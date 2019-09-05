Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management Presents at 14th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 14th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference Call September 5, 2019 9:45 AM ET

Lawrence Biegelsen

Good morning, everyone. I'm Larry Biegelsen, the Medical Device Analyst at Wells Fargo. And it's my pleasure to host this session with Johnson & Johnson. With us this morning, we have Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman of Medical Devices. The format is going to be fireside chat.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Thanks, Matt. And Ashley, thank you for being here.

Ashley McEvoy

All right. You're welcome.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lawrence Biegelsen

So Ashley, I thought we'd start at a high level and then dive into some of the key growth drivers and some of the key businesses. So at the analyst meeting last year, J&J laid out some performance targets for each of its key business segments in devices. You committed to accelerate and grow sequentially in 2018 and to achieve above-market growth across the Medical Device portfolio in 2020. So I guess my first question is can you just remind us of how you define the market in devices and where do you see that market growing?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes, sure. Perhaps it's helpful, Larry, if I just start a little bit with J&J's standing and then clearly we'll talk about the market and we can talk obviously about our performance and our ambition. But a little bit outstanding, as you know J&J, we’re turning over 133 years this year. And you really can't say J&J without saying Med Tech because J&J Med Devices were on the ground floor over 130 years ago.

And we were the first to really go into the steroids operating theaters around the world, the first to kind of introduce daily disposable contact lenses, the first to map and zap for ablation in the heart. And so we kind of – we're 70,000 colleagues strong, and J&J Med Device really committed to this unbelievable purpose of, quite frankly, saving lives and really significantly enhancing the quality of life.

And we're very committed to disrupting medical interventions. We have four franchises. We’re the world's leading Orthopaedics company. We're very committed to improving the competitiveness of that portfolio to keep people moving.

We have a leading position in surgery, really behind our Ethicon Trust mark. We have a very nice presence in Interventional Solutions, tending to significant unmet needs in areas like heart arrhythmia and stroke with an outright leadership position in electrophysiology.

And then in vision, we like to say we managed our most precious sense site. We enjoy market leadership in contact lens and are very committed to kind of building out our presence in eye health.

Many godfathers and godmothers way beyond me started and started to take our shift with General Robert Wood and go around the world. So we're very fortunate to enjoy market-leading positions in the emerging markets, which are up double-digit in China. The number one position in China, which I think you saw on quarter two posted 19% growth.

So that's a little bit of like our backdrop. When we look at the market, whether we look at the total market, whether we look at the market in which we compete or the WAMGR, we still see it around 4% to 5%. And somewhere at the higher end, somewhere at the lower and, I would say we're very fortunate to be in a healthy market that has great purpose and is growing, awesome total shareholder return.

And then clearly, our performance. We've been very diligently working to enhance our performance quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. And I think 2018 was a testament to that. 2018 revenue grew faster than 2017. When I look at the first half of 2019, I think we're posting near 4% topline growth, which is an acceleration from last year. The first half of 2018, that number was around 2%.

And then if you look at two critical areas that has been needing of, I'll call it, improvement is really our largest market, the United States. Just was fortunate to spend all day with the team there yesterday. And the first half of this year, they were up about 2%. And this time last year, first half of 2018, they were nearly about 1%, so seeing enhancement there.

And then our global Orthopaedics business, the first half of this year were around 1% growth, clearly not where we want to be. But that number last year was a negative 1%. So quarter-to-quarter, year-to-year, we plan to improve.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Okay. So if I could summarize, I mean you grew your Medical Device business about 3.8% or 4% in the first half. The markets are growing 4% to 5%, so you're on track. You feel you're on track to reach above market growth in 2020. Is that fair?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes. I think it's never a linear line. I'd like to say you take two steps up, you take one step back. But in 2018, we grew faster than 2017. 2019, I think we'll do better than 2018. And I hope, in 2020, we continue that trajectory.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Okay. I wanted to turn to robotics.

Ashley McEvoy

Sure.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Given, there seems to be a lot of investor interest and interest from J&J as well with your acquisition of Auris. So maybe we can start with Auris and the rollout of Monarch and how that's going?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes. No, that's great. It's actually a beautiful marriage of kind of the best that J&J has. We have Dr. Avi Spira. He is one of the world's top pulmonologists here based in Boston. And then through the acquisition of Auris, I'm very pleased to welcome Dr. Fred Moll, who really is – it was on the ground floor of robotics, was one of the founders of Intuitive, started Auris and has now joined the J&J family.

