Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ANCUF) CEO Brian Hannasch on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCPK:ANCUF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean Marc Ayas - Manager, IR

Brian Hannasch - President and CEO

Claude Tessier - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning. My name is Julie and I will be your conference operator today.

I will now introduce Mr. Jean Marc Ayas, Manager, Investor Relations at Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Jean Marc Ayas

Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to this web conference presenting Alimentation Couche-Tard's financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2020. All lines will be kept on mute to prevent any background noise. After the presentation, we will answer questions that were forwarded to us beforehand by analysts. We would like to remind everyone that this webcast presentation will be available on our website for a 90-day period.

Also, please remember that some of the issues discussed during this webcast might be forward-looking statements, which are provided by the corporation with its usual caveats. These caveats or risks and uncertainties are outlined in our financial reporting. Therefore, our future results could differ from the information discussed today.

Our financial results will be presented by Mr. Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer.

Brian, you may begin your conference.

Brian Hannasch

Thank you, Jean Marc, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for the presentation of our first quarter fiscal year 2020 results. I want to begin by saying were closely watching Hurricane Dorian, following the devastation of Bahamas, the storm remains dangerous as it goes over Florida now, looks like it may make landfall in the Carolinas. The safety of the thousands of our employees in those states is our primary concern. However, we are committed to do our best, help our customers weather those storms as they prepare for Dorian and later recover from our impact.

Now I'll go over the highlights to the quarter, following that presentation our Chief Financial Officer, Claude Tessier will go over the financial results in more detail. This quarter, we had steady growth in our community segment even as we cycled the end of an exceptional first quarter last year. All those regions saw increases in same-store sales and I’m especially proud of the innovations taking place and our network to drive traffic and improve our offer as we build longer-term capabilities.

We also had exciting momentum in our Circle K rebranding campaign across the U.S. and Canada and the introduction of our Circle K fuel brand has hit a new milestone this quarter. I'm pleased with the work leveraging our loyalty programs like Lift and Easy Pay and unique promotional activities like Polar Pop, Unlock and gamification across the network. All part of our global efforts to drive more traffic to our stores and make our customers lives just a little bit easier every day.

Turning to convenience, let me give a little more detail in same-store sales during the quarter. In U.S., we saw an increase in the same-store merchandise revenues of 2.5% compared with the same quarter last year with good performance in most for our business units. In Canada, same-store merchandise revenues increased by 0.3% with sales and traffic impacted by unfavorable weather compared to the same quarter last year.

And in Europe, same-store merchandise revenues increased by 0.7%, together again weather was not favorable across parts of Europe this year with record cold and certainly not compared to last year where we had record temperatures in many of our areas. Across the network, we continue to see positive benefits driven by improvements major offerings as well as our fuel and digital initiatives to drive traffic to our locations.

Shifting to fuels, United States fuel volumes were healthy and same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.6% compared to the same quarter last year and fuel margins remains strong. In Canada, same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.4%, another sequential improvement in this part of our geography. In Europe, same-store fuel volumes were down 1.6%, weather played a role here as well as especially in Scandinavia where we have record temperatures and sunshine as I mentioned earlier last year.

During the quarter, we made advances in both our fuel loyalty and mobile payment programs in Europe and North America. In July, across entire U.S. network with exception of holiday, we've launched our Easy Pay program, which provides fuel discounts every day to multiple customers. The program is growing penetration or seeing increases in the frequency of business as well. In Europe, mobile payment is a high-priority project and is now fully launched for fuel in Denmark and Norway, and over the year, we will expand to other parts of our European network as well as into our carwash network.

Presence of our Circle K fuel brand continues its growth this quarter. With the work complete in Europe, we hit a milestone in the U.S. with our 2,000 locations now offering Circle K fuels and we're pleased with both the volume and margin results of this effort. In our mobility work, we've expanded to Ireland this quarter with the first opening of our IONITY fast-charging stations and several more are planned over the next coming months. We're on track to be a leading provider in our key markets in Europe.

As we enter our fourth year, the Circle K rebranding project campaign, I can't be prouder of the work we've done across the network. Europe is now fully complete and we have more than 5,800 stores proudly displaying the news Circle K brand in North America that includes nearly 790 former CST branded locations.

