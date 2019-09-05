Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Management Presents at 2019 Citi Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) 2019 Citi Global Technology Conference September 5, 2019 2:55 PM ET

Company Participants

James Klein - President, Infrastructure & Defense Product Group

Mark Murphy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Atif Malik - Citigroup

Atif Malik

Good evening, everyone. My name is Atif Malik. I cover semiconductor equipment and semiconductor staff at Citi. It's my pleasure to welcome James Klein, President, Infrastructure Defense Product Group. We also have Mark Murphy, CFO of Qorvo; and we have Doug DeLieto, VP, IR in the audience. I'll kick it off with my questions first and then open it up to the audience for their questions. Welcome Jim.

James Klein

Thank you.

Atif Malik

And Jim, Qorvo has a very strong position in compound semiconductors...

Mark Murphy

Yes, Atif, I think we'll maybe just make a couple of general comments first and it's a pleasure to be here, appreciate the invitation. First, I do want to remind our audience that the Safe Harbor language that applies to our press releases, also applies to our comments during today's presentation. I'm going to start, if we could, by just discussing what we're seeing broadly across our business, James will provide a closer look at IDP's diversified markets and after that, if we could open it up to Q&A.

So, for those of you who don't know, Qorvo serves broad set of customers across diversified markets, including smartphones, defense and aerospace products, infrastructure, Wi-Fi and numerous IoT applications. We are a technology leader, serving the most demanding customers with high-performance products and high volume and best-in-class quality. This requires a hard to replicate combination of customer intimacy, design expertise, in-house manufacturing technologies and scale, deep supply chain partnerships and extensive IT portfolio and many years of acquired know-how.

Now despite recent trade challenges, past several quarters have demonstrated the value of this combination of capabilities, as we've delivered strong earnings and free cash flow. We strengthened our market position, we've advance RF technologies and we've levered our platform to enter power management markets. We're operating in our view very well in challenging times. Near term, our September quarter is on track with the guidance we've provided on our August earnings call. 5G handset activity handset design activity is robust. 5G infrastructure deployment is strong even as September demand is been adjusting to trade effects in the very short term.

Wi-Fi demand has been sluggish in advance of the rollout of Wi-Fi 6, but we expect that to turn in the back half of the year and James will expand more on infrastructure and Wi-Fi. Longer-term we see favorable market trends for our business, which include higher integration with advanced 4G, the ramp of 5G, the rollout of Wi-Fi 6, the proliferation of IoT and other technologies and applications supporting greater connectivity. Qorvo is well-positioned to grow in attractive markets and operating in a disciplined way to drive earnings and free cash flow growth.

And with that, I'll turn it over to James for a few comments.

James Klein

All right, thanks, Mark. Let me go just through some top-level details of the business and then we'll open up to Q&A. As Mark said, the underlying trends of the markets that we serve in IDP remain very strong. Those include the rollout of 5G, the release of Wi-Fi 6, proliferation of IoT, the adoption of GaN, all of those represent tremendous growth opportunities for the business. First in 5G infrastructures, rollouts continues to be on pace. Majority of the activity today is in Asia. We see deployments to follow in the U.S. and Europe. Majority of those rollouts have been sub-6-gigahertz with millimeter wave activities increasing in the U.S. across several carriers.

So the ramp continues for 5G and I think IDP is very well-positioned across numerous product categories and technologies to win. GaN will play a significant role in these deployments particularly in massive MIMO systems. GaN, in general, represents a key growth driver for the business. We bring the industry's leading portfolio of products and process technologies to address several markets including base station, cable TV and the defense market. We expect our GaN business to continue to grow at double-digit rates for the foreseeable future.

In Wi-Fi, as we've indicated in previous quarters, we've seen softness and as a delay associated with the rollout of Wi-Fi 6. Most recently design activities have been very strong, and in general, we see that as a strength indicator for future quarters. We expect the preliminary standard to be released later this month and we are leveraging our combined strings in integration of RF run-ins and BAW coexistence, advantaged filters, will allow us to gain significant traction in the market.

In the low powered wireless connectivity side, we offer SoCs that support multiple protocols in a single chip and allows our customers to accommodate multiple solutions for their IoT systems. We moved into several new verticals with our technology, including lighting, electronic shelf labeling, and wearables and we're targeting additional end markets that are equally exciting. In programmable power management, with our recent acquisition of Active, we now address multi-billion-dollar SAM and we're just beginning to tap into Qorvo's scale to extend the reach of these technologies.

