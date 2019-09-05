REITs

mREITs Are Underperforming As Interest Rates Decline. Why?

About: UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL), MRRL, REML, Includes: ABR, AGNC, ARR, CEFL, CLNC, DX, MORT, SMHB, SMHD, SPY
by: Lance Brofman
Summary

Lower interest rates should be good for mREITs and very good for 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs. However, they have declined along with the stock market.

This price action presents a buying opportunity. However, real risks exist.

The current dividend yield on 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs still exceeds 20% on annualized monthly compounded basis. This, compensates for the risks involved.

Prospects for the 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs

In the category of “be careful what you wish for”, my original premise for investing in 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs was that interest rates would be lower than