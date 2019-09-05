Arena Pharmaceuticals' (ARNA) Management Presents at Wells Fargo Global Healthcare Conference 2019 (Transcript)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Wells Fargo Global Healthcare Conference September 4, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. I’m Nick Abbott, one of the analysts on Jim Birchenough’s biotech team here at Wells. Glad to introduce Kevin Lind, CFO of Arena Pharmaceuticals. Arena was known as the BELVIQ company and these days now has moved on from BELVIQ with two assets in Phase 3 development and an interesting pipeline of earlier stage assets.

So with that, I’ll hand over to Kevin and [indiscernible].

Kevin Lind

Thanks, Nick. And good morning. And I’d like to thank the Wells Fargo team for inviting us here today to their conference. Before I begin, I’d like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results may be different and please see our risk factors and our SEC filings.

We’re excited to be here to present an update on the company. 2019 is a year of execution for Arena and we continue to make progress on all fronts. In summary, we believe we have a very strong pipeline with multiple shots on goal, a strong balance sheet with over $1.2 billion in cash and the right team in place to execute on the opportunity ahead of us.

Etrasimod has started its Phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis and the team is making progress on Crohn’s and atopic dermatitis. Ralinepag is in Phase 3 trials for PAH being run by United Therapeutics. Olorinab has started its Phase 2b study in pain associated with IBS. And we have APD418 which is moving towards an IND filing later this year. So we’ve been making significant progress across the entire organization.

Starting with etrasimod, etrasimod is the only, thoroughly characterized, in-house developed next-generation, once-daily, oral, S1P modulator with unique receptor selectivity and pharmacodynamics. As a next-generation S1P modulator etrasimod has the potential to be the preferred oral agent for patients suffering from a broad range of grievous T-lymphocyte-mediated immune and inflammatory disorders. It’s addressing a very large growing market in IBD with significant unmet need.

Etrasimod’s potential is based on its selectively for S1P 1, 4, and 5, which reduce the immune cell migration differentiation and proliferation and it’s avoidance of S1P 2 and 3, which are associated with cardiac, pulmonary and possible tumor-related risks. We believe a significant advantage of etrasimod over some of the other competitive compounds is the level of control it provides. Onset of action is important as patients typically change modalities when they are in flare and we have the ability to reduce lymphocytes up to three times faster than ozanimod.

We also have an extremely fast offset of action. This is important. Clinicians like to be able to get out in the event there’s a problem. As you can see when you withdraw etrasimod, within a week you have 95% lymphocyte recovery. We actually don’t know how long it takes to get ozanimod back to baseline lymphocyte recovery because that data has never been presented. But we do know that at two weeks, only about 60% of lymphocytes are recovered for these patients. And that looks similar to some of the first generation compounds.

We previously demonstrated a competitive dataset on the four-domain Mayo Score for etrasimod in our Phase 2 study. We had approximately 18.7% delta, which is roughly two times what had been previously reported for other agents with the exception of Remicade, which was – that data set was generated with no prior therapies on the market. Also importantly, approximately 40% of our etrasimod patients had been pretreated with a TNF or Entyvio versus these other competitive compounds which did not have that. The nearest competitor was ozanimod, which had approximately 19% pretreated patients. So presumably we generated this efficacy in a more difficult-to-treat patient population.

Additionally, the three-domain OASIS score, Mayo Score in the OASIS study demonstrated an even better set of results. And that’s the primary endpoint for our Phase 3 study. In terms of long-term efficacy results when looking at our open label extension, 75% of patients who are original clinical remitters in the OASIS study routine to that remission at week-46 and 93% of responders retain that response rate at 46 weeks. Again, those data look to be unprecedented compared to what has been published by others.

The safety profile from Phase 2 was as we’d expect from our Phase 1 work, the drug was safe and well tolerated, no SAEs at the 2 mg dose group, low impact on heart rate and AV conduction and no SAEs or discontinuations related to either one of those, no liver function abnormalities, macular edema, or pulmonary function abnormalities.