Let me go over some of the remarkable stats today. In the Heartland business unit, we now at 94% of our site rebranded, in Texas, which is primarily CST we had over 550 stores with a new Circle K brand and about 70 remaining. In the West Coast less than 30 sites remain to be rebranded. In Grand Canyon which is our former Arizona business unit, we're now two thirds complete with all locations to be done by the end of the fiscal year.

Moving to Canada, in Central Canada, we had nearly 560 locations that have been rebranded from Mac's to Circle K and about 245 out of 300 in Western Canada. Both business units expect to complete rebranding work by the end of the fiscal year, if not sooner. Shifting to holiday, I want to give some color on where we're at with the integration and accelerated work we did in the quarter on the first synergies.

First, I want to congratulate Rick Johnson formally our Vice President of Holiday in our Northern Tier Business Unit for his promotion to Senior Vice President of Operations, overseeing several of our U.S. business units. Rick has been a great leader for over four decades at Holiday and as part of our tradition of incorporating growing from our acquisitions best talent, I'm thrilled Rick is now part of our executive leadership team.

Onto of the best practices from Holiday this quarter, the smart value program, which I think I've mentioned in the past is the comprehensive in-store promotional program continue to roll out across North America and will begin in Europe later this fall. We’ve a set of Holiday food pilots that went live this quarter, including one in our Saint Louis market, where we have a market with the full holiday food concepts replicated, and in Great Lakes where we have our first full store model in true Holiday style and format, relocating the checkout and changing the entire customer flow inside the store.

Follow our subscriptions, which where a key card of Holiday’s offer are underway in Denmark, our Southeast and Heartland business units are showing very encouraging early results. And finally, the Holiday store labor model was adopted in the foundation of our new store labor tool and will drive allocation of ours based on the analysis and best practices we've learned from Holiday.

Let me talk a little bit more about commitment in this quarter to drive organic growth, drive traffic and improve the customer journey. Last year, we started our customer segmentation work and we’ve now done deep dives into our key target groups of Circle K customers to understand more our their motivations, their triggers, their pain points and their intentions with us before, during and after the business. This will help us prioritize and even better and more -- offer more better and targeted solutions to our customers.

Inside our stores, we continue to grow our offers, and our beverage offers our coffee on demand expansion continues with over 9,000 coffee machines installed in almost 4,000 locations in the U.S. this year. We continue to see strong sales and marketing results, and customer feedbacks have been extremely positive. This installation is on track to be completed by the end of calendar year 2019 and it's a great example of when we test, we find something that works and scale rapidly.

Packaged beverage remains especially strong category with energy, water and ready-to-drink coffees notably contributing to same-store sales growth. We’re also seeing emerging growth in alcohol space of alternative products such as hard seltzers, reflecting changes in consumer behaviors, and we're committed to staying ahead of the curve. In our North American food program, we launched Dollar Dog, hotdog promotion, which has driven double-digit sales increases. Premium hotdogs are also driving unit growth as we convert more customers to our food program.

Our top dog same-store hotdog program is now in nearly 570 stores, and we’re preparing for launch across all U.S. business units in the coming months. Alternative tobacco categories showed strength both in the U.S. and Canada and in markets in Europe where we’re allowed to launch them. We have also remained committed to two traditional tobacco products, and this quarter continue our significant expansion of back bars in more locations to not only better display tobacco cigarettes but make room for the tremendous amount of innovation we’re seeing in the category.

The customer experience both inside and out the store remains the priority. In Europe, we now have about a 135 newly redesigned Circle K stores across eight different countries. This was a complete redo of the site with attractive design and food offerings, that engage our customers and feedbacks are very strong. Direct mailers and gamification engagement tactics have also been successful in driving traffic in Europe. We recently launched them in Canada and plan to do so later in the year in the U.S. with good results based on the good results we’ve seen in Canada.

By the end of the quarter Lift, our digital platform was in almost 5,750 sites in the U.S. We’ve began to roll out in Canada. In Texas, we're probably the home delivery partnership with a service to more than a 160 sites in Houston metro area, where customers can order a variety of products including snacks, beverages, age restricted products, receiving them in less than an hour. We’re monitoring this closely to measure customer acceptance and how it can play out in the markets for us.

So, I’m going to pass there and let Claude take us through first quarter financial results. Claude?

