One More Thing: Why Apple Should Build An IRobot

Introduction

The second time of Steve Jobs at Apple (AAPL) was visibly marked by the keynotes. At some point the Apple founder formulated the phrase "One more thing" as an introduction to a new and special product. At the moment, the world is still waiting for this next big Apple product. For now, however, Apple is satisfied with only minor updates to its existing products and services. This is exactly what is expected for 10 September next week. Apple will launch a new low-cost iPhone next year to help slumping sales. The iPhone 11 will probably still be presented in different versions (Pro / Max). Furthermore, Apple will hopefully give us more information about iOS 13 and macOS Catalina. The most spectacular thing would be for Apple to present a new model of the Apple Watch. But I guess that's all that's coming.

Many believe that Apple is working on the Apple car as the next big product. This project is called Titan. In particular, autonomous driving is expected. But Apple doesn't seem to make any real progress with this. In January 2019, Apple laid off more than 200 employees from Project Titan. On the other hand, Apple bought Drive.ai, a self-driving startup that was once valued at USD 200 million but struggled with an environment of consolidation and lowered expectations. It was not clear why Apple bought up the company that was already before the closure. At least it is not foreseeable when and whether Apple will launch an Apple car on the market.

In addition, it is also not clear whether Apple wants to be successful with such a car at all. Because with that it is moving away from its other hardware business. In addition, Tesla shows how difficult it is to manufacture a car and at the same time be profitable. Accordingly, a Apple car could put a lot of pressure on the company's overall margin. Over the last ten years, the operating margin and profit margin has always been above 26 and 20 percent respectively.

Data by YCharts

What could happen if Apple goes into mass production with the Apple car can be seen in a comparison with the Tesla margin:

Data by YCharts

These low margins are also not the only specific characteristic of Tesla. It affects all car manufacturers, as can be seen at Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), for example.

Data by YCharts

Apple should build the iRobot

Given that, I'm convinced that Apple should bury his car plans and build a robotics-based home device, the iRobot. A few years ago there were rumours about such plans. Apple had just hired Yoky Matsuoka back then, an expert especially in robotics. Nevertheless, a short time after, Yoky Matsuoka left Apple and works now as CTO of Google Nest. No one said why she left Apple. Independently of this, Apple has enough know-how and financial power to enter the market. In addition, such a home robot brings both Apple and companies a lot of benefits. In the following, I will explain, why this is the case.

Connecting with Apple Service

As far as Apple is struggling with problems regarding smartphone sales, I see a risk here as well, of course. But Apple will be able to handle it. The cycles are now just longer until a new iPhone is bought. But this also means that Apple has longer time to bind hardware customers to the software services. This makes it more likely that customers will buy a new iPhone later. Therefore, the service business has a high priority, as it is intended to compensate for the declining sales of iPhones. And that's why Apple is investing aggressively. Apple's services category, which includes iTunes, the App Store, the Mac App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and AppleCare, is now 20 percent of Apple's total revenue.

With the robot as hardware Apple would have a new lever to bind customers to itself and the service business. Personal robots are increasingly used for entertainment, as well as education, cleaning and household applications. Global Household Robots Market was valued USD 24.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 154.95 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.74 percent.

(Source: Global household robots market)

Higher margin

Connecting the service unit to the robot also opens up many more possible areas of application than with a car, as a robot can be used much more widely. This in turn would also increase Apple's overall margin. The service segment is highly profitable. In the first quarter of Apple's 2019 fiscal year, the services unit had a 62.8 percent gross margin. In the year-ago quarter, the services gross margin was 58.3 percent. So, Apple is much more profitable with the service than with the sale of hardware.

High brand loyalty

Apple is also a status symbol with attached costumers. Apple achieves to bind people emotionally to the brand. The incentive to change brands should therefore not that much pronounced. This in turn gives Apple leeway in pricing policy. According to Reuters, the production of the iPhone X smartphone costs USD 357.50. Apple sells it for USD 999. This corresponds to a gross margin of 64 percent. The iPhone 8 sells for USD 699 and has a gross margin of 59 percent. That means that the iPhone X has a higher margin than iPhone 8. This shows what pricing power Apple has and that customers are willing to pay a huge premium for the brand alone. Even if the loyalty fluctuates and sometimes becomes less, Apple is still an absolute lighthouse brand.

While it is impressive how a telephone can trigger such a brand affinity, this is all the more true for a household robot. The emotional bond is much greater here when manufacturers manage to give the robot human traits or a certain character. This applies in particular to use in nursing care or care for the elderly. Such a robot can quickly become a faithful companion and supporter. Especially the older generation of the Baby Boomer has a particularly strong product loyalty:

(Source: Product loyalty by generation)

Conclusion

Apple has a forward P/E ratio of around 17. This indicates that the company is already seen as a value company, not as a growth company. Although I am not at all sure about this, the company is traded as such with a low P/E ratio for a tech company. Given that, Apple should introduce the iRobot instead of a car. A home robot or household appliance that becomes the control center in the networked household could be the next milestone for Apple. The market for this would be huge and could give Apple's services a huge leverage through the expanded application areas. But at least I see much more synergies here than with a car, unless the robot is also a transformer, but I doubt that this would be the case.

In the end, considering the extreme growth potential (services in general), the high margin, the product loyalty and the possible entry in new markets, Apple is extremely undervalued. Therefore, Apple is still a buy.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.