Weyco Group: A Good Company, A Great Yield, And Tariff Headwinds

The Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) made it to my watchlist early this summer. The company is a wholesaler and retailer of shoes in North America and, to a less extent, Australia and Europe. My interest in the stock is for earnings growth, current income, distribution growth, and insulation from the trade war. Weyco has a 16-year history of distribution increases, but significant exposure to China. The stock would be a buy if not for that.

The Dividend

The dividend is good, and it does appear as if we have an Aristocrat in the making. The company has been increasing the distribution for 16 years and is on track to make it a 17th. At the current payout, the yield is about 3.85% and well above what you will find in U.S. Treasuries or even most stocks in the broad equity market. The growth rate is also attractive at 11.0%, but I wouldn't count on future increases to be so substantial. The payout ratio is pretty high at 69.65%. This is not prohibitively high, the company can still make distribution increases, but it's high enough to raise red flags for me. I'd like it to be lower.

The Value Is There

The Weyco Group is trading about 12X forward earnings, which makes it a steal relative to the broad market. Comparing it to McDonald's (MCD) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), large and mid-cap comparables in the dividend-growth space, makes Weyco even more attractive. McDonald's is trading near 27X and Texas Roadhouse near 22X forward earnings.

Relative to other small-cap dividend growers in the consumer space the valuation is not so attractive but still there. Names like Big Lots (BIG) and Movado Group (MOV) are trading at 6X and 9X forward earnings while others like Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) are more fairly valued.

Earnings Are Strong, In The U.S.

The company recently reported earnings, and the numbers are, for the most part, good. Net revenue fell 1.0% YOY, but that is due to weakness in the overseas segment of the business, a segment that only accounts for 14.8% of gross revenue. That segment declined 15% YOY. That's the bad news. The good news is that U.S. Wholesale and Retail, 75% and 10% of revenue, respectively, both saw their revenue increase digits.

Revenue in the wholesale segment increased by 1.0%. The gain was driven by double-digit improvement in the sales of key brands, offset by slowing sales in other brands. Sales of some brands are being affected by sluggishness in the mall and national retailers. While revenue in the Wholesale segment is flat, earnings from operations are up 27% YOY on sales, mix and margin.

Revenue in the Retail segment increased by 17%. The double-digit gain is driven by strong ecommerce sales which are also included in the company's comps. Comps are up nearly 15% and drove an 80% increase in segment earnings.

Weakness, in the Australia segment primarily, is not being ignored. The company plans to close some stores and/or allow leases to expire over the next few quarters. At the same time, management is relocating some operations to better locations.

The company has a small but solid cash position backed up by short-term investments and accounts receivable enough to cover current liabilities. The long-term outlook includes little debt and a sizeable inventory, so future cash flow shouldn't be a problem.

Tariff Threat Is The Biggest Risk

The tariff threat is the biggest risk to the company right now. Weyco Group sources much of its product from China, so the full impact of the latest round of tariffs is hard to handicap. It is certain the company will be paying higher prices for its products, whether or not it will be able to mitigate those costs or pass them on to consumers is yet to be seen.

From the 2Q conference call,

On August 1, 2019, it was announced that the US would impose an additional 10% tariff on certain categories of consumer goods exported from China, including footwear, as the Company's sources a significant portion of its footwear from China, this tariff is expected to increase the overall cost of our footwear. At this time, the expected impact of the tariffs on the Company's gross margins, results of operations and overall financial statements is unknown.

About 70% of Weyco's product is coming from China with the rest sourced from Korea, Vietnam and elsewhere in Asia. Needless to say, the additional 10% tariff could have a significant impact on future earnings. Management addressed the issue in the conference call noting the importance of maintaining good relationships with the factories in China that are producing their high-quality footwear. On the other side of the issue, Weyco says the factories in China understand the situation and are working with them on pricing too.

From the 2Q conference call

we have been working with our factories in China ... And yes, there is flexibility ... we have very long-term relationships, as I just said. And the factories in China want to work with us. They understand the situation. And so there we will be able to achieve some price reductions from the factory base. Absolutely.

The real risk with the tariffs is their impact on margins, cash flow, earnings, and dividend health. The company is already paying out 70% of its earnings, another bite into profits may curtail future increases or worse, result in a distribution cut.

A Company With Headwinds

Weyco Group has some headwinds to overcome before I can be bullish on the stock.

Revenue and earnings are growing strongly in the core businesses, and progress is being made in the overseas segments, so there is hope for revenue and earnings growth. The company pays a solid dividend with relative safety and some expectation of future increases, which is another plus for me. At today's prices, the stock is still a good value but not the best in the small-cap dividend-growth space, but even that isn't a deal-breaker.

The problem for me is the tariff threat. Even management can't speculate the extent of impact and it may be large with 70% of their product at risk. Because of a chance distribution increases will be halted, I have to wait, at least until the stock is at a better price, and we've some indication how the tariff-impact will play out.

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever elusive in today's market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years. Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks? At the Technical Investor, I dig deep into the market looking for the sectors and stocks best positioned to deliver the earnings and dividend growth it takes to drive double-digit capital returns. Sign up now for a Free Two-week Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.