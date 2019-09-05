Azul: August Looks Strong, But Best Is Yet To Come

Should I be right about my twelve-to-eighteen month price target, the implied 40% upside more than justifies the downside exposure.

The month was one of the best ever for the domestic business, but I have reasons to believe that September will be even better.

Covering Azul's (AZUL) monthly traffic updates over the past several periods has turned into a series of cheer-leading sessions. While I try as much as possible to have a balanced view on the stocks that I research, the Brazilian airline has been performing so well that it is hard to poke holes in the investment thesis.

The August edition of Azul's traffic update only reinforced my bullish sentiment.

Domestic segment steals the show (again)

The charts below illustrate total traffic and capacity trends since the company's 2017 IPO. At a total company level, supply and demand (measured by available seat kilometers, or ASK and revenue passenger kilometers or RPK) increased YOY by about 26% each - numbers that seem unimaginable for any airline in the U.S.

Capacity reached its highest mark ever, probably driven by a combination of (1) Azul's accelerated fleet upgrade and (2) the gain in domestic market share that resulted from the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil and culminated in the Barueri-based company launching its first Rio-São Paulo flights late in August (more on this below). Traffic reached the second-highest level ever, with the very strong month of May still hanging on to the gold medal.

Strength came almost exclusively from the domestic side of the business, which represented three-fourths of Azul's total traffic in August. The international division did not perform poorly, but it failed to build up on a strong recovery that started to take shape in May 2019.

Likely to blame for growth deceleration in international traffic and capacity was the severe devaluation of the real since mid-July that made flying abroad much more expensive for Brazilian travelers. The currency pressures were driven in part by neighboring Argentina's recent economic woes.

I would not be surprised to see Azul's international business remain soft in the immediate future relative to the past few months since (1) Brazil's local currency remains valued at less than $0.25 U.S. dollars (close to twelve-month lows) and (2) hurricane Dorian could disrupt travel in one of the company's most popular foreign destinations, Fort Lauderdale.

September could be even better

The main event of the month that probably did not impact August operating results by much was Azul's entry into the busy Rio-São Paulo market, known by locals as the "ponte aérea" (air bridge, in Portuguese). Starting on August 29, the airline has been flying 34 legs per day between the two main Brazilian cities with its Embraer (ERJ) E-Jets, nearly half of the slots inherited from the defunct Avianca Brasil.

A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation reveals that the new route should add about 57 million in domestic ASK in September: 130 seats per plane times 430 kilometers separating the two mega cities times about 1,000 flights per month. This route alone should boost domestic capacity YOY by about three percentage points in September. Considering that Rio's Santos Dumont airport will be closed for most other airlines this month due to runway renovations (Azul's smaller-sized fleet can use the secondary runway), I expect the increase in capacity to be accompanied by a similar bump in traffic.

A higher conviction buy, following pullback

I continue to back up my recently revised $50/ADS price target on AZUL, primarily due to the company's long-term growth prospects. But considering (1) positive short-term catalysts in the domestic market associated with the Rio-São Paulo route and (2) the recent pullback in stock price of about 15% in the past 30 days alone, I believe that owning the stock makes even more sense now.

Of course, risks will continue to exist in the airline space, especially in an emerging market like Brazil. But the risk-reward dynamic seems favorable to me. Should I be right about my twelve-to-eighteen month price target, the implied 40% upside more than justifies the downside exposure, in my opinion.