So you put the mind of a robotics guru with as an example, world-class pulmonologist. We really – one of our first applications is through the Monarch, which is a minimally invasive way to get lung biopsies. And quite frankly, we're on the precipice. That's really cool things in Med Tech with the miniaturization of catheters that are smarter. So this – the Monarch which was approved last year, can access very distal parts of your lungs and your lesions.

In fact, it can reach about 3x farther than the traditional bronchoscope. And why that matters is, so often as we all know, that people get diagnosed with lung cancer very, very, very late and, typically they're like in Stage 3 and so they have like five years to live. So we're very committed across J&J to get early diagnosis.

We have an acquisition of NeuWave, a couple of years ago that treats organ ablation and perhaps even the disbursement of oncolytic viruses. But the first is diagnosis at the point of lesions in lungs, and that's with the Monarch system, and then we have active programs to see after accessing that lesion [indiscernible] in a very minimally invasive fashion, treat that lesion either with ablation of energy or with a disbursement of an oncolytic virus.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Okay. And on the Q2 call, you talked about J&J assessing all of its robotic platforms, so including the Verily partnership. And the CFO, Joe Wolk emphasized that it's not a matter of coming to the market fast, but coming to the market best. So I'm talking about the surgical robotic platform now. So what's the status there? There was a point in time you talked about launching by the end of 2020. Frankly, it seems, based on the last couple of calls, that the timeline may have slipped a little bit. Could you give us an update of where you are with the surgical platform?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes. Sure, Larry. I mean, listen, I would say that this whole field we're still at the very early innings. We always say, like in minimally invasive surgery, we weren't first, but we gained market leadership. So we are a world leader in open surgery. We're a world leader in laparoscopic. We are now, I'd like to say, live in endoluminal with the Monarch system.

We will have a steady cadence of releases in digital surgery, starting really in 2018 with endoluminal for Monarch, for lung. We have an active program in our Monarch program to get into endourology, which we are looking at, in essence, getting 90% kidney stone free. So that's an active program.

We are looking at taking that endoluminal approach into GI endoscopy for GI lesion. And then clearly looking at general thoracic and gynecological really through a combination of multiple assets, and I really wanted to say what I'm actually very bullish on is just the expertise that we've now convened.

We've really convened a community of world-class experts, with Dr. Fred Moll leading the robotics program, with our leading Ethicon advanced instrumentation team. With our partnership with Verily, I'm happy to talk about that.

Andy Conrad's team has been absolutely delivering for us on Verily, really connecting an end-to-end connected OR experience for better pre-op, inter-op and post-op management of care. And then you tap into the global infrastructure for scalability and we've also gotten Dr. Fred interested in Orthopaedics. So obviously, the notion of digital surgery is also having an impact in Orthopaedics. So I would say stay tuned. We will have a steady release every year of each of those programs.

Lawrence Biegelsen

I mean you mentioned the Auris eye platform for the first time on the Q2 call and it sounds like you're trying to maybe integrate the best from that platform with what Verily was doing or is doing. Is that fair? Any additional color on kind of where you are in this process?

Ashley McEvoy

I mean we're going to spend 90 days post close, we would be fools to not take full advantage of what Fred's mind is, getting him to look at our partnership with Verb and Verily. Looking at everything we're doing at Orthopaedics, working with our lung cancer initiatives.

So we're really heavy in keeping all of the teams very focused on milestone attainment as we have a very small, if I will, SWAT team assessing, how do we create more collective value together? So it's not a distraction.

We're progressing milestones. I mean, we just had, over the past 60 days, we had over 35 different surgeons from around the world working on our Auris platform, working on our Verb and Verily platform doing end-to-end procedures in general surgery, in neurology, in thoracic, with very positive results. We've been actively engaged with the FDA authorities on both platforms.

We are advancing full steam ahead the development programs. I know that there's a lot of – I get asked a lot of question around 2020. Right now, we're not changing from that date, but we are going through a thorough assessment to see how do we create the most amount of value, not just in year one, but quite frankly, this is about the next 10, 20, 30 decades of really changing the standard of care.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Perfect. And then you do have one other robotic platform, Orthotaxy.

