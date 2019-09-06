Pinduoduo At A Crossroad

Should Pinduoduo target its managerial attention and marketing resources on fighting Alibaba and JD.com for market share on their turfs or concentrate on entrenching its position in the rural markets and extract greater value from the lower-tier residents?

Its push into higher-tier cities, doubling-down in bringing rural produce to the wealthier coastal cities, and efforts in logistics/supply chain improvements should put Pinduoduo in good stead going forward.

Pinduoduo has also moved beyond a platform where shoppers go to for low-cost everyday items into the provision of premium products as well.

Riding on a week where Trump's latest outburst on trade was met with restraint from the Chinese government, the shares of Pinduoduo gained 11% and established a new high.

Pinduoduo's Q2 2019 Results Showed Good Progress In User Engagement And Spending

The good set of results Pinduoduo reported on August 21 probably didn't come as a surprise to the market. In my article published in early August, I wrote that the e-commerce player announced several updates on its order volumes that were disseminated on various Chinese media. In that article, I also looked at the 'secret sauce' adopted by Pinduoduo that aided its amazing growth.

Based on its Q2 2019 report, average MAUs jumped 88 percent to 366 million, while active buyers increased 41 percent to 483 million. The multiplier effect on revenue came from an increase in the annual spending per active buyer which was up 92 percent to $213.80. All-in, Pinduoduo achieved 159 percent year-on-year revenue growth in Q2 2019 and GMV growth of 171 percent to $103.3 billion on a trailing-twelve-month basis.

Source: Pinduoduo Q2 2019 results presentation

The strong user metrics have resulted in Pinduoduo turning in the lowest non-GAAP net loss since Q1 2018 and the largest earnings surprise since its IPO. Similarly, its Q2 2019 revenue was at a record high and the revenue surprise was also the largest since its IPO.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

Looking deeper, it was apparent that Pinduoduo's push into China's tier-1 and tier-2 cities have helped raise the spending per active user, given the higher spending power of those in these richer cities. Pinduoduo's GMV from tier-1 and tier-2 cities jumped significantly in the first half of 2019. As a result, the share of the total GMV from these cities rose from 37 percent in January this year to 48 percent in June.

During the e-commerce extravaganza in June, dubbed the 618 shopping festival, users from tier-1 and tier-2 cities represented 41 percent of total shoppers at Pinduoduo, not that far away from the 48 percent average in the mobile e-commerce industry. Given Pinduoduo's push into the higher-tier cities, the gap is expected to narrow.

Source: QuestMobile, WalktheChat

The need for marketing, rebates, and incentive programs meant that Pinduoduo continues to see an unabated year-on-year rise in its cost of revenue as well as sales and marketing expenses. The consolation is that as a percentage of revenue, the figures are coming off recent peaks.

Source: Pinduoduo Q2 2019 results presentation

Pinduoduo's Transformation Is In Full Swing And Showing Early Signs Of Positive Results

When I first covered the company, I was skeptical of its potential given the multiple challenges it was facing - lawsuits, heightened regulatory attention on fake products, and rising expenses. An upsized secondary offering earlier in the year was taken as a vindication for those who anticipated it was a matter of time the company would come cap in hand given the seemingly large operating expenses. I was subsequently impressed by the management's policy smarts which saw the company's focus on rural consumers enabling it to ride on the poverty alleviation theme supported by the central government.

We founded Pinduoduo because we saw an opportunity to create something that could generate a positive and a lasting impact on the society, something that would create value, not to justify us as an enterprise, but also for the society, as we devote ourselves to benefit to all, for the people first and be more open. Looking at our scale today, what we have accomplished together with our ecosystem partners and our users, we are one step closer toward that vision. - Zheng Huang, founder and CEO of Pinduoduo

It wasn't just me. Pinduoduo's outperformance has made critics utterly dumbfounded. It is now trading a notch above the consensus price target at $31.84 currently, a level that has increased following a series of post-earnings revisions despite some analysts maintaining their bearish views and expecting the share price to correct to below $15. What can help Pinduoduo change Wall Street's mind?

Data by YCharts

Pinduoduo has been moving beyond a platform where shoppers go to for low-cost everyday items. The company's concept of amassing consumers to provide a substantial order size in return for cost savings at the merchant is now being employed on higher value, higher quality items like trench coats.

During the Q2 2019 earnings call, David Liu, vice president of strategy at Pinduoduo, cited an example of a merchant whose hit product was a trench coat launched in late 2018. Despite being priced at 50 percent higher than that of their competitors, the merchant emphasized the "great value" given the superior materials used. Coupled with targeted advertising, the merchant sold over 40,000 units despite the higher price.