We’ve been doing a significant amount of work on the market opportunity and here are the results of two large conjoint analyses that we perform. Importantly, approximately 60% of moderate to severe UC and CD patients are not being treated with a biologic. Additionally, of those patients who are being treated with a biologic, about 40% of those are actually not in remission. We think that that creates a significant opportunity as physicians will be looking for better compounds to treat this disorder. And we think that orals will be essentially selected very highly by patients, as they reach the market. Across the board when we provide the background data on the S1Ps and the JAKs, these physicians prefer S1Ps over the JAKs. That’s due to a number of factors including the safety issues that have been seen by the JAKs, recently across the board. And additionally, physicians significantly prefer etrasimod over ozanimod.

We recently started our Phase 3 program for etrasimod and ulcerative colitis. We started with UC 52 as we believe that that will be the long pole in the tent to getting etrasimod approved. This is a treat-through design with a 12-week induction period, followed by 40 weeks of maintenance. We’re expecting to enroll approximately 370 patients, and the primary endpoint will be the three component modified Mayo score. That trial was initiated in June. We’re expecting to have approximately 50% naive patients and 50% previously treated. As you know, we saw 40% previously treated in our Phase 2 study. And we are going to be enrolling across, over 400 sites – over 450 sites in over 40 countries to make sure that we enroll this trial rapidly and get to the data as quickly as possible.

As we get the UC 52 study up enrolling and get close to completing enrollment, we will then initiate UC 12, that study is a 12-week study that should presumably take less time and the goal is to have UC 52 and UC 12 read out approximately the same time and we expect to have data by the end of 2021.

We’re also moving on to atopic dermatitis as the next indication. We expect to do a well controlled trial in this space and the goal is to have data read out in 2020. The hallmarks of this disease are consistent with the mechanism for S1P, you have disruption of the skin barrier, activation of dendritic cells and migration of CD4 and CD8 T lymphocytes back into the skin to create an inflammatory cascade. And of course we know we’ve done an outstanding job in the UC space in terms of T lymphocyte control and we think we’ll be able to do that in this disease state as well. So the mechanism is spot on in this area.

We had some early data in dermatology and this is just an example of a very severe patient with pyoderma gangrenosum showing a really nice improvement in their ulceration. We saw a handful of patients in smaller PG and EIM studies that we ran earlier that give us some confidence that we’re going down the right path with the etrasimod in derm.

Moving on to olorinab, just to remind everyone, it’s a peripherally restricted, highly selective compound. It’s a 1,000 times more selective for CB2 than CB1. It’s the only full agonist, currently in development in the space that we believe is out there. And we’re taking this into visceral pain, very specifically GI pain. There are 27 million patients in the United States who suffer from IBS, 1.6 million patients with IBD, 78% of these IBS patients report continuous abdominal pain. And this is independent of the motility impact of the drugs that are on the market today. Incredibly approximately a quarter of these patients are on chronic opioids for their pain. And that’s really striking for our patients who are already potentially in an IBS constipation mode or have Crohn’s disease. You’re now adding an opioid on top of that, so quite striking in terms of the pain impact on these patients.

We’ve done a series of preclinical experience – experimental models in both IBS and IBD pain and we continue to see a very consistent dose dependent activity for the drug that translated very nicely into the Phase 2 data. In terms of the Phase 2 study that we read out last year, it was small with all the caveats of the small open label study. But what we did was we used it to inform our development path for the program. We think the drug has a very clear active signal importantly, and it was safe and well tolerated in the study.

In fact, 100% of the patients responded at the eight-week end point. And the main change for these patients was 4.6 on a 10-point scale, which in our estimate is roughly 2 to 2.5 times the effect that’s been seen with other agents. This study was conducted in IBD pain, specifically quiescent Crohn’s pain and that’s a shared mechanism with IBS pain. We just got up and running on our Phase 2b study in this space called CAPTIVATE. CAPTIVATE is a 240-patient study, being run here in the United States. We are running it in IBS pain. We think that’s going to be the easier study to enroll just because it has a larger patient population. And that study got started in July and we expect to have data in 2020.

Finally, APD418, it’s a very specific novel receptor, it’s going after beta-3, which is a very specific novel receptor that acts as a break on the heart. In a decompensated heart, the myocyte expresses beta-3, which acts as a break on the heart and we simply, and highly specifically remove that break. So you’re increasing contractility in a completely calcium independent manner. Therefore, you’re not changing hemodynamics like dobutamine does for example. So we think this will have an effect not only on the improved contractility in terms of ejection fraction and cardiac output, but we’d be able to do it in a much more gentle manner and we think that that’s a game changer in the space given that there’s nothing else for these patients.