Ashley McEvoy

That’s right.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And I think you've said you're going to file in mid-2020 and hopefully get clearance by the end of next year. So this will be for a total knee artroplasty. Is that on track? Is that the U.S. and international kind of filing and launch?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes. And I would say I think what we've all learned is digital surgery has application beyond just general surgery. So we have a very active program in our joint platform through the acquisition of Orthotaxy, but also taking some of the benefits that we're learning from Verily and Dr. Fred Moll to really create a very differentiated experience for the surgeon and for the patient. So our digital surgery application in knees is on track for a mid-next-year filing.

Looking to really launch that either by the end of 2020 or really at the Academy in 2021. And it's a really differentiated approach to what's currently available on the market. It's the size of a shoebox. You can attach it to the table. Surgeons love the flexibility of how it helps on cleaning the plane of the bone. I was just in Warsaw, Indiana a month ago, got to play with it a little bit. So our first application is in knee.

I think you saw this week we just announced an acquisition of JointPoint to take some digital applications into hips. And we also have an active program in the works now, obviously, on spine that Dr. Fred Moll is assisting with and we also have a partnership with Brainlab to bring that application to life.

Lawrence Biegelsen

On Spine, I wanted to talk about that because I think we saw Stryker announce an acquisition in Spine yesterday in robotics. Spine has been one of the areas that you mentioned earlier that you want to turn around. But you're going to be without – the other major players now have a Spine robot. So how far behind are you in Spine on the robotics side?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes. I mean this would say, I'd say, historically is not a source of major pride for J&J. We bought the [indiscernible] kind of coat around in that, if you will. I think you've seen us improve our performance in Spine through a couple things.

We were – I guess it was early – early last year, we were looking at high single-digit declines in Spine and we're gradually working our way up from high-single digits to mid-single digits to low-single digits. I would call that stabilization.

Clearly, we have an ambition to stabilize and then get back to growth. We're the second leading Spine Company in the world. Really, we're doing that in three ways: one is focusing really on our top six countries that matter, not solving the top 25; number two, really shoring up commercial execution. So we've had a dedicated sales force for over a year now in the U.S. as an example. We're starting to bear fruit on that.

And then really focus the innovation pipeline on areas that are going to matter most in Spine. And for us, those are three key areas, those are: number one, degenerative disc disease; deformity; and then complex cervical.

So late this year, you'll see – soon this year actually, you'll see it coming out in October at NASH. We have two more coming, one for deformative disc, which is a 3D-printed interbody cage, and then we also have new advancements which are really going to enhance cervical – complex cervical spine. So please visit us at NASH coming up. And it’s going to take time and clearly we have an active program of robots, so we're not first in. But we do have an active program for Spine.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And – but I mean I think the market is growing, at best, 1%, 2%. You're not – you're going to be late with a robot. I would think investors are going to feel that, that business is going to be under a little pressure for the foreseeable future. Is that fair?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes. I think that it's going to be – we don't want to overpromise because Spine is important, there's a lot of unmet need. We're disappointed in the performance of Spine, but we have plans in place to strengthen our competitiveness. And it won't be dramatically turned around in six months, but year-over-year, we have been strengthening our prowess in Spine and we're very committed to Spine. But it's a lower-growth segment in Orthopaedics, relative to other areas of higher growth.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Sure. And the other area is knees that have been under pressure. Basically, should we feel – how should we think about your growth in knees before you come out with Orthotaxy?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes. And I would say knees, a couple things. One, it's another area that has been underperforming for us and we've been very committed to improving the competitiveness in knees. So a couple things, Larry. I would start with, we have a very competitive ATTUNE Knee platform, which quite frankly, took us 10 years to develop. It has very strong evidence and data through six different registries where it's performing in line with the class on any kind of tubulysin discussion. It has very strong performance. We quite frankly, we're playing a little bit of defense on that.

Now our reps have been well trained on all the latest clinical science, all the different registry data and really going out to ensure that we're operating from a position strength of the robust science on ATTUNE. We did launch ATTUNE Revision, and that is off to a very strong start. That business is growing high single-digit. We are launching our cementless offering and rotating platform this month. And we are actively working on bringing a robot.