Claude Tessier

Thank you, Brian, ladies and gentlemen, good morning. We’re happy to report first quarter of 2020. Net earnings are attributable to shareholders of the corporation of $538.8 million or $0.95 per share on a diluted basis. Excluding certain items for both comparable periods, adjusted net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 would have been approximately $548 million or $0.97 per share on a diluted basis, compared with $0.87 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, which is an increase of 11.5%.

I will now go over some key figures for the quarter. For more details, please refer to our MD&A, which is available on our website. During this most recent quarter excluding CAPL's results as well as the negative impact from the foreign currency translation, merchandise and service revenues increased by approximately $97 million or 2.7%. This increase is primarily attributable to continued organic growth despite unfavorable weather and cycling against an exceptional first quarter last year.

On the same basis, merchandise and service gross profit increased by approximately 35 million or 2.9% mainly attributable to our organic growth. Our gross margin increased by 0.5% in the United States to 34% and decreased by 0.9% in Europe to 41.5% both driven by changes in product mix. In Canada, our gross margin decreased by 1.6% to 32.9% mainly as a result of the conversion of our Esso stores from the agent model to the corporate model, as well as changes in product mix.

The road transportation fuel gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.2686 per gallon in the United States, an increase of $0.416 per gallon supported by the volatility in crude prices as well as improved resourcing conditions. In Europe, the road transportation fuel gross margin was $0.844 per liter, a decrease of $0.77 per liter mainly due to the net negative impact of foreign exchange and higher bio fuels blending ratio taking advantage of favorable conditions. In Canada, the road transportation fuel gross margin was CAD0.740 per liter, a decrease of CAD0.151 per liter due to competitive pressure in some of our markets.

On the expense side, our teams across the network work diligently on cost containment, which yielded a nice sequentially improvement resulting in lower costs growth than the previous two quarters. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, growth in normalized operating expense was 2.3%. Excluding the conversion of our Esso stores from the agent model to corporate model, the remaining variance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 would have been only 1.7%. The optimization of our cost base will remain a focus area for the next quarter.

Excluding specific items described in more detail in our MD&A, adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased by 58.3 million or 5.9% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, driven by the increased fuel margins in the United States and by organic growth, partially offset by the net negative impact from the foreign currency translation. The variation in exchange rate had a net negative impact of approximately 15 million for the quarter. The income tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 20.2% compared with 16.6% for the corresponding period of fiscal 2019.

Excluding the tax expense of $45 million from the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities following the asset exchange transaction, income tax rate would have been 19.5%. The increase of the income tax rate of the first quarter of fiscal 2020 stems from the impact of different mix in our earnings across the various jurisdictions.

As of July 21, 2019 our return on equity remained strong at 22% and our return on capital employed was at 13.2%, driven by higher earnings before interest and taxes. During the quarter, we continued to generate significant free cash flow allowing us to accelerate our deleveraging plan as evidenced by our adjusted leverage ratio of 2.02 to 1.

We repaid without penalty $150 million of our U.S. dollar denominated senior and unsecured notes. Our liquidity position remains strong. We had $1,037 million in cash and approximately $2.5 billion available to our revolving credit facility, providing us the flexibility to continue our organic growth plan as well as rewarding our shareholders.

During September 4, 2019 meeting, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 a share, before the shares split described shortly. For the first quarter of fiscal quarter of 2020 to shareholders on record as at September 13, 2019 and approved its payment for September 27, 2019. The Board of Director also approved of two-for-one split for all the corporation issued and outstanding Class A and Class B shares on record as at September 20, 2019 and payable on September 27, 2019.

Finally, since the launch of the share repurchase program, we repurchased a total of 1,500,000 --sorry of Class B subordinate and voting shares for a net amount of $91.3 million.

Thank you for your attention and now back to you Brian.

Brian Hannasch

Thank you, Claude. In conclusion, this quarter particularly in the context to last year's results was again a strong quarter we delivered solid top line merchandise and fuel and generated impressive cash flows. We have also accelerated our work in driving organic initiatives, procurement and merchandising as well as operational excellence. This along with a readiness of our balance sheet puts us in a strong position to meet future challenges and embrace the opportunities for future growth as we move forward on a journey to become the world's preferred destination for convenience and fuel.