We supply customers customize IP blocks and programmability that allows them to achieve better performance and shorter time to market. The two product areas that drive this business today are PMICs for solid-state drives and advanced motor control ICs for brushless motors. Both of these markets are growing at a very high double-digit rate. We also see opportunities to expand our SAM by taking these technologies into Qorvo's existing markets like base stations, defense and IoT. And last but not least, defense, we are the primary beneficiary of the proliferation of phased arrays in the adoption of GaN. We have multimillion-dollar activities in electronic warfare, radar and comps and in the back half of the year, it looks exceptionally strong as new defense programs layer onto our existing core business. These multiyear programs, we will support for the entirety of the program, meaning these will pay dividends over multi-years.

That wraps up my comments and again, thanks, for having us here today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Atif Malik

Yes. Thank you, guys. Maybe just starting off with -- and good to see September quarter is on track, but just to clarify you guys had already risked the Huawei exposure in the September quarter, but companies like Qorvo are in the process of applying licensees. So I just want to clarify the September quarter being on track, you haven't seen any change in a very big way in terms of your sales to Huawei even on the mobile side or in the infrastructure side.

Mark Murphy

No. No, change from what we've talked about in August.

Atif Malik

Great. And Jim, on IDP, you said in the last earnings call was down in June. You're expecting it to come down in September, but then starting to recover into December quarter. On year-over-year basis has anything changed to conduct that type of view?

James Klein

No. I think we're seeing what we had indicated earlier in the quarter. We do expect to return to growth as we go into the back half of the year. That will be driven by strength in Wi-Fi and also strength in our defense business. And although -- we should have sequential growth certainly as we go into those back years, we are also positioned to have year-over-year growth in one of the two back half quarters, and I think it's a little early to call at this point in time. But certainly we can see line of sight to returning to year-over-year growth by the end of the year.

Atif Malik

Okay. And in terms of your exposure to the big carriers out there Huawei and Nokia and Ericsson, I mean are your expectations that your exposure is broad enough across all of them that the base station exposure that things will normalize and starts to recover?

James Klein

Yeah. I think as we stated many times, one of the great things about the business is we are very well-diversified across markets but also diversified in our markets and so we're spread nicely across the base station OEMs. And I think as the markets starts to adjust and we're seeing some signs of that already, I think we're positioned to benefit from that readjustment. And, of course, Huawei has been a very nice customer for us for years. And we're also hopeful that that returns back to normal situation.

Atif Malik

All right. And how should we think about the long-term growth of this business? This business has done extremely well in last couple of years, and how should we think about the growth of the combined infrastructure defense growth?

James Klein

Based on the trends I spoke about earlier, those underlying trends remain very much intact and I think in aggregate we see our markets grow and at that 10% to 15% rate. To be honest in the last few years they've been a bit better than that. I think with our technology and the relationship that we have with our customers, we should do at least that well if not a bit better on the long-term standard. So I see no change in the path that the business should be able to support 10% to 15% growth on a long-term basis.

Atif Malik

Great. And you have a very strong position in compound semiconductors particularly GaN, which helps you in defense is very sticky. What -- how much is defense as a percentage of this business -- IDP business.

James Klein

Yeah. Overall in general terms, defense represents about a quarter of the IDP business. And certainly to your earlier point, we do have a strong position in GaN. We believe we were the leader in that space and selling both domestically and internationally.

But GaN we've also used that technology in our cable TV business and we think we've got a very nice market share there. And certainly our biggest thrust over the last couple of years is to move into the base station business. And we're benefiting definitely from the move to higher frequencies associated with 5G. We're benefiting from the deployment of massive MIMO antennas. So all of those I think position us to have very strong growth with GaN as we continue to go out over the next several years.

Atif Malik

And what innings are we in terms of GaN taking share from LDMOS?

James Klein

I think largely on track to what we've talked about before. And we'll see how the Huawei situation plays out. But I would say largely on track. GaN just offers superior efficiency and especially at these higher frequencies that's a large driver for our customer base. But also offers the ability to be a little bit broader band, which is also obviously a driver as we go into 5G. The whole supply chain has also been focused on driving cost down, and so I think we're getting to a place now where it will allow GaN to continue to take shares as we move forward.

Atif Malik

Great. And we had Skyworks here yesterday and their focus is more on the mobile side and they talked about RF content going from $18 in a 5G phone to $25 -- in a 4G phone to $25 in a 5G phone. And I was curious since you're an expert on the broad markets, how should we think about the dollar content growth from 4.5G base station to 5G.

James Klein

To 5G, yeah, as we characterized it I think a couple of quarters ago, we talked about it being around $1 billion. They will add to the IDPs we see them, very similar to what we see in mobile. That's driven by some of those things I spoke to about earlier. The adoption of GaN into those markets is a significant cost, a significant driver, but also massive MIMO antennas.