So I think that complete picture of having a good revision, having cementless, having a robot, will – off of a very strong foundation of the ATTUNE Knee, which we think is very differentiated from a benefit point of view, will help us get back to where we need to be on market-leading performance.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Got it. And I wanted to transition to Vision Care kind of becoming a little bit a tale of two cities, if you will. Contact lenses doing really nicely, 5% plus growth I would say, over the last year or two. Surgical was strong out of the gate when you acquired it. Though we have seen some softness here. So how are you thinking about the Vision Care business?

Ashley McEvoy

Sure. I mean, first, I would say we're very committed to eye health. I mean we think it's a large growing category with a lot of unmet need. Our strong footprint over 30 years in contact lens, we enjoyed the market leader position with ACUVUE. It has enjoyed at or above market for the past four years, three to four years, very strong global geographic footprint.

And what's enabled that has been very, very strong commercial execution, but very strong pipeline. And we saw us this year, we're starting to see some first-in-kind innovations coming out of our contact lens business with our ACUVUE OASYS transitions, which in essence, the lens transitions from inside to outside automatically, again a first in kind.

We have an allergy lens, another first in kind coming out next year. We have an active program to slow the progression of myopia really almost like a disease interception, so there’s – and pretty encouraged about the pipeline.

So we're about 2.5 years into the AML acquisition. I would say, over the 2.5 years, we are well above our deal model expectations on revenue and profitability. It is a little bit challenged in the U.S., and I'll come to that.

Our OUS business is performing nicely. I think it was up about 7%. Our U.S. business has been challenged on two fronts. We had very strong growth over the past two years, really, due to the TECNIS Symfony premium intraocular lens being launched. We had an innovation due to launch this year, it got delayed a bit, it will be launching next year. And really, we've been working to strengthen our commercial model to make sure that we're calling on the right customers.

We have the right clinical acumen that we have a world-class sales force. We continue to embark in academic centers on professional education. But I think – I hope the worst is behind us is what I would say on the U.S. surgical performance, which has been a drag. We do have some innovations coming out, one this year on astigmatism.

We enjoy a very strong leadership position in intraocular lenses. The good news is the cataract market, I think is still growing around 4% and has – it's the number one medical procedure done around the world. So we see a lot of upside there.

The market is predominantly what we refer to as monofocal lens, and we are launching for the first time in 20 years, a new innovation in the monofocal segment. And then we have three innovations coming out on the premium intraocular lens between quarter four and second quarter next year.

Lawrence Biegelsen

That’s helpful. I wanted to ask one on – at least one on Interventional Solutions, and it's around Biosense Webster, which is pretty remarkable. You have a business that is the market leader, pretty high market share that outpaces the market on almost consistently year-after-year. And we've seen that for many years. What's the secret sauce?

Ashley McEvoy

Great leadership, I mean we look for those. And as we are on this journey of getting this $27 billion second largest Med Tech company above the waterline, I go to my shooting stars like electrophysiology, like contact lens, keep them going and bring that to Orthopaedics and what we're going to be doing in digital surgery.

And I would say a couple of things. One is just always staying on the cutting edge of science and technology. I mean, we have – still only less than 10% are treating AFib and people who should be treating AFib.

And advancing the science, I think you just saw that we had a test data, which showed how ablation compares to drug therapy. That was just been shared at chest. And so advancing the body of evidence and the scientific understanding of the medical surgical intervention of an ablation technique versus current drug therapy and then making the procedure simpler, more predictable, more efficient, safer, we have an innovation coming out next year called [on Q-diet].

We have a very steady cadence of reducing time from four hours to two hours, rather than treating one lesion, treating 10 lesions, making it safer, making it more minimally invasive. The mapping technology in the heart is quite remarkable. We're taking that mapping technology into ENT, into the eye, into orthopedics. So there's a lot of – we call it transfer success model.

So we're very fortunate. We don't take it for granted. We have to earn it every day. That team, I'll tell you is super hungry. I was just in Irvine. I'm off to Israel in a month and they just – they operate like a startup company, but at scale and it's pretty unique.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And so what can you do? It sounds like you're trying to take some of the success factors there and apply them to other divisions within the device business?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes. I mean, focus. They don't bite off too much before they're very focused, a complete maniacal focus on execution. Great outreach to customers and academics around the world, bringing the outside world into help solve some of the problems. We have many examples of that in electrophysiology. And then partner with a very, very strong playbook of growth.

So we bring in every year over a 100 new what we call, clinical assistance in the Cath Lab's. It helps quite frankly with our diversity of our teams. We get great new energy. We train them. Their productivity goes up every year by 30%. So we have a very strong playbook and we're bringing that playbook, I would say, to other areas in our business.

