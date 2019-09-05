Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management Presents at Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference Call September 5, 2019 7:30 AM ET

Thibaut Mongon

Thank you, Kristen, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this early morning session. We are very excited to be back here at Barclay's. It's always a pleasure to be here. And so, this morning is about giving you an update on the Consumer Health segment of Johnson & Johnson.

So, it’s early morning. So, quick reminder that as always for any reference to our SEC filings or any forward-looking statement that we may make in this presentation, please refer to our website of this slide.

So, we cannot talk about Johnson & Johnson without talking about our credo. You are all familiar with this document, it was written 75 years ago by the son of our founder, right before bringing the Company public. So, this year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our IPO, and we will do it with -- we will celebrate with the financial community at the New York Stock Exchange on September 17th, so a little less than two weeks from now. So, you are all welcome to join. The celebration is going to be a great, great milestone for our Company. And if you ever wonder how we make decisions at Johnson & Johnson, you just need to refer to this document. It outlines how we look at our responsibilities towards the consumers and the patients we serve, the employees, the communities in which we live and work and ultimately our shareholders. That has been our North Star or guiding principle for 75 years and continues to be very lively and vivid document that we work with everyday at J&J. And that has been the foundation of our success as a company for no more than 130 years.

And when we try dissect what makes J&J such a great company, it’s really about a few things. First and foremost, the values of our credo, as I just talked about. Then, being large and broadly based in health care. We are the largest, broadest company in the health care space in the world. We take care of you throughout your whole life through our three segments, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Consumer Health, the $14 billion unit, we are talking about this morning. All three segments are driven by one, relentless pursuit of innovation. And that's why you see us consistently investing at industry leading levels in R&D because we believe that innovation fuels growth. That’s what has been a growth driver for many, many, many, many years and will continue to be our growth driver for many, many years to come. And all of this results in great financial performance that you are all familiar with, very strong above market returns year after year, decade after decade. This year, we’re delivering our 57th year of annual dividend growth and 35th year of continued adjusted earnings growth. So, very solid performance.

And the whole idea behind Johnson & Johnson is to look at health care in a very holistic way. So, on this slide, you see how our three segments interact with one another and allow us to take care of patients and consumers across the continuum of care. So, our colleagues in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices take care of patients in acute or chronic settings. Our role in Consumer Health is to take care of consumers when they have minor ailments, or helping them through their daily routine to make sure that they do not develop conditions in the future. So, that’s how we embrace the full continuum of care and are present in each step of the way throughout your life.

So, to look at Consumer Health specifically, we need to show you a short video that will give you a sense of who we are and most importantly, how we differentiate versus other companies in our space. So, let’s runt the video.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

So, as you can tell, the Consumer Health has a long track of being first brining innovation to market. That’s what we do. We are hyper-focused on personal health. We take care of you from your very first day with our baby business throughout your life with our other segments. We do only one thing, focusing on health, personal health, and we do it in a very differentiated way with very strong brands that are rooted in science and endorsed by professionals. That’s really at the core of what we do, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health.

We have a very well-balanced portfolio, both in terms of products and geographies. In terms of products, if you look at our portfolio, I would encourage you to look at it in three segments. We have OTC segment, health care, our beauty segment, skin health, and then, the third segment is the addition of four what we call specialty businesses, baby care, wound care, oral care and women's health. So, a very well-balanced portfolio that allows us to position J&J well in different segments and take advantage of -- benefit from their growth. But also, a well-balanced portfolio in terms of geographies. We have bit less than half of our business in North America, which serves us well when the U.S market is doing well as it is the case this year. But, we also have more than half of our business outside of the U.S., which gives us a good balance of exposure to both developed and emerging markets.

So, this well-balanced portfolio allows us to weather the variability we could see in growth or in seasonality in different parts of the world or in different segments and deliver a sustainable performance in a very competitive way, and 2019 is no different to that. First half of the year, we delivered close to $7 billion of revenues, which did represent an adjusted operational growth of 1.5% versus a year ago. And by adjusted operational, we mean excluding impact of currency divestitures and acquisitions.

If you recall, at the beginning of the year, we said that we expect the markets in which we operate, segments and geographies to grow approximately 2% in 2019. So, half way through the year, we're on the right trajectory to grow competitively again in 2019. So, very excited about where we are today, even more excited about where we're heading. We're positioned in segments that are growing today and we expect them to accelerate in the years to come. We expect the markets and geographies in which we compete to grow between 3.5% and 4.5% CAGR over the next five years coming from the 2% we see today. We don’t see this acceleration happening overnight, but we definitely see strong reasons to believe that we're going to see an accelerate in the growth of the market in which we compete. And a number of reasons product.

