 12 million OLED TVs in 2022, 2023 timeframe. How do you go from 10 million to 50 million to 100 million?

And I do believe that you are going to need a breakthrough. And we think that OVJP is one of the possible breakthroughs that you will have to allow you to get -- it's chicken an egg. How do you -- right now, the TV -- OLED TVs are 2% of the TV market. How do you get to be half of the TV market, or eventually the whole TV market? And the only way you're going to do that is to get manufacturing costs down, to get the price down to spur demand.

Atif Malik

I'm sure you're going to be asked this question in every meeting to-date. But are you seeing any impact from ongoing Japan, Korea, trade tensions to the OLED supply chain in terms of chemical availability and…

Sidney Rosenblatt

Yes, as far as we have heard, there has been no impact but there -- you don't know what could happen. But right now everything that we have heard is that it's not an issue for our customers.

Atif Malik

Let me pause here and see if there're any questions in the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

There seems to be a growing expectation for Samsung's A5 new fab investment. It had been delayed for a while, but there seems to be some ongoing expectation that they're going to announce new fab investment for A5 for TV, as you just briefly cited about their R&D investments. So what do you think about the timeline, and what do you think about their near-term plan for TV?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Yes. I mean, we cannot speak for our customer. And there has been no specific announcements about any build-out of A5, there has been a lot of chatter about it. We do know that they are working on quantum dot OLED TVs. And if they are going to go into that market in any significant way, they're going to have to not build it on a Gen 6 size tool, which is all they have today.

Unidentified Analyst

One year ago, there was a lot of chatter about TADF technology. We have seen Samsung and LG invested in CYNORA. What's going on with the TADF? How do you see that? You also registered some patents with TADF. So when do you see TADF comes to market, either from you or one of the others?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Yes. TADF technology is thermally activated delayed fluorescence. It is taking the existing fluorescent technology, which is what the original OLED technology that was invented in the early 80s by Kodak Corporation. And the blue emissive material that's being used today is a fluorescent emitter. And what two companies are doing is trying -- and others are trying to make these fluorescent emitters being much more efficient, because their conventional fluorescent emitter, only 25% of the energy is converted into usable light, 75% is wasted as heat. Phosphorescence essentially has a 100% conversion, or 100% internal quantum efficiency.

So they're trying to figure out a way to get to 25% better than it is. And right now, all -- pretty much essentially all commercial OLED displays use our red and green phosphorescent emitters. We have been working on phosphorescent emitters for more than 20 years. The company has been around 25 years. We have a largest R&D team. All of our customers are using it. TADF, will it have some applications? Possibly. I don't know the answer to that. I do know that, from a commercial standpoint, all of our customers are driving us to get better and better phosphorescent emitters.

And to go from a lab to real commercial production takes a long time, because these are commodity products and you cannot put something that may work or may not work. One of the things that we have always stressed with our customers is these materials are 100% pure, because when you think about it, we literally put down molecular layers where pennies per square inch, and we put down 300 angstrom of material which is 10, 20 molecular layers, every molecule has to work. Even with our partner PPG industries that makes our materials, there are not analytical tools that can measure 100% purity. So we literally take every batch that we make and we device qualify it to prove to our customers that this will work and work all the time, and we ship samples of that, so going from an idea in a lab to something that is really commercial. They may be able to get product, I'm not going to pooh-pooh it, but it is a long road to get there.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to ask a long range question. So when do you think we will start to see the demise of LCD TV. You are talking about -- the reason I asked this question is, talking about TV, OLED TV is very important to your company. And I believe you have been very experienced in display industry. So back into 10 or 15 years ago, people were talking about demise of CRT. And at the end of the stage, actually more and more supplier actually lost CRT market, so asserting the LCD to replace CRT. So based on your knowledge when we can see these phenomena happen again?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Yes, when will OLED TVs overtake LCD. I mean LCD fabs are, there's 80 of them I think in the world today, they're not going to go away overnight. You really only have two TV fabs, it's going to take a long time. I remember when we started the company, we went to the SID conference in 1996, and the headline was this is the end of the CRT. CRTs are dead. This is when they're talking about plasma. Well, CRTs were around for a long time after they were dead. And just because you've got a fully depreciated LCD fabs, they can literally build these things for cash cost, it's going to take a long time. And even with the market projections 2023, I think, they say 12 million OLED TVs. You're only talking 240 to 260 million TVs a year. We are talking 5% of the market. It will be a number of years before OLED TVs replace LCDs. But on the premium side and to the mid range side, I think that's where OLEDs will really start to take market share over the next five to 10 years.

