Tenneco: A Spin-Off Is Not The Only Way Out

While TEN is comfortable with its covenants, the cyclical nature of the business means it is not out of the woods yet.

It has been a brutal year for Tenneco shares, declining ~70% and underperforming its industry peers. Less than stellar execution, glum industry outlook, overpaying for Federal Mogul and delayed spin-off – all of these are well discussed by analysts, and I would argue are mostly priced in. Valuation is cheap; TEN shares are trading at 2009 levels. Moreover, while the Street is questioning the Company’s capital structure (a downturn could push leverage close to covenants), it might just force management’s hands to push through its other strategic options.

Is a spin-off the only way out?

Not even a decent 2Q19 earnings report could pull TEN out of the water. The share price has been under pressure since missing earnings in the two quarters prior to this (4Q18 and 1Q19) and delaying the spin-off of DRiV to mid-2020. Management did reiterate that the spin-off is well on track to be achieved within the newly-set target during the 2Q earnings call. However, this was not enough to appease the Street, and the share price continues to languish at -70% year-to-date.

The fear for TEN lies inherently in its capital structure. The Company took on a lot of debt to acquire Federal Mogul (FM) in 2018, and so far the bet has yet to pay off. Management has guided end-2019 leverage target to be 3.3x debt/EBITDA, which is still within its covenants, but leaves little room for error in the event of an operational or cyclical challenge. Given the deterioration of the industry outlook in recent times, the fear is definitely reasonable.

Obviously, the macro environment is out of the management’s control. Which makes it even more important for management to be proactive in the execution of its strategy. Aftermarket companies can trade over 9x EBITDA; one of the reasons management decided to proceed with the acquisition of FM. FM was expected to help TEN’s aftermarket business achieve scale and set the stage for a spin-off.

However, this option faces plenty of execution risks given the high leverage post-acquisition - the pro forma net leverage ratio stands at 3.5x.

Graphic Source: 2Q19 Earnings Presentation

The covenants on its revolver facility define a maximum leverage of 3.5x EBITDA (vs. 3.5x currently).

The New Credit Facility also contains two financial maintenance covenants for the revolving credit facility and the term loan A facility including (NYSE:X) a requirement to have a consolidated net leverage ratio (as defined in the New Credit Facility) as of the end of each fiscal quarter of not greater than 4.0 to 1 through September 30, 2019, 3.75 to 1 through September 30, 2020 and 3.5 to 1 thereafter; and (NYSE:Y) a requirement to maintain consolidated interest coverage ratio (as defined in the New Credit Facility) for any period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of not less than 2.75 to 1.

If DRiV was spun today, some portion of TEN's leverage would likely be apportioned to the spinco. As a result, DRiV may not be able to fetch the multiple that management was targeting when they embarked on this strategy. In my view, this is what the market is pricing in today.

What is not actively being considered by the Street, and management did touch upon this possibility during the 2Q19 earnings call, is a trade sale. Granted, the focus of management’s discussion is on selling non-core businesses to help TEN get to its leverage target. However, as most of TEN's businesses are product line driven, breaking it down and selling it off piecemeal is not too difficult to do.

Which leads me to the next question: should TEN sell DRiV to a strategic acquirer? I believe DRiV, with brands such as Champion, Monroe, and Ohlins, would be a synergistic acquisition to a strategic buyer - strategic buyers tend to pay more for an asset due to the synergies they expect to gain from it. If DRiV is taken out at a high enough multiple, arguments against this option (mostly to do with the tax leakage) becomes obsolete.

Getting someone else to pay more for an asset is one way to overcome the issue of TEN’s high leverage - an issue ironically caused by TEN overpaying for FM in the first place. It seems very likely that management is looking into the possibility, having hinted on the possibility of a trade sale during the earnings call. This would undoubtedly be an outcome that would appease the market and help TEN’s share price recover.

The time for corporate action is now.

At the moment, DRiV remains an important asset for TEN. Management is committed to pushing through the spin-off in mid-2020 and is currently restructuring the companies to split operations by end-2019. This is a prudent move in my view, and it sets TEN up nicely going into 2020. Mid-2020, thus, becomes the de-facto milestone upon which shareholders can gauge management’s execution. The next few quarters’ results will be key in indicating the likelihood of a spin-off based on the progress made on synergies and leverage.

However, should management want to get themselves out of the covenant mess, a trade sale would have to be right at the top of their to-do-list. I mentioned the predicament that TEN is in when it comes to its leverage, and the situation could get dire very quickly. The current leverage of 3.5x EBITDA is exactly the limit the Company must adhere to by September 2020. TEN is expected to achieve this – EBITDA is guided to improve, and one-time costs associated with FM is expected to halve next year. However, TEN’s businesses are especially sensitive to the cyclicality of the macro environment. Therefore, it runs the risk of breaching its covenant if management does not act immediately.

With the overall macro outlook looking glum and auto industry following suit, the window to act is closing fast. Choosing between the legacy auto parts business (FM is a new addition which I don’t believe management should be sentimental about) and the overall going concern of the Company should be a no-brainer. A trade sale should be explored quickly to reduce TEN’s execution risk considerably.

How cheap is the valuation?

The shares are trading at 2009 levels, while the Company, both in terms of assets and earnings, has grown considerably since then (despite 2018’s poor results). Blended EV/EBITDA is currently 4.3x, well below its peer average of 9.5x. If TEN manages to offload DRiV at a conservative ~7.5x EBITDA, the implied valuation for 'New' Tenneco would be ~2-3x EBITDA (taking into FY19 guidance into account). This is considerably lower than its peers and would put TEN’s valuation below that of AXL, which is trading at 4.1x. Not to mention the FCF yield, which at the current share price is ~38%.

All of these metrics tell me that sentiment on the stock is at rock bottom. A fairer valuation for 'New' Tenneco should be closer to 3.5x, which is still a discount to its peers. At this multiple, TEN should be valued closer to $22. That is an upside of 150%. In my view, at current levels, the risk/reward trade-off for TEN shares is highly favorable. It is time to be greedy when others are fearful.

Conclusion

I have read some commentators relegating TEN to a special situation stock. If so, then the situation is arguably right now. The limited margin for error should push management into action. In my view, that action should be a quick trade sale of DRiV to a strategic buyer. This kills two birds with a single stone; realizing the value of DRiV and reducing leverage of TEN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.