And with that, I'll now answer questions that we've received from the analysts.

Question-And-Answer Session

A - Jean Marc Ayas

Thank you, Brian. The first set of questions comes from Patricia Baker at Scotiabank.

You call out the competitive backdrop in Europe and unfavorable weather as impacting Europe in Q1, were these impacts of similar magnitude? And with regards to the competitive backdrop, which markets are most impacted and currently which is the strongest European market and what accounts for that?

Brian Hannasch

In terms of results in Europe, the larger impact by far was weather. It was actually taken a week-by-week look at that, and we are cycling against record warm last year, record cold this year particularly in the month of May. In May alone, it triggered more than a 6% swing in traffic. As we near the end the quarter and weather was more normal, we saw sales trends more normalized.

In Ireland and Poland, you asked about the strong market. Ireland and Poland continue to perform very well. We're entering our fourth year of our acquisition of Ireland and clicking on all cylinders really with the recent completing of and rebrand, introduction of new programs and operational improvements. We continue to see strong performance there, and in Poland, it really continues a two-year story of strong growth in both fuel and merchandise.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question from Patricia Baker. Q1was a very busy quarter from the corporate activity standpoint, can you provide an early read on the loyalty launch and if you’re seeing similar results with digital up-sell nationally as you saw with the initial launch? On the home delivery in Texas, does that cover the full range of skews and what model are you using for the delivery?

Brian Hannasch

Touch on the Easy Pay first, which is a material discount for customers using proprietary payment. It was rolled out to all networks, all BUs except for Holiday in the U.S. which in Holiday will be completed in Q4. I’d say pilots we’re pleased with. I'd say, nationally it’s still too early to test results or to assess results. [Indiscernible] results, so far have been steadily increasing and we’ll be testing a variety of discount levels as well as store level incentives, understand how to maximize traffic and penetration. Yes, we’re seeing key business from program members as well as higher spend which are both encouraging.

On the Lift side, which is our in-store up-sell tool, it’s in almost all of our U.S. company operated network to-date, and we’re beginning to roll out to Canada in Q3. We think, with both of these we're just beginning to scratch the surface. With regard to Lift, yes, we’re pleased with the early results and we’re seeing a very good conversion rate, averaging over 8% of customer transactions, incorporating some sort of Lift promotion with some BUs approaching 20%. So, again early days, but the momentum is strong.

In terms of home delivery, we have a number of pilots in the coming quarters, in different geographies with different partners. The question regarding Texas, we have approximately 200 stores that cover a wide range of skews including age restricted items, and we’re using the region provider in Texas and looking forward to learning a lot of that part of business that offer.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions comes from Irene Nattel of RBC Capital Markets. How satisfied are you with Q1 same-store sales performance? What are the key drivers? What is reasonable to expect as we cycle tougher fiscal 2019 comps? And what needs to happen in order to deliver your objective of inflation plus 100 basis points?

Brian Hannasch

I'd say, overall we’re pleased with the quarter. If you look at in the context of last year and combine the two, we owned 7% over two year period in the U.S. 8% in Europe and 7% in Canada. So in the context, looking both years together, we feel good about it. In the U.S. which was weaker than we like overall, it really depended on geography. Our northern markets where we had really slow spring, due to weather, we saw more challenging results. But if you look at our Western markets and our Southern markets, they continue to trends that they had over last two years.

I'd say we have more tools than ever in the tool box. We’ve seen good contribution from our coffee on demand and our top dog programs, as I mentioned in the comments coffee on demand is now in almost 4,000 stores. We’re seeing strong results from gamified promotions in Europe and we recently tested that in Canada with very good results, and we think that’s a strong opportunity for us to expand into U.S. as well.

We continue to work on multiple organic growth initiatives and look at our objectives on a long term balance basis.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question from Irene Nattel. Both Canada and Europe continue to be negatively impacted in both gallons and margins by competitive intensity. Who is the disrupter? How do you see the situation evolving and do you see any easing?

Brian Hannasch

No, not naming names, but in Canada we do see competitive -- very competitive behavior from certain competitors, impacting both volume and margins. We have our hypothesis to why, but we don't believe this is structural particularly in the context of wage legislation and other pressures that we all feel in Canada. This is again reminder of the benefit of having a very geographically diversified network within Couche-Tard.

