Bank Of Montreal: Strong Buy Aiming For The 'Trifecta'

Canadian banks have long-since been one of our favorite global income investments. Williams Equity Research (WER) has authored several recommendations in the sector, which have gone on to yield favorable results.

In fact, for what it’s worth, this segment has often been the cornerstone of WER’s lead portfolio manager’s personal portfolio.

As global markets sell off, Canadian banks are once again becoming attractive. We'll explain why they’re among the greatest dividend stocks available down below, along with Canadian currency and its housing market.

But we’ll do it all with a specific focus on one particular financial institution… Bank of Montreal (BMO), which reported its last quarterly results on Aug. 27. So we benefit from very recent information.

For the record, all data is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. However, we think you can make some significant money off of it no matter what currency you’re used to dealing in.

What Makes Bank of Montreal Special?

Source: BMO

The institution has traditional personal and commercial banking (“P&C”) offices across Canada and the more populated states in the U.S. The bank also has BMO Capital Markets and BMO Wealth Management offices all over the world. This includes in Europe, the Middle East, and throughout Asia-Pacific.

It’s part of a list of elite Canadian banks with the longest and most consistent dividend track records in existence. In fact, BMO is the longest-running dividend paying company in Canada. And that’s no easy feat given the incredible numbers from Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS).

Those two haven’t missed a dividend payment since 1870 and 1832, respectively.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY) also have impressive track records. All told, these banks form an effective oligopoly in the Canadian market, which then contributes to their large capitalizations relative to the Canadian economy.

But back to BMO specifically…

A History of Handling Itself

Source: BMO 2018 Annual Report

BMO’s dividend durability is partially due to its policy of paying out 40%-50% of its earnings rather than a fixed amount – which inevitably stresses a company's finances during hard times. As such, the business maintained its dividend during the Great Recession… even if it didn’t increase it until two years later.

Also, its payout ratio in terms of net income did climb above 50% for a short period. That’s something we’ll dig into deeper later in the article.

Historically, BMO has had two 2-for-1 stock splits, one in March 1993 and the other in March 2001. And a 5-for-1 stock split occurred in June 1967. Knowing all of that, perhaps this excerpt from a 2009 Financial Post article sums up BMO’s history best:

“Some of the largest banks in the world had collapsed, and central bankers were still in the midst of a costly (bailout) of financial institutions. The directors of the Bank of Montreal were carefully balancing the pressure to pay out a dividend to shareholders and the need to contain the effects of an international financial crisis. The year was 1829, and as stock markets recovered from the failure of six English banks caught out by bad bets on Latin American credit markets, bank directors decided to proceed with a dividend payment to shareholders. The move established a tradition that has endured for 180 years and was reaffirmed on Tuesday as Canada's oldest bank maintained its dividend at 70 cents.”

Given when the article was published, BMO now has 190 rather than 180 years of consecutive distributions. That means its uninterrupted dividend-paying track record begins 16 years before Texas was part of the U.S. and 85 years – a full lifetime – before the inception of World War I.

Clearly then, this company can handle itself.

More Impressive Data to Digest

BMO has increased its dividend by more than 340% in the past two decades, or an average annual growth rate of almost 8%. Using only the last 10 years – which puts a greater weight on recessionary years – the growth rate falls to 4.2% annualized. In that light, it remains good but admittedly not spectacular.

However, the bank began increasing its dividend again in 2012 at near double-digit rates. The dividend payout ratio has rarely exceeded 50% for more than a quarter, which is partly why it has been so resilient.

Source: WER & Macrotrends

Notice the red line above and you’ll see something interesting. Of the last 19 years, Q4-11 through Q2-12 and Q3-08 through Q2-09 paid higher yields than today. Or, switched around, BMO’s distribution yield has been lower than it is today approximately 92% of the time since 2000.

It should be noted that the large spike during the Great Recession coincided with a materially higher payout ratio than today’s figure, which is near 40%. This means the higher yield came with higher risks, as such things so often do.