Our content from a traditional macro base station to a MIMO base station is about a order of magnitude. So about 10x in content gain and that's really because you go from eight channels to 64 channels, and on top of that we now supply the power amplifier, which traditionally in macro was LDMOS and we didn't supply.

So for us it's a major growth driver opportunity on a go-forward basis. And again what we try to do in business is make sure that we're broadly positioned across all the OEMs. And so that's been a -- if there is a silver lining to the current trade situation I think that's our silver lining.

Atif Malik

Great. And maybe Mark or Jim on the mobile side, you talked about that business down 10% in fiscal second half versus first half on the last earnings call due to Huawei impact. You commented flattish year-over-year sales in September quarter at your largest customer, which is in -- for the overall September quarter it stood fairly good, which implies you're getting content at other phone makers like Samsung, which historically has been a lower position for you in terms of market share. Can you just talk about your content gains this year where they have come on the mobile side and also in terms of content gain expectations next year and out?

Mark Murphy

Yeah. We continue to do our business is very favorably positioned to the trends in the industry. So years ago we made BAW filters a priority for the business and at this point, we're delivering BAW modules in the top six handset producers. And share will ebb and flow at various times, but we've certainly demonstrated our capability in that important product line and we expect to continue to gain share in the market overall in BAW products.

And there are multiple other areas that we see BAW moving into diversity antennaplexing and then the big macro trend of the 5G rollout. Again that further highlights the importance of BAW and how well we're positioned. So we see all these things playing into continued share growth for us and growing at least at, but we believe above market.

Atif Malik

Okay. And you are very well-positioned in China, MediaTek Phase 6, and we hear Huawei has taken a share in domestic China, but it's probably losing share outside China. And you are well-positioned across Oppo's, Vivo's, when do you expect Huawei impact to normalize in terms of redistribution of your demand at your Chinese handset makers?

Mark Murphy

That's a difficult question because the -- it doesn't seem this trade situation is normalizing. And they're obviously interrelated. What I can say is that, we are very well-positioned across all the leading handset makers in China. And we're obviously restricted in selling to Huawei at the moment and to the extent that Oppo, Vivo or Xiaomi are picking up shares and we have a good relationship with them as well.

The important thing is that, we're investing in the right technologies that we're bringing our customers the products they need and you referenced Phase 6 earlier as the Chinese handset producers moved to Phase 6 architectures, we're an optimal supplier for them in RF.

We can provide the low, mid, high bands antenna tuners ET PMIC and we offer the broader set of portfolio or broader set of RF Technologies which is ideal for these Chinese producers.

Atif Malik

Okay. Let me pause here and see if there any questions in the audience. No?

Unidentified Analyst

You guys have been talking about getting some sub-6 module design wins in the last couple of quarters. So I was wondering if you guys can comment on the market share you guys have in sub-6. Are you guys the number one supplier of sub-6 module? And then also would you mind updating on a little bit on DRx and low-band PAD. How are you guys thinking about those markets?

James Klein

Was your first question infrastructure or mobile?

Unidentified Analyst

On mobile, mobile. Yes.

Mark Murphy

Yes. So as James mentioned earlier, yes we view the infrastructure market and the handset market TAM to expand by about $1 billion in calendar 2020. As it relates to the handset market, our view for simple math is much like you mentioned yesterday that our competitor stated roughly 200 million units and call it $5 to $7 of the content.

And we believe just given the physics of 5G that the early investment will be principally sub-6-gigahertz. And that -- those particular frequencies that's right in our wheelhouse and filtering. It's BAW intensive and we believe we're as well-positioned as anybody to secure business which is as you mentioned, we began to secure business for those products.

As it relates to diversity we see intersection points in the future where BAW brings attributes that makes that a good market for us to penetrate at the right time. The other -- as far as -- we're obviously in a bunch of different products as it -- you mentioned, specifically or you asked specifically about the low-band PAD.

As you know we de-emphasized low-band PAD that was SAW only. We have good strong SAW capability, but given the dynamics in the market then field is a place we wanted to commit our resources and capital to the extent that we were doing in BAW. We are securing low-band sockets in various parts of the world, particularly China and especially in areas where there is an ability to leverage our BAW-related capabilities.

Unidentified Analyst

On the infrastructure side, what's the incremental dollar content gain that you get once the base stations move from massive MIMO 64 by 64 whatever it's mainstream right now to 5G?

