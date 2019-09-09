Global Net Lease Is Perhaps The Cheapest Preferred REIT Today, Yielding 7%+

This one yields over 7%, is equally high-quality, and goes ex-dividend soon.

With interest rates declining and likely to continue, preferred shares continue to see increasing prices.

As predicted, 2019 has been a very strong year for preferred equity and other fixed-income.

We have spent much of 2019 targeting preferred equity options. In December 2018, we identified an opportunity in high-dividend stocks, writing:

Many of these preferred stocks have pulled back recently due to two factors which include: The current market correction and fears of rising interest rates. Preferred Stocks have not recovered despite the fact that the Fed has signaled less interest rate hikes going forward and despite the pullback in treasury yields from 3.2% to 2.85%.

In another article in January, we wrote:

Investors should target these asset classes for two main reasons:

You would be locking in today the higher interest yields from bonds, and higher dividend yields from preferred stocks. By waiting, these income-producing assets will go up in price, and thus future yields will become much lower, resulting in missed opportunities. As interest rates fall, the prices of these assets are set to go higher, resulting in large capital gains in your portfolio.

By moving into preferred shares when the market still believed interest rates were headed up, we were able to get better prices and obtain better yields on our capital.

We picked up preferred shares like:

Costamare Inc. 8.87% CUM PFD E (CMRE.PE) when it was trading in the $22s and yielding 9.8%. It has been trading near or above par since April.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners, Ser C Float/Fix Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (LMRKN) in January, when it was trading around $23. It is now trading over $26.

We also used the January dip as an opportunity to add to our position with Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) locking in an 8% yield, for a fund that we still consider attractive now that it is yielding 7%.

2019 has been an excellent year for fixed income, and we are always pleased when we look at our own portfolios and hear from members that there is green offsetting the red as the market reacts to the latest Fed comments or trade-war news.

Our fixed-income portfolio is doing exactly what we intended: reducing volatility while providing a stable and steady income stream.

As predicted, the valuation of fixed-income investments has increased. The bargains have been fewer and farther between. But we remain bullish and expect interest rates to continue trending downward. While more rare, there are still very good opportunities among preferred shares.

Today, we look at what we believe is the best current deal among REIT preferreds.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) is a “triple-net-lease” REIT that owns over $3 billion in real estate assets spanning 7 countries. The term "triple-net" is commercial-real-estate jargon for leases where the tenant is responsible for the majority of expenses, including property taxes, insurance, and most maintenance.

The result is that triple-net leases tend to have lower rates than other lease types, but they are also very hands-off for the landlord. Additionally, the landlord has very little exposure to variations in expenses.

These leases are written long-term to high-quality tenants. GNL enjoys a weighted average remaining lease term of 8 years and 99.6% occupancy. Additionally, 92.2% of their leases include automatic escalators — built-in rent increases that ensure rents keep pace with inflation.

This all adds up to a very stable cash flow that is resistant to tenant-specific issues, sector-specific issues, or even a broad recession. Whatever happens in the macroeconomy, REITs that focus on triple-net leases have proven to provide stable cash flow. This is the kind of reliable income we want supporting our preferred equity investments.

We recommend Global Net Lease, 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (GNL.PA), which is currently yielding over 7% and not callable until September 2022.

Preferred shares of other triple-net peers have much lower yields. National Retail Properties (NNN) has preferreds that yield 5.7%. Spirit Realty (SRC.PA) yields 5.9%. VEREIT (VER.PF) yields 6.6% and is currently callable. GNL-A is currently the best preferred equity in the triple-net space.

Strong Diversity

Source: GNL presentation.

The strength of GNL's portfolio is their significant diversification. Their highest-exposure tenant industry is "All Other"; they hold nearly 50/50 Office/Industrial with limited retail thrown in. By country, they are 58% exposed to the US, with material exposure to Europe, where they focus on high-quality economies.

One area GNL is not very diversified is the credit ratings of their tenants: 72.2% are investment-grade or equivalent.



Source: GNL presentation.

This diversity can be seen in their top 10 tenants, with no tenant at more than 5% of annualized rent, varying property types in many countries, and all with investment-grade credit ratings.

Balance Sheet



Source: GNL presentation.

GNL-A has the benefit of comprising a very small portion of the capital structure. These shares are covered 11.8x by the book value of assets.

When looking at asset coverage, it is important to remember where preferred equity fits in the capital stack. Debt generally receives priority, so if GNL were being liquidated, preferred shareholders would receive proceeds after debt is paid and before any of the common equity.

The $1.645 billion in equity is the "cushion" calculated by subtracting liabilities from the book value of assets. If all the assets were sold at book value, all debt would be paid, preferred shares redeemed at par ($25), and there would be an additional $1.645 billion to distribute to common shareholders. If the properties sell for anything below book value, the reduction would hit distributions to common shareholders first.