Using the C$4.12 per share that management expects to pay over the next 12 months, BMO pays an attractive 4.7% yield (according to the current 0.75 exchange rate to the USD).

Q3-19’s Results

The end of fiscal 2018 marks an important date for BMO, since it’s Darryl White’s first full year as CEO. We have to say… he’s off to a promising start by delivering record adjusted net income of approximately $6 billion.

But let’s look at this last quarter specifically, Q3-19, which ended July 31. (Foreign companies often have different reporting periods compared to what U.S. investors are accustomed to.)

The financial company reported:

Net income of $1,557 million and adjusted net income of $1,582 million, both up 1%. Earnings per share of $2.34 and adjusted EPS $2.38 both up 1%. Net revenue of $5,779 million, up 5%. Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $306 million – including provisions for performing loans of $63 million – compared with $186 million in the prior year. Return on equity (ROE) of 13.2%, compared with 14.7%. Adjusted ROE of 13.5%, compared with 15%. Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.4%. Dividend of $1.03, which was unchanged from the prior quarter but up 7% from the prior year.

Net income was up modestly year-over-year, as was EPS. And while provision for credit losses doubled, it still remained low as a function of the portfolio at 19 basis points (0.19%) year to date.

As such, the distribution now results in a 4.7% yield. That’s highly favorable given the firm's conservative business model, strong credit ratings, consistent earnings, and durable margins.

BMO Year-to-Date

Of course, quarterly information only tells so much. And, as noted in WER’s recent piece on Exxon Mobil (XOM), BMO doesn’t structure its business on a quarter-to-quarter basis but over many years.

So let's look at its year-to-date figures, which incorporates more data and is still adjusted for seasonality. The company showed:

Net income of $4,564 million, which was up 22% over 2018. Adjusted net income of $4,642 million, up 4% EPS of $6.88, up 23%. Adjusted EPS of $7, up 5%. Net revenue of $17,022 million, up 6%. Provision for credit losses of $619 million, compared with $487 million in the prior year. ROE of 13.5%, up from 12.3%. Adjusted ROE of 13.7%, compared with 14.6% from 2018.

These numbers tell a more compelling story.

Source: BMO Q3 2019 Analyst Presentation

Net income and EPS were both up meaningfully, resulting in one of BMO’s strongest quarters in recent years. The bank’s U.S. segment and broader Capital Markets divisions were particularly positive… with both posting double-digit quarterly growth in adjusted earnings.

We see the increase in credit losses is lower on a percentage basis than last quarter. But it’s nonetheless on an upward trajectory.

ROE in the 13%-14% sweet spot remains intact, which is the long-term driver of BMO's margins and net income. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) also stayed strong, though it was down marginally vs. the prior period at 14.7%.

In fact, BMO's Investment and Corporate Banking divisions recognized record revenue over the period.

Division Performance Summary

An analysis of individual division performance often reveals cracks in a company’s foundation and is worth undertaking. "Adjusted net income" excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Based on our assessment of the financials and disclosures, it primarily adds back non-cash expenses related to acquisitions accounting.

Canadian P&C reported net income of $648 million. That was a $7 million increase, or 1%, compared to Q3-18.

When digesting these figures, keep in mind that 2018 itself was a record year for BMO. Adjusted net income was approximately the same. Results reflect good revenue growth, largely offset by higher provisions for credit losses – which we mentioned earlier – as well as higher expenses.

U.S. P&C reported net income of $368 million, which increased $4 million, or 1%, from the same period in 2018. This division also showed good revenue performance offset by higher provisions for credit losses and higher expenses.

BMO Wealth Management reported net income of $249 million compared with $291 million. And adjusted net income was $257 million compared with $301 million.

Traditional wealth reported net income of $225 million, a $23 million, or 11% increase. And adjusted net income of $233 million showed a $21 million, or 10%, jump driven by higher revenue that was partially offset by certain investment losses.