James Klein

Well, it is sort of the same. I think the MIMO implementation is coming as part of 5G, so the content gain for us is really the adoption of massive MIMO antennas. So how many macro base stations we'll -- and how many basis stations will be massive MIMO versus macro in the rollout. And how fast those MIMO base stations get rolled out is a big content gain for us in the market.

Now past that comes millimeter wave. And again, it will be another perhaps content gain for us as well in the market. I think, it's a bit early for us to really talk about substantial volumes in millimeter wave, but we believe we're very well-positioned in that capability as it comes along.

And as I said earlier that's starting today in the U.S. some new trial cities and I think those trials are going well. But we still see big rollouts of millimeter wave to be probably several years out before that starts to hit. But to reiterate the content gain is -- in 5G is really around massive MIMO.

And because -- two things, we go from maybe an 8 channel to a 64 channel, so we're -- before we were selling 8 LNAs and 8 switches, today we're selling 64 and on top of that with us bringing GaN to the market, we're now able to also address all the power amplifiers slots.

So that's the content gain that's gone up by in a -- where maybe before in a macro station we had $100 in content, today in a massive MIMO system we can have up to $1000 of content.

Atif Malik

Questions? Mark, just to move on the financial model, can you remind us on your long-term gross margin goal obviously you've been impacted by underutilization charges because of Huawei this year. You're not updating or providing gross margin commentary, but how should we think about gross margins into the next couple of quarters?

Mark Murphy

Yes. I'd refer you to my -- to the August earnings call, where I gave some specific guidance around gross margins. So we guided the quarter at 46% -- just over 46%. And then we guided the back half to be between 46% and 47% gross margin. And that's of course below where we expected to be when we laid out our model.

We certainly have clear line of sight to getting over 50% gross margin. In fact, I'll bring it back to last year December quarter we're at 49.5%. So we were very close and had we not had this revenue headwind that we've had this year, I am confident that we'd be up in that area, if not north of 50%.

So yes we're doing the right things around investing in the right products. We've got the right technologies. We believe this 5G ramp is going to provide us additional volumes on the mobile side. We're certainly seeing changes of business grow. We're making the right moves around our footprint. We've talked extensively in the past around our plant rationalization. We've -- we were near complete on the shutdown of our Florida fab consolidating things into Greensboro. We've been able to modify our plans in Texas to a more efficient future state where we have to invest less capital to expand our BAW business.

And we're doing a number of other things around wafer conversions that are still underway dye shrink all sorts of other activities to make us more capital efficient. So I believe strongly that we'll be able to move gross margins up. Going down to the operating line, we're just intent on maintaining our OpEx discipline and growing that certainly at a rate slower than sales. So we expect to get some operating leverage there and hit the model target that we've laid out before.

Atif Malik

Okay. And how does the growing IDP mix in your overall sales mix impact those gross margins?

Mark Murphy

That's certainly a favorable effect. We have a bunch of different mixes. We have product mix which matters and that's why tuners are important to us, BAW is important to us. And other areas that are priorities for our investment and then you have business mix. So investing in James' business and making sure he has what he needs to grow and then growing inorganically of his business is also important. So exactly as you said, we're focused on growing volumes and getting the leverage there. Getting the right product mix in place and investing in the right business segments.

Atif Malik

Okay. And in terms of your CapEx priorities you've taken down to $200 million for fiscal year. Where are you spending within the $200 million is it more IDP or mobile?

Mark Murphy

I believe I said we'd be under $200 million. So, yes, so just to be clear and to drive the point home that we're being very disciplined about our CapEx. I believe that's the lowest spend we've had as a company. And yes, we're not coming down off our long-term growth targets either. That's just becoming a lot smarter about what we're spending our capital on and that's spend is still disproportionately what it's been in the last couple of years. It's still principally BAW, GaN for James' business and then some GaAs capacity, but it's largely those three things.

Atif Malik

And you've been doing some manufacturing consolidation since last year. Can you just -- can you remind us where you are in terms of your footprint? And yes, and outsourcing SAW and all that.

Mark Murphy

Yes. We still have an internal SAW capability, which we intend to keep and it's still important to the business to fill out our portfolio. But that capability is being consolidated into our Greensboro fab which is a dual use fab. We produce GaAs there, we produce SAW there. So that fab will be -- we'll be able to more consistently keep that -- be able to keep that fact loaded. We're also -- yes, we've got an outstanding facility in Richardson, Texas and then we also have a new fab nearby in Farmers Branch. And we've moved from what was going to be more of a copy exact concept to more of a single fab concept for BAW where the two facilities work together and that's enabled us to be more capital efficient in our growth of BAW.