Atif Malik

If I step back and look at the OLED market this year, I see an inflection clearly reflected in your stock prices, which has done very well this year. I see rigid LCD. I mean, rigid OLED hitting a price parity with LCD. We're seeing phones with OLED coming around $200 price points. Google Pixel. There's talk about Apple maybe announcing a lower price phone for next year for the Chinese market. But clearly there's an inflection in terms of OLED adoption. My question is in terms of your thinking, we've seen the smartphone unit growth is roughly flat over the next two years. Where are we in terms of OLED adoption on the smartphone curve, and how does it look like into next year?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Yes. The smartphone adoption, right now -- and OLED was continued to grow, even though the smartphone market is flat, because as you said, it's moving into mid-range phones. It's clearly going to be the Galaxy products and the premium Apple products, have OLED screens. And glass base, I don't know specifically whether it's a parity with LCDs. It was and then LCD pricing came down. But you are seeing more and more glass based OLED displays in mid-range phones, and I think you will see that growth. And I think on the -- it's really a price issue.

Now that you have BOE coming into the marketplace, I think once they get up and running and are able to start squeezing the cost down, they've always been very aggressive on pricing. So I think if you talk to the OEMs, they will tell you that they'd rather have an OLED display, because of all the benefits, power efficiency, picture quality. Its price. So I think as price is driven down because of the competition, OLEDs will continue to grow on the mobile. I mean, IHS has it growing to almost 50% of the mobile market over the next five years. So I think you will see growth. It isn't somewhat you're going to see growth in the mobile market, you're going to see pricing of OLED displays come down, which will then increase its market share.

Atif Malik

Another question I get from investors is on the China OLED yield. Seems to me that some investors think the yields are very low for the Chinese channel makers as they ramp capacity. Some investors think it's actually quite far. It's good enough for them to get into Apple panels and all that. But from your point of view, how's China kind of ramping on this yield curve on OLED? And have you benefited from that given that the yields have been low and you see the yields improving, and having an impact on your sales to China?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Well, yield issues, the customers talk a little about their yields. We can't really talk about their yields. But I think I've heard some reports in China that their yields are reaching a level that is pretty good. They really are very early. They have to go through all the learning curves that Samsung did for years. But for us, a substrate is a substrate whether it's yielded or not yielded. So to some extent when you are in the early stages, we're selling material and they are wasting it. If you are limited in capacity and you can only make 100 displays and your yields were 25%, you sell 25, we would still quote 100 substrates. If their yields got to be a 100, they would then sell four times as much we would also sell the same amount of material. So for us, its substrate starts. To some extent, we benefit when their yields are low, because we put material in that doesn't get yielded. We would rather our customers have higher yields to sell more so that they are successful.

Atif Malik

Switching to the financial model, gross margins have been very stable between 70% and 75%, historically. You talked about some new partnerships with Merck and EMT on the host. How should we think about the long-term gross margin given that some of these host materials probably carry lower gross margins, but you are doing partnerships? So just help us out on your long-term view?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Historically, gross margins on our emissive material have been between 70% and 75%. Even when we were in host business, our margins were not in that range, and then they got down much lower. We -- and for the past five years, they have been at least 70% to 75%. It is our anticipation for the foreseeable future to still be in that range. Whether host business impacts our margins it really depends on what the financial relationship ends up being.

Atif Malik

Okay. And the OpEx…

Sidney Rosenblatt

We would like to have something that did not impact us as it has as it had in the past.

Atif Malik

And on the OpEx side, you're spending fairly disciplined OpEx in given the kind of the growth you're seeing on top line. Where are the priorities in terms of OpEx spending, OVJ -- Organic Vapor Jet Printing, blue emitter, existing deals?

Sidney Rosenblatt

I mean, R&D is where we spend our money, it's our focus, will continue to be our focus. That's the reason we bought Adesis, because of the chemistry group that's there. And pretty much whatever it is we need we will spend. We don't tie our R&D spend to any metric as a percentage. But we do expect operating margins to continue to grow.

Atif Malik

And then remind us on your capital allocation strategy.

Sidney Rosenblatt

Yes. We've actually just bought two buildings near our existing building, so that we have room for expansion. We're going to move part of the company into one of them. And the other one we're going to keep that were not very much money. Both of the buildings run the $10 million. So we'll sit them out. We will expand what we're doing. We're expanding our labs in Korea and we just expanded our lab in Hong Kong. So we will build what we need to do on capital, it probably locally with near customers as opposed to building additional facilities. Like I said, we just run on space.

Atif Malik

Okay. And then U.S. China trade friction obviously has impacted your top line. You've seen from pull-ins from China. But in terms of your supply chain, has there been an impact to where you source some of these materials. Just talk about any impact to your supply chain?

Sidney Rosenblatt

Yes. Part of our supply chain, which we work with PPG and we help manage that whole supply chain, we have multiples sources of the components to go into our emissive material, and we have not seen any impact at this time.

Atif Malik

Okay. Let me see if there are any last minute questions in the audience.

Sidney Rosenblatt

Hopefully, we didn't bore them to death.

Atif Malik

Everything is clear. Okay, there are no further questions. We can end our fire chat. Thank you, Sid, for coming to Citi Conference.

Sidney Rosenblatt

Thank you very much for inviting me. Thank you.