Lawrence Biegelsen

So, Ashley, we couldn't have a discussion about Med Tech, without talking bout M&A with Johnson & Johnson. I guess I have a few questions on that. One was very specific because I heard you mention last year an interest in oncology. And you talked about being – a strong interest in that area within devices. Obviously, Auris fits that category, but are you thinking about device-based therapy for oncology more broadly?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes. The answer is, yes. So we have been active in M&A. I think since 2017, so about two and a half years in, we've spent about $11 billion of capital in J&J Med Tech and obviously a big investment in Auris and a big investment in entering the world of ophthalmic surgery.

But you can see the logic. So we also then deployed capital to start to get our foot in the ground on some high-growth, high Med Tech, more nascent categories, like stroke and ischemic stroke, our EmboTrap business. That business has growing quite nicely. We're at the early ages of those.

And we had new way, which was for ablation. Again, this business is growing really nice for oncolytical ablation as well. New areas like GERD to the acquisition of Torax. And we look for those early areas that we could feed that 10 years from now will grow.

And then we look to feed our – we have 11 brands that are over $1 billion, and we look at those brands and we say how do we lifecycle management, how do we keep our EPs growing above market? Our bio surgery business, where we're number one in the world, we have an acquisition in play, right now we have been closed yet, to really ensure we have a robust portfolio of good, better, best in hemostasis. So not just playing at the best end, but a broad segmentation, but that's really our logic going forward.

Oncology, I’d say, we are looking at, in addition to Auris or Ethicon, we're very committed to – we solved a lot of the problems of managing complicated areas of bleeding and leaks and infection. So we just launched this year a powered circular stapler, that may not sound so sexy, but let me tell you, if you're a colorectal surgeon and you're doing a bowel anastomosis, you want that thing to hold. And that is really off to a great start of treating very complicated colorectal cancer cases.

Lawrence Biegelsen

So investors constantly ask you about the cardiovascular space and scale there and broader portfolio. And if I listen to you, since you've taken over the Device Division, I've heard you talk about kind of like – things like oncology. We've seen kind of these bets on robotics. It feels – I'm wondering if you kind of trying to go maybe more where you think the puck is going and The Street is kind of saying, cardio, cardio, cardio.

How are you thinking about – I guess the question is this. Is cardio a broader scale within cardiovascular device space? How important is it to you or do you think that's kind of like today, today's technology, you're thinking about the areas where you can go?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes. I guess the answer to that, I have to say, would you have to be mindful of where we are today and where we want to go. So we enjoy world leadership in surgery, and we're going to pivot that business much more into complex oncology cases and really advance digital as a standard of care.

We are the world's leading Orthopaedics Company. We talked about knees and spine. But there's a lot of more world in trauma. We have a strong business in hips. We're going to digitize that business and fill out some portfolio gaps. We, in eye health are a very strong leader.

We're committed to kind of doubling down on eye health. And then I come to the world of interventional, we enjoy a great position in electrophysiology and nascent position in stroke. We do look and we do look at, quite frankly, the advancement of science around how, given the miniaturization and the access of how we can access the highways to the body, it's a really cool time to be a Med Tech, and we're not competing in all of those areas.

So we think that access and small smart catheters and treating in a minimally invasive fashion, different parts in the vascular system, peripheral vascular or cardiac business are all very attractive.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And Ashley, we just have about a minute and half left. So other than the robotic platforms, what are the other pipeline products you are most excited about?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes. I look to areas that could really kind of create new standards of care, so I think those things like the first contact lens that disperses drug and treats allergies or I think about the next generation of getting that AFib penetration, people who are using ablation to treat AFib from a 10% penetration to 20%. We have several new advancements starting to come out next year and the following year to make the procedure more simpler and more safer for patients.

And I mentioned knees, we're going to have cementless, we're going to have more revision coming out, we're going to have our robots. And then Ethicon, this is very near and dear to J&J. We are right in there as partners to surgeons doing very complicated cancer cases around making sure that they have more predictable outcomes and that they – we seal leaks, we seal hemostasis. We do no harm and making sure that we are staying on the cutting edge of all those tools. So stay tuned.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Perfect. Thank you very much for joining us.

Ashley McEvoy

Thank you, Larry. Sure. Thank you.