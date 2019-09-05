Behind The Idea: Protech Home Medical: Turnaround Story Is Playing Out

The Share price is once again lower after increasing >100% due to a one-time incident that has since been resolved leading to a compelling entry point for value investors.

The company enacted a turnaround plan in early 2018 led by a new management team which largely came to fruition as we speculated in our previous article.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to Value Alpha's original Top Idea on Protech Home Medical (OTCPK:PHMZF). Find out more about PRO+ here

Seeking Alpha: For investors who haven't read your full Top Idea thesis, can you provide a brief <100 word summary?

Contributor Value Alpha: Protech home medical operates in the highly fragmented durable medical equipment market. After a steep decline in performance during 2016-17, a new management team embarked on a turnaround plan to resume revenue growth via organic and inorganic initiatives. The plan was well executed and the stock price rose >100% over the next year. Recently however the company fell victim to a cyberscam incident which led to a loss of ~$9.5M resulting in a 30% price decline. The funds have since been recovered and will be returned to the company in the coming weeks however the market has not fully taken this into account. The company’s fundamental situation remains strong and there is potential for meaningful near term price appreciation.

Seeking Alpha: Can you provide some more commentary and details about Protech's products? What specific products are carrying the most of the revenue load? Are any of the products especially unique?

Contributor Value Alpha: The company has approximately 35 store locations across 12 states that sell durable medical equipment catering to patients with chronic diseases. These products include respiratory equipment (nebulizers, oxygen masks and ventilators), other testing equipment (INR testing etc.), sleep therapy supplies and power mobility (power wheel chairs etc.). The majority of the revenue is driven via respiratory equipment (55% - 60%) and 65% of revenue is considered recurring in nature.

Seeking Alpha: Can you speak about long-term trends for Protech's product markets?

Contributor Value Alpha: The aging US population and increases in cost of providing in-patient healthcare have created demand for more efficient delivery systems that allow for a reduction in hospital re-admissions and reduce costs. This is where companies such as PHM fill the need.

Due to advances in technology, the demand for acute care has somewhat been replaced by demand for chronic illness care which require constant monitoring and treatment. These illnesses are much more prevalent in the elderly population. One study estimates that almost 50% of adults in the US have one or more chronic health condition. Since home monitoring is the most cost effective method to address these issues, the home healthcare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~10% with a total size of ~USD $230B.

Seeking Alpha: You do believe that product growth should be above the industry average of 8%. Can you help investors better understand what is driving that?

Contributor Value Alpha: Above average organic growth should result from the fact that PTQ is one of the few players in this fragmented market that have meaningful scale. This allows the company to drive synergies at previously acquired stores by cross selling and up-selling customers with products not available at that store pre-acquisition. The company has also undertaken a telemedicine pilot and believes that the deployment of this technology will allow for faster set up time thereby freeing up employee time to fulfill a higher number of orders. Finally, after the recovery of the cyberscam funds, the company is ready to resume its M&A program. In fact management had disclosed that prior to the incident, they had already signed an LOI to acquire a smaller player. M&A activity should accelerate going forward which should supplement the company's organic growth.

Seeking Alpha: In terms of accretive acquisitions, can you offer an opinion of what business/product areas would complement Protech's existing business?

Contributor Value Alpha: PTQ is essentially a roll-up/consolidation play so they don't necessarily need to acquire companies with complementary product areas, however as discussed above, complementary product sets do allow for cross/upsell opportunities. The larger opportunity is in cost consolidation as the company scales. For example, PTQ plans to reduce the number of central warehouses as it scales while still maintaining consistent service levels. Given the industry fragmentation and the medicare/medicaid cuts from several years ago (which was one of the reasons why PTQ stock declined in the past), this industry is ripe for consolidation and there are many mom/pop shops available for purchase by larger players for attractive multiples.

Seeking Alpha: Investors might be curious how you sourced this opportunity. How did you discover Protech?

Contributor Value Alpha: PTQ (or PHM as it was formerly known) used to be a darling Canadian small cap stock with price rising ~3000% between 2013 and 2015 driven by accelerated M&A activity and favorable industry trends. The stock gained a lot of publicity during this time and that's when I came across this company. Since I dealt with a fair bit of M&A in my day job, I was intrigued by this quick rise. I was however weary of buying at that point given fears of overvaluation and the fact that the company would likely incur high integration costs going forward. I then sat on the sidelines as stock performance deteriorated over the next few years until the company installed a new management team in early 2018. That's when I first covered the stock on Seeking Alpha with the theory that the company is undervalued and the new/more competent management team has a turnaround plan in place.

Thanks to Value Alpha for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find their profile here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHMZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.