The ubiquitous messaging app operated by Pinduoduo's backer, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), has always been an important tool for shoppers to solicit others to hit the required number of buyers for each item. Pinduoduo has come out with features to facilitate users to do so.

For instance, I provide a snapshot below of an in-app message generated that WeChat users can send to their friends to spur action. It is common for users to send such messages to the various chat groups they are in to encourage others to join in the group purchases. Often there would be those who need help reaching a set number of users before being qualified for a monetary incentive.

Translation: (In bold) I'm just one user away from being eligible for a cash award! (In lighter color) This is a benefit offered by Pinduoduo to thank users. Everyone is eligible to redeem a cash award.

Source: ALT Perspective

Pinduoduo's concept of partnering with farmers in creating a win-win situation whereby farmers capture more of the economic benefits and the consumers get better-priced produce is working well. Pinduoduo has been educating farmers on how to better plan their planting cycles to maximize harvest and in tune with demand, how to efficiently modernize their production, as well as how to market and price their products.

Zheng Huang, founder and CEO of Pinduoduo, shared that the company would next focus on developing a "cheaper, faster and a more reliable logistics and supply chain networks" in order to get the fresh produce to consumers in an "even more reliable and a timely manner". On this front, Pinduoduo has even worked with farmers in ensuring fruits come in "standardized" sizes, so that they can fit in optimized packaging designs.

Beyond creating "a win-win situation whereby farmers capture more of the economic benefits and the consumers get a better price produce" (in other words, redistributing the margins once enjoyed by the middlemen merchants to the farmers and consumers), it is important to realize that Pinduoduo is striving for a deeper collaboration with farmers to ensure they stick with its platform.

Both JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo has complained publicly that suppliers of items like electronics and appliances are threatened to exclusively sell to a 'certain' competing platform. There are only a few major electronics and appliances makers. On the other hand, the millions of disparate farmers are a good target for Pinduoduo to get out of the predicament as they were previously not "locked-in" by any platforms and given the large numbers, impossible to be completely "possessed" by any one player.

Financial Metrics Show Pinduoduo's Valuation Is At A Premium To Peers Alibaba And JD.com

Riding on a week where Trump's latest outburst on trade was met with restraint from the Chinese government, which indicated that it would not immediately retaliate against the latest round of U.S. tariff increase and officials sounded conciliatory, Pinduoduo (PDD) gained 11.1 percent. Chinese policymakers identifying 20 measures that could be implemented to help boost the domestic consumption also helped improve sentiment for other e-commerce stocks like Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) which both gained more than 6 percent.

The share price jump by Pinduoduo last week was particularly impressive, given that it came on top of a strong uptick following its Q2 2019 earnings release. Its 72.5 percent appreciation since its IPO was nearly all regained in just less than two months from July this year, amply rewarding shareholders who held on to it through its rough patches. Comparatively, the share prices of its peers - Alibaba, JD.com, and Vipshop (VIPS) - are in the red in the period since Pinduoduo's IPO. Having hit record levels, let's explore in this article Pinduoduo's valuation and prospects.

Data by YCharts

On Thursday, the share price of Pinduoduo reached an intra-day high of $33.88 before some profit-taking brought it down to close $32.77 on Friday. Not bad for a stock that earned only a neutral rating based on quant and authors who have covered it on Seeking Alpha. It has been rewarding for shareholders who placed their faith in the e-commerce player which has seen its market valuation surpass that of Chinese search engine leader Baidu (BIDU), which has a much longer trading history. Its amazing stock run amid an unabated profitability issue has caused it to receive an 'F' grade on value in the quantitative model.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials

How does Pinduoduo compare with its peers? On the typical metric, EV-to-EBITDA, it is still expected to be loss-making, hence, even on a forward basis, the ratio for Pinduoduo is negative. We would have to look at the EV-to-Revenues and Pinduoduo has the highest ratio among its obvious peers Alibaba and JD.com, coming at 8.2 times versus 6.4 times and 0.5 times respectively for the latter two.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

It has been argued that JD.com's revenue cannot be compared apples-to-apples with Alibaba because the former sells goods on its platform directly, while the latter is a facilitator of e-commerce, enabling merchants to sell on its platforms and it takes a charge and/or earns from advertising. As such, Pinduoduo's operating model is closer to Alibaba and its higher ratio seems to imply that shareholders are happy to pay a premium for a company at an earlier stage of growth.

Looking from the angle of cash flows, Pinduoduo and Alibaba is again at neck-to-neck on EV-to-Free cash flow, at 22.8 times and 20.3 times respectively. JD.com is a distance away at 7.9 times.

