Johnson & Johnson: An Emerging Sum Of The Parts Investment Case

On a SOTP basis, I think JNJ should trade at $155 per share, an upside of 21% from current levels.

I believe Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) litigation headlines will continue to dominate the narrative for the stock, at least in the near term. While these litigation concerns are likely overdone, they are likely to remain a significant overhang on JNJ shares in the near term having already accounted for a meaningful portion of the company's valuation discount. One must also consider the possibility of sentiment worsening with further headline risk from litigation updates.

But taking a long-term view, JNJ offers quality at a reasonable price, with encouraging growth prospects led by a recovery in its Medical Device and Pharma segment. Along these lines, I think JNJ shares should trade higher from here, with a potential 21% upside on offer from current levels.

Sizable Portion of Litigation Costs Reflected in the Share Price…

As JNJ's legal woes mount - from talc baby powder lawsuits to the Oklahoma opioid epidemic trials - the market has accounted for a rising litigation costs scenario and then some. On a SOTP basis, I believe at least $20bn of litigation costs may be imputed in the current share price, which appears to be overblown, in the light of the recent Oklahoma District Court ruling on the company's alleged role in the opioid epidemic.

While the verdict was unfavorable, the size of the legal liability of $572 million was substantially lower than the $17.2 billion sought by the state of Oklahoma and against market expectations of legal liabilities of above $1 billion. The damages were based on a 1-year cost of abatement although several state witnesses testifying that the abatement plan would cover for more than 20 years. However, the court ruled that the state prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence to support an equitable abatement beyond a year.

Furthermore, JNJ issued a statement disclosing that they plan to appeal the verdict, which they expect could extend up to 2021. Management's argument appears to have solid legal base, which could potentially overturn or reduce the legal liability: (1) JNJ's opioid-based pain therapies is relatively minimal - comprising less than 1% of total prescriptions in Oklahoma and the US, (2) misapplication of the "public nuisance" law that was historically applied in Oklahoma to settle property cases, and (3) the company is in compliance with state and federal law in the production and market of their products.

In this context, the market is predisposed to overreacting to these situations - estimating legal liabilities beyond a reasonable amount and accounting for a sizable portion of the share price discount. From another angle, while litigation costs have dramatically risen from $145 million in 2015 to $2 billion in 2018, this remains small at only 3% of total operating expenses. Nonetheless, rising litigation costs are offset by a modest rise in the top-line, leading to higher earnings per share from $5.48 in 2015 to $5.61 in 2018. Also, JNJ has a strong balance sheet with cash in hand of $15 billion - along with its strong debt coverage ratios (net debt/EBITDA of 0.2x), JNJ should easily cover a higher than expected legal liability scenario.

Gradual Recovery in Medical Device & Pharma will Re-write the JNJ story

At first blush, JNJ's average market growth may not be as attractive as other large-cap companies - the company's average growth rate is in the low-single-digits relative to many of its peers' healthy mid-single-digits - mainly the result of the lackluster performance of its Medical Device segment. JNJ's presence in more mature end markets such as Surgery, Ortho, and Spine have offset the faster-growing segments, e.g., contact lenses and cardiac ablation. Moreover, the company has been slow to move into higher-growth markets, with a notable absence from recent growth segments such as ischemic stroke.

While JNJ's overall growth has stabilized in the range of 3% to 4% in the last year, individual business performance has remained weak in parts, with the company facing continued losses in its Ortho franchises and subdued financials in the Contact Lenses segment.

However, recent developments are encouraging. The Medical Device segment appears to be improving with the recent divestiture of the company's non-core assets such as Advanced Sterilization Products and Diabetes, which allowed the company to focus on more attractive assets such as Vision Care and Advanced Surgical. However, the ongoing Medical Device recovery should be gradual - long-term growth should stabilize around circa 3% to 4% with solid execution and continued product innovation. The consumer sales growth trends are also encouraging, though it may be too early to call for a recovery.

On the other hand, pharma growth was supported by several line extensions (40+ extensions, 10 of these extensions have sales potential of $500+ million). Meanwhile, JNJ's mid-to-late stage pipeline remains a work in progress and should filter through to the top-line in the foreseeable future.

Overall, I think there is a runway to clear improvement in both top-line and bottom-line growth, underpinned by Pharma's key products extensions and signs of life in the Medical Device segment. Further, meaningful operating margin expansion is likely as the company focuses on pursuing attractive acquisition opportunities.

Valuation

On a SOTP basis, JNJ's fair value lies at $155.29 per share, derived from applying a P/E multiple within a 19x to 27x range across its various business segments. Further, I have placed litigation costs at an NPV of $7 billion, implying an upside of 21% from here.

Segment FY 2020 Op. Income (in $ millions) P/E Multiple Valuation (in $ millions) Rationale Pharmaceuticals $14,121 18.9x 266,887 6% growth per annum from several number of product line extensions; 10% discount from the 21.07x average Pharma P/E multiple. Medical Devices $4,756 19.5x 92,742 4% growth per annum from new product innovation and continued execution; 50% discount from 39x medical device P/E multiple. Consumer $2,414 27.1x 65,419 2% growth per annum from broad consumer recovery; average 27x P/E multiple of consumer names. Litigation Costs ($7,000) 1.0x ($7,000) Based on 50,000 lawsuits from various products related to Talc, Hip-Plant Artificial Hips, Blood Thinner, and Opioid. Total Value 418,048 Equity Value Per Share 155.29 Per Share Price as of 30 August 2019 128.36 Upside 21.0%

Conclusion

Overall, I think the JNJ opportunity exists because the market has priced in a worst-case scenario for JNJ's legal liabilities. Since there is no resolution in sight, these litigation controversies will remain a significant overhang on JNJ shares and will continue to be the narrative for the share price in the near term. Over time, however, I think there is a runway to recovery here, driven by the Medical Device and the Pharma segment, which should drive fundamentals over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.