In Europe, our pressure is really the Baltics, which again aren't material overall to our results they are small countries but they are great markets for us and we've just seen a lot of new competitive entry in the market, that's pressured those result a bit, but again very, very strong markets for us and leading market share.

In terms of fuel, in Europe, we're positioned as a premium quality brand and we've seen some weakness in the B2C, so business us to consumer or us to B2B or business as retail prices have risen and we're watching this closely. We do expect improvements in volume as prices have comeback down, but we're also working on other tactics to improve customer price perception.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions comes from Mark Petrie of CIBC World Market. Could you please quantify the biggest drivers of U.S. merchandise same-store sales, including foodservice and tobacco as well as the impact from weather or other drivers like enhanced marketing and technical loyalty programs? Regarding tobacco, could you please give us some more detail about the performance of alternative tobacco and how the change in Juul flavor availability affected sales in that category?

Brian Hannasch

Yes, I would say if you look at leading category for the quarter, your beverages continue to be very strong, leading the way in terms of dollar growth. Just lot of innovation in that category and I think our industry is uniquely positioned to provide really the variety of choices that customer are looking for today. OTP or other tobacco products continues to be very strong, double-digit growth, yet despite the loss of flavors in Juul. So, we're turning into more of a Juul strategy. There is lot of innovation in the space with other brands in the vaping space. You've got pouch growth in products like ZYN and other products that continue to see growth.

So, that story is becoming more diversified than really Juul story, which we what we saw last year. On OTP, it continues to be extraordinarily strong, in Canada as well with strong double-digit growth continuing there both with Juul and other products as well. Specific on cigarettes I've more of a challenge you see results from RAI and Altria. Volumes are softer and that translates into relatively flat sales. So when you look at our sales in the context of relatively flat cigarette sales that even adds to our confidence in some of the things we are doing in other categories.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question from Mark Petrie. In the past, you've spoken about the reverse synergies from Holiday. Could you please update us with where you're at on these efforts on merchandising foodservice as well as the run rate operating expense savings from the improved labor scheduling practices?

Brian Hannasch

There is literally a list of probably 30 or 40 things that are being incorporated in the network. Some are completely invisible to customers and the operators and some are very visible. I'll touch on a couple. So the smart value program, which is again a comprehensive in store promotional program that's very thoughtful about which items? What discounts? How do you treat single prices etcetera and that’s being rolled out across North America and Europe later this fall? The Holiday food pilots have been expanded and now provide a bit more detail in the coming question. Holiday has a unique store lay out where customers are routed very thoughtfully through the food section back to the coolers and into the impulse area where they wait to pay.

And so we're testing whether that has a good ROI to look at implementing that at scale in our network, car wash subscriptions another one, you know, approximate 20% of car wash volume in Holidays is on subscription model. We've launched pilots in Denmark, our southeast and Heartland business units are seeing early strong growth there. So, pleased with that. And then as you question about the labor model, we are really taken the best practices from holiday, and a little bit from CST to create what I think is a very, very robust, activity-based model that provides great transparency, labor utilization making sure we've got the right level customer service and activities for sites where we need it. That's rolling out in Q3 in mass across North America and we think that's going to go a long way to providing a great control over our largest investment.

We're not going to address the run rate of savings. That is always value at each of these projects individually and make sure they are exceeding our hurdle rates, before we spend capital against it.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions comes from Peter Sklar at BMO Nesbitt Burns. Your adjusted gross rate in operating expenses of 2.3% was a good result after considering the Esso store conversion impact. Can you talk about what initiatives are being undertaken to limit the growth rate in these expenses?

Claude Tessier

So, Peter. We have a comprehensive cost optimization plan in place, which covers a multitude of initiatives ranging from the store hours, scheduling as we just talked about the with the labor model of Holiday and CST and improvements that are coming to work in our stores through those models and also automation of certain task. So, we're in a phase right now [Audio Gap] network of 16,000 stores. So, we are also well in advanced in the use of robotics, and AI and in our support function. And this is helping us to increase productivity and streamline processes. So, basically, we're trying to leave no stone unturned overall in the business and that plan is a comprehensive plan that we have throughout the organization.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question from Peter Sklar. Can you update us on the food pilots in the U.S.? I understand that you've been testing a small number of stores in six markets, will you broaden the number of stores in the pilots and when do you anticipate making a decision regarding a potential national rollout?