Data by YCharts

I also compared the EV-to-Assets ratio, as well as the Price-to-book value to be more thorough. Both metrics showed Pinduoduo at a significant valuation premium to both Alibaba and JD.com. The recent run-up in Pinduoduo's share price would invite more scrutiny to its valuation. Its short trading history could also cause investors to be more cautious in chasing up its share price. Let's turn our attention to the operational aspects and prospects of Pinduoduo to see if the market optimism is warranted.

Data by YCharts

Can Pinduoduo Overcome Its Logistical Deficit?

Between Alibaba and JD.com, the latter has been touted as having the logistical advantage because it invested significantly in owning its supply chain while the former tended to outsource its requirements. Nevertheless, that has changed recently with Alibaba taking more control of its logistics partners in terms of ownership. On the other hand, Pinduoduo being the newcomer in the e-commerce space has the least supply chain capabilities.

I raised the strategy of Pinduoduo working with farmers in the earlier section. One challenge from selling fresh produce is their perishability, unlike electronics and appliances which can be stored for much longer without significant deterioration in quality or prone to damage during transportation. To tackle this, the management is working on creating more reliable logistics and supply chain networks that are faster and lower in unit cost than what the company is paying currently. It claimed that an e-waybill system it championed has now been adopted in nearly all its orders, resulting in the system becoming the second largest in China within a few months.

The heavy government investments into infrastructure have been improving the connectivity of its far-flung provinces to the more prosperous coastal regions tremendously. Pinduoduo has astutely leveraged on this improved connection to link up farmers to consumers. Its partnership with the provincial government in Yunnan is enabled by a series of new bridges completed in recent years.

Pulite suspension bridge in Yunnan - the third highest in the world (Source: Highestbridges.com)

Longjiang suspension bridge in Yunnan - the longest in China (Source: Highestbridges.com)

With the above mentioned examples, Pinduoduo seems savvy in seeking cost-effective solutions for its logistical needs. There are additional easy wins for Pinduoduo if the management chose to emulate what its peers are doing on the 'last mile' endeavors. For instance, I have noticed that both Taobao/Tmall and JD.com have set up collection points in universities to solve the last mile issue. Students, teachers, and others working in the university or nearby can collect their merchandises at their convenience. Universities, schools, and commercial properties would be happy to provide Pinduoduo with similar setups in exchange for rental income. The management seem to know where the company is weak at and I am optimistic that Pinduoduo can overcome its current limitations based on its current track record.

JD.com's collection point situated side-by-side Taobao/Tmall's equivalent at a Chinese university.

Source: ALT Perspective

Investor Takeaway

Anytime a stock hits a new record high, inevitably the question of whether it still have legs to run surfaces. Pinduoduo gained prominence in the crowded e-commerce space by satisfying the needs of the underserved rural base as well as lowly paid city dwellers who do not mind lower quality goods at dirt-cheap prices. Till date, it still suffers from merchants toting counterfeit brands on its platform.

Another challenge Pinduoduo faces is growing its enlarging base. Pinduoduo's growth in 'Active Buyers' has plummeted from a peak of 58 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q3 2017 to just 5.9 percent by Q1 2019. While the growth has rebounded to 9.0 percent in Q2 2019, it is still early days to know if this is an aberration or indeed a change in trend. After all, the 483.2 millions of buyers is already more than the population of the U.S. and around half of China's internet users.

Source: ALT Perspective

To continue demonstrating meaningful user and revenue growth, it has turned to tier-1 and tier-2 cities, as well as going upscale such as selling premium trend coats and tackling the issue of fake brands. However, the marketing strategies for the higher-tier and lower-tier cities are different. For instance, residents in lower-tier cities are receptive of invitations for group-buy items sent via WeChat from friends and relatives. However, such solicitations are frowned upon by those in the higher-tier cities who are less price conscious and are tight for time.

Pinduoduo would soon come to a crossroad. Should it target its managerial attention and marketing resources on fighting Alibaba and JD.com for market share on their turfs or concentrate on entrenching its position in the rural/lower-income groups and extract greater value from the broad trend of consumer lifestyle upgrading?

At the same time, competitors are marketing their own versions of group-purchase platforms. Investors would need to keenly monitor the strategic direction of Pinduoduo, evaluate accordingly the merits and risks, as well as how the company is doing in fending off the wannabes. Management would need to justify why investors should pay the valuation premium for Pinduoduo over the other e-commerce players. I look forward to hearing your views.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, TCEHY, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.