So with that, I’m going to sum up. We think we’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us. We’ve got multiple shots on goal with ralinepag, etrasimod in multiple indications across UC. We’re expecting to start Crohn’s a couple quarters behind the UC study. We expect to be up and running on atopic derm later this year. And we have said that we expect to rollout probably two additional indications for etrasimod going forward. We have olorinab, which is up and running on its Phase 2b study in IBS pain. And we expect to have the IND filed for APD418 this year.

So with that, thank you.

Nick Abbott

Great, thanks Kevin. So maybe Kevin just starting off with the S1P1 modulators as you quite rightly said have a lot of toxicity associated with the first generation ones and the requirement for heart monitoring. Have you had a chance to speak with sort of ex-FDA as in regulatory people to opine on whether you think FDA will put a class label on this or they’ll just look at the specific data?

Kevin Lind

Yes, so let’s talk about the class label in the first dose heart rate monitoring. So taking a giant step back, first dose heart monitoring is not – we don’t believe a significant issue, right. Essentially you have patients who have this – who get their first dose and they just have to sit in a doctor’s office and get monitored for their vitals for a couple hours. So if you bring your iPad and your Netflix and you watch for a couple of hours, it’s not that significant issue. This is not, we’ll talk about the JAKs in a second, but we don’t think that even a class issue is a really a deal because we’ve been doing some work on total amount of time that patients would have to spend either at the physician’s office, getting monitoring, driving to the physician’s office, the total amount of time that caregivers have to provide to these patients.

And if you look at etrasimod even with first dose heart rate monitoring, that total burden over the course of year is significantly lower than what you would have with the JAKs, with any of the TNFs and with any of the – and with vedolizumab because you have all these other things of monitoring on a continual basis, and injection site times and all those sorts of things.

So even if we were to end up with what we think would be the worst case scenario, which is first dose heart rate monitoring, we don’t think that that’s going to be a significant issue. Now, more importantly, what we saw recently was Novartis did a very nice job with Mayzent, their follow-on drug to fingolimod and they got that drug approved with no first dose heart rate monitoring for a subset of the patients, right. And that subset of the patients is actually the majority of the patients. And these are patients who have previously had cardiac issues. And interestingly MS patients should presumably have more cardiac issues than IBD patients who are older, sicker, those sorts of things.

So we think that if we can prove out in a similar way to what Novartis did. There’s an opportunity for us to have a very limited subset of patients who have first dose heart rate monitoring. And so, this is one of the cases where we benefit from being later to market because we can actually look at what they did in their studies and presumably replicate or optimize based on what we saw from them. So you can imagine we’re doing similar things like that. But taking a giant step back, even if we were to have first dose cardiac monitoring, we don’t think that will be a significant issue.

Nick Abbott

Okay, yes. And I was surprised in your analysis of the market there’s not more of a top-down approach in IBD these days. I would have thought the biologics would have been used to gain control in more of a top-down approach. That seems to be for inflammatory disease the way things are going. So why is that not occurring here as you think?

Kevin Lind

Well, yes, so we think that – so first of all, patients get treated with 5-ASA mesalamine and steroids as their first line. And we think first a couple of things, one, depending on where you are located and your comfort with – the physician comfort with various markets, that has a big impact on what type of treatment you’re going to get, right. So if you’re sitting in a small little town and your physician isn’t particularly comfortable with TNFs and other injectables, you might be relegated to these inferior compounds as opposed to getting what is now essentially standard of care. So that’s kind of one point to it.

The other point is, if you look at those remission rates, right, the sustained remission rates, these patients have – are going to be on these compounds for forever, right. And if you have waning efficacy, as you see across all of the injectables, usually due to neutralizing antibodies, when do you want to start using that knowing that the efficacy will decline over time. And do you want to use that early in the treatment or late when things are worse? And so again there’s a very low switching because: a) physicians generally are starting to come to the conclusion that the TNFs are largely interchangeable, not fundamentally different; and b) they don’t have another option behind them to do anything with it. So we think that that creates a significant opportunity for the next-generation compounds, particularly the orals as physicians are going to increase their switching and stop waiting to use these compounds until later.

Nick Abbott

Okay. And then one clearly etrasimod has many potential indications. How do you select through, obviously have selected atopic derm as the next indication? But how do you select through the different opportunities in terms of prioritizing what’s next?