So in essence, before preferred shares would be impaired at all, GNL would have to sell its properties for $1.645 billion below book value. That indicates a 15%+ cap rate.

We believe GNL's book value actually substantially under-states their real estate assets. If we assume their properties are worth 7% to 8% cap rates, book value is underestimating assets by $400 to $800 million.

Additionally, GNL's debt is primarily non-recourse mortgages.

Source: GNL supplement.

"Non-recourse" means if the company defaults on the mortgage, the lender's only recourse is to foreclose on the property identified as collateral. They do not have any right to seek further funds if collateral is insufficient to pay off the mortgage.

This means that if a particular property, sector, or country is dramatically underperforming, GNL can hand that property to the lenders and walk away from the mortgage. We have seen that happening in the mall sector.

For preferred equity, this provides additional security in extreme scenarios like a liquidation event: They have access to upside for any properties that sell for more than the mortgage, while lenders that held collateral that sold for less than the mortgage do not.

Cash Flow Is King

The great thing about triple-net leases is their consistent cash flow. GNL has strong interest coverage at 4.1x Adjusted EBITDA. Including their preferred dividend, fixed charge coverage is 3.44x.

Source: GNL presentation.

Looking at AFFO (which is after interest expense and preferred dividends), GNL had over $40 million last quarter. With preferred dividends of only $2.7 million/quarter, that is a very large cushion. Remember, the common shares do receive a penny in dividends until the preferred shares are paid in full.

This provides a lot of confidence that preferred dividends will be secure in any economic environment. The table also illustrates why we greatly prefer GNL-A over the common equity.

GNL has issued a substantial number of new shares over the past year, which will be receiving dividends of $45 million/quarter. We can see that while AFFO grew 13%, AFFO per common share declined from $0.527 to $0.47/share. GNL did have more than $170 million in cash and several investments that closed throughout the quarter.



Source: GNL presentation.

As GNL starts receiving rent from recently deployed funds, AFFO will likely exceed the common dividend, but not substantially. GNL consistently issues common equity at prices with little benefit to common shareholders. With such a high payout ratio, common shareholders are continually faced with risk of a dividend cut.

As preferred shareholders, we are not adversely affected by this dilution or the risk of an eventual dividend cut. We only need to be concerned about AFFO before the common dividend, which has grown $4.6 million over the past year and will continue to grow more this year.

Diversification

While GNL-A is excellent pick, we don't want it to be the only fixed-income security in your portfolio. It is best to keep your portfolio highly diversified. We call this “the rule of 40.” We also recommend income investors get defensive, allocating 35% to 40% of their portfolios to fixed income. That means 14 to 16 preferred stocks, bonds, baby bonds, and high-quality fixed-income CEFs. The "Preferred Stock Portfolio" we are currently recommending to our investors includes over 50 preferred with an average yield close to 7%. Check out our other articles touching on preferred shares.

Conclusion

GNL-A offers a much higher yield than the preferreds of their peers. Yet when we look at GNL, we see:

A very diverse portfolio

High-quality tenants

Asset coverage in excess of 11.8x

A preferred friendly debt-structure

Fixed-charge coverage of 3.44x

Triple-net leases are sought by investors for the stability of cash flow they provide, and GNL provides a high-quality, diversified portfolio full of triple-net leases. So why does GNL-A yield more than peers?

We believe the primary reason is a strong bias from Mr. Market against externally managed REITs. This makes sense for common equity investments, where external managers often focus more on growing gross numbers, even at the expense of per-share metrics. GNL common shareholders have experienced chronic dilution and a consistently at-risk dividend.

With such a high payout ratio — and a manager that is likely to continue issuing equity, keeping this ratio high — we understand why many do not want the stress of constantly worrying about an eventual cut. Even though GNL is yielding 11%, we are not eager to take the risk in this environment.

However, for preferred shares, it doesn't matter whether there are 1 million or 100 million common shares outstanding. Preferred shareholders are paid their dividend first. Like the external manager, preferred shares stand to benefit from growth in the gross numbers; when gross AFFO grows 13% year/year, that provides more security. GNL-A already enjoys excellent asset and cash-flow coverage, and those metrics are only going to improve.

GNL-A is an excellent opportunity to receive cash flow from triple-net REITs, one of the most stable and expensive REIT sectors. While peers yield 5.5% to 6.6%, we can receive a yield of over 7%, recognizing that common shares being excessively diluted does not have a negative impact on our preferred holdings. In fact, it can easily have a positive impact. GNL-A is perhaps one of the cheapest preferred REITs out there and provides a high degree of safety.

GNL-A goes ex-dividend soon — around October 3, less than one month from now.