Brian Hannasch

So, in terms of the pilot that we have up and running, I'd say the earlier results are encouraging. We have a total of 10 pilots up shortly. They are structured very specifically and help us understand the impact of different variables whether that be equipment, new selection, holding time et cetera. So, when you think about, think of Holiday as a base with a lot of work on supply chain, SKU selection, logistics and equipment to enable when we've got the results we think we need for us to push the button and roll this out at scale.

We have more than 200 stores in pilot in the coming week and we will be evaluating the pilots through the fall and continue to anticipate the decision of whether we will go in mass rollout by the end of this calendar year, so soon. That said, just a build on that, we haven't stood still in this space and we've found, we had a winner on our coffee program and we rolled that out very quickly to 4,000 locations. Our hotdog programs gotten great traction so we rolled that out to almost 600 locations in the last couple quarters, so a lot of activity while we try to get the grab and go food concept done right.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next question comes from Vishal Shreedhar at National Bank Financial. Management noted that improved supply conditions aided U.S. fuel margins. Of the year-over-year improvement of $0.04 per gallon, how much was attributed to better supply conditions?

Brian Hannasch

Really difficult to say, in that context, I think we were very pleased with our ability and how we leveraged the scale of our procurement efforts in fuel set, the fuel area. Particularly, when you look at the Circle K fuel brand, we got great fuel partners companies like Shell, BP, Esso, but they may not always be the most efficient supplier in given geographies. So, we've taken steps in recent quarters to optimize the brand selection where we think we got better cost of goods available to us. So, certainly some of that’s in the story for this year and in coming quarters as well, but so lot of different factors to go into that, for $0.04 year-over-year improvement.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next question comes from Michael Van Aelst at TD Securities. With the controllable SG&A growth rates slowing to 1.7%, excluding conversion of source to COCO in Q1, do you now see this growth remaining below 2% for the foreseeable future or will it accelerate again once you start to roll out a larger fresh food offering across the U.S.?

Claude Tessier

So, Michael, we’re definitely making long-term investments in the business and developing new global functions in marketing and investing in our digital strategy, and also in our food capabilities like Brian just talked about, so. However, cost discipline and cost containment remains part of our DNA, and we’re also committed to put in place cost utilization programs. At the same time, to offset these increases and meet our long term targets.

So, from our food pilots, we learned that one of the key successes is to keep the operations simple, scalable and consistent. So the Holiday model for food that we often refer to is a good example of the food program with the low cost of operation. So currently, we’re still evaluating different fresh food models and which one to rollout. One of the components of the evaluation was certainly the cost and as well as sale and most importantly overall profitability and return on capital.

So, we can assure investor that our focus will remain on operating within an optimized cost structure.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions comes from Keith Howlett of Desjardins Securities. With respect to same-store sales growth, what were the traffic and basket size trends in the convenience store business in each of the three regions? Were the trends consistent within each of the three regions throughout the 12 weeks of the quarter?

Brian Hannasch

In the U.S., traffic was fairly consistent, in some areas it was weaker year-over-year but overall, when you look at the U.S. in its entirety, generally in line with what we see in prior year in terms of traffic. In Europe and Canada, we’re clearly weaker than in previous same quarter last year. Which at this time, we feel is primarily weather related as later weeks in the quarter were more normal. Our basket growth continues and we cycle the bid of the early adopter advantage we had in Juul, but continue to see strong growth in categories like beverages and salty snacks.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question from Keith Howlett, with respect to same-store sales growth, what percentage of convenience store sales in Q1 are tied to weather such as beer and cold beverages? And does softness in those weather related categories completely explain the below trend same-store sales growth in all markets and the reduction in gross margin rate in Europe and Canada?

Claude Tessier

So, the first part of this question was already addressed, and for the rest of reduction of the gross margin in Canada is mostly derived from the conversion of our Esso stores, so as well as weather had an impact on some high margin categories such as cold and frozen beverages. Other tobacco products also are still going strongly in Canada, like Brian mentioned before and that has a slight impact, negative impact on our margin in Canada.

