SA Interview: The Bear Case For Popular Dividend Growth Stock Realty Income With Dane Bowler - Part 2

Seeking Alpha: Before we discuss the bearish thesis, what do you think the “consensus” bullish thesis is? Why is it such a popular stock among the dividend growth investing crowd?

Dane Bowler: I believe the reason O has been so popular among dividend growth investors is that it epitomizes everything they look for: Steady fundamentals generating steady cashflows that have fueled over a decade of dividend growth. Realty Income is a well-managed company with a stellar track record.

SA: The impressive dividend history is one of its most attractive qualities – what is your outlook for dividend growth? Is the current/projected dividend covered, and if so, by how much? Will the historical dividend growth slow?

DB: O’s monthly dividend is $0.2265 which sums to about $2.72 annually. The Capital IQ consensus estimate for 2019 FFO is $3.29, indicating an FFO payout ratio of about 83%. If we look at the FAD figure, a few pennies should be taken off for leasing expenses that aren’t in FFO, but even the FAD covers the dividend with a decent margin for error. The dividend is reasonably safe and our bear thesis is not projecting any sort of cuts. The growth rate of the dividend will likely have to be slower than it has been historically because external growth is somewhat muted going forward due to lower cap rates.

SA: How is O valued on an absolute basis and/or compared to its historical trading range or peers? Are there other NNN peers trading at more attractive valuations?

DB: Valuation is the primary reason we are bearish on O. It looks quite pricey on both an absolute and relative basis. It is trading at about a 40% premium to NAV.

I consider 6.05% to be a fairly generous cap rate for retail assets as I suspect it would be difficult for O to offload its portfolio at this price. Thus, the premium to liquidation value of the portfolio is likely even larger than the 40% premium to NAV.

On a relative basis, O looks just as pricey. It trades at over 22X 2019 FFO, while some of its more attractively valued triple net peers trade in the 10X to 15X range.

The market justifies the valuation difference by differences in the dividend trajectory.

GNL and AFIN are not quite covering their dividends and may at some point have to cut their dividends in the future. Thus, they trade at the lowest multiples. GOOD’s dividend has been flat with no growth, so it trades at a massive discount to companies like O and ADC that have been growing their dividends.

Directionally, this is all correct, but the spreads are too large. Slight dividend growth does not make up for the much smaller dividend. In other words, when dividends are reinvested, a large flat dividend will pay more over the long run than a small and growing dividend. Quite simply, when dividend proceeds are reinvested, one can create their own dividend growth and when the initial yield is large, they can create their own rapid dividend growth. Take a look at 10 year projected dividend receipts below for GNL, GOOD and O.

We assumed an immediate 20% dividend cut from GNL which would take them to comfortable coverage and then flat in perpetuity. We assumed no dividend raises from GOOD and 4% annual dividend increases from O.

The initial $100 invested in GNL would produce $8.74 of year 1 dividends (after the 20% cut), so with reinvestment, one would have $108.74 invested in GNL. This would then produce $9.50 of dividends in year 2. Followed through for 10 years, the initial $100 investment in GNL generates $131.06 of dividend income.

The same $100 investment in O with both dividend reinvestment and 4% annual dividend increases would generate only $53.73.

The lesson here is that while dividend growth matters, it is only 1 of many factors determining long term income. Absolute level of the dividend is a bigger factor and the absolute level is determined by valuation.

If O were trading at $40 a share, it would have both the growth and a big starting yield. It would be a slam dunk investment. At $75 a share, its outlook is unimpressive and arguably worse than that of triple net peers.

SA: How will the prospect of lower interest rates impact the valuation/cap rates?

DB: Generally speaking, lower interest rates has 2 impacts on REITs:

1) NAVs increase. Cap rates come down with interest rates which raises the value of assets.

2) Lower growth. Lower cap rates reduce the accretion of acquisitions which slows growth.

While the increased NAV may partially alleviate the premium at which O trades, the slowed growth will reduce O’s ability to raise their dividend. The effects of lower interest rates usually offset with the benefits roughly canceling out the negatives for REITs.

SA: What is your outlook for O and the NNN space in general in terms of operating performance?

DB: From a fundamental perspective I like triple net REITs quite a bit. The business model is among the most stable, so going into an environment with so much uncertainty, the locked in cashflows are quite appealing. Geopolitics are unlikely to impact the cashflows of a NNN REIT.

Some are speculating that there will be a recession in 2020 or 2021 due to the yield curve inversion. I have no idea if this is true, but in recessions, NNN REITs fundamentally outperform. I could see underperformance for triple nets if the economy takes off and resumes 3% GDP growth. Essentially, the predictability and locked in nature of cashflows makes NNN REITs less cyclical and more defensive.

SA: What “needs” to happen for the stock to actually sell off? Is a high valuation alone enough or does it need a catalyst? What were the drivers of past sell offs?

DB: O has crested $70 in the past and it was taken back down by some combination of rising interest rates (which the market thinks will hurt REITs) and a broad recognition that it was overvalued. Even today, some of the most prominent bulls are rating O a hold for valuation reasons. This reduces buying demand for shares and thereby makes it more vulnerable to shocks if selling pressure manifests.

A potential catalyst for a sell off in O would be value coming back into favor. For the past few years, the market has drifted toward momentum which has fueled the NAV premium and multiple premium at which O trades. If the market broadly starts to put more emphasis on valuation, I would anticipate O’s FFO multiple falling to about 16X which would approximate fair value.

That being said, the bear thesis does not require a catalyst as the valuation itself is reducing future returns. If the multiple simply stays where it is, O will be a significant underperformer relative to the other NNN REITs. Over long stretches of time, the superior cashflow yields and dividend yields of the better valued NNN REITs will fuel higher returns.

SA: Is O more or less exposed to the well-known retail headwinds?

DB: O is less exposed to the retail headwinds for 2 reasons.

1) Free standing retail is performing better than malls or non-grocery anchored shopping centers.

2) Triple net cashflows can protect O at least partially even if their tenants are feeling the heat.

That being said, I think the market is overestimating O’s protections from retail headwinds. The near term cashflows are nearly impervious, but the ill effects will hit later. Eventually, O’s contracted revenues will expire and they will have to re-lease the space. If retail is broadly struggling, the renewals will be at lower rates.

O has historically enjoyed positive organic growth, but if renewal spreads turn negative, dividend growth will be a challenge. Even if free standing retail continues to outperform other kinds of retail, the relative cost of occupancy may cause some tenants who currently prefer free standing to consider moving in-line.

Occupancy costs at some of the best malls in the country are currently at around 12% (quite low relative to normal conditions) and that may be hard for expensive free standing square footage to compete with.

SA: Can you provide a summary of your bearish thesis on O?

DB: The bear thesis comes down to the concept that valuation matters.

I agree with the bulls on most points:

•Realty Income is well managed

•Its track record is exceptional

•The triple net lease model is successful

•Growing dividends are nice

Valuation is actually more important among triple net REITs than it is in other equities. Due to the locked in nature of cashflows, we already know with a decent amount of visibility what future cashflows look like. There is a mathematical value of those future cashflows and that mathematical value is far lower than current market price.

You don’t see people paying 40% more for bonds of great companies, so why pay a 40% premium to NAV for O? The future cashflows are similarly visible and the same math can be used.

Many readers have bought O a decade or so ago and done exceptionally well. Please do not consider this bear thesis as an attack against your investment. Instead, consider that you have already won with huge profits and give some thought to taking your profits and reinvesting in something else with higher return prospects going forward.