First, the macro trends are playing in our favor. Around the world, consumers, people are obsessed with their health. You are all obsessed with you own health, you want to take care of it, you want to make sure that the products you use on a daily basis take care of your health. And it’s the same with the different stakeholders in the ecosystem. If you think about health care professionals, if you think about retailers who many of them want to position themselves as a destination for health and wellness, if you think about governments who are under tremendous pressure in terms of health care budgets. And we see that self-medication, self-care is a great way to alleviate this burden. We just did a study with the association of health care in the United States and did demonstrate that $1 spent in OTC in the U.S. results in $7 of savings for the health care budget in reimbursed drugs or health care professional visits that are not taking place.

So, everybody is pushing for Consumer Health. And we are uniquely positioned to benefit from this push because we are grounded in science, endorsed by professionals, and this is what every stakeholder, starting with consumers are looking for. They are not looking for the fluffy stuff out there but really for products and solutions that are going to help them take care of the problem they are facing. So, very strong underlying positive trends for us.

The digital space in which we believe is also very, very beneficial to Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. You are all familiar with the environment we live in. What’s very important for you to see is that in the Consumer Health space, this digital environment is extremely conducive because our consumers are not out there waiting for us to go to them and attract them to our product. They are coming to us. They have real problems in their daily life and they are looking for solutions. And in a brick-and-mortar environment, it’s not always easy to get information, to get access to recommendations to products. But, in a digital world, it’s much easier. And so, we fully leverage this opportunity to access consumers and patients around the world where and when they need it with the answer to the problems they have regarding their personal health.

So, for all these reasons, a lot of great underlying reasons for personal health to continue to grow in the years to come and continue to be a very attractive space. And to make sure that we maximize this opportunity, we at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health have developed what we call algorithm for success, which is based on the credo I just talked about but really articulated around three pillars. The first one is about strengthening our leadership position in Consumer Health. We are not a journalist company. We are hyper-focused on health, and we strengthen our positions there every day. We grow through innovation, similar to the other segments of Johnson & Johnson. And to do that, we have developed a very agile innovation model, and I will tell you more about that in a minute. And finally, we do all that while making sure that we continue to remain financially disciplined, which are well known for, so we can do what J&J does very well, which is growing sales but growing income faster than sales.

So, let's get into each one of these three segments into a little bit more detail. First of all, leading in Consumer Health. We do that by being very disciplined about portfolio management. We make sure that Johnson & Johnson is positioned on segments and geographies that are growing and growing profitability. And if you look at the segments we play in today, you see that we expect all of them to grow nicely in the years to come. And we play in these segments from a position of strength with very strong brands that consumers are very familiar with and are best differentiated with science. Let’s have a look at each one of them individually, so you get a better sense.

The first one is self-care, our OTC business. We are the second largest player in the world in OTC, $4.3 billion of revenues for us in 2018 in this space, growing slightly faster than the market, 3.4% growth last year. And why are we gaining share and growing faster than the market is because we have very strong brands. ZYRTEC, number one in allergy; TYLENOL, number one in branded analgesics in the U.S., the largest market in the world; MOTRIN, number one, pediatrician recommended ibuprofen; NICORETTE, global smoking cessation brand, global leader in smoking cessation; or ZARBEE's, number one cough syrup recommended by pediatrician in the U.S., and I could go on and on and on with brands that are leading their segments or their geographies. So, a very strong portfolio.

We continuously nurture with innovation, claims in new indications, and that allows us to flourish in these very large segment, $48 billion and grow faster than the market. It’s growing nicely, 2.5%, 3.5% projected growth in the next five years. And we intend to continue to grow faster than the market, thanks to a very strong portfolio.

So, the second segment in our portfolio is beauty, skin health. We call it skin health because the majority of our brands are heavily recommended by dermatologists. Again $4.4 billion in revenues in 2018, again growing faster than the market, 5.4% growth excluding acquisitions, divestitures, and currency impact. And again, a very strong portfolio of brands. NEUTROGENA, largest skin care brand in the U.S., number one recommended by dermatologists. AVEENO, number one recommended for eczema. And our more recently acquired portfolio of dermocosmetic brands where we cover all the way from North America and the U.S. with NeoStrata, all the way to Asia, China and Japan with our latest acquisition of Dr.Ci:Labo. So, a very strong portfolio that puts us in a great position to go after these very large segments, more than $100 billion globally, growing very nicely 4.5%, 5.5% and gaining share.

