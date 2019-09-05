Litecoin Technical Analysis - September 2019

On USD trading, LTC has found resistance and support at around $75 and $50 respectively.

Litecoin continues to maintain a strong price correlation to Bitcoin, as it moves along with mining changes (difficulty and rewards).

Price action on LTC/USD (LTC-USD) continues to paint a very interesting picture, as the pair has broken below a key support level but finds itself trending back up again in a recovery wave pattern. What is the outlook for this pair for September 2019?

Fundamental Outlook

A lot of the bearish action on Litecoin stems from the halving action that has just been undertaken on its network. In preparation for this event, many LTC miners simply disconnected their machines and mining difficulty allegedly dropped from 15.93 million to 11.40 million on Aug. 22. A 28% drop in hashing power was also recorded: the lowest in nearly 6 months.

Litecoin also continues to maintain its correlation to BTC, and the LTC/USD price action has largely followed that of BTC/USD in recent months. This correlation is expected to continue, allowing LTC traders to get some predictive value from the price action of BTC/USD for some time to come.

Technical Outlook

The technical analysis of LTC/USD starts on the daily chart where we see that price action broke below the $61.33 support level (red horizontal line) and has made a brief pullback, locked in an ascending channel. Within this channel, price is expected to continue to oscillate between the channel's upper and lower borders (see hourly chart below) as it continues the classical 5-wave pattern.

LTC/USD Daily Chart: December 28, 2018

We can also see various price levels, defined by price activity in last two years. The 78.21 resistance is formed by previous highs seen in May and August 2019 and is also the site of a previous support which has reversed roles to become a resistance after having been broken in April 2019.

The 70.36 resistance is the immediate resistance level, formed by role reversal of lows seen in May and August 2019. This is the next price level that will be challenged by the price action within the up channel. Support is also found at 51.45, which is the site of a role-reversed resistance of March 2019.

Having identified the key levels of support and resistance on the daily chart, we now zoom in for a closer look using the hourly chart. This chart snapshot shows that the latest price move mirrors the recovery of BTC seen against the USD. However, LTC/USD may encounter significant headwinds at the 70.36 resistance area.

LTC/USD Hourly Chart: September 3, 2019

Putting all these points together, what are the possible trade scenarios for LTC/USD?

Trade Scenario 1

Price will continue to trade within the borders of the channel for a day or two before challenging the resistance at 70.31. This is where buyers need to be very careful so as not to get sucked into the so-called bull trap. LTC/USD is technically still in a long-term downtrend, therefore, the bias for the trade should be on the sell side. It is likely that large volume traders could setup a bull trap which could send LTC/USD above 70.31, but only transiently. We may then witness a huge leg down to the 61.33 support level. BTC is already approaching a key resistance in its pairing with the US dollar and LTC tends to correlate with BTC movements. Keep an eye on both charts.

Trade Scenario 2

If LTC/USD successfully manages to breach 70.31 in true breakout fashion with at least a 3% penetration, then this move could open the door for a test of the 75.00 price level initially and then 78.31. Again, traders need to watch out for what's happening with BTC for guidance.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term, and short-term outlook of LTC is:

Long Term - bearish

Midterm - neutral to bearish

Short term - bullish

The long-term and medium-term market outlook is bearish because the sentiment is to sell on rallies since technically speaking, LTC is still in a long-term downtrend. However, price action within the up-channel is expected to tick upwards, until it gets to relatively safe areas to sell on such rallies.