We included the adjusted numbers to demonstrate that there were not unusual accounting items responsible for the double-digit gains. Unlike the U.S. and Canadian personal and commercial banking segments, this division (as well as BMO Capital Markets) are global.

BMO Capital Markets reported net income of $313 million, which increased $12 million, or 4%. Meanwhile, adjusted net income of $318 million increased $15 million, or 5% vs. the prior year. And net income reflected good revenue performance net of higher expenses.

Corporate Services reported an adjusted net loss of $21 million for the quarter. That’s compared to an adjusted net loss of $55 million in the prior year.

Source: BMO Q3 2019 Analyst Presentation

From a regulatory point of view, BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 11.4% as of July 31, 2019. This remains favorable and extremely stable.

Source: BMO 2018 Annual Report

International Investments

A major differentiator for the Canadian banks is their international strategies. These banks are very large relative to the Canadian economy, so must expand outside their domestic borders for growth. Bank of Nova Scotia, for example, is active in Latin America. (The rest of its peers avoid the region.)

BMO’s investment and diversification in the U.S. is having an increasingly positive impact on its bottom line. Plus, it helps mitigate currency risk.

U.S. operations’ contribution has grown 7x since 2010. And BMO itself was recently ranked as the No. 2 most trusted bank in the U.S.

I’m not sure what that says about U.S. banks, but it’s good for BMO.

Despite the stock being down considerably in 2019, underlying performance and momentum remains positive across the board – including with all its largest segments. That’s relative to already strong financial performance in 2018.

Next up, let's move to a closer analysis of the financial statements.

Source: BMO

We’re going to work our way from the top down, focusing on the highlighted metrics as we do.

Total revenue was up significantly year to date, even after higher insurance claims, commissions, and policy benefit liabilities. PCLs were up modestly but remain only 3.6% of net revenue and a tiny fraction of the asset base.

Year-to-date net income and adjusted net income were both up significantly, resulting in a 22.9% increase in EPS.

A Pretty Stable Pick

The next highlighted item in that chart above is book value per share (BVPS), which increased a meaningful 12.5%. Shares outstanding decreased slightly but were approximately flat. And the dividend payout ratio declined modestly to 43.9%.

These are the numbers you’d normally associate with a stock down over 25% in recent months.

The distribution payout rate is important for two key reasons, with the first being durability. World War III or the equivalent would need to occur for BMO's management to seriously consider reducing its distribution rate.

That seems like hyperbole, we know. But it actually may be an understatement since the dividend remained intact during both World Wars.

(Perhaps we’ll gauge how severe WWIII is based on the Canadian banks’ reaction.)

Secondly, the payout ratio is on the low end of BMO’s target range. Assuming a small 2%-3% increase in net income in the next 12 months, BMO could raise its distribution another 7% in the next few quarters – the amount of the last raise – and still be at the midpoint of the 40-50% target range.

This is critical data for dividend growth investors.

Revenue growth, return on equity, and the bank's efficiency ratio are three other important measures. And as you may have noticed, they’re not included in the above chart.

We've already discussed all but the efficiency ratio, which remains steady at a favorable 60%-65% level. On a high level, the efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing a bank’s non-interest expense, which is mainly employee-related expenses, by its net income.

Leverage also remains very manageable at 4.3x, which is unmoved from prior periods.

Source: BMO 2018 Annual Report

Looking back further, 2017-2018 financial performance shows similar momentum, reinforcing the bank’s consistent but sustainable growth.

Valuation and Final Considerations

Last but not least, let's talk currency and the Canadian housing market.

In past articles on Canadian banks, WER has had significant discussion on the Canadian housing market. In summary, we acknowledged the concerns in this area and expected minor-to-moderate dislocations.

It’s true that, unlike in the U.S., the Canadian housing market didn’t correct. It’s also true that consumer mortgage debt in the largest cities remains worrisome from a macroeconomic level.