And again, how we gain share is by making sure that we leverage the power of Johnson & Johnson in terms of scientific knowledge to nurture these brands with meaningful innovation that has real impact on the health of the skin of consumers. So, whether it’s in the daily management of your skin health or to take care of specific conditions, I talked about eczema, I talked -- we also do it in sun protection or antiaging or acne, our science allows us to offer broad solutions that cater to the different needs of the different consumers we serve.

So, to give you a sense of how we leverage the power of Johnson & Johnson to play in this space, I need to show you quick video that will give you a better sense of what we do in that segment.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Innovation, NEUTROGENA, Bright Boost, which is a great product that renews your cells on your skin. You should try this product. I have good news and bad news about your skin, a few fun facts here. Your skin renews itself naturally. That’s the good news. The bad news is that as you age, your skin -- it’s more and more difficult for your skin to renew itself. So, when you are a child, your skin gets renewed every three to five days; if you're in your 30s, it takes you more than a month to renew your cell; if you are in your 50, it takes three to four months. But, the good news is that we are here to help and Bright Boost is a great way to renew your skin in 10 days, you get a brighter and more even tone skin. It’s a great innovation we're launching as we speak. So, I encourage you to try it, if you believe it will help you.

So, self-care, skin health, and then our specialty businesses, very strong equities in segments where we have leading positions. Baby care where we’re the undisputed leader globally with number one, the largest brand globally in the mass segment, Johnson’s Baby and the number two largest brand globally, AVEENO baby, which allows us to go after the premium segment, oral care where we are global leader in mouth wash with Listerine; wound care, global leader in adhesive bandages with BAND-AID; and women's health, where we are number one, or number two in the geographies in which we compete with brands like o.b., STAYFREE, and CAREFREE.

So, every strong leadership positions, very strong equities that are very close to the Johnson & Johnson equity. We keep innovating in these segments, we keep renovating these brands to make sure that they continue to be extremely relevant for today's consumers. And we do it again with great marketing and great science. If you just look at Baby, 90% of the baby skin research that's available out there is developed by Johnson & Johnson. So, this scientific power gives us very strong competitive advantage across the portfolio, including in these four segments.

So, as you can tell, very strong brands, covering different segments of the health care market. Some of them have been with us for very, very long time, forever, like BAND-AID. But throughout the years, we have looked at acquisitions as a way to complement our portfolio. It has been the case for a very long time. This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the NEUTROGENA acquisition. Who’d have thought when Johnson & Johnson acquired this small company in California, which was doing mostly a bath soap that it would become the global leader it is today.

And we continue to do year-in year-out. Our latest acquisitions are ZARBEE's Naturals in the health care -- in the self-care space; and Dr.Ci:Labo which opens for us the dermocosmetic market in Asia. So, very excited about these two acquisitions. ZARBEE's is doing very well. It was founded 10 years ago by Dr. Zarbock, one product, and over the past 10 years has flourished into a large range of natural self-care products. We are very excited -- we acquired this company late last year. We are very excited with the way the brand is developing, strengthening its leadership position in the U.S., and we are about to start expanding internationally with an entry into China in the second half of this year.

So, very excited about these brands. I’m going to show you a quick video that mean to give you a sense of what this brand is all about.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

It’s growing double digits, very strong position, very excited about the future. Very excited about the future of Dr.Ci:Labo as well. We just acquired this company earlier this year. So, we are in the early stages of integration, but very excited about this entry into the large dermocosmetic segment in Asia, which is also partially a direct-to-consumer model, which gets us very excited as well to interact with consumers in a very different way. So, very strong portfolio. By the way, at the end of the presentation, you will have a number of products available for you to take home. So, please take the bag at the end of the presentation.

So, strong portfolio fueled by innovation, and that's where a very agile innovation model plays a big role. And we innovate in different ways. But really, you can look at it in two ways, product innovation and market innovation. So, let's talk about product innovation first.

We innovate across our portfolio in many different ways. It can be the new form. This is an example of children’s TYLENOL. We’re launching it as we speak in the U.S. That gives children the efficacy of TYLENOL, but in a new form, for children who do not want TYLENOL liquid anymore, are not willing or ready for a chewable or a tablet and will love this new format, which doesn’t require water and dissolves in seconds in your tongue. So, a great example of applying a technology to answer specific needs of our consumers by bringing new forms.

Consumer intimacy as well, with the example of Johnson’s Baby CottonTouch. That’s a great example of how we listen to consumers, and we see that cotton is an ingredient that parents are really attracted to around the world. We put our science behind it and we developed a lot very successful line of baby products using cotton, leveraging proprietary science that allows us to develop a formulation that is very well accepted by parents, but also take care of specific pain points in the journey of the parents we serve.