Kevin Lind

Yes, so what we want to do is we want to make sure that we have the capabilities to execute on these programs ourselves. And so as we think about it, we’re going to start by creating a therapeutic level of expertise around IBD, and GI and then we’re adding on derm. And so as we look at the areas where we could go into beyond UC, Crohn’s and atopic derm, most likely they will fit at least for the near term in either GI or derm as we kind of build out that capability set and then beyond that we could go broader.

Nick Abbott

Okay. And then in terms of atopic derm, as you obviously Dupixent is doing very nicely, how do you compare and contrast to Dupixent obviously once an injectable…

Kevin Lind

Yes.

Nick Abbott

I mean, would you consider doing a head-to-head where you can look at time of onset or…

Kevin Lind

Well, I think with atopic derm, we’re still in early innings there versus, I think in IBD, we’re starting to feel like we’re in the middle innings, right. So you can put our Phase 2 data and you see with all the caveats of head-to-head versus the other UC agents, I think, in the ED space it’s a little bit early to see. I think we’re going to want to look at it versus Dupixent and look at that. But it’s not just Dupixent, its other compounds that we want to make sure that we have a competitive profile that makes sense.

And so I don’t think we’ll do a head-to-head in terms of enrolling in the same patients in the same trial, but I think the amount of evidence out there will give us a sense of do we have a competitive compound or not. But unlikely we would include an active comparator arm at the Phase 2 stage.

Nick Abbott

And so in Phase 2 would you be enrolling patients that have failed Dupixent or you’d be looking at more of a Dupixent naïve population?

Kevin Lind

We’re not giving that full guidance yet, but you could imagine we will probably be looking at both populations, right.

Nick Abbott

Okay, yes. And as we run out of time here, I’m just going to open the floor up to other questions from the audience, if not I will carry on.

Q - Nick Abbott

So nobody’s had enough coffee yet.

Kevin Lind

Yes.

Nick Abbott

So you mentioned you have sort of expertise now in GI atopic derm, but then the next IND is going to be in cardiovascular and so is that something you feel like you have the expertise in-house or proof-of-concept and then you would look to partner that out?

Kevin Lind

So we have a lot of that capability in-house due to our experience with ralinepag. And so we feel comfortable moving that forward. We have other compounds that are in the cardiovascular space. So we essentially have a budding cardiovascular franchise. Again, we are focused on creating shareholder value. And so if we – the plan right now is to take cardiovascular as far as we can, but we’ll always keep an eye on it. That is earlier stage, right? It takes a different set of skills than essentially ralinepag in Phase 3 where we knew with ralinepag in Phase 3 and etrasimod in Phase 3, it was going to be very challenging to build the therapeutic expertise to launch both products, essentially, simultaneously, if both of them worked. And we thought that that would be a very challenging endeavor for us to undertake with the company of the size that we are.

With APD418 and others, there’s some good spacing there. And so I think we have the opportunity to really look at it and decide if we want to move APD418 forward all the way to launch.

Nick Abbott

Okay. And then you mentioned creating shareholder value. Obviously etrasimod is a fantastic asset as you look to potentially commercializing this the world is a big place.

Kevin Lind

Yes.

Nick Abbott

And you are a fairly small company though. What in terms of the deals that have been done fairly recently between biotech and pharma, what do you think is the optimum in terms of either geographic or co-promote joint to help create?

Kevin Lind

Yes, so for us right now, we have a little to no appetite in partnering etrasimod. We did a partnership with etrasimod in China. We thought that that was important to do a deal with Everest. We felt very pleased with our relationship with them. They’ve done a great job. And we wanted to have Everest assist us in running the Phase 3 programs and enrolling patients in China. And so that was a geography that we felt comfortable partnering away. We haven’t made a decision on Japan yet that is an area where we potentially could enter into a partnership on etrasimod. But given our cash balance we don’t feel an urgent need to do that.

I think what we have decided internally is we’re interested in indefinitely keeping the U.S. rights and most likely the European rights. We think that there’s real reasons why: a) we can launch in Europe and b) we want to control the decision making in Europe, particularly as we have questions around what does the pricing world look like going forward. And so where we are today as we want to make sure we retain U.S. and Europe.

Nick Abbott

Okay, great. That’s just about all the time we have. Great, thank you very much, Kevin.

Kevin Lind

Thank you.