However, we did and still don’t expect those issues to result in material loan losses for the major Canadian banks. The loans are full recourse to the borrower, and the banks maintain comfortable equity positions – both of which are apples to oranges compared to the U.S. market.

Thus far, WER’s projections have proved accurate.

The recent slump in prices in cities such as Toronto appears to have stabilized, if not started to improve. So, on the one hand, a recession in Canada or any other country is a risk we can never fully mitigate. On the other, we can buy companies positioned to withstand the inevitable economic challenges to come, and preferably at a sound valuation.

We believe BMO fits this profile well.

Aiming for the Trifecta

In the past, WER has most enthusiastically recommended Canadian banks as the "trifecta" effect occurs. By this, we mean when the individual bank stocks, Canadian currency relative to the USD, and broader banking sector are simultaneously cheap.

We make money if any one of those three normalize, all other things equal.

It’s very difficult to lose money over the medium to long term when those variables align (as evidenced by WER’s published track record in this area).

To be clear, a stock's valuation alone is sufficient for potentially favorable risk-adjusted returns. But the more variables in our favor, the better.

Source: BMO

The Canadian dollar was at par with the USD as recently as July 22, 2008. But it has stabilized between 1.25 and 1.35 since 2015. That range has narrowed in the past two years to 1.28-1.34/USD. As such, the current exchange rate of 1.33 is on the higher end, thereby weaker relative to the USD.

This makes the current FX market a modest tailwind to an investment in a Canadian firm, at least if one believes exchange rates normalize over time, which is historically the case.

Source: DailyFX

Incorporating a longer time frame, we see that our current exchange rate timing is quite good. While we have to absorb the risk of a potential movement back to 1.40, the Canadian dollar is weaker than average. And BMO is increasingly diversifying into U.S. markets, with 28% of adjusted net income for 2018 and 34% most recently in 2019.

The balance leans moderately in our favor for this category.

Source: Bloomberg

A Great Entry Point

Despite major indices still being near all-time highs, the Canadian banking sector has given back all of its capital gains since early 2018. We don’t consider the sector immensely undervalued. But it is trading at slightly below-average multiples in the context of the current bull market.

While BNS has fared the worst – which is usually the case during turmoil, given its heavier emerging market exposure – BMO is down considerably compared to its 2019 highs and more than 20% since late 2018.

Source: BMO

Nonetheless, BMO's credit ratings are among the best in the business, with a Stable outlook by all major rating agencies. Banks make money through spreads and high credit ratings, meaning low leverage costs.

We need to monitor credit ratings independently of our personal confidence in their quality, since they do matter to the broader markets. And despite the recent fall in the stock price, there are no problems here.

Source: Macrotrends & WER

BMO's trailing 12-month earnings multiple is now well below 10x, which is attractive considering the firm's track record and revenue and net income growth.

On a free cash flow multiple basis, BMO is trading near the bottom of its five-year range. Since 2006, its earnings multiple has averaged approximately 10x, so we marginally benefit from today’s P/E ratio.

Payout Ratio: Lower end of historical range (good)

Distribution Yield: Near all-time highs (very good)

P/E Multiple: Modestly below average (good)

Free cash flow multiple: Bottom end of historical range (very good)

Projected dividend growth rate: Historical average of 7-8% (good).

The favorable tax treaty between Canada and the U.S. also benefits investors. While we don’t provide tax advice – and the following shouldn’t be construed as such – non-qualified accounts are subject to 15% withholding (reduced from the standard 30% due to the tax treaty) by the Canadian equivalent of the IRS.

This can be offset by claiming foreign tax credits on the investor’s U.S. tax return. Qualified accounts are even better, with no withholding by Canada. Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

BMO is now trading more than 25% off its 52-week highs. That’s a reasonable target given the firm just recorded record financial performance in several categories and is experiencing strong growth in the U.S.

Adding the near-5% annual yield gives a compelling total return opportunity to those confident in BMO’s ability to deliver long term. Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