In Europe, the margin was impacted by unfavorable mix, carwash sales, beverages and dairy sales were affected by unfavorable weather. These are all high margin categories, which are more meaningful in our European business in summertime, so that affected negatively in our margins in Europe.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next question comes from Derek Dlay at Canaccord Genuity. Can you comment on the acquisition environment as we recently witnessed some activity both in the U.S. and in Australia? Have you seen a change in transaction multiples and given your healthy balance sheet do you expect to be active over the coming year?

Claude Tessier

So, we're in a good position as far as the balance sheet is concerned. With the resolution that took place in last quarters, we have significant balance sheets capacity and are in a position to do the significant deals right now. From a M&A perspective, nothing has changed from previous comments, multiples remain high, bidding is competitive on all sides and we're going to continue and still evaluating our files and expect to be in the loop as other opportunities arise. However, this environment will not last forever, and when things will move back to more reasonable grounds, we are certainly be ready to act. And meanwhile, we continue to use opportunistically our share buyback, as stated before and this to enhance shareholder value.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next question comes from Bobby Griffin at Raymond James. Can you add some color on what lift you're seeing from merchandise sales and fuel volumes in the U.S. after the rebranding to Circle K is complete? And what opportunities are there to enhance the loyalty program, under one brand?

Brian Hannasch

In terms of sizable rebranding from other brands, I would say both the CST and the Mac stores in Canada are seeing improved same-store sales compared to here in Circle K location. So, pleased with results there. Part of that the brands and unifying that in geography part of that new programs and part of that's continued focus on improving operations. Today we have a clear path of drive organic sales over time, having one unified brand is certainly foundation of that journey.

Building on the foundation there are lot of things we believe could create customer loyalty beyond the NAV and starts with great operations in customer service, we're working hard on store specific assortments, a journey on store specific pricing. We will continue to focus on developing differentiated programs and offers like Froster, our Polar Pop Unlock, gamified promotions which I mentioned earlier.

If you look at the narrow definition loyalty, we believe we're just scratching the surface with our Lift and Easy Pay, while concurrently we're working to personalize and differentiate our more comfortable loyalty program that we have in Europe and parts of U.S. This year we're adding features such as mobile payment, subscription carwash to this platform.

Jean Marc Ayas

The next set of questions comes from Karen Short at Barclays Capital. Can you provide an update on the M&A environment in the U.S. from the multiple perspective? And assuming multiples remain high, would you be more likely to reduce your goal to double the business in five years? Or would you be more likely to look to increase M&A in other countries?

Brian Hannasch

In terms of strategic plan, I think we're very early in it and still very confident in it. We seen this environment before as Claude mentioned and it won't last and we will be ready when it doesn't. In the mean time we are going to remain disciplined in our pursuit of acquisitions and we never been a company that prioritizes store count growth, to the detriment of shareholder value. Our footprints give us unique look at opportunities globally and we remain open to many M&A activities, opportunities not only in the U.S.

Jean Marc Ayas

The second question is from Karen Short. Gas margins were very high in the U.S. any color on whether or not this is structural and sustainable? Would you be inclined to get more aggressive on pricing to generate stronger gallon comps?

Brian Hannasch

You know, in terms of fuel, our goal is to be consistently competitive and provide consistently competitive prices to our customers, each and every day. In that context, I'm pleased with a volume results. This is our fifth consecutive quarter, a positive same-store gallons, which we believe is growing market share in almost every market we're in.

Margins are likely to remain volatile over any short period of time, driven by changes underlying cost and competitive behaviors. But over the longer term, we believe there will be upward pressure on margins driven by the profit needs of the smaller side operators, which have the same cost pressures but are not growing volumes and have more reliance on weaker categories like cigarettes.

In terms of things we control, as I mentioned a bit earlier, we're working on our procurement initiatives, continue to rollout the Circle K fuel brand, programs like Easy Pay which will enhance loyalty and volume driving growth in our premium fuel sales.

Jean Marc Ayas

Thank you, Brian and Claude. This covers all of the questions for today. Thank you all for joining us. We wish you a great day and look forward to discussing our Q2 2020 results at the end of November.

Brian Hannasch

Thanks everyone. Have a great day.

Claude Tessier

Thank you.

Operator

This does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.