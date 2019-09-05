Altaba: Cash Shell Offering Double-Digit Annualized Return

I like Altaba (AABA) because I expect the NAV or net asset value as a conservative figure. Altaba is the former Yahoo. It has been a holding company of Alibaba (BABA) stock for a while. Currently, it holds mostly cash and a handful of Alibaba shares that are left.

The net asset value - communicated by the company on its website - is based on assets minus liabilities. Liabilities are mostly made up out of (potential) tax liabilities. From the recent Form NCSR:

The company intends to make a sizeable liquidation distribution relatively soon (maybe Q3 2019). As per the May 17 Schedule 14A filing (emphasis mine):

pre-dissolution liquidating distribution will be between $52.12 and $59.63 per Share

This is important because that means you get between 74% and 84% of your investment back somewhere in Q3. The company said it would make this distribution in shares or cash. They have almost no shares left, so it should be mostly cash. I'm also viewing this as a sign management believes tax implications of selling the shares is not meaningfully worse as opposed to distributing them in-kind.

More from the May 17 Schedule 14A filing:

the Fund intends to retain sufficient assets to ensure the Fund's ability to satisfy or make adequate provision for all of its liabilities, including the expansive array of potential, contingent and future liabilities the Fund would be required to provide for in the context of a dissolution and winding up...

In my experience with tax issues as a small business owner (please note not a tax lawyer and this is not advice), taxes can be an annoying future unknown.

You would think you could reach out to tax authorities and ask them how a tax rule works. In my experience, they won't give guidance on how a "hypothetical" situation would be treated. The taxable event needs to occur and only then they rule on it.

It seems weird. But they want to prevent us from putting hypotheticals in front of them to find out which would incur the most favorable ruling. I'm not sure what would be so bad about being clear about tax rules upfront, but this has been my experience.

A similar situation is playing out here on a grand scale. This holding company got itself into a fairly unique situation potentially involving multiple tax jurisdictions (U.S. and China) and has engaged in complex corporate transactions. They've likely had a great plan for dissolution, but we'll have to learn in practice how things actually turn out. More from the May 14A:

... in order to provide the maximum protection for our stockholders and directors under these "safe harbor" dissolution provisions, the Board has determined that it would be prudent to wait until the issuance of the Court Order before distributing assets that the Court might determine are needed to cover such contingent and future liabilities.

Accordingly, before making a pre-dissolution liquidating distribution, the Fund intends to hold back a number of assets that the Board estimates will be sufficient to cover the maximum potential reserves that might be required by the Court.

They are literally saying that they are highly conservative in reserving funds to deal with any potential liabilities. The money they are holding back and have labeled liabilities is basically only held back in full in a very unfavorable scenario.

Annoying risk

But not everything is great. After Altaba distributes the bulk of its assets, it may get delisted by the NASDAQ. The warning in the May filing is fairly stark:

The Shares will be delisted from Nasdaq, and the Fund will close its stock transfer books at the Effective Time. Accordingly, the Shares held by the Fund's stockholders after the Effective Time will not be transferable, and there is no assurance that a market for interests in the Shares will arise. We anticipate that, upon the filing of the Certificate of Dissolution, trading in our Shares will be suspended on Nasdaq, and our Shares will thereafter be delisted... ...Shortly before filing the Certificate of Dissolution, the Fund will issue a press release to announce the anticipated filing date of the Certificate of Dissolution. In addition, we will close our stock transfer books and discontinue recording transfers at the Effective Time...

I expect (without being sure) the shares will trade over-the-counter or OTC if Altaba gets delisted from the NASDAQ. Because this may prevent some funds from owning the securities, it could actually contribute to undervaluation and (in part) help explain the opportunity.

Some investors could also experience annoying tax consequences:

Furthermore, given that the Fund's stockholders will be deemed to have received a liquidating distribution equal to their pro rata share of the value of the net assets distributed to any entity which is treated as a liquidating trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the distribution of non-transferable interests would result in tax liability to the stockholders without their being readily able to realize the value of such interest to pay such taxes or otherwise

Returns

From today's price of $69.57 to $74.15, you can make about a 6.58% gain. That's actually an amazing annualized return (well into the double digits) if there really is a distribution before the end of Q3 (seems unlikely) and the remaining stub doesn't decrease too much in value.

More importantly, after that, you only have 16% to 26% of your original position at risk. If there's any additional return after that date it is effectively generated as a return on the remaining capital.

Imagine liabilities turn out to be only 80% of what the company reserved for. That would mean $2 billion of excess funds get distributed. But by that time, the remaining equity amounts to $9.36 billion. Potentially, reflecting a return of near 20%. Clarity on the tax situation should be able to be obtained within a year after the distribution takes place.

In summary, it seems highly likely this results in at least a modest return under a disappointing scenario and up to a fantastic return if the company gets lucky on the tax front. To obtain this, you have to hold and run the associated risk of, what is essentially a cash shell.

Finally, whether the ultimate return will be modest or fantastic is also independent of market returns or the economic outlook which is something I'm actively looking for in this tough and frothy market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.