FedEx To Acquire Cargex For Colombia Logistics

With the acquisition, FedEx seeks to deepen its penetration into Colombia; the deal may be a harbinger of more acquisitions to counteract slowing global trade flows.

Cargex is a logistics and international freight forwarder with operations in Colombia.

FedEx has announced a deal to acquire Cargex for an undisclosed sum.

FedEx (FDX) announced it has agreed to acquire Cargex for an undisclosed amount.

Cargex operates as an international freight forwarding company in Colombia.

With the deal, FDX gains an experienced logistics firm as it seeks to counteract a slowdown in global trade with a deeper reach into international markets.

Bogotá, Colombia-based Cargex was founded over 25 years ago as an international perishables and dry cargo freight forwarding company.

Management is headed by General Manager Pablo Torres, who has been with the firm since 2009 and was previously Project Development Manager at G Torres Vengas e Hijos.

Market

According to a market research report by JOC.com, the global logistics industry is worth over $160 billion annually.

In the Latin America region, issues with shipping and logistics have held back the development of the e-commerce sector in the area as in some places, packages could take between 45 to 60 days to arrive.

According to another report by ASIL, it often takes up to 32 days to import materials into the region of which 28 days take for the products to be sorted through in-country customs and customs brokers.

Due to rapid growth of the business-to-consumer [B2C] e-commerce sector and a strong business-to-business market, demand for improved logistics and shipping services in the Latin America region is expected to grow appreciably in the period ahead.

The research firm BI Intelligence estimates that 90% of North America’s fleets, or about 180 million vehicles will be monitored through the Internet of Things by 2020 with Latin America following fast behind.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

FedEx didn’t disclose the acquisition price and terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was like for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of May 31, 2019, the firm had $826 million in cash and equivalents and $21.1 billion in total liabilities, of which $17.3 billion was long-term debt

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended May 31, 2019, was $60.0 million.

In the past 12 months, FDX’s stock price has dropped 35.0% vs. the U.S. Logistics industry’s fall of 14.2% and the broader overall U.S. market’s drop of 0.02%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Management sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped significantly since mid-2018, according to the linguistic sentiment analysis shown here:

Commentary

FDX is acquiring Cargex to enhance its operations between Colombia and Miami.

As Udo Lange of FedEx stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition perfectly complements the roundtrip Colombia-to-Miami flight recently announced by FedEx Express. We will connect customers throughout the Latin American market with even more possibilities by combining world-class FedEx transportation solutions with a comprehensive line of logistics service offerings.

By acquiring Cargex, FedEx gains expertise on the export management of perishable goods, an important export from the Colombian region.

FedEx is facing challenging economic conditions, with reduced international revenue growth as a function of the slowdown in global trade volumes.

Although the deal for Cargex was likely a small one, it shows management’s focus on broadening its reach into new markets by acquiring logistics firms that can ‘feed’ new shipping business through its network.

I expect to see additional targeted deals like this as FedEx contends with global trade headwinds and seeks to generate growth.