So, with CottonTouch, we have less residue on baby’s skin, and so it makes your life easier. It makes the baby less slippery when you are handling the baby in the bath. It makes it easier for you to dress baby after putting -- applying lotion on baby’s body. If you’ve ever done that, it’s not easy, but with CottonTouch, it’s much easier, and parents did notice. We launched this range end of last year and it’s already in our top 25% within -- in Johnson’s Baby. So, a very successful example of listening to consumers, applying science, making sure that we bring meaningful innovation and guess, what, consumers respond and our innovation is successful.

I talked about NEUTROGENA Bright Boost. That’s a great example of how we leverage the power of J&J. This range is based on the power of Neoglucosamine, an ingredient that we acquired through our NeoStrata acquisition. And we are cascading down from premium to mass, from NeoStrata to NEUTROGENA. That’s a formula that has served us very well over the past decades with NEUTROGENA, bringing to mass concept and ingredients that were only available in premium skin care. We are doing it again. We launching this range as we speak in the U.S. I'm very excited about it.

But, it’s also leveraging the power of our organization. For this range, we asked four talented women scientists from around the world, U.S., France, Brazil, and Asia to come together and look at the formulation that would be a real breakthrough for millennial women around the world. And their collaboration gave us NEUTROGENA Bright Boost. So, really bringing to market real breakthrough innovation that leverages the power of J&J and really differentiate us from competition.

And the last example of the power of our innovation model is OGX, a company we acquired three years ago, continues to do extremely well at a very agile innovation model that allows us to bring lot of innovation to the market and thus fueling the growth of the OGX brand, continues to grow double-digit. You may have seen that we are now with OGX number four in the U.S. hair care market. So, remarkable performance of this brand. And we are using this brand, not only as a standalone success story but also as a platform for expansion. So, platform for expansion in products, and you see here that we have launched already two new brands internationally, Maui Moisture; and more recently last year AVEENO, both of them doing extremely well in the premium health care segment. But we're also using OGX as a platform to expand capabilities.

The agile model we found in OGX is replicable elsewhere in the organization. And so, we're taking some of the best practices we see in OGX, replicate them in the other segments of the Company and use it to make our innovation engine across the organization much more agile and much more effective.

So, as you can tell, a few examples that give you a good sense of the power of our innovation model, but also in marketing where we leverage the power and data and analytics to grow after high-value audiences with precision marketing, you are all familiar with this. The power of it in Consumer Health is really that it allow us to respond to the specific needs of consumers that are out there. We're not talking about impulse buying with Johnson and Johnson. We're talking about bringing to consumers products and solutions that solve their specific needs. And so, our ability to target consumers with specific messages that cater to their specific needs is very, very powerful in the Consumer Health space and that’s what we leverage in J&J. But we also leverage the power of data and analytics in our product offering.

So, that’s the example of Nicorette in the UK where we have a direct-to-consumer program for our smoking cessation range that is highly expected but we complemented with behavioral support -- online behavioral support, which not only allows consumers who use it to increase a likelihood of smoking -- of stopping -- of quitting but also allows us to collect first party data that allows us to be even more precise in our marketing. So, very strong innovation engine, very strong leverage of the digital environment, and that’s why you see our e-commerce performance continuing to be very, very strong, 49% growth in the first half of the year. It continues to be a very, very important growth engine for us.

So, strong portfolio, strong innovation, fueled by a very robust program of efficiency that has served us well over the past couple of years with $2 billion of efficiencies delivered over the past three years, you see the impact on IBT. So really focused on four pillars, revenue growth management, making sure that we maximize, optimize our portfolio and commercial spend to maximize our ROI. Marketing productivity, we spend less but better by moving from mass marketing to personalized marketing; SG&A with very strict control on key categories, but also making sure that our organization is lean and efficient. And supply chain, making sure that we constantly optimize our portfolio and our network of external and internal manufacturing to maximize efficiencies.

So, it has served us well. We expect it to continue to serve us well when you look at the first half of 2019. You already see a continuous improvement in our IBT, another 100 basis points. And that's how we intend to continue to deliver the productivity gain that will allow us to invest in growth but at the same time make sure that we grow income faster than sales.

So, a few things I wanted you to remember about J&J Consumer Health. We are hyper-focused on personal health. We do it in a very differentiated way with brands that are grounded in science and endorsed by professionals. We do it at scale, touching more than 1 billion people around the world. And we do it with a very simple but very effective algorithm for success based on a very strong portfolio fueled by innovation and powered by a very strong productivity program. That's what our team is focused on 24x7. You have on this chart the leadership team that really brings to life our purpose at J&J, which is to blend heart, science and ingenuity to change the trajectory of health for humanity. And for us in personal health, it’s really about changing the trajectory of your personal health. So, thank you very much.