We leverage the foundry network wherever we can. So I don't anticipate us building new FABs. We're -- we buy a lot of silicon, so we obviously leverage the silicon foundry network. We have adequate GaAs capacity for the near term between Greensboro and Oregon and we'll expand our capacity there either through prudent on-site investments and productivity improvements or maybe leveraging a bit of the emerging foundry network which is happening in GaAs. And then on the back end, we'll continue to leverage the OSATs where it makes sense and then utilize our own back end capability as well.

Atif Malik

Okay, great. A couple of questions investors have trying to grapple on this Huawei disruption. What options Huawei has in the future to source RF chips, if they can't get these super complicated integrated products from the U.S. RF suppliers?

Mark Murphy

Yes. I think it's going to be a challenge. You can always -- anybody at this point can go to a discrete architecture and that's certainly has not been the trend, but it's always an option. And I think that we'll have to see what happens. As James said, we hope that this issue is resolved positively at some point. If it's not and Huawei is unable to maintain the same architecture on the handset side then yes -- then I think that's going to be a challenge for them to -- they're a premium product producer. They produce outstanding handsets. And I think in a discrete solution world that's going to be a challenge. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi also produce good handsets, and if they're uninhibited then that's going to be -- that the Chinese consumer are very discriminating in form consumer is going to have a tough time making a substandard choice then at that point.

I do want to make the point that, despite the restrictions on the mobile side, we are able to ship select products. So for example, our mid/high band PAD and several other products we continue to be able to ship to Huawei.

Atif Malik

Got it. And then on the competition, you guys have done well across all the modems, whether it's Samsung or Apple. And especially, MediaTek in China and with the sale of Intel's modem business to Apple. How does that impact the competitive dynamics, especially given Qualcomm, which is a modem company is also trying to get more market share in the RF market?

Mark Murphy

I don't think it changes the overall competitive dynamics. I mean, the leading RF suppliers are baseband agnostic. And as we are we can supply world-class RF front ends no matter who the baseband supplier is.

So we had an ET PMIC, which is a good product for us, which was largely associated with the Intel baseband, so there could be some headwind on that in the near term, but we have an astounding product so -- and serve many other customers with it. So longer-term, we're hoping that that if they've purchased a baseband, and clearly, intend to use it at some point.

So, the important thing is that we're focused on providing leading RF solutions. The top six handset producers and the majority of the volume make -- they do different buying decisions on baseband and RF. There are separate decisions for the handset producer for the leading 6. Some of the smaller producers will bundle the decision, but for the leading handset producers, it's -- there are separate decisions, because they want a solid baseband, they want an optimal RF solution. And we don't see anything changing that buying behavior.

Atif Malik

Okay. And lastly, Mark, we didn't talk about your M&A strategy. Tuck-in acquisitions a few last couple of years, why not do more in the broad-based markets and trying to diversify risk from the mobile markets?

Mark Murphy

Well, our last two acquisitions have been, I would argue diversification plays in a sense, right? We've been -- our position on M&A has not changed. We have the -- certainly have the balance sheet to do it the cash flow. We have the operational capability to absorb another company. We have an interest in inorganic growth to supplement our organic growth.

We've been clear that the focus for our investment dollars would be James' business with bolt-ons that we would do technology buys for either mobile or IDP.

And then the last two acquisitions we did and James can talk to them at more length, but one was the silicon on a chip producer GreenPeak for low-power wireless solutions. And that was a bit of diversification and good to hold and IoT -- a new IoT application market. And then this latest acquisition we did on power management.

So, yeah, with Active-Semi. And that's been very quickly integrated, it’s already accretive. It's already -- we're very happy we did the acquisition. And we're continuing to look for more opportunities like that.

Atif Malik

And James, are there other areas in your portfolio where like IoT and other areas where it make sense to be more acquisitive?

James Klein

Yeah. I mean, go back to the two we've done, I think the integration has gone very well in those. And we're learning. We're building muscle on how to acquire. And I think that's beneficial as we continue to be acquisitive and look for value creating acquisitions.

For me, I always talk about trying to stay one swim lane away, so that means, I stay in our core markets or maybe new products into our core markets or maybe move to new markets for our existing products those sort of things. So we are certainly looking. Broadly, I think we've got the firepower to do what we need to do.

I think we've demonstrated we have the horsepower to integrate, find the solutions and things like that. And I think as Doug said earlier today, we also have the willpower, so I think we certainly focus for me as leading the businesses to create that inorganic growth channel and continue to have a nice string of growth inside of IDP.

Atif Malik

Great. We're almost out of time. Thank you James and Mark for coming to the Citi conference and providing the September quarter update.

James Klein

Okay. Thanks.