Ladder Capital: Maintaining Momentum And An 8% Dividend

With an 8% dividend yield and some upside potential to the stock price, we like the stock for our High Income portfolio.

Over the past decade, mortgage-focused real estate investment trusts (mREITs) have grown immensely popular among investors who are seeking high dividend yields from their equity investments in the mortgage market. mREITs are unregulated financial intermediaries which provide financing for residential and commercial properties. These entities mainly generate income through the interest payments made on the loans given to real estate buyers. Being exempt from statutory leverage limits, mREITs also can use a substantial amount of leverage to borrow cheaply and invest in higher-yielding mortgage-backed securities.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is a commercial mREIT that has been gaining popularity over the past three years. Since paying its first dividend in 2015, LADR has experienced an 8% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in its dividend, resulting in a 36% increase.

Business Operations

LADR’s business operations include balance sheet lending, conduit or CMBS (commercial mortgage backed securities) lending, securities investments and real estate investments. LADR also invests in debt securities and equity securities issued by REITs and real estate companies. Besides earning interest income, LADR also generates net rental income from its real estate portfolio. The company caters to the financing needs of all types of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. It has extensive lending experience with its average loan size nearing $20 million and its largest loan size being $450 million. At the end of the quarter, LADR’s weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the CRE loans on its balance sheet was approximately 68.4%.

With regard to its real estate investments, LADR owns 145 single tenant net lease properties with a 13.1-year average remaining lease term. In addition, LADR owns 69 diversified commercial real estate properties through majority-owned joint ventures. The revenue contribution from balance sheet loans, CMBS bonds and net leased equity rents has grown at 17% CAGR since 2013.

Currently, 77.5% of LADR’s total asset base is comprised of senior secured assets and cash. The company’s total assets are $6.52 billion, which is 4% higher than the total asset value reported at the end of 2018.

Strengths and Threats

LADR conducts its business operations through three CRE-related business lines, namely loans, securities and real estate investments.

The company’s complementary product portfolio imparts it with the ability to take advantage of market volatility. For example, LADR increases focus on its mortgage loan business in periods of low volatility to generate high levels of ROE. During times of heightened volatility, LADR pivots its strategy around its securities portfolio by investing in liquid, highly-rated and short-duration securities. And lastly, its real estate equity portfolio acts like a feeder for its lending business because the attractive returns of the portfolio are redeployed into its lending business.

Ladder’s core strength lies in its credit underwriting capacity which helps to constantly fine tune the investment mix for optimizing risk adjusted returns on equity. LADR’s overall portfolio risk is minimized by its 83% capital allocation to senior secured CRE investments. In the first quarter, 96.7% of LADR’s debt investments were senior secured and they consisted of first mortgage loans and CMBS secured by first mortgage loans. The company further mitigates its portfolio’s credit risk by investing primarily in AAA-rated CMBS and U.S. Agency securities.

Competition within the CRE lending market is fierce with a large number of banking and non-banking entities eyeing a bigger share of the pie. As an mREIT, LADR has an edge over banks and traditional CRE lenders which have decreased debt originations due to an increasingly restrictive regulatory environment. Within the mREIT space, LADR has somewhat of a competitive advantage due to the variety of products it offers. The company’s ability to offer its borrowers a diverse range of financing products helps it compete with mREITs which focus exclusively on conduit loans. Further, LADR’s middle-market focus not only limits competition but also enables it to lend at lower LTV, higher rates and shorter maturities. In addition, LADR enjoys a loyal customer base as 50% of its balance sheet loans have been granted to repeat borrowers.

LADR’s business operations are largely impacted by economic conditions and the outlook of the CRE market. Until now, LADR has benefited from a robust economy and solid CRE fundamentals. However, the future momentum of LADR cannot be solely judged on the attractive characteristics of the mREIT industry as well as its competitive strengths. Challenging times may be lying ahead as a huge government deficit and an inverted yield curve are both pointing to the fact the economy has entered into the latter part of the business cycle and there exists a possibility of an impending recession.

Increasing securities acquisition

Amid market uncertainties, the CMBS market is experiencing a slowdown in issuance volume due to a smaller pipeline of maturing securities and a high level of competition. The slowdown was further impacted by the dampening of investor demand caused by Fed interest rate hikes - although that trend has reversed.

The recent cycle of interest-rate hikes began from the end of 2015 when a hawkish Fed became convinced that the economy had expanded at a fairly steady pace. That said, we recently had a sharp reversal and the Fed has now cut rates by 25bps and likely to ease further.

In response to market conditions, LADR has increased its holdings of short-term liquid securities that are more likely to maximize returns while reducing downside risk. The compression of credit spreads in its balance sheet lending business has been another reason that made LADR shift attention toward securities acquisition. LADR stepped up its purchase of securities in December 2018 when market volatility triggered an increased redemption of short duration securities. The forced selling of many of these securities gave LADR an opportunity to purchase a large amount of very safe liquid securities at discount to par.

While LADR originated $468.3 million of loans in Q4 2018, the company originated another $432.9 million in Q1 2019 and $418 million in Q2 2019. LADR’s securities portfolio has grown more than 60% since the beginning of Q3 2018 which is precisely around the time when the flattening yield curve began to create concerns about the economy. At the end of Q2 2019, LADR’s securities portfolio was at $3.2 billion.

Boosting portfolio returns

As a part of its strategy, LADR has been specifically increasing its investments in investment-grade CRE Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) bonds over the past year. CRE CLOs provide higher yields in comparison to traditional CMBS bonds and they are backed by pools of short-term transitional loans. CRE loans in CLO typically provide floating-rate bridge financing to borrowers who want to make improvements to their properties. In addition, the floating-rate investment provided LADR with a unique opportunity to take advantage of the rising-rate environment. This strategy is now not as practical but the short-term nature of these loans allows the company to redirect capital to more attractive opportunities.

The overall portfolio risk has been mitigated by its large investments in single-asset, single-borrower (SASB) securities which are secured by a single loan or cross-collateralized loan to single or multiple related borrowers. The company has been invested in office and multi-family SASBs due to strong sector fundamentals. In addition to exhibiting low volatility in returns, SASBs are known to have a record of delivering solid credit performance because they are easy to underwrite and they are known to have higher quality collateral.

Despite having an appetite for CRE CLO bonds, LADR’ investment portfolio remains predominantly CMBS focused with 44% of investment in SASB CMBS, 30% investment in CRE CLO, 17% investment in conduit super-senior tranche and the remaining 9% investment in other conduit tranches. Within LADR’s securities portfolio, 97% of securities are investment-grade rated while 83% of securities are AAA rated. The weighted average duration of the portfolio was 30 months which compares to a duration of 36 months for the same quarter of last year.

LADR’s decision to boost its securities portfolio is well timed due to two reasons. First, the Fed has recently adopted a dovish stance by putting further interest rate hikes on hold due to a slight slowdown in the U.S. economy. Secondly, the lack of supply of securities coupled with the Fed’s dovish approach has led to compressed credit spreads which in turn has caused prices of CMBS bonds to increase.

Adopting a "cautious approach"

LADR’s strategy to increase its investment in short-term securities is supplemented by the company’s "cautiously optimistic" approach with regard to bridge loans and investing in real estate. LADR’s cautious stance comes at a time when the competition in the bridge loan market is intense and bridge loans on transitional properties are being financed at rates which are 100 basis points lower in comparison to the same period last year. In addition, a growing number of borrowers are opting to stay with alternate non-banking lenders for providing capital during the real estate transition period. Business volume for bridge lenders was high in 2018 and it's expected to remain high in 2019.

An increase in the demand for bridge loans is consistent with the high level of optimism among CRE borrowers who expect the CRE property fundamentals to remain as healthy as they were in 2018. The CRE industry has been witnessing growth for the past nine years and the upward trajectory has instilled confidence among borrowers. An optimistic industry outlook is further driven by the stabilization of cap rates and an increase in rental income as well as valuations. Despite the increased capital needs in the CRE sector, LADR is purposefully adopting a cautious approach in response to the challenges that may lie ahead for the commercial real estate industry. The company expects a resurgence of the market turbulence that is being driven by concerns about the U.S. economy and the ongoing US-China trade war. Through stricter underwriting, LADR is ensuring that its borrowers and investors are best positioned to thrive in changing economic conditions. The company also is fine tuning its lending strategy on the basis of the performance and prospects of major asset classes which are now growing at moderate pace.

Focus on reliable asset classes

In an attempt to build some protection against an economic downturn, LADR is focusing exclusively on those CRE sectors that are more likely to fare better in the face of a weakening economy. From a financing perspective, LADR is viewing industrial and multifamily as reliable asset classes while it's seeing a world of have and have-nots in the retail sector. The industrial real sector has witnessed healthy growth in the past five years and the sector fundamentals will remain healthy for the remaining 2019. An increasing demand for industrial spaces is being stimulated by growing e-commerce sales and the need to set up last-mile warehouses close to customer locations. The industrial asset class, however, is not immune to an economic downturn and an escalation in the ongoing trade war might slow down the sector’s growth. However, industrial spaces can be repurposed and put to alternative uses that generate income even during a recession. An increasing number of vacant industrial sites have the potential of being repurposed as e-commerce fulfillment centers and the existing lot of industrial spaces can be adaptively reused as mixed-use spaces during a downturn.

Multifamily housing is another asset class that continues to remain appealing for LADR even though high-end multifamily and student housing supply has been overbuilt in many markets. The robust demand for multifamily housing has been primarily driven by a growing number of millennials who prefer to stay in a convenient location where they can live, work and play. The trend will continue with the post-millennial generation which has just begun to enter the workforce. Like the industrial asset class, multifamily also proves to be a defensive countercyclical sector due to a high demand of Class B and Class C multifamily assets during a recession.

The retail asset class remains the most concerning area for LADR from an investment viewpoint. The sector is largely exposed to the growing e-commerce threat and the recent slew of retail store closures is a clear indication of changing consumer behavior. The growing trend of online shopping has been particularly threatening to retail businesses like category killers and big box retailers which are losing serious ground to online marketplaces. On the other hand, certain brick-and-mortar retail formats like discount stores and traditional grocery stores continue to remain steady and they are poised to play a greater role in evolving omni-channel retailing. In addition, these formats have proved to be countercyclical in the 2008 downturn.

My Take

LADR’s stock is quite volatile and has been so throughout 2019. It opened the year at $15.40 and reached almost $19 before settling in at around $17.04 this past week. The uncertainty around interest rates and economic growth had something to do with the increased volatility, and the pullback from near $19 is a buying opportunity, in my opinion.

The stock currently trades with an 8% dividend yield and I believe its current leverage is relatively low for an mREIT although elevated relative to commercial mREITs. At a net debt to EBITDA of 13, leverage is slightly higher than the average but controllable, in my opinion.

While the whipsawing action of interest rate expectations has caused heightened volatility, I believe an inverted yield curve is positive for mREITs, provided expectations are for yield curve steepening. The caveat is that an economic downturn could lead to slower commercial financing activity, which could put a damper on growth for LADR and other commercial mortgage REITs. That said, the current payout ratio is sustainable and I would hold the stock for